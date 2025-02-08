When some person or organization is “captured” that person or organization can only do those things the warden says he can do.

Even today, no public figure wants to be exposed as a liar - as a person who committed fraud or criminal acts, or was an accomplice in acts that led to mass death or misery.

However, to be fully "exposed" as a nefarious villain or cretin would require that said exposure was “proven” by an official and important source.

For example, a "credible" MSM news organization or a member of the “Trusted News Initiative” (like "60 Minutes,” The New York Times, BBC, etc.) ... or a prosecutor or law enforcement agency.

However, all officials and Deep State members know this “worst-case scenario” will never happen and, thus, they can continue to enjoy the peaceful and happy sleep of the sociopath who’s confident his crimes and misdemeanors will never be exposed.

All the individuals and organizations that matter know that the people or organizations who could expose them won't "go there" … because this would expose those individuals and organizations as frauds as well.

Divisions or battalions of citizen journalists in Substack’s “Contrarian Army,” as well as members of The Resistance in the Alternative Media, have already exposed these crimes repeatedly and conclusively.

Alas, these daily examples of real and persuasive journalism and stellar research don't matter because these sources can simply be dismissed as extremist kooks and disinformation spreaders.

Bottom-line: Mass frauds and crimes are easily perpetrated when everyone who matters isn't going to expose these crimes.

So, once again, I end up staring at my iron-clad maxim: All truth-seeking organizations are completely captured. They have to be captured for these crimes and programs to be possible.

In other words, nobody who matters was going to make a big deal out of the fact NOTHING bad happened in non-locked-down Sweden.

As it turned out, the example of “Placebo Nation” Sweden didn't matter.

(Aside: the fact the Amish remain so healthy without getting “vaccines” ... also doesn't matter … because nobody who matters is going to point this out.)

IMO this, somehow, needs to happen …

In my opinion, positive or fundamental change will probably remain impossible until at least a few key members of the captured MSM “go apostate” and break ranks from the clones and stenographers who fill the ranks of the “pack” media.

As worthless, corrupt and toxic as most national politicians are, most politicians will respond to public opinion (or voters) if they receive enough pressure from every-day citizens.

However, this scenario triggers a Catch-22 … as voters and the public become agitated or mobilized only when a previous narrative - once widely accepted as, say, “settled science” - is definitively shown to be a preposterous fraud or scam.

Alas, as things still stand today, this imperative debunking exercise must be performed by the “authorized” or “trusted” MSM … which, of course, is never going to happen.

Possible signs of hope?

Of course, today, almost on a daily basis, the public is now receiving encouraging signals that that the Trump 2.0 Presidency might take the lead in debunking many false narratives .. Or, at least, is going to try to do this … at least in some areas.

Is it possible that legions of bogus and harmful narratives can effectively be debunked even with the MSM remaining as captured and pro-active as ever?

Is it possible bogus narratives can be definitely debunked even with every mainstream journalism still trying to block the truth and attack and smear would-be reformers?

I guess we are going to find out.

Three specific examples …

Speaking for myself, if RFK, Jr. is confirmed as secretary of the HHS, my “hope” meter is going to leap up the scale by a significant factor.

The recent revelations - apparently spurred on by the efforts of Trump advisor Elon Musk - that USAID is brazenly bribing many organizations of the captured MSM with tax-payer money - is another sign of hope.

The last sign of hope is that the MSM must be on life-support.

If the government and the Deep State would quit subsidizing these Propaganda Specialists - and if someone would take away their Big Pharma advertising “protection money” - it’s possible many titans of the MSM could expire in the next four years.

That is, in the future, when we have the next faux pandemic, and a nation like Sweden doesn’t play ball or go along with the herd … maybe more citizens will actually learn that the sky didn’t fall on the heads of a nation allegedly consisting of vile contrarians and scalawags.

Of course, the much better scenario is that no government experts declare the next bogus “global crisis” in the first place.

If the New York Times is still publishing (which it will be), I’m sure their journalists and editors will do everything in their power to hype this “threat.”

But maybe 200-million plus Americans will just laugh in their faces and say: “Ignore those crazy fools.”

If this happened, we’d know for a fact that MAGA and MAHA had produced a bountiful harvest.

