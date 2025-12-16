Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Gilbert's avatar
Ron Gilbert
15h

Open a GoFundMe for the $5k. Pledge the amount to charity if you don’t make it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Bill Rice, Jr. and others
Margaret P's avatar
Margaret P
15h

Regular Americans should be in Congress. Serve a few years then go back to their old life. We'd all be better off if this was the way it worked.

Besides, if Jasmine Crocket can run then anyone can!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
58 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture