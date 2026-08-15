If it turned out that frozen pizza causes the embalmers’ clots, would anyone who matters call for the banning of frozen pizza?

Author’s note/prologue:

In almost four years of publishing “Bill Rice, Jr’s Newsletter,” I’ve written more than 500 original articles and cross-posted hundreds of other articles I thought were significant.

It occurs to me this is far too many articles for one person to read even half of this corpus of journalistic work. I also know nobody is promised a tomorrow, which means any new article I post - for hundreds of reasons - could be my last.

If this happens to be my last Substack article, I hope archives of my stories continue to exist somewhere. Today’s dispatch is my effort to summarize two subject areas, themes, theories and conclusions I think should be viewed as significant, but, so far, are not.

In other words, today’s dispatch is my attempt to give readers a few reasons why they might want to read a sample of my archived articles … even if I have departed and gone to the Great Poster Heaven in the Sky.

I’ll start with several general conclusions:

Conventional wisdom, which one can also call the authorized narrative, is not always wrong, but is wrong (or at least dubious) a stunning percentage of the time.

Those who control the Narrative usually end up controlling the world. These “leaders” benefit by promulgating false or dubious narratives. (FWIW, I now think most “leaders” are actually “followers.”)

Expressed differently (and surreally), those who never challenge false narratives will rise to the highest levels of leadership in myriad important organizations and will qualify as the most powerful people in the world.

Citizens who may be “seeking the truth” should search for and pay much greater attention to the writers and thinkers who are not afraid to challenge false or dubious narratives … writers like myself.

My primary original area of journalistic interest …

It’s very possible no writer in the world has written more about a hypothesis I’ve dubbed “Early Spread” than myself. While this observation might qualify as a point of pride, it’s also a disconcerting conclusion as I think many serious writers, journalists and experts in epidemiology should have also seriously investigated this hypothesis.

Based on my research and original investigative journalism, I’ve concluded the accepted dates of the origination of Covid have been wrong all along. Expressed in a way anyone can understand, the timeline of virus spread has always been wrong. (IMO).

My main conclusion is many millions of citizens in the world had already been infected by a novel virus by the time China reported a new virus to the World Health Organization on December 31, 2019.

While millions of people probably agree with this hypothesis, a surprisingly small number of citizens appreciate the key take-away that flows from this conclusion.

If millions of people had already been infected by an unusually contagious and deadly virus by late December 2019 - and then many more millions by the lockdown dates of mid-March 2020 - very large numbers of people should have already died from this virus by both of these dates.

Of course, this did NOT happen (or nobody who keeps up with the number of all-cause deaths observed a significant spike in all-cause deaths). Basically, something that should have happened … didn’t happen.

The most provocative question I’ve asked still doesn’t have a convincing answer.

Why did a contagious virus that was NOT unusually “deadly” for seven or eight months suddenly become ultra deadly in late March and April 2020?

The only way to discredit this hypothesis would be for the experts to say/prove that early spread did not happen. But if a reader, at random, picks five or six of my 100 Early Spread stories, this reader will see that evidence of early spread is actually voluminous, which means, per my logic, Early Spread did (almost certainly) happen.

If I was asked to identify the most compelling evidence I’ve identified that proves early spread, my answer would have nothing to do with antibody tests or major, pre-Covid flu/ILI outbreaks across the country.

Instead, I would simply highlight that no public health official ever seriously investigated this hypothesis. Or, these officials simply dismissed the evidence of Early Spread I’ve compiled.

My main conclusion is that trusted officials are more interested in concealing or dismissing important evidence than seriously investigating the hypothesis that A) early spread happened and B) the number of infections was not “limited” or rare.

Thus … from the early days of official Covid, I concluded the public should not trust the experts, who were either covering up something important or were too obtuse to pursue a very plausible hypothesis, one supported by volumes of data points.

