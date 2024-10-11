Children’s Health Defense began because of suspicions vaccines might have caused an alarming increase in autism. But the group’s mission is now much larger … and even more important.

While I definitely don’t have a large surplus of disposable income, I do have enough money to support a few vital organizations that are making a real difference, challenging dubious narratives and saving countless lives.

One such organization is Children’s Health Defense (CHD), started almost two decades ago by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. who - after he continued to hear from persistent mothers - concluded vaccines have very likely contributed to the stunning increase in autism rates.

In recent years, the mission of CHD has evolved and the non-profit has become THE leading voice questioning dubious medical science.

CHD has employed a multi-prong strategy to dramatically raise awareness about a public health system many more citizens now believe is completely captured and corrupt - a system that is, in fact, harming “public health.”

CHD has enhanced the profile of contrarian scholars and experts, litigates and/or funds vital lawsuits and operates a journalism website (The Defender) that publishes numerous stories censored by the captured MSM.

Indeed, fighting censorship and protecting Americans’ civil liberties has become another vital mission of CHD.

This month is “Vaccine Injury Awareness Month,” which is the perfect time for CHD to publicize its “Million-dollar Match” fund-raising campaign.

While I wish I could provide more help, I just donated $10, an amount I plan to contribute every month.

I’m sure many Substack readers share my belief that this organization is doing God’s work. Hopefully, some percentage of citizens reading this article will also be able to make a donation that fits their budget.

Donations can be made at this link.

More people than ever are now ‘vaccine hesitant’ - which is a positive development

One of the great silver linings of the surreal last few years is far more people are becoming more skeptical of the “settled science” about “vaccines” and the real objectives of Big Pharma (and its partners).

If the goal of the world’s real rulers was to eliminate “vaccine hesitancy” and get 100 percent of the population to take every recommended “vaccine,” this objective seems to be back-firing.

Few organizations have published more articles and produced more podcasts warning citizens about the dangers of the unsafe and non-effective Covid non-vaccines than CHD.

This brave and lonely initiative has no doubt saved countless lives. Because of the work of CHD, millions of global citizens are also now questioning the necessity of many other vaccines, including several shots on the childhood immunization schedule and the obligatory annual flu shot.

As the Public Health/Big Pharma Complex is clearly committed to rolling out ever-more mRNA shots, CHD’s efforts to push-back against this project are more important than ever.

We should support organizations the Establishment fears

It’s a given that virtually every member of the Establishment Club would like to see Children’s Health Defense permanently shut down. Speaking for myself, I’m eager to help any important organization that is fighting forces that have been wrong about so much science, entities that are seeking even more control.

With this campaign, CHD is seeking to raise $1 million. To me, this is a lot of money. However, to billionaires like Bill Gates - one of the villains identified by CHD and RFK, Jr. - this figure would be pocket change.

When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CHD CEO Mary Holland state that “chronic illness” is an epidemic in America, they are not engaging in hyperbole. The fight to identify the real causes of so many chronic health conditions - in children and in adults - should transcend political labels.

For our side - the bullied and maligned side - to prevail in this existential battle will require organizations like Children’s Health Defense to play an even larger role in future healthcare and civil liberties debates.

CHD was leading when few people were following. Today, thanks in part to the work of this organization, far more people understand the stakes. Many more citizens are beginning to understand that the influence of Big Pharma and the captured Public Health Establishment must be curtailed.

While this altruistic goal can be accomplished many ways, the easiest way might be if hundreds of thousands of Americans made at least a small donation to this vitally-important non-profit organization.

Since I greatly appreciate everything CHD has already accomplished, I am happy to do my small part to ensure this work will continue in the future. I appreciate readers of this article who may also consider making a financial gift to Children’s Health Defense.

One-time Ko-Fi donations greatly appreciated!