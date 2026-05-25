Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
20h

BONUS CONTENT:

In research for this article, I read the very long Wikipedia entry for the "Iran War." Amazingly (unless I missed it), the article includes not one reference to the 165 Iranian school children killed ("slaughtered," I would say) in the very first hours of this war.

With the possible exception of the murder of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatolla, this was THE headline of Day One of this war and the massacre billions of people are still talking about today.

A skeptic might say the "Israel Lobby" has influenced the content at Wikipedia.

Reply
Share
10 replies by Bill Rice, Jr. and others
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
20hEdited

I might knock out one of my "list" columns and quantify all the war statements uttered by American officials that we now know were false. In my head, I've already come up with at least 20 items.

So, if our "trusted" officials lied about A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H ... would they have also lied when they said 42,000 Iranians were slaughtered in protests? Maybe so?

Really, what firm statements of fact have actually been confirmed?

Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill Rice, Jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture