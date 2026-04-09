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Freedom Fox
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I visited Colombia about ten years ago. Traveled by myself, backpack, stayed in hostels. Got around in country on planes, overnight buses, local buses, even would hike twenty miles a day, sleeping in hammocks on a beach.

My Spanish was so-so, got better while in country, no group or guides to translate, didn't bring a smartphone (high theft target), necessity.

The Mexican drug cartels were on my mind at the time, border crime, operations in big US cities. I asked locals how they got rid of the cartels that defined the country in the 1980's-1990's to hear what worked. The bombings of businesses, assassinations of judges, etc seemed to stop.

What I heard was a surprising jolt. The story they related was that Colombia's leaders were bribed, coerced to allow US military operations to target and destroy the drug operations in the jungles. Where massive complexes were built to process and protect the cocaine operations, often lavish spreads, mansions. A thousand or more people were employed there, not just to handle the drugs, but to be servants, to clean, cook, repair, maintain. Honest jobs by ordinary Colombians trying to get by in life, provide for their families. Never touching the drug or drug precursors, not manufacturing, not transporting, not in the finances of it. Just working a job that paid well enough.

The cartel bosses had gotten too big for their britches in Colombia. When they were low-grade operators and played mostly by the rules the government turned a blind eye. When the bribes and coercion turned up the heat on them the cartel bosses also escalated. Eventually they felt emboldened to blow up judges, malls, nowhere was safe. That was when the Colombian government gave US special forces permission to level the massive complexes in the jungles. A thousand people here, a thousand people there, blown to smithereens by swarms of Blackhawks that descended on them. Multiply the number of family members who lost loved ones. Loved ones just trying to make a living in a hard place to make a living. Indiscriminate death and destruction.

Those family members were outraged, put pressure on Colombian leaders to stop the US special forces operations. A truce was negotiated between the cartels and the Colombian leaders. They would stop blowing up judges and malls, tamp down their violence, be less visible, show restraint in their ostentatious displays of wealth, and that would allow the leaders to declare victory, knowing the drugs were still being manufactured there, but less alarming.

Thing is, the coca leaf is used in Colombia, South America as a stimulant. Like chewing tobacco, between cheeks and gums. The coca gets into the blood stream, laborers like those who pick coffee beans use it while working. The coca leaf is to cocaine what sugar cane is to refined white granulated sugar. Chemically extracted active ingredient that is much