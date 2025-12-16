Once ESPN sports pundit Paul Finebaum said he wasn’t running for Senate, I thought, “I could do that.”

I still have a couple of weeks to qualify, but I’m half-way thinking about running for U.S. Senate in Alabama. As many people know, Sen. Tommy Tuberville has decided to run for Alabama governor so a seat is open for the taking.

Two state politicians have already announced they’re running (one is my former Congressman before his district was re-drawn). No offense to these candidates, but I don’t think either man is a political dynamo. Whoever wins, he’ll “govern” the same as the former Auburn football coach did and our other senator (Katie Britt) is.

For a while, it looked like ESPN Talking Head Paul Finebaum was going to run - which would have made for an entertaining race, but Paul decided to keep talking about football coaches who should be fired and decided to not run, which opens the door for another unconventional media pundit to enter the race.

Only two things are keeping me from throwing my hat in the ring:

1) I don’t have the $5,000 to pay the Republican Party’s qualifying fee.

2) If my bank gave me a loan, I’m not sure any political action group or wealthy millionaire with an interest in libertarian politics would advance my campaign the million or so dollars I’d need to run all the billboards and TV commercials I’d need to stir things up and get my campaign some serious attention.

This explains why I’m writing today’s Substack article. It occurs to me that one or more millionaires - who, perhaps, enjoy my posts - could advance me $100,000 or so to launch my campaign.

Trust me here - If this happens, my little long-shot campaign is going to make some national waves.

In Wicked the Good, the “Wicked Witch” tried to communicate the bottom message to the people of Oz. If I run for U.S. Senate, I’ll use a variation of the same message with my first billboard.

I’ve already thought about the first message I’ll run on my billboards. It will simply say:

“Oz is a Liar.” The words will be spelled out with broomstick chemtrails just like the wicked witch in the Oz movie spelled out in the current hit movie.

No other candidate will run a provocative, eye-catching billboard like this, which should motivate motorists on I-65, I-85 and U.S. Highway 231 to go to my website and read all the unique planks of my very unique campaign.

At my website, I’ll explain that I’m not literally talking about the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. “Oz” simply symbolizes all the lying “leaders” and experts who control the population from behind the curtains.

My main campaign message will be that, once I’m in Oz (Washington D.C.), I’m going to do everything in my power to expose these charlatans and con artists.

Also, I could use my campaign billboards to run giant photos of the embalmers’ clots with the caption, “Do these things look ‘safe’ to you?”

My third billboard would simply say, “Enough already” and a fourth might say, “Let’s get one adult back in the room and see what happens.”

The job matches my greatest skill-set …

Another reason I like the idea of becoming “Senator Rice” is that I know a U.S. senator doesn’t need to possess great management skills. As one of 100 senators and 535 elected representatives, nobody would expect me to make the trains run on time or fill in all the potholes.

Presidents, governors and mayors are supposed to do those jobs. A senator just opines on policy.

As a person - and as a candidate - my greatest strength is I have a talent for asking taboo questions and I’m not intimidated by alleged experts, even if half of them graduated from Ivy League law schools. In fact, I enjoy challenging and, perhaps, skewering such people.

As a U.S. senator, every single day and every week, I’d challenge every piece of bogus conventional wisdom that’s never been challenged.

I’m not naive. I know if I won the Powers that Be in the Republican Party would instantly identify me as a threat to the Status Quo and assign me to the most obscure committees.

I don’t care. Let ‘em. If they put me on a committee that regulates the actuarial industry and I get five minutes to question a CPA appearing before our committee, I’m going to ask this man:

“Mr. Jones, what do you think about the embalmers’ clots?”

I’ve watched hours of C-Span; I know senators have access to a big digital screen or that senators can employ staffers to produce big posters that can be displayed behind senators on an easel.

In my first committee meeting, I’d show 20 photos of the embalmers’ clots.

In my first-ever Committee Meeting, I’d cut right to the chase:

“Mr. Jones, do these things look healthy to you? How are these things going to affect the Social Security actuarial tables in the future?”

I probably wouldn’t be assigned to any committees with influence on “National Security.”

Again, this wouldn’t matter to me.

If I was at a hearing grappling with kudzu infestation in the Deep South, I’d ask the botanist,

“Mr. Smith, where did Jeffrey Epstein get all his money? Was he really working for the nation of Israel?”

When the chairman reprimanded me for going off topic, I’d ask the distinguished chairman:

“Why won’t the leadership of this legislative body release the Epstein files that show who this man was really working for?”

Being an independent thinker is probably not a campaign plus

My campaign would also be unique in that I’d be the only Republican candidate in the country whose sole reason for running wouldn’t be to rubber-stamp every initiative of President Trump.

