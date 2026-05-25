A screen grab from a video taken between 9 and 11 January purportedly showing dozens of bodies outside a morgue in Kahrizak on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran’s capital. To be clear, I condemn any Iranian crackdown that killed thousands of innocent citizens. This is the most-shocking photographic evidence I can find that supports the narrative an atrocity occurred. However, one photo showing dozens of body bags does not comport with 30,000-plus deaths in two days or 45,000 deaths in one month.

If I’ve accomplished anything of significance with my Substack newsletter, I hope I’ve written many articles that illustrate that most of the narratives that determine important policies are not only bogus, but intentionally so.

Another point I’ve tried to make is that it actually doesn’t matter if a narrative is completely inaccurate; all that matters is if enough people believe the widely-dispersed storyline is true.

In the Iran War, an important “fact” cited repeatedly by those who favor a war to change the “tyrannical” regime in Iran is that Iran’s leadership murdered 30,000 to 45,000 (or more) Iranian protestors in a period of a few days or weeks just prior to America and Israel launching a surprise attack on Iran on Feb. 28th.

The claim that at least 40,000 Iranian citizens were murdered/slaughtered by Iranian forces has been repeatedly citied by President Trump, other members of his cabinet and prominent politicians as well as countless American citizens who have made social media posts defending the war started by America and Israel.

With today’s article, I will try to illustrate why this claim defies logic or common-sense (and, perhaps, should insult the intelligence of any person with basic critical-thinking skills) … not that this effort to debunk a false claim will make any difference as, read above, the “official narrative” has already been set in stone.

Still, it’s perhaps a good use of a Substack dispatch to identify yet another piece of “official” or “conventional wisdom” data that, IMO, does not stand up to even the mildest scrutiny.

The Basic (and rapidly-changing) Narrative …

Beginning around December 28, large numbers of Iranian citizens took to the streets to protest elements of rigid Iranian rule as well as ever-worsening economic conditions that were unpopular with perhaps millions of Iranian citizens.

Early reports, circulated in February, stated that “The Iranian security force crackdowns on the demonstrations (have) killed at least 2,586, the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported.”

(For its part, Iran officials claim approximately 3,000 people were killed in the protests).

However, this figure soon increased more than 10-fold, with reports by Time, The Guardian and other media outlets stating that at least 30,000 Iranians had been “slaughtered” by Iranian military and police forces in the matter of just two days between January 8th and 9th.

Once America and Israel began their non-stop bombing across Iran on February 28, President Trump stated that 32,000 Iranians had perished in the previous two months, a figure that, approximately a month into the war, had ballooned to at least 42,000 Iranians.

In response to a question from a reporter asking if bombing Iranian bridges and power plants might constitute a a crime against humanity, President Trump defended the war against Iran by stating:

“They (Iran’s regime) killed 45,000 people in the last month,” he said, adding “(the figure) could be more than that - maybe 60 (thousand).”

Indeed, as one Time article noted, the death total/massacre - produced almost entirely by rifle fire and machine guns (and some alleged stabbings) - was the worst of its kind in more than a century.

“The only parallel offered by online databases occurred in the Holocaust,” wrote Time. “On the outskirts of Kyiv on Sept. 29 and 30, 1941, Nazi death squads executed 33,000 Ukrainian Jews by gunshot in a ravine known as Babyn Yar.”

In other words, Iran’s leaders ordered a massacre (by gunfire and not explosives, bombs, etc) that killed approximately 9,000 to 12,000 more innocent Iranian citizens than the worst war-time atrocity committed by the Nazi’s in World War II.

However, if one employs alternative exercises in critical thinking, the claim that more than 40,000 Iranians were murdered in such a short period of time seems extremely dubious or, to me, even preposterous.

Here, I would note that, as far as I know, no fact-checking organization has published any kind of analysis that would question or definitively debunk the 32,000 to 45,000 death figure.

