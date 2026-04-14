From 1980 to 2010, the price of a new Buick Regal increased from $8,085 to $25,245 - an increase of 212 percent. However, due to hedonic adjustments, the price only went up by about 43 percent, according to the CPI.

This morning, in an effort to free up computer space, I was going back through my thousands of old word documents so I could delete a few files. When I do projects like this, I end up finding stories I’d forgotten I’d written.

What follows is a sidebar story I wrote back when I was researching a story on “real inflation” and “shrinkflation” that was published by The American Conservative, the first article where I was paid as a freelance journalist. However, this sidebar piece was not published and has never been published anywhere (an oversight I’m correcting today!).

This story illustrates how the manner in which The Bureau of Labor Statistics calculates official inflation changed, at least in the category of “new vehicles.”

To me, this piece illustrates how government agencies manipulate data to prevent or counter a narrative that might otherwise be embarrassing.

Per my opinion, government agencies have long sought to conceal “real inflation,” which is the same thing companies do when they shrink products or the packages of products - a practice that has accelerated since my “shrinkflation” story was published more than seven years ago.

For those interested in the topic of CPI “hedonic adjustments”, I’ve included price comparisons (using actual listed prices) of new cars from various years, courtesy of a library in Morris County, Pennsylvania.

I must say I wonder why this particular library cut out this excellent and apparently unique project, which did provide researchers a good baseline to compare actual or “nominal” price changes over time.

Newspapers (literally) shrunk too …

I also know that “shrinkflation” affected newspapers, which shrunk the sizes of their newsrooms (the number of staff journalists employed) as a work-around to “real inflation.” Newspapers also later shrunk the size of a newspaper page to save money on rising printing costs.

Publishers then had to dramatically reduce the number of pages they printed in a typical edition. Later still, “daily” newspapers produced editions only one, two or three times a week and, today, many newspapers are defunct or publish content only on-line on the Internet.

Full-page ads placed by car dealerships - once one of the lifebloods of newspapers (along with the full-page grocery store ad) - are now almost obsolete.

I’ve always thought “real inflation” is one of the most significant stories of our times, which is a story that journalists, for some reason, refuse to fully and honestly cover even though the subject explains why the legacy or corporate media is rapidly dying.

IMO, any journalist interested in gauging real inflation could simply look around their newsrooms and see how far fewer co-workers were working on stories compared to years or decades ago. The same journalists could also take note of all the ads that local businesses used to buy, but no longer do. (These images might provide the true “state of the economy.”)

For the businesses that used to support local newspapers, an easy work-around was to simply cut-back on, or completely eliminate, paid advertising.

Furthermore, an easy work-around for citizens who suspect that journalists are not providing full and balanced news coverage of important topics is to cut out paid subscriptions.

The combination of far fewer pages of paid ads and far fewer paid subscribers created, and then accelerated, the demise of the local newspaper, which, in turn, probably explains the growth of Substack, which became a work-around for many journalists who can no longer find salaried jobs at newspapers.

***

According to the price summary below, when I was in 8th to 12th grade, a citizen could buy a new car for approximately $6,300. Thirty years later, this price had increased to just under $20,000.

According to Google AI, the average price of a new car in December 2025 was $50,326, which is about $20,000 more than my late parents paid for a 3-bedroom house in 1972.

But, interestingly to myself, car inflation barely increased at all if one simply applied the hedonistic adjustments which became accepted in the late 1990s.

***

Here’s my previously unpublished car inflation sidebar story with a few edits to make the story more current:

A lesson in ‘hedonic adjustments’

Prices for new cars sky-rocketed over 30 years (or did they?)

By Bill Rice, Jr.

In addition to grocery and household staples, the “Annual Price Survey of Morris County, NJ” lists the prices of new cars for each year. I was curious to learn how the price of a car the year I graduated from high school (1983) compared to the price of a car 30 years later in 2013. (The Morris County Price Survey ended in 2014).

What did I learn? Well, I learned that car prices went up a LOT in 30 years. Between 1979-1983 “the least expensive car available”, at least from this price survey, averaged $6,366. By comparison, the least expensive car in 2009-2013 averaged $19,879. This is a nominal price increase of 212.3 percent..

Now here’s the head-scratcher. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), inflation for all goods (CPI-U) from August 1983 to August 2013 increased by 133.4 percent - that is, far less than the sample of inexpensive cars from Morris County, NJ.

