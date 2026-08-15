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Bill Rice, Jr.
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Cutting-room-text, Numero Tres ...

As I’ve documented, it also became taboo or unacceptable for professional journalists or experts to present or investigate evidence of early spread … with two journalist exceptions that I’ve also documented. The MSM reporters who did present convincing evidence of early spread quickly dropped this line of investigation, which I found interesting … and, in fact, kind of scary.

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Bill Rice, Jr.
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Cutting room floor text:

In four years, I’ve found no evidence that makes me think my conclusion that conventional wisdom is almost always wrong was/is incorrect. That is, my four years’ of work has confirmed my original working hypothesis. One might think “being proven right” is one of life’s positive events, but in my case it’s been depressing for this hypothesis to have been proven right. Expressed differently, I would have been happy if some of my more cynical beliefs had been been proven wrong by now, which, alas, has not happened.)

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