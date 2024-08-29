Pike Road Schools opened with just one school in the fall of 2015. By early 2017, one-third of the original faculty (including my fired wife) was gone. Approximately 140 students withdrew in the first year of “The Pike Road Way.”

In Part 1 of this story, I recounted details from the most intense investigative journalism project I’ve ever produced. A series of articles I wrote in 2016-2017 presented allegations of bullying, intimidation and professional incompetence of (then) Pike Road, Alabama school superintendent Dr. Suzanne Freeman.

The story also developed features of a radical education program - dubbed “The Pike Road Way” - implemented by Dr. Freeman. To me, this story illustrates how certain education leaders have infiltrated K-12 education and proselytize for reforms that cause great harm to students and polarize communities.

Compiling the key elements of the story was a challenge as few sources were willing to go on the record.

Fortunately, two Pike Road teachers did go on the record (one anonymously and one supremely-brave teacher who let me use her name). A teacher’s aid also granted me an interview. I never interviewed my wife or mother-in-law, but I did use the eye-opening anecdotes they’d shared with me as background or starting points for my investigation proper.

Some of the most candid and disturbing (anonymous) quotes in my articles were from several teachers who’d previously taught under Superintendent Freeman in Trussville (where Freeman had eventually been fired).

Apparently no leader in Pike Road spoke to these teachers

before hiring Dr. Freeman

From these sources, the impression I got was that Freeman was a vindictive bully who portrayed herself as someone who loved children and who made life miserable for anyone who challenged her (radical) program. A few excerpts from interview sources in Trussville:

“I think she was a cancer on our whole education system.”

“She left a trail of tears in our town. She split the whole community.”

“She got rid of at least 15 (teachers) at my school alone. Many teachers were so unhappy. They were subjected to constant criticism and felt so much fear. (Freeman) made their lives miserable.”

According to one source, a math teacher was routinely “harassed” every afternoon in one-on-one “counseling sessions."

Those who might not have agreed with the superintendent’s philosophies were viewed as a threat and were “run-off,” according to multiple sources.

Numerous sources compared the avid followers of Freeman as being similar to members of a cult, a common description later repeated by Pike Road teachers who “had not drunk the Kool-Aid.”

Note: My wife and mother-in-law also didn't drink the Kool-Aid, which would explain why they were both terminated after their first year teaching at the new school.

In Trussville, a small group of parents began investigating the Schlechty “Working on the Work, learner-centric” model.

Their quick conclusion: “These were shaky, unproven theories being tried on students. It was like our children were going to be guinea pigs. I remember I kept asking to see the data to support these ideas." No such data was presented.

A mass exodus of students and teachers …

I wish other excellent sources had spoken to me.

For example, I learned that Pike Road School’s first PTO president resigned and removed her children from the school system (sending them to a Montgomery private school). Indeed, from FOI requests, I learned that parents of 140 students withdrew their children in the school’s first year (a number that grew even larger in later months).

From my wife, Carrie, I learned that a number of teachers (“lead learners”) were also being subjected to principal and assistant principal reviews (“counseling sessions”) that left them in tears.

All of the teachers who spoke with me were later fired; others secured teaching jobs in other school systems the next year or the year after.

In a follow-up story published in March 2017, I reported that approximately one third of the K-8 school’s original faculty hired in the Spring of 2015 were no longer employed by the school system.

Still, perhaps the majority of the teachers were avid supporters of Dr. Freeman’s new program and management style and joined in the chorus attacking people like myself or my wife who were portrayed as not understanding that the way students are taught has to change dramatically … and Dr. Freeman was a brave pioneer in this reform movement.

As she had in her previous two superintendent positions, Dr. Freeman succeeded in polarizing the community - with the most vocal component enthusiastically supporting her and the other half remaining largely silent.

Why did so many parents go along with this program?

Reflecting on how one true-believer education reformer could implement such a radical program in a wealthy, conservative suburb in Alabama (not California) is a topic that still intrigues (or baffles) me.

First, this person had to have key backing from powerful people - like her mentor Dr. Ed Richardson (who later became state superintendent of education and then president of Auburn University) and the mayor of Pike Road, an influential lobbyist for Alabama’s college system.

Inexplicably (to me), after being fired in Trussville - Dr. Freeman secured a lucrative consulting job to help Pike Road start a new school system. As a consultant, she identified, recruited and “trained” (via Schltozky seminars) the school board members who would later be her “boss.”