(Time did include one sentence that stated, “… the precise toll is difficult to verify” and in other sentences writes that the eye-opening death totals “could have been” more than 30,000 people or “may” have produced this number of deaths.)

A few examples that can provide “context” …

In 10 years of the American war with Vietnam, approximately 58,000 American troops died in combat.

In just two days, Iran’s government, per numerous sources, killed at least 30,000 of its own citizens and, according to President Trump at least 45,000 Iranians perished in one month - a death tally that would equate to approximately 77 percent of the total American KIA figure in 10 years of the (terrible) Vietnam War.

According to Iran officials, approximately 3,200 Iranian citizens have been killed so far in a war with daily and nightly carpet-bombing of Iran cities and military installations in all areas of this nation.

Thus, Iran’s own security forces killed 12.5 times more Iranian citizens than all the bombs and missiles fired by Israel and America for 40 consecutive days and nights.

The same governments that inflate enemy deaths probably deflate their own casualty figures …

If American casualty figures are to be believed, only 13 American troops have been killed from the hundreds or thousands of missiles and drone attacks launched by Iran against American military installations in the region.

Israel claims that it has suffered fewer than 30 deaths from non-stop Iranian drone attacks and missile attacks - which is 1/1,333 of the alleged death figure Iran produced with its violent response to protests.

Expressed differently, Iran’s most lethal missiles and drones killed fewer than 43 people associated with its main enemies of America and Israel. However, Iran killed 977 times more people with rifles and machine guns in a period of just two to 30 days.

According to Wikipedia, approximately 72,000 to 75,000 citizens of Gaza have perished since Israel began bombing this region almost non-stop in October 2023, which, if true, would mean that the Iran killed 56 percent of this total in a couple of days with machine gun and rifle fire unleashed on protestors.

Personally, I would at least double the Gaza death figure, which illustrates that “official” death figures can also be undercounted by massive amounts.

(In recent articles on Thomas Massie, I opined that the “Israel lobby” controls American government and policy. Those articles were probably as popular with this Deep State Regime as today’s will be. Still, brave readers might share this essay with other contrarian thinkers.)

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What percentage of protestors were killed or wounded?

Another way to parse, or critically-assess, the 40,000-plus death figure would be to ask what percentage of protestors were killed by Iranian forces?

To ascertain an estimate of this figure, one would have to first gauge how many Iranian citizens actually took to the streets in these various protests.

Iran’s population is said to be 92 million, but many of these citizens would be children and the elderly who were not likely to participate in a protest against the government.

Iran’s population of citizens aged 15 to 64 is approximately 64 million, an age demo that would probably comprise 95 percent of any citizen protest.

However, one assumes not every Iranian citizen in this age cohort took part in a protest. In fact, a protest where 15 percent of 64 million people participated would, to me, be an eye-opening percentage of citizens. (For example, as large as American protests criticizing the Vietnam War ultimately became, I doubt 15 percent of America’s population age 15 to 64 ever personally attended a protest to criticize this war.)

If this 15 percent estimate is close to accurate, that would mean 9.6 million Iranian citizens participated in a various protests across Iran, a figure I will round up to 10 million total protestors.

(One Time article - citing a source attributed to Iran’s National Security Council - said “protests took place in around 4,000 locations across the country.” This figure also seems dubious to me as, according to Google AI, “According to … the 2016 Census by the Statistical Center of Iran—there are exactly 340 cities with a population of more than 5,000 residents” in Iran.

That is, locations of various anti-government protests (approximately 4,000) exceeded the number of Iranian towns with a population of at least 5,000 citizens by a factor of approximately 12.

If 10 million Iranian citizens participated in government protests and 40,000 of these protestors were killed this would equate to 0.4 percent of all protestors being killed (1-in-250 protestors.)

However, it should also be noted that if 40,000 people were killed/murdered, far more citizens must have been shot, wounded and survived (or were harmed when the crowd stampeded in panic).

According to statistical data from recent wars and mass-shootings, for every one person who was fatally injured, at least 8 to 10 survive their wounds. If this ratio is accurate, if at least 40,000 Iranians were killed, 400,000 might have been wounded - which would produce a total casualty figure of 440,000.

