If Socrates was alive today, would he be posting questions on Substack? If so, would these questions be popular with the Powers that Be?

Is control of the narrative important to the people and organizations who control the world?

In the past, have the world’s real rulers tried to control different narratives?

Have these efforts/projects typically been successful?

If so, why were they successful?

For example, did the world’s real rulers produce the “deadly virus” narrative, which was used to justify the Covid response and then the “vaccines?”

Do these people - our rulers - feel threatened by people or organizations that might expose their false narratives?

If so, would they try to reduce or eliminate these threats?

How would they achieve this objective?

Would they amplify and reward individuals and organizations that supported their narrative?

Would they censor, or try to suppress the reach, of people and organizations that challenged their desired narrative and intended result?

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If these powerful people and organizations used narrative-control techniques in the past, wouldn’t they be likely to use the same type operations in the future?

What would happen to these people and organizations if any of their false and harmful narratives were exposed as evil or fraudulent?

Do our rulers want to experience such odious and life-changing consequences?

If they were convinced they could avoid such consequences by doing A, B or C, would they do these things?

Do they, in fact, have the ability, means and motive to do such things?

Looking into the future …

Have the world’s real rulers created agendas or programs that they’ve yet to fully implement or bring to fruition?

Do they want to finish these programs?

How are they going to do this?

Who, potentially, might stop them?

***

Is it true that villains who’ve trafficked in and profited from myriad false (and even deadly) narratives would have an even greater incentive to censor “truth-seekers” given that these rulers now have far more shocking lies they have to conceal from the public?

Is it true that once someone starts telling lies, this person has to tell even more lies to cover-up his previous lies?

Is it likely or plausible that censorship programs are going to stop or that known liars, on their own volition, are going to cease lying in the future?

Why would they stop?

Who is going to expose them?

A Question that frames my first New Abnormal Maxim …

Is there any important organization in the world today that is not captured?

If there is, can someone please cite this uncaptured organization?

Why was it so important to the Powers that Be or the world’s real rulers to capture these organizations?

Substack Questions …

Was Substack created to give independent writers - some of whom might question the “authorized narrative” - a media platform to share their journalism and opinions?

Beginning with “Covid,” didn’t some Substack authors start doing just this?

Did any of these writers (citizen journalists) “move the needle” or have some level of success challenging the authorized Covid narratives?

For example, why are more people now hesitant about getting future “vaccines” even though the main emphasis of the Establishment was to make sure nobody was vaccine hesitant?

Who harpooned the “safe and effective” narrative and where were these naysayers sharing their un-authorized opinions and facts?

Regarding people who questioned the veracity of the Anthony-Fauci narrative that covid was caused by Chinese bats and a novel virus began to spread at a Wuhan Wet Market, what percentage of these “contrarians” were posting articles on Substack?

What percentage of salaried corporate journalists were questioning this authorized narrative?

Who was telling the truth about Covid - “professional” journalists or the amateur citizen journalists?

Is it likely that anyone in the Establishment or the “Deep State” noticed where the largest numbers of skeptics and critics were publishing rebuttal articles?

Is it likely that the world’s narrative controllers would simply ignore a growing group of intelligent critics who were trying to expose them and ruin the rest of their lives?

***

Did the Powers that Be censor, de-platform, de-monetize, harass and ridicule skeptics who were trying to practice free speech on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube?

Why did they feel the need to do this?

Was this project important to them?

If the Powers that Be did censor citizens on these popular social media speech platforms, would they not, in various ways, try to do the same thing if these people moved in mass to Substack?

***

Has the number of citizens who use or visit Substack grown significantly since early 2020?

Is Substack, potentially, more significant in 2026 than it was in 2020?

Was Substack, at one point, labeled a platform of kooky, conspiracy-believing extremists, racists and even Nazi’s?

At one point, didn’t most liberal or Statist writers largely eschew Substack?

Is this still the case today?

What changed and why?

Are the vast majority of the most-successful content creators on Substack now liberal or people who never questioned any of the Covid narratives?

Today, is content at political and news sites indistinguishable from content that would have been common in the establishment or legacy news organizations?

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Questions I’ve asked myself:

Thirty months ago, did my new articles, on average, produce, more than 14 new subscribers?

Am I mis-remembering or didn’t my range of new-subscribers-produced-per- article range from two to 500 new subscribers per article?

Of my last 12 articles, did eight of them produce zero new subscribers?

Are my articles reaching more people - potential subscribers - today than they did 30 months ago?

Since I, maybe or allegedly, have double the number of subscribers I had 20 months ago and am now very established on Substack, shouldn’t my articles at least reach as many people as they did when I had half the “subscribers” I have today?

In approximately the past eight weeks, why have I lost more than 300 net subscribers?

Did my writing style change?

Did I suddenly “lose my Mojo” as a writer or lose my ability to come up with story ideas that might generate significant interest?

Are the same changes that are affecting my Substack metrics affecting the writers whose political views are the polar opposite of my own?

Am I the only “Covid Contrarian” author who has noticed starkly different subscriber and readership metrics in the past 18 to 24 months?

Is it possible that something changed on Substack?

If so, what was the change and why was this change apparently so important to bring about?

Are words, ideas or real journalism, potentially, more powerful than swords?

Are all content providers censored equally or is it possible certain writers may have been targeted for special reach-suppression control?

***

What percentage of the country is “conservative” or, largely, thinks like myself and my readers … and what percentage is liberal and supports the agendas of the world’s real rulers?

If nation-wide this ideological ratio is roughly 50-50, is this ratio also the case among today’s most-popular Substack authors?

If this ratio is different, why is it different?

If the world’s real leaders are still intensely interested in controlling the narrative, would they take an interest in the world’s most popular writers’ platform?

If not, why would they ignore this particular writers’ platform?

Should any citizens worry about the coming parts of the New World Order or the next phase of any “Great Re-Set?”

Is Agenda 2030 four years away or maybe only four months?

If evil and corrupt leaders are going to be exposed and stopped before they’ve finished the rest of their programs, who is going to stop them?

In the future, where will independent writers and thinkers publish their content?

Are the Powers that Be aware of these places?

Would the world’s real rulers like to see contrarians like myself publish stories that reach, say, 100 million - or 1 billion - people?

Boom!

If such an event happened, could this, perhaps, qualify as a thermo-nuclear truth bomb?

Has a thermo-nuclear truth bomb ever detonated before?

Why hasn’t this ever happened?

…. Why do I sometimes write and publish articles about “curious metrics on Substack?”

Do I have a reason?

Does this reason make sense to anyone besides myself?

… Is it, perhaps, smart to for dissident thinkers to post while we still can?

Bonus Question:

What happened to Socrates?

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