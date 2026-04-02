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Fred Richmond's avatar
Fred Richmond
4d

Bill, I can't answer your Substack questions or those related to your personal metrics.

What I CAN say is that you consistently produce very valuable and informative material. I always read it. And frequently share it.

I understand, in part, the concern about reader response. On a much, much smaller scale, I experience that, too.

It seems to me to plague most conservative writers/content producers. Why we conservatives aren't more visible in supporting producers like you, I just don't know.

Your post today is excellent and thoughtful, which is why I subscribe.

So, please continue, as long as you can, to publish your work

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1 reply by Bill Rice, Jr.
Pamela Cohen's avatar
Pamela Cohen
4d

Develop a way to contact and survey your deleted or self-deleting subscribers…?

Find a way to know if you are being “browned out”? Ie: A group who tries to subscribe, and what their experiences are.

Some will probably be downsizing the time on the internet, some can’t afford the number of platforms in fees or time needed, and some notice it’s Spring and it's time to get outside, get sun and garden, and move again after the Winter’s tendency to hibernate indoors.

Then there are many who think the Covid problem is over, “somebody” will take care of it, etc. The human mind cannot dwell in problems forever. It seeks resolution or change.

Lighter subjects which you are good at interspersing on your platform help to distract and renew some hope and energy, bathe in some good memories in happier times, which might start a movement to create more vs. this fear mongering in the world.

What started as a way to cope with Bioshot mandates, losing jobs, licenses, etc. was to write or turn to online work, especially to document and warn others, but diversification and developing income streams is a known way to create financial security. I think of kids who get bored in summer or need extra funds, and start the lemonade stand. Adults are more sophisticated, of course, and with experience, can sense what people are looking for now.

I hope my brainstorming is helpful. If not, it is my way to support you. Peace.

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