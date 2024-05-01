Nicky King: A picture of courage and integrity.

If you’re squeamish, you might not want to watch the first eight minutes of this podcast interview, which was first published on November 29, 2022.

Until Transcriber B posted a link at my Substack today, I was not aware of this important interview. I’m glad Transcriber B found this as it provides more compelling photographic evidence of the strange and horrific-looking white “fibrous clots” that embalmer Richard Hirschman and funeral home director John O’Looney first brought to the world’s attention (at least world citizens who get their news from the alternative media).

In the segment, UK podcaster Jason Liosatos interviews south Alabama embalmer and funeral home director Nicky Rupright King.

Mrs. King has worked closely with Hirschman, who lives just 30 miles from me in Ozark, Alabama.

In the segment’s first eight minutes, Mr. Liosatos shares three photos of the white fibrous clots Mrs. King provided. These clots might be the most-horrifying I've seen yet.

What stunned me is the girth or width of these clots. (I’ve previously viewed long skinny clots that measured almost four-feet in length).

According to Mrs. King, one of these clots came from a vaccinated 44-year-old man who "died suddenly."

In the interview, Mrs. King reveals that she’s vaccinated and has been diagnosed with myocarditis and pericarditis. The thought that clots like these might be inside her body leaves her very frightened, she says.

She also says her parents are vaccinated and boosted and both have experienced medical issues with clots. She mentions that her father has had at least two emergency surgeries, which are related to blood clots (including one that ran from his ankle to his groin).

Nurse shares disturbing information …

In the hour-long podcast, Mrs. King says she went to a local hospital for radiological scans necessitated by her heart condition. While there, she talked to two nurses and Mrs. King shared her views on the dangerous clots.

According to Mrs. King, one nurse didn't want to hear what she was saying and left the room. However, the other nurse said, "Tell me more." This nurse then told Mrs. King that she's routinely seeing scan evidence of strange clots.

This anecdote made me think of the other “clot story” I recently wrote where a whistleblower said medical professionals who participated in emergency clot-removal operations at his hospital are removing such clots “three to 10 times” every week.

Mrs. King’s hospital anecdote supports my belief that probably thousands of health professionals across the country must be aware that thick, long white fibrous clots are being found and removed from patients … and, except for one whistleblower so far, are remaining silent.

(Note: Thomas Haviland, the retired Air Force officer who has done two embalmer surveys, recently said he’s spoken with a cardiologist who confirms to Haviland that this surgeon is also routinely finding these new type of clots in living patients.)

Speaking for myself, I remain aghast public health agencies refuse to investigate such claims, which one suspects would not be hard to confirm if a legitimate nation-wide inquiry was conducted.

Excerpts from Interview …

Thanks to Transcriber B’s invaluable work, I can include excerpts from the Nov. 2022 interview with Mrs. King. (Emphasis added).

NICKY RUPRIGHT KING: This particular (clot) came from a gentleman. I also work with another trade embalmer, and we were called into a local funeral home to take over a case that a funeral director and embalmer who's been in the business for over 25 years, he was unable to get any drainage from the gentleman. He could get fluid in, but he was unable to get any drainage out and the gentleman was starting to swell, if you will. And myself and Richard Hirschman went into the embalming room and worked on this gentleman for 4 hours. And we were able to get some drainage after a lot of work and massage. And this is one of the fibrinous substances and clots that we actually removed from this gentleman.

I want to say that this one came out of the iliac, the right iliac artery. And he was full of this type of a substance. And this one in particular had this greenish tint to it. And I had never seen anything with that type of a color as far as clotting goes.

.. And, if you zoom in very closely to the tail end of it which wraps around a pinky finger, it does have that fibrous substance to it, the white that all of us embalmers have been seeing …

Share

JASON LIOSATOS (Podcast interviewer): Here is the other one you sent me .. What's that one? That's a very big one.

NICKY RUPRIGHT KING: This particular one … we pulled out of, it came out of, I want to say the vein, and it was the jugular vein. And this gentleman was also extremely clotted up. And this one is actually on video. Richard Hirschman is the gentleman who had, I believe, has the video to this and it shows it coming out of the right, the right arter—, the right vein, I'm sorry, the right vein. And that is a picture I took of it after it had come came out.

… When that one actually came out, we had turned on the embalming machine to push fluid behind it to try to get some type of movement in there to get whatever was blocking out, and Mr. Hirschman was pulling on it and pulling on it, and it came out into one piece. I had never seen anything like that ever in my career and many bodies of embalming.

That particular one, I actually tore my respirator off and slid down the side of the counter and just started crying. It's very scary to see that. I myself, I am vaccinated as well. And so are my parents … It’s very scary to know that's inside of us possibly.

JASON LIOSATOS: … There was one more here I think you sent me … What's that?

NICKY RUPRIGHT KING: This particular one here, the gentleman I believe was 43 or 44 years old. And he was vaccinated and he also had the booster. He was getting ready for work, from what the particular funeral director told me, and just passed out on his bed. And his wife found him. We pulled this one out of this gentleman's iliac also. And this one had little pods attached to it that were almost like a rubber substance.

And I, if you look to the right of this, to the right of the one and it's kind of smooshed out onto the table. I actually took my finger and pushed down on that one to pop it to see what was inside of it. And it just had like, almost like a granule-y substance, almost if you see in fatty piece of a steak, it had that granule inside of it. And that is the one on the right that you can see draining down the table. And that came out in one piece of this gentleman that was 44 years old.

JASON LIOSATOS: You know, honest to God and thank you so much for what you're doing, and look, still, to be clear, this was never happening before the covid vaccinations. People, embalmers weren't seeing things like this. John O'Looney said, you know, it's now, it's just escalating and escalating, right?

NICKY RUPRIGHT KING: Yes, sir, I agree with that statement absolutely.

Me: Nicky Rupright King is one of the growing group of embalmers who are displaying rare courage in times when too many people (who could save lives) are still choosing to remain silent.

(Paid subscriptions are greatly appreciated as are Ko-Fi gratutities of any amount).

https://ko-fi.com/billrice