In my review of board meeting minutes (the vaguest meeting summaries I’ve ever read), I found only one example where the board vetoed a Freeman recommendation (on a trivial matter).

As I dove deeper into the topic of “education reformers,” I learned that a big thrust of the foundations that champion education reform is to identify superintendents like Freeman, get them appointed and then make sure the school board is a sycophant organization (with no independent or dissident voices allowed).

The more radical elements were largely concealed from the public …

I also came to believe that few parents or citizens of Pike Road fully understood how radical the Freeman education program would be.

When she was hired, I remember quotes from Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone heralding the new and enlightened education reforms Pike Road students would benefit from. However, specific details of this program (like no grades, tests, books, honor societies, etc) were never made clear to parents.

In my assessment, Dr. Freeman had finally achieved full and total control of an entire school system where she could fully implement all the education reforms that had been featured in countless seminars and retreats attended by new-wave “education leaders.”

I think many parents bought into the vague hype and were too timid to admit they might have bought into a toxic program that was not going to give their upper-middle class students a superior education than school districts that used the traditional model.

Similar to the response to Covid, parents had only two choices: They could admit they were conned and mobilize a public revolt… or they could “go along with the herd” and enthusiastically support the “reforms” of these leaders, who, after all, were said to be “experts.”

Just like with Covid, the few dissenters who expressed skepticism were bullied, vilified, intimidated and, largely, cowered into silence.

Epilogue … what was the response of my three-months

of hard-hitting real journalism?

My wife and mother-in-law were fired after one year (you need three years in one system to obtain “tenure.”)

My wife, who was extremely popular with students at Pike Road School, had to scramble to get a new teacher’s job.

Carrie applied and interviewed for teaching jobs from nearby school systems and was not hired. One educator told her, “Carrie, you have a giant ‘do-not-hire’ sign on your head now.”

Fortunately, Troy City Schools - in my hometown - 50 miles south of Pike Road - hired my wife, who quickly became one of the most popular teachers at her school and was soon named “Teacher of the Year.”

I achieved one objective …

One of my goals as an investigative journalist is to “stir things up,” and I definitely succeeded on that front.

My series of articles caused a major stir. On-line readership figures for The Alabama Gazette were 10 times higher than any other article ever published by the monthly conservative newspaper. (Strangely - or perhaps predictably - The Gazette has now pulled these articles from Internet archives).

Several hosts of Montgomery talk radio programs invited me on their shows to talk about my series of articles.

With perhaps half of the local population, the reaction I received was very positive with many local citizens saluting me for doing real investigative journalism and telling a story other media organizations would not tell.

The other half either attacked me for doing a “hatchet job” on Dr. Freeman and Pike Road Schools or expressed no public opinion about the litany of disturbing allegations documented in my series of articles.

(In the interest of fairness and balance, I interviewed Dr. Freeman and teachers who were supporters of The Pike Road Way. I got the distinct impression no journalist had ever called BS on Dr. Freeman’s program or pushed back on her bullying of subordinates).

I also note that Dr. Freeman or no school board member or leading citizen penned a rebuttal, denying the allegations - a response The Gazette would have, of course, published.

The reaction of the local media was informative as well

While working on the story, I sent several emails to editors of The Montgomery Advertiser, requesting that the county’s largest newspaper commission their own investigative journalism on what was really happening at Pike Road Schools.

Finally, The Advertiser sent a reporter to a school board meeting. (I attended the school board meetings because no member of the school board would agree to give me an interview).

At this particular meeting, the attorney for the school board threatened to throw me out of the meeting when I attempted to ask several questions at the end of the meeting. One question was about the tip I’d been given that 7th and 8th graders had figured out how to get around the obscenity blocks and were viewing porn on their laptops.

My hope was that the journalists and editors at The Advertiser would share my disgust that the leaders of this school system were blocking the exposure of key truths and stand with me as allies in the “watchdog free press.”

Boy was I naive. The story that followed, replete with errors and snarky insults, was about the wacko reporter who was almost thrown out of the school board meeting.

My reporting did succeed in causing the same reporter (Josh Moon) to write a big story on the first year of Pike Road School, but in my opinion, the resulting story was a puff piece that basically sang the praises of The Pike Road Way.