But that’s just part of the inflation story. The BLS also publishes indexes in the category of “new vehicles.” According to these indexes, inflation for “new vehicles” from November 1983 to November 2013 measured only 43.8 percent - which would be an annualized inflation rate of 1.46 percent.

That is, actual car inflation (based on archived price records in Morris County, NJ) was 4.85 times higher in 2013 than in 1983 (an actual price increase of 212.3 percent compared to the official CPI “new vehicle” inflation of 43.8. percent.)

How is such a huge discrepancy explained? Here, we detour into a discussion of “hedonic adjustments,” an eye-glazing topic for some, but where the rubber meets the road in any contemporary analysis of inflation.

Thanks for reading Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

In the latter part of the 1990s, the BLS decided to adjust new vehicle prices (and the prices of many other products such as computers) for “quality.” The rationale for this “improved methodology” is that new cars are clearly superior to older cars.

For example, newer models often include features that weren’t standard in earlier times/car models. Presumably today’s cars last longer than yesterday’s cars, require fewer repairs and even include life-saving features like air bags. In short, we get a lot more car for the buck than we did in 1983.

While the 2010 Buick Regal was most likely a “better” car than the 1980 Regal, is it really $17,160 better?

(FWIW, I’m different than most people as the main question I ask about cars is “Will this thing get me from Point A to Point B?”)

Or as a prospective car buyer, could I ask for a Regal with “just the basic stuff” that was standard in the 1980 version and then ask my sales person, “Can you knock $17,000 off the sticker price?” I guess I could ask this question, but the answer would be no. (Another person, I discovered, asked the same-type questions).

Anyway, according to one library’s archive of car prices, car prices went through the roof in 30 years … but not according to our friends, the trusted experts in the government. (These were the same experts that produced statistics on a disease - Covid - where those inflicted by said disease didn’t even have to experience any medical symptoms - which perhaps is considered a medical hedonic adjustment?)

***

While the merits or rationale of “hedonic adjustments” can be debated, what can’t be debated is the hard data produced by the BLS. Back in the day - before hedonic adjustments - new vehicles did experience price inflation, documented in the steep incline of CPI price indices for new vehicles from 1974 into 1997.

However, beginning in March 1997 with the new hedonic adjustments, this graph - for more than five years - suddenly pivoted south. For more than two decades, new vehicle prices were essentially flat. Indeed, in more years than not, the CPI index for new vehicles was negative, representing price deflation for new vehicles. (The index for this graph spiked in the year after Covid - 2021).

Anyway, I was not surprised to discover that a new car cost a whole lot more in 2013 than it did in 1983. However, I was surprised to discover that, according to the BLS, inflation in the category of “New Vehicles” was practically non-existent for 21 years of my life.

***

How much did “cheapest” cars increase in 30 years?

Least expensive new car in each year, according to Annual Price Survey of Morris County, NJ Library.

1979 - Toyota Celica (ST Coup): $5,596

2009 - Honda Civic LX: $18,925

Percentage price increase in 30 years: 238.2%

Percentage price increase in CPI “New Vehicle” inflation over 30 years: 44.8%

CPI price increase 1980-2010 (all goods): 195.1%

***

1980 - Plymouth Volare: $5,888

2010 - Ford Fusion: $19,625

Percentage price increase (nominal) in 30 years: 233.3%

Here’s a brand-new Buick Regal in 2010. It does look sportier to me, but should the price have really gone up by $17,200?

“Apples to Apples” comparison 1980-2010

1980 - Buick Regal: $8,085

2010 - Buick Regal: $25,245

Percentage price increase in 30 years: 212.2%

***

1981 - Dodge Colt: $6,149

2011 - Hyundai Accent: $16,170

Percentage price increase (nominal) in 30 years: 163%

***

1982 - Chevrolet Chevette: $6,912

2012 - Subaru Impreza 229: $18,092

Percentage price increase in 30 years: 161.7%

***

1983 - Chevrolet Chevette: $7,287

2013 - Toyota Sienna: $26,585

Percentage price increase in 30 years: 264.8%

***

I should also note that the common financing term for a new car increased from three years in 1980 to six years today. It is now common for car loans to be financed over seven years, which is another inflation work-around. I’m not sure how the BLS factors financing terms into today’s CPI statistics.

As far as I’m concerned, all of life is an on-going project to come up with new inflation work-arounds. Also, we should not trust the “official” inflation data provided by the government.

***

(FWIW, I haven’t performed any hedonic adjustments with subscription prices, which I have increased one time in the past four years.)

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.