To cite one example of early spread articles I’ve published that IMO has not received enough attention …

According to two antibody studies of crew members of two air craft carriers (The USS Roosevelt and the French aircraft carrier The Charles DeGaulle) 60 percent of crew members already had antibodies when tested in April and May 2020. To myself, these are incredible, shocking or eye-opening percentages.

A few of my critics have told me I shouldn’t put much stock in antibody tests, which are as dubious as the PCR tests, they claim. While these critics might be right, I still like this question:

Why didn’t the Navy or governments of any nation go ahead and test the crews of every Naval ship for antibodies? Crew members on both ships reportedly experienced “Covid outbreaks” in late March and April (based on PCR tests).

But what if crew members of every ship had been tested in April or May 2020 and had similar percentages of positives? How would these positives be explained?

Six years of Covid research has pounded home the point that critical-thinkers should look at common-sense investigations that easily could (and should) have happened …but didn’t happen.

Anecdotes such as this prompted me to coin one of approximately 12 Maxims I’ve repeatedly highlighted: Officials will never investigate that which they don’t want to confirm.

The answer to the question “Why won’t officials do A, B, C or D?” seems obvious to myself. That answer is: They know the likely answer or result, but don’t want the public to know.

Also, it’s amazing to me that, apparently, nobody in the public health establishment ever seriously considered the possibility Early Spread happened. That is, when I point out that almost 3,000 U.S. schools closed “due to illness” in the months before official Covid, the apparent rejoinder is “So what?” Or: “This was just a coincidence.”

What happened is that experts created an Origins Narrative which can be summarized as follows:

An ultra contagious and ultra-deadly virus originated in Chinese bats. This virus somehow jumped species and began to infect people in just one Chinese city (Wuhan) who had visited a wet market in mid December 2019. (Apparently nobody got infected in Beijing).

By approximately mid-February 2020, this contagious virus had reached America (and other countries) and “community spread” commenced. By latter March 2020, tens of thousands of deaths began to be attributed to this new virus and disease.

Very few people in China, the (alleged) country of origin, had died by late January 2020, but tens of thousands of people in New York City had perished from this virus by late April/Early May. While this anecdote strikes me as curious, it never struck the experts as curious or odd.

Of course, the rejoinder to all my contrarian questions is: “You’re not an expert.” (When I’m hired to teach high school English, one of my first student assignments is going to be: “Write a term paper citing 10 examples where the experts turned out to be wrong.”)

Draconian lockdowns were ordered to prevent spread (and thus future deaths), but, somehow, virus spread and huge numbers of deaths still occurred.

To me, the authorized scenario has always been farfetched, implausible and non-sensical, but, still, this became the Official Narrative. Indeed, if someone questioned this “settled science” this person would be cancelled, vilified and/or censored, meaning banned from expressing contrarian “free speech.”

***

I’ve also asked why didn’t any corporate journalists pursue evidence of early spread. It seems to me that, if proven, this would be a blockbuster story.

If government agencies were covering up the real origins of Covid - and if one simply pondered all the implications that would flow from this finding - this would certainly qualify as a far more explosive scandal than, say, Watergate.

Early on, I concluded that everyone who mattered must be a participant in a conspiracy to cover-up a very important truth.

Clearly, in all of America and all of the world, no real “watchdog” journalists exist.

Somehow, everyone who mattered was operating from the same script or got the same memo - This topic is off-limits to investigation.

At least to myself, this take-away is far more sinister than a virus that, in reality, posed a zero percent mortality risk to 99 percent of the world population.

As I quickly came to view things, the probability a random adult under the age of 80 would die from a case of Covid might be 1-in-1,000 (0.01 percent), which is the same mortality risk as the common flu.

Conversely, the probability that, say, 40,000 corporate professional journalists would ignore or refuse to investigate important Covid facts was 100 percent.

I quickly concluded if these journalists and “news” organizations won’t pursue important Covid stories that don’t jibe with the official narrative, they probably won’t pursue or expose other important scandals as well. (Expert liars rarely lie just once).

