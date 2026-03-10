“Mama always said, ‘Stupid is as Stupid does.’ “ I say Mama was right.

A while ago I had an epiphany about the value of any “analysis” I might offer on numerous high-interest subjects. My epiphany is that I am NOT some uniquely-informed “expert” on many subject matters, which means my two cents on many subjects isn’t going to be anything special.

However, I do think my deductive reasoning skills are advanced enough to allow me to use logic to make salient points or predictions without being an authority on various subjects.

For example, on Covid subjects, I have been able to develop original points without having studied virology or epidemiology for four decades.

To give a more-specific example, using what I think is simple logic, I was able to apply take-aways from my early spread research to reach the conclusion any novel coronavirus really can’t be particularly “deadly,” a conclusion that informed my opinion that lockdowns and vaccines were NOT necessary.

As my regular readers know, I’ve also formulated more than a dozen “maxims” or truisms which apply to Covid issues, but also to virtually every accepted narrative … including the war with Iran.

Today, I’d like to expound on a few of my New Abnormal Maxims that I think could be good predictors of what is likely to happen in coming weeks or months - even though I admit I am not a trained expert on the Mideast, global religions or the way wars unfold.

While I admit I am not an expert on many of these topics, I have read a great deal about the war and have intentionally sought out arguments pro and anti-war. Based on logical extrapolations, I’m very concerned this war could end up as a disaster to the country. However, I’ve also read enough to know that, per history, many “doom-and-gloom” predictions of the past did not fully materialize.

First observation/maxim - We are being led by the obtuse

Regarding Covid, probably almost all of my subscribers would agree with me that society’s trusted “leaders,” experts and authorities were completely wrong on the key parts of the authorized Covid narrative.

One point I’ve repeatedly tried to make in my newsletter is that a Great Purge must occur in government - as well as all its captured sycophantic institutions - to prevent obtuse people from making future decisions that can result in disaster or mass deaths and harm.

That is, leaders who made irrational, non-sensical and counter-productive decisions in the past will also make stupid decisions in the future.

My first observation is that a Great Purge has not happened in any of society’s key institutions so we are still being led by people who always seem to get things spectacularly wrong.

This means when these “leaders” say this war is necessary, imperative or will be easily waged and won, my first thought is to not believe them

A corollary of this maxim is that people who do possess wisdom and who do warn of impending disaster are going to be attacked and vilified. The individuals who control our captured institutions will do everything in their power to suppress the dissenting commentary of the country’s sane class.

At least to myself, it’s bizarre and disturbing that so many citizens still choose to believe and support the people and organizations who produced crimes against humanity in Covid.

At the top of this list would be the mainstream press and news organizations, all of which concealed all the important Covid truths and, for decades, exhibited no interest in exposing the Epstein crimes.

Even if its politically incorrect to state, I also think it’s undeniably true that the world’s media is dominated by leaders who support “the interests of Israel.”

Surely no person reading this essay will dispute that the main proponent of a regime-change war in Iran is the leadership of Israel. To me, this means any propaganda coming from these news sources will be heavily skewed in the favor of Israel.

What this means to me is that the public is not going to receive a full and balanced presentation of war facts and opinions … just like the public didn’t with Covid issues. What should be one of Covid’s glaring truisms also applies to a war that has now produced casualties and immense destruction in least 12 nations.

The Law of Opposite Effects

In my life, I’ve become a firm disciple of the view that most initiatives supported by the world’s real leaders will produce the opposite effect of what they confidently predict will happen.

If this maxim is also true with this war, citizens might be looking at stunning, and perhaps even nightmarish, future results.

For example, the oft-stated main reason for this war is that waging it will prevent a nuclear attack on America or Israel.

If this law is true, the effort to eliminate the possibility of a nuclear attack may dramatically increase the possibility that nuclear weapons are used for the first time since August 1945.

The irony might be that Iran won’t fire nuclear weapons it doesn’t have, but that Israel or America might use nuclear weapons.

Regarding the possibility of nuclear weapons being employed, the two terrifying scenarios are that an insane rogue leader will use them first (before they are used on his nation) or, probably much more likely, that a country or regime that is getting ready to be over-run or is losing a war might feel compelled to use them to prevent this outcome.

As mentioned, I did some reading before writing this war analysis piece. One scenario, broached by experts not cited by the captured MSM, is that the leadership of Iran might have decided they have nothing to lose, that their entire nation will soon be obliterated (either in the next few weeks or in the future) and, thus the only way to prevent this is to completely destroy the regime of Israel.

Instead of simply tolerating America or negotiating with America (fool me three times - shame on me), Iranian “hard-liners” seem to have reached the (quite sane or logical) conclusion that their “American problem” can only be solved if America is kicked completely out of the entire region.

(Truth be told, the ultimate trump card of nations that have constantly been bullied by America would be to, somehow, remove the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.)

Unknown at the moment is the proposition that Israel might, in fact, use nuclear weapons if its leaders conclude their country is now at risk of being completely over-run.

Would President Trump or the American neocons feel compelled to use nuclear weapons to stop Iran (and perhaps many other shite Muslim nations) from, once and for all, getting rid of the government that, with a giant assist from its closest ally America, has gradually knocked off one regime after another?