Talk about ‘burying the lede’ …

The reporter, 25 paragraphs into the story, did include one eye-opening quote from a teacher who compared the first few months at Pike Road Schools under Dr. Freeman’s leadership as being akin to “surviving a Medieval Plague.”

Aside: Here’s a Josh Moon opinion piece castigating citizens who did not do their civic duty and get a Covid “vaccine.”

My reporting resulted in no reprimands for Dr. Freeman or her key lieutenants, no pledge by any local or state organization (or the State’s teachers’ union) to launch an independent investigation. “The Pike Road Way” remained the Pike Road Way.

Dr. Freeman suddenly “retired”

Right before we moved from this curious town, about a year or so after my expose, I read that Dr. Freeman, then in her early 50s, had suddenly “retired” for reasons that were never made clear.

(Alas, her successor was another disciple of The Schlechty Method and, apparently, continued with the main tenets of “The Pike Road Way” … although I suspect many elements of this program might have now been jettisoned.)

I later learned that Dr. Freeman had (again) secured a position as the lead consultant for another Alabama town (Gulf Shores) that was starting its own school system and in 2018 briefly served as the fledgling school system’s “interim superintendent.”

I’m not 100-percent sure, but think she ended up applying for the permanent position as well.

I don’t know if I nipped that job search in the bud or not, but I sent copies of my articles to all the leaders of Gulf Shores with a note saying, “Do not hire this lady.”

Dr. Freeman wasn’t hired, but today, per this website, Dr. Freeman is a senior official with the Alabama Association of School Boards, serving as “member engagement representative.”

According to Linked-In, after “retiring” from Pike Road School, Dr. Freeman also continued to serve as an education consultant, where “she also serves as a member of Education-Reimagined Task Force and visits the most innovative schools in the country to design a Learner Centered Self-Assessment for schools.”

One can quantify the FAILURE of The Pike Road Way

In my final article for The Gazette, I presented a page-worth of data showing results from the State of Alabama’s annual Assessment of its 140 public school systems.

My purpose was to provide quantifiable comparisons based on annual standardized tests given to students in many grades in all state school systems.

Per this assessment, Pike Road Schools - under Freeman’s leadership and using the Schlechty learning model - was given an overall grade of C. In at least one grade, Pike Road Schools earned a grade of D.

In nine of the 14 grades/categories, fewer than 50 percent of PRS students were considered to be on pace to be “ready” for college.

The best results of PRS students was sixth grade math, where 67.3 percent of Pike Road students were gauged as “proficient.” The worst was 8th grade math (23.5 percent “proficient.”)

In 4th grade math, 82.6 percent of students at the top 10-performing school districts in Alabama “exceeded ACT benchmarks.”

Only 35 percent of fourth graders at Pike Road School met or exceeded the benchmarks created by these standardized tests.

Above I included a quote from teachers who said they could find no data that supported the proposition that “The Pike Road Way” (The Schlechty model) produced superior results for students.

For what it’s worth, I found volumes of data - from the State Department of Education - that The Pike Road Way produced atrocious academic results for students.

And this is one of the most affluent school districts in Alabama

Pike Road’s average, below-average and far-below average test results might be viewed as even more damning when one considers the school system serves some of the wealthiest students in the state of Alabama.

To measure the wealth of students, school systems often report the percentage of students in a given school or school system who qualify for a free or reduced lunch.

When Freeman was hired as superintendent, only three or four school systems in Alabama had a smaller percentage of students who receive free lunches than Pike Road Schools. Generally speaking, the fewer students who qualify for free lunches, the higher the test scores for this district. This was certainly not the case for Pike Road Schools.

In fact, students in a rural and very poor school district in my current county (where upwards of 70 percent of students qualify for free lunches) out-performed Pike Road students in many grade levels and subjects.

Needless to say, I was the only journalist who attempted to quantify the embarrassing academic results of “The Pike Road Way.”

One depressing take-away (that I also see everywhere with Covid data): Results or quantifiable data simply don’t matter … at least to the “leaders” who matter.

Why I did what I did …

To my recollection, nobody’s ever asked me why I decided to embark on a massive investigative journalism project I knew would produce great stress and hardship for my family and be very unpopular with the most influential citizens in Pike Road, Alabama.

The first part of my answer: Bullying educational leaders who implement radical education programs that are a disaster for students should be exposed - because these students deserve a better education and will not reach their full academic potential with the program they are receiving.

The second reason I did this is simpler: Because I knew nobody else would do it.

