The best thing that ever happened to Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson was when our state’s leading sports columnist told Alabama’s coaches they should bench him for the season.

Author’s note: Ostensibly, this essay is about sports, but it’s really about experts and mainstream media pundits who are almost always wrong - and never suffer any consequences from being wrong at a spectacular rate.

After Alabama was upset by Florida State in Week One of this college football season, al.com lead sports columnist Joe Goodman published a column telling Alabama’s coaches they should bench quarterback Ty Simpson for the rest of the year.

As you will see in my last paragraph, this prediction made me feel unusually optimistic and excited about young Ty’s season prospects.

For the record, Simpson did’t have a great game against FSU. However, he didn’t play terrible either, especially considering this was his first-ever college start and he was starting on the road against what turned out to be a strong team with great motivation to beat a “name” opponent like Alabama.

Against FSU, Simpson threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns. His stats would have been much better if Alabama’s receivers hadn’t dropped several well-thrown passes. Simpson was also running for his life most of the game as his offensive line made like a sieve for most of the game’s 60 minutes. As odious as the game seemed to Alabama fans, the Tide still had a chance to tie the game early in the fourth quarter.

Still, given that Alabama coaches had raved about Simpson in the pre-season (and his teammates had elected him a team captain) and given that he’d bidden his time for three years as an understudy to two talented signal-callers and given that he was once considered a five-star prospect and given that Alabama’s porous defense really lost this game … as an Alabama fan, I thought Alabama’s coaches should give this young man a few more chances to show his true potential (or lack thereof).

But Goodman said, no way. He’d seen enough. If Alabama Coach Kalen DeBoer knew what was good for him he’d listen to Goodman and put Simpson on the bench for the rest of the season and play the back-ups, who’d never played in a game before.

What happened next …

Readers who don’t follow Alabama football might be interested in learning how Simpson performed after coaches ignored Goodman’s advice.

In the next game, against Louisiana-Monroe, Alabama scored 73 points - more than it had scored in one game in 52 years.

In that game, Simpson was 17-for-17 for 226 yards with three passing TDs and ran for another score. (Simpson also had one 60-yard TD pass called back because of a dubious offense interference call and had a 30-yard run called back by a penalty).

In the history of Alabama football, no Alabama starting quarterback had been perfect on that many consecutive throws.

The next Bama game was a step-up in competition against Wisconsin, traditionally one of the stronger teams in the Big 10.

In that game, Simpson was 24-for-29 for 382 yards with four passing TDs.

As gaudy as those numbers were, they should have been even more impressive as two Alabama receivers dropped perfectly-thrown passes that would have produced big gains, including one pass that should have been Simpson’s fifth TD.

In the two games after Goodman called for Simpson to be benched, Ty connected on 41-of-45 passes (a completion percentage of 91.1 percent) for 608 yards and produced eight TDs through the air and running the ball.

In the history of Alabama football, no Alabama quarterback had produced a higher quarterback efficiency rating in back-to-back games. (Out of 45 pass attempts, only two should have hit the ground).

Last night, Simpson led Alabama against mighty Georgia, which hadn’t lost a home game at its own stadium since 2019.

As sports fans must know, Alabama beat Georgia 24-21 and Simpson, again, played like a quarterback who should be considered for the Heisman Trophy.

Simpson connected on 24-of-38 passes for 276 yards, with two passing TDs and one running TD.

In an environment even more hostile than Tallahassee, Simpson displayed rare poise as Alabama converted 13-of-19 third-down plays and sealed the victory with a 9-yard completion on a third-down play late in the game.

Last night before I fell asleep, Dari Nowkhah of the SEC Network told his audience one bookmaker in Las Vegas has moved Simpson to the leading candidate for the Heisman trophy.

Through four games, Simpson has yet to throw an interception, nor has he fumbled - a big problem with his predecessor.

Alabama, which started its 2025 season on an inauspicious note, now looks like a team that has a chance to win another national title or at least make the playoffs - largely because of the stellar play of its quarterback.

So, in other words, the leading sports columnist for Alabama’s leading news organization publicly called for Alabama coaches to bench the quarterback who is starting his career with more impressive statistics than any other quarterback in program history.

I should mention I myself am also a pundit/opinion columnist who has published two or three columns I might, today, retract … but not 200 or 300 and, almost never, on the giant issues of our day.

My issue with al.com, Goodman and, indeed, all of the news organization’s opinion columnists (sports and news) is that they are provably and obviously wrong with just about every opinion they proffer. (With this opinion column, I tried to quantify that the accuracy rate of Covid pundits was an impressive 0-for-70).

If it’s a big, supremely-important issue, the pundits are going to be wrong …

I should also disclose that I’ve possessed an anti-Joe Goodman bias that goes back to the spring and summer of 2020.

That’s when Goodman wrote not one, not two, but five columns where he effectively told his readers the Powers that Be in sports should cancel the 2020 football season.