To be clear, I’m not saying this scenario will happen; I’m simply saying the threat of nuclear war starting in the Mideast has, ironically, probably never been higher. The Opposite of what all sane citizens wanted to happen - avoiding the horror of a nuclear war - is now, a much greater possibility - which would prove the Law of Opposite Effects.

***

At this writing, President Trump has presented Iran an ultimatum: either surrender unconditionally or see your nation reduced to rubble (the Gaza scenario) … to be led in the future by leaders selected by the American president, an American president who will no doubt consult with Israel’s prime minister regarding the question of who should lead Iran in the future.

If a primary initiative of this war is to change the regime in Iran, the Law of Opposite Effects predicts it’s probably more likely the war’s outcome will produce a regime change … in Israel, America or both nations.

(Does it take more courage to share an anti-war essay or a pro-war essay?)

The March through all the key Institutions led us to this place …

Another maxim I happen to subscribe to is that every important institution in America has, over decades, been captured, dumbed-down and probably intentionally co-opted by leaders who want to destroy every positive cultural norm that once made America a great nation and a beacon of freedom.

This, correctly, has been referred to as the “march through the institutions.”

One of America’s most important institutions is the military, which in the view of many observers only barely resembles the institution our fathers or grandfathers might have once served.

Over decades, smart leaders in the military who sought to protect the more noble traditions of this institution have been intentionally purged; military standards have fallen dramatically. Today, the pronouns of fighting men (?) are considered vital as DEI initiatives have transformed the military. Surgeries to allegedly change the gender of fighting men or women are now paid for by our tax dollars.

Military leaders who have risen to the general ranks seem to have completely accepted the tenets of neoconservatives like Lindsey Graham, John Bolton and now, inexplicably, Donald Trump

Apparently, few military leaders still exist who believe America’s military should simply protect the homeland from an invasion from a super power like Russia or China.

Also, IMO, the troops, Marines and sailors who have to fight wars are not nearly as competent, well-trained or well-conditioned as previous generations of war fighters.

The “dumbed-down” effect probably explains why one U.S. aircraft carrier is at risk of being taken out of service due to its toilets over-flowing. It also no doubt explains why military brass targeted an Iranian girls school in the first hours of our nation’s Pearl Harbor-style attack, killing more innocent school girls and teachers than all the school shootings of the past four decades.

All of the above tells me even if America wanted to fight a regime-change war in a nation as large as Iran and sought to transport one million ground troops to staging areas outside of Iran, they almost certainly couldn’t pull it off.

Of course, even if the all the neocon generals and all the neocons in Congress who have pledged to support Israel want to put boots on the ground and wage a four-year war in Iran, the public (I think) is NOT going to support such a war.

Today, the public is assured that “only” eight service members have perished so far in this war, but this, a skeptic suspects, is only because our country no longer has a trust-worthy watch-dog press.

Even if the press wasn’t working 24-7 to advance the interests of Israel, the working press has has now been so decimated by layoffs that no journalists are covering what’s really happening in a war theater of 12 nations (probably soon to be expanding).

Enough citizens still haven’t figured out that All the Official Narratives are Bogus

My first and over-riding Maxim is that all official narratives are either bogus or highly dubious. Just because the world’s attention is now diverted from the Epstein files or Covid atrocities to a new war, this doesn’t mean the official narratives have, now, suddenly become true.

As wiser experts have said, in war, the first casualty is going to be the truth.

Yesterday’s narrative was that Iran’s military capability and nuclear threat is now obliterated - which is the same narrative of eight months ago.

Instead of every TV Talking Head saying Covid “vaccines” are safe and effective or that we can flatten the curve in 15 days, the public was told gas prices might briefly go up, but will rapidly come down once Iran capitulates and the war either ends or has a cease fire.

“Short term pain will produce long-term gain” is the operative new narrative.

IMO, this narrative is also dubious as even if President Trump, again, declares victory and stops the bombing, this doesn’t mean Iran will, once again, stop fighting.

Maybe a more accurate narrative would be that Iran has decided it has to eliminate its Israel and American problems/perpetual threats once and for all. It’s now possible, even likely IMO, that millions more Muslims have now reached the same conclusion.

I don’t have to be an expert on the Old Testament, the complex history of the factions living in the Mideast or war strategies to figure out this war, almost certainly, is not going to turn out the way the experts said it would.

A Final Maxim or Two …

Lastly, one of my maxims postulates that once a narrative is set in stone, it’s almost impossible to change conventional or accepted wisdom.

With the Iranian War, it seems 90 percent of Americans have already decided they are going to support or oppose this war regardless of what the neocons and President Trump tell us.

However, in contrast to the official Covid narrative, I think far more people might be susceptible to changing their views and challenging the official war narrative.

Thus - whether they are opining on Substack, on Facebook or at their local book club meeting - critics of the war might still have more influence than they ever did or could in early and mid-2020.

Per another of my narratives, these dissenters qualify as grave threats to the establishment and, going forward, will probably be censored or attacked. (Dissenters in America are the real threat, not the ayatollah of Iran).

Still, even if contrarians lose even more subscribers and our articles continue to reach fewer people than they should, if one disagrees with a narrative and policy we think is going to be a colossal disaster, we should go ahead and post while we still can … IMHO.