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All events led to a “vaccine”

After spending a year or so documenting spiked evidence of early spread, the same experts I was determined to debunk rolled out several experimental “vaccines,” which the public was told would end all Covid cases and deaths.

As it turns out - not a surprise to myself at all - this was another brazen lie.

People who got the shots were actually more likely to get Covid. Also, the year after the shots were introduced even more people (allegedly) died from this new disease than had died in the first 12 months this new virus was spreading (or, as I believe, the first 18 months it was actually spreading).

Cases of cancers, heart attacks, strokes - more than 100 "life-altering” adverse events - suddenly exploded.

Obituaries where the words “died suddenly” were mentioned became omnipresent. Nobody had ever heard of “turbo” cancers, but we all have now … or at least those of us who flocked to a truth-seeker work-around, the alternative media.

The Pandemic Planners didn’t count on the embalmers speaking up ….

By mid-2021, embalmers (most prominently my Alabama friend Richard Hirschman) started finding strange, white, fibrous “calamari” like “clots” in large percentages of the bodies they were embalming. Later, brave whistleblowers like Richard started telling anyone who would listen what they were finding

Based on extrapolations flowing from four embalmer surveys commissioned by Tom Haviland and Laura Kasner, tens of millions of world citizens either had or have these hideous never-before-seen substances in their veins and arteries.

The key finding from these surveys is, yes, these things must be real (too many embalmers are finding them for all of them to be con artists or liars) … but more alarming is the fact that hundreds of thousands of corporate journalists, public health officials and “scientists” refuse to investigate this new phenomena.

As another aside, my friend Richard Hirschman had the best rejoinder to the legions of vaccine narrative-protectors. I once interviewed Richard and he told me at least one fact-checker challenged the veracity of his claims by telling him, “But you’re not a doctor or a scientist” (thus, you are not an expert).

Richard’s reply: “But you’re not an embalmer.”

For the record and to illustrate a point, I must have written 25 stories on the embalmers’ clots. In contrast, in four-plus years, every other corporate journalist in the world has written zero stories about this new phenomena.

If this is the last story I ever publish, I would point out to future readers who may discover this Substack that I did not ignore this story.

Lastly, I tried to popularize the term “thermo-nuclear truth bomb” (TNTB)

Per my definition, a TNTB is a story that goes viral and, once confirmed and the majority of the world population comes to believe X is true, the way the population views the world’s trusted experts instantly changes.

Before a TNTB detonates, most people trust and believe the experts. After such an event happens, nobody does.

Circling back to where I started, IMO almost all important narratives are false or dubious, a state of affairs that probably, in different ways, harms billions of people … with much of this harm, death and misery being completely unnecessary.

As to the existential question of why so many citizens tolerate this depressing state of affairs, the best answer I’ve come up with is that no historically-significant journalist has ever written any stories that would qualify as a thermo-nuclear truth bomb. (Thus, the public doesn’t know they’ve been a victim of a diabolical crime or scam).

Or citizen journalists have produced many such stories, but these pieces simply don’t matter because they weren’t published by The New York Times, followed-up by a major expose’ on “Sixty Minutes” … followed-up by a real truth-seeking tribunal commissioned by, say, the people’s elected representatives.

In Conclusion ….

As a Substack citizen journalist, I’ve tried to prove the existence of Early Spread and the Embalmers’ Clots. However, what I’m really trying to do is prove that all important truth-seeking organizations are completely captured.

Once upon a time, Donald Trump got elected president by promising to drain the swamp. However, one difference between President Trump and myself is that I’ve highlighted a couple of areas that might make this altruistic and world-changing event actually happen.

Still, I acknowledge it’s very possible a thermo-nuclear truth bomb that causes a Great Purge will never detonate. In which case I’ll be one of thousands of citizen journalists whose work was easily ignored or dismissed, and my epithet will read, “Well, at least he tried” … which I like better than “He never tried.”

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.

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