The reason, of course, was to “protect the athletes” who were at grave risk of contracting and dying from Covid-19. (In Goodman’s opinion, so too were the coaches and so were any local grandmothers who might have found themselves six feet behind a college athlete at the check-out line at the local grocery store).

The only specific risk Goodman ever cited was his fear that college athletes would have a much-elevated risk of contracting not only a “deadly” virus but also deadly myocarditis.

Ultimately - it was a close call for a while - sports commissioners didn’t listen to Goodman and his pundit brethren and the 2020 college football season was played (albeit in front of stadiums where either no fans could attend or only 17 percent of fans could attend).

Indeed, speaking for myself as a college football and Alabama fan, the only high point of 2020 was that Alabama ran the table in 2020 and won the program’s 18 national championship (Yea, Alabama!).

Millions of Crimson Tide fans and every player and coach on the team will cherish memories of that special season for the rest of our lives.

Even Goodman ended up being impressed by the Crimson Tide’s stellar season as he published his first-ever book, which chronicled what a memorable and special season this was. (No, I did not buy this book).

I’m one of the few citizens of the great state of Alabama that remember this was the season that Goodman repeatedly and vociferously argued should never have been allowed to happen.

FWIW, no college or professional athlete died from Covid in 2020 (or 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025). However, this, factual statistical tidbit didn’t teach Goodman that maybe the experts aren’t always right.

The next year, after the vaccines were rolled out, Goodman wrote several other columns castigating every person who refused to get their “life-saving” shots. One person he specifically called out was Auburn head football coach, Bryan Harsin, who refused to get his shot.

This, per Goodman, could and should not stand. Auburn should have “benched” its science-denying head coach just like Alabama should have benched Ty Simpson.

In a later email to Goodman, I told him he should apologize to Coach Harsin as it quickly became clear the vaccines didn’t prevent infection, spread or, truth be told, deaths and hospitalizations. In fact, the vaccinated were far more likely to test positive for Covid.

I also pointed out that if Goodman was so concerned about the threat of young athletes developing myocarditis, he should take note of the many studies that showed the young vaccinated had a far higher rate of contracting this life-threatening heart condition than the non-vaccinated.

As a practitioner of the Socratic Method of journalism, I also posed this question to Goodman:

“Are you up to date on all your Covid boosters?”

This is where our email exchange ended. As we sometimes write in journalism, Goodman “refused to comment.”

Goodman, not as dense as he puts on in his columns, was savvy enough to not answer my question because he knew that if he had honestly answered my question, I might have published his answer on my Substack.

The answer, of course, was “No, I haven’t” which would mean that Goodman himself- for some interesting reason - was ignoring the advice of the CDC experts.

If Goodman had told me he stopped getting his Covid shots after his introductory dose, I would have gone to my audience and hollered “Citizens’ arrest! Citizens’ arrest!” - our state’s most influential sports columnist is a science denier.

As I hope has become clear in my dispatches, one thing I can’t abide is a more virtuous-than-thou, hypocrite pundit, especially those who are wrong with almost every column/smear/untruth they publish.

It also bothers me that the bosses of these pundits don’t care an iota if the high-profile influencers they employ to influence the public are (provably) wrong 50 to 100 percent of the time.

As far as I can tell, such influencers actually get rewarded for being consistently wrong. When such writers consistently reinforce their lack of expertise and sound judgement, they certainly don’t get … benched by their bosses.

Nor can readers call out the stupidity of our pundits …

I’ve also noted that readers no longer have an opportunity to call out the proven stupidity of society’s opinion makers. This is because almost every newspaper in the country has quit publishing letters to editor or has done away with their Reader Comments sections.

Six or seven years ago, the most-read section of the al.com website was its lively reader comments section, which, for some reason, vanished right before Covid.

That is, America’s principled “free speech” warriors don’t want the readers of their Internet sites to be able to engage in any free speech where half the state or nation might make the same type comments I’ve made today.

Basically, what we have today in Alabama is a major “news” site where every news and opinion columnist thinks exactly the same on all the big issues, but no citizen has the means to show that almost every thesis developed by these writers is either preposterous, ridiculous or, at best, highly dubious.

One of my revelations from our Covid New Abnormal is that the country and world’s sports writers are the same ideological, woke clones as their colleagues in the newsroom or editorial sections.

(Sports pundits: I don’t always write opinion columns on political issues, but when I do, I’m spectacularly wrong).

Still, it’s nice to know that I can now determine the truth simply by identifying the opposite of what’s written by the the esteemed experts of the MSM.

Sometimes, this even lets me predict the future with supreme confidence.

When I read that Joe Goodman said Alabama should bench Ty Simpson, a great sense of peace settled over me and I immediately told all my Alabama friends and family members.

“Man, Ty Simpson is getting ready to light it up.”