For example, a sniper firing from a Las Vegas hotel in 2017 killed 60 people at a nearby concert and wounded 643 others, meaning for every fatality, 10.7X other victims were wounded, but not killed.

In America’s most recent war in Iraq - 3,777 American service members were “killed by hostile action,” with a total of 31,994 wounded in action, meaning for every fatality there were an additional 8.4 people who suffered wounds or injuries.

If my 440,000 “total casualty” figure is close to accurate, 4.4 percent of recent Iranian protestors were killed or wounded, which would be 1-in-23 or those present at the protests … which does NOT strike me as plausible or believable.

Time based its 30,000-plus death figure, in part, on alleged sources or records from Iranian hospitals.

This prompts this question: If approximately 440,000 Iranians were either wounded or later died from their wounds, does the nation of Iran have enough hospitals and hospital beds to treat almost a half million wounded citizens (with most victims wounded in a period of just two days)?

I also wonder if at least 30,000 Iranian citizens were killed in the protests of January 8 and 9th (and maybe 8 to 10 times this figure suffered wounds), why did so many Iranian citizens keep attending future protests? In my mind, citizens attending any subsequent protests must have known their chances of being killed or wounded might be around 4.4 percent.

More context examples ….

Another way to parse this data is that approximately 13.5 more Iranians died (40,000-plus) while participating in a series of protests than Americans who were killed on 9-11 (2,960).

Also, as mentioned, the death toll from a couple of weeks of protests was far greater than a year’s worth of non-stop carpet bombing of citizens in Gaza.

In researching this article, I read an editorial from The Jerusalem Post published yesterday (Sunday). The authors of the editorial are alarmed (and outraged) that President Trump may be close to “making a deal” with Iran and ending America’s involvement in this war. Per the editorial, if this is the case, President Trump would be “betraying” the citizens of Iran, who he’d previously promised to “liberate” from tyranny.

This editorial also noted that an “estimated” 30,000 to 40,000 Iranians had been “slaughtered” in Iranian government protests in the weeks before the start of the war.

I for one noted that the editorial didn’t cite estimates of the number of Gaza citizens who have been “slaughtered” in the past 30 months since Israel began bombing (and shooting) Gaza residents almost non-stop, purportedly as revenge for the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel (or maybe to liberate them?)

According to my research, an estimated 72,000 to 200,000 citizens of Gaza - probably more than half of whom were innocent children, women and elderly - have died in an on-going siege many are now calling “genocide.”

Of note, until very recently, few corporate or legacy media organizations or governments have registered any outrage about this mass-casualty event. Nor has President Trump or his cabinet members of most of his supporters demanded that this mass-killing stop or that the guilty be brought to justice.

According to 2 researchers cited by al Jazeera , “ 92 percent (436,000) of housing units in Gaza had been destroyed or damaged, in addition to 80 percent of commercial facilities … by January of 2025. Claims like this - supported by photos like this - make one believe it’s very possible that 75,000 to 200,000 residents in this city have, in fact, been killed in the past 30 months by Israel, which allegedly wants to ‘liberate” the Muslim citizens of Iran

This is also a head-scratcher …

Common sense suggests that if, in a very short period of time, a nation’s government murdered 30,000 to 45,000 citizens (and wounded maybe 10X as many people), the people of this nation would probably not be quick to forgive and forget such a massacre.

At least according to my version of common sense, a government or a regime this evil would be highly unlikely to receive an overwhelming show of support just days after another nation allegedly tried to “liberate” them from the mass killers in their government.

However, approximately 48 days after the unprecedentedly brutal Jan. 8-9th “government crackdown,” millions of Iranians were rallying in the streets in support of the exact same government after America and Israel launched a sneak attack on the same nation.

While many neocons confidently predicted the people of Iran were on the verge of over-throwing its rulers, the exact opposite occurred as far larger rallies occurred across the country even as American and Israeli planes, bombs and missiles were flying over major Iranian cities.

