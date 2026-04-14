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Bill Rice, Jr.
8h

IMO, "somebody" adjusted the way certain stories could or could not be read by the public, which is a sneaky way to protect the Magic Printing Press, which is the major inflation work-around for the Powers that Be.

It will be interesting to see the CPI numbers three or six months from now if the Straits of the Hormuz remain closed to oil, gas and fertilizer, which affect the prices of almost everything.

Fifteen-minute cities and digital currency are the other inflation work-arounds I suspect are coming, but that's an essay for another day. Don't expect the few salaried journalists who still remain to delve into these topics either.

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blah
8hEdited

Not just smaller, but much less substance. You can see through new t-shirts. New car bodies so thin they dent if you sneeze at them.

Speaking of sneezing, if you try to blow your nose on napkins or tissues, fuhgedaboudit. Anything thinner than a paper towel will disintegrate.

Totally down with your premise- will read later. Inflation is wiping people like me out.

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