I’d make it clear that I support some planks espoused by President Trump - and would try to be an enthusiastic legislative ally for President Trump wherever I can - but I’m probably not going to support every position of the president. (For example, I’ll make a campaign promise to never “partner” with Pfizer).

Granted, right there, this personal principle or character trait might cost me 90 percent of the Alabama Republican voters … so I’d have to attract almost every independent voter in my state and all 2 percent of the Alabama voters who were going to vote for RFK, Jr.

If I got elected, just like President Trump, I’d say what I really think, which, inevitably, might get me sideways with the President - just like what happened to Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie.

If my name ever popped up on the Commander and Chief’s Truth Social account, it’s possible President Trump might pledge to support the person who was running to defeat me in 2026, but this 2-D chess move wouldn’t affect me at all… because I’m only going to serve one term.* (*Unless I learn I need two full terms to qualify for the life-time Senate pension).

The political consultants will say I could never win, but my role models Marjorie Taylor Greene, Massie and the Great Ron Paul all won multiple elections.

I’d have to outline my legislative agenda …

The one alternative media journalist who might write a story on my campaign, might ask me, “What are you going to do if elected?”

I’d tell the truth.

“I’m going to vote ‘no’ on every bill that comes up for a vote. The government is too big; we already have too many laws and regulations.”

Plenty of conservative politicians say they are going to abolish the Department of Education, but I’d one-up them by pledging to do everything in my power to abolish the CIA, CDC, Department of Homeland Defense, TSA … and PBS.

It’s quite possible my contrarian floor speeches and X posts would start to resonate with a few cohorts of American citizens and I might even get some attention from the country’s “watchdog” MSM press (just like Mrs. Greene quickly did.)

Then the fireworks - the must-watch C-Span - would really commence.

“You guys are the reason our entire country is in the mess it is today,” I’d tell The New York Times’ Washington correspondent, adding, “I don’t know how you look at yourself in the mirror every morning.”

I’d then itemize my laundry list of all the taboo stories the MSM will never cover.

Other pundits will say I don’t have enough name ID with Alabama voters to get elected, but this might not be entirely true.

In my 60 years, I’ve lived in Birmingham (where I was born), Opelika, Mobile, Troy, Tuscaloosa and Montgomery. (Sen. Tuberville was born and raised in Arkansas and, according to his detractors, might currently live in the panhandle of Florida).

I’ve been a sports editor in Troy, a managing editor of a weekly newspaper in Montgomery and I started a Substack newsletter where my articles have, collectively, been read by more than one million people.

I personally know Jeffrey Tucker and not once, but twice, got to visit with Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant in his office.

All the Auburn fans in Alabama will appreciate me because my late father helped revered Auburn coach Pat Dye get into college coaching.

I am also a proud graduate of Troy University where I earned my degree in political science … and will finally be able to use this degree.

Opposition Research could be an issue …

On the negative side of the political ledger, I have written thousands of articles and op-eds, including one where I said there was a conspiracy to cast mixed-race couples in TV commercials and 50 where I said “Climate Change” is a scam.

A few sentences from these essays could perhaps be pulled out of context to make me sound like a raving racist or the scourge of our Modern Times, a dis-information super-spreader.

My opponents would certainly try to smear me as an “anti-vaxxer,” but I’d proudly embrace that position and retort, “You still think the Covid vaccines prevent infections? How many times have you gotten the flu after getting your annual flu shot?”

As I use my imagination and picture all the fun I’d have as a U.S. senator, I can’t think of many down-sides (except for the scenario where I quickly get assassinated).

I’ve looked it up. A senator makes $174,000 a year, which means I’d get an instant raise of $160,000 compared to my current day job at Substack.

Every weekend I’d return to Troy and visit my two kids and wife. (I’m not pulling my kids out of school and make them attend D.C. public schools and I still wouldn’t be able to afford the private schools where the Obama girls and Chelsea Clinton graduated).

If I got to go on a few fact-finding junkets to London or Copenhagen, I’d take my family with me for educational vacations.

Any group that invited me to speak to them, I’d accept the invitation and give them a speech they’ll never forget. If a 4-H Club in Muscle Shoals asked me to speak to their group during the campaign, I’m there.

I’d have to do well enough to get in the debates …

At some point, my unorthodox campaign might start to build momentum and produce more and more $10 donations from college students who are starting to realize higher education might be a racket, hundreds of thousands of Alabama’s vax injured and service members who support my pledge to “bring the troops home.”

The key moment in my campaign would be when I achieved enough support to be invited to participate in the televised candidate debates - which would be the most shocking political debates in Alabama - and perhaps U.S.. history. (If I don’t pull a Joe Biden, I’m going to win those debate.)

But I can’t provide this voter enlightenment/entertainment unless I hear from that first millionaire who says, “Let’s make this happen. This will be fun.”

Great and Powerful Oz, if you are reading this, get that balloon ready - I’m sending your butt back to Kansas.

