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Bill Rice, Jr.
4h

Cutting-room floor text (Some more examples that show why I have concluded the IFR rates are suspect) ….

How many people would you conclude would have died in a random cohort groups if the IFR was 1 percent (one-in-100 deaths per infection)?

If the IFR of Covid was the same as the IFR for the flu (one death in every 1,000 cases or 0.1 percent), per your own mathematical extrapolations or conclusions, how many CDC employees and athletes should have died by now based on this much-lower ratio?

Would you conclude, for almost all people ages 2 to 65, the flu and Covid IFR might or could be about the same as the routine flu?

Would you conclude (or not conclude) that this was the most dangerous virus since the Spanish Flu?

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HorizonD7's avatar
HorizonD7
4h

Of the conclusions listed in the article, the one that I find most frustrating is:

"The world’s real leaders or real rulers know they can easily con most of the people."

Unfortunately, this has been proven to be true numerous times in recent years, with the whole Covid event being an obvious example.

It was not that long ago that, when I heard something that sounded suspicious or obviously biased, I would think "My fellow citizens are too smart to fall for that." I never think that now regardless of how absurd the propaganda.

There will always be corrupt, dishonest politicians, bureaucrats and media. But the fact that many of us seem to learn nothing is amazing.

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