As it turned out, Iranians were apparently far more outraged by the slaying of their Supreme Ruler (who they’d previously wanted to dispose?) as well as much of his family and scores of other regime leaders.

Also, the death of 165 school children (a tiny slither compared to the 40,000 who were allegedly murdered at protests) seems to have left Iranian citizens far more incensed.

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Maybe the protests really were a CIA or Mossad operation …

One imagines that the vast majority of Iranian citizens, perhaps, believe that the deaths at the protests might have been, largely, created by protests that were infiltrated by anti-government instigators recruited by either the CIA or Mossad or both.

A Reader Comment made after a YouTube video clip might summarize the views of many Iranians and observers of events inside Iran.

“The US tightened sanctions to crush the Iran currency, which led to a protest and the US-ISREAL armed protesters,” wrote the commenter. “CIA-Mossad agents started a violent protest in order to make the people overthrow the government (regime change). Scott Bessent, Trump, and Pompeo said this out loud. It’s no secret they tried to use the protest to topple the current regime.”

Even casual observers of world events must acknowledge that America’s CIA has a voluminous history of staging “false flag” or coordinated uprisings to cultivate coups of regimes that were not aligned with America’s goals and agendas.

(For what it’s worth, many people - myself included - think J-6 was very possibly a government-created “Insurrection.”)

Indeed, as the protests grew to impressive size, President Trump was encouraging an uprising of Iranians at the same time.

As President Trump posted on his Truth Social site in January (as reported by al Jazeera):

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”

In my research, I found several experts and Iranian ex-pats who predicted the days of the evil Iranian government would soon end.

For example, Maryam Rajavi, President Elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, said:

“Following the January uprising, no one in the world doubts the certainty of the clerical regime’s overthrow.”

Time quoted one one exiled journalist,who stated, “I don’t know if this is the final episode of the Islamic Republic. But it’s the final season.”

If war plotters envisioned a scenario where massive numbers of Iranians would flood the streets to thank Israel and America for their liberation, this obviously did not happen.

In fact, the opposite clearly happened.

Indeed, it’s possible Iran’s “regime” has never been more popular with Iranian citizens or garnered more empathy from world citizens.

Also, if a core source of agitation that inspired the January-February protests was continuing economic hardships, such economic anxiety must be exclusively explained by 47 years of ever-more-stringent economic sanctions - imposed by America (and its allies.)

Which also begs the question of whether Iranian citizens would be likely to thank American leaders who produced decades of economic hardship. (Citizens of Cuba might now be asking the same question).

In Conclusion …

While there seems to be no doubt that at least a couple thousand of Iranians were killed in protests gone bad, the true figure is almost certainly no where close to 30,000 or 45,000 dead.

What’s also troubling to me is that the U.S. “intelligence community” must also know the 30,000 to 40,000 death figure is non-sensical.

However, if any intelligence analyst reached this conclusion, nobody has said this and gone out on a limb and become a whistleblower.

For his part, President Trump either believes the 42,000 to 45,000 figure (as he keeps citing it as a partial justification for the war) or, perhaps more alarming, he also knows these figures are false and dramatically inflated, but doesn’t care.

IMO, society has now reached the point where “leaders” can throw out any dubious statistical figures and at least half the population is going to believe it … which is disturbing. What’s even more more disturbing is the same people are going to constantly repeat these same dubious assertions as incontrovertible facts.

As Hitler’s propaganda master Goebbels allegedly said, The bigger the lie, the better … or, false or not, officials should keep repeating their lies as, soon enough, almost every citizen will believe them.

The world will probably never know how many Iranian protestors were really killed in two days or four weeks in the run-up to the Iranian War … just like global citizens will never know how many people really died from the response to Covid and the “safe and effective” “vaccines,” which the same experts, authorities and trusted media members said “saved millions of lives.”

At some point, more citizens might begin to understand that their trusted leaders never tell the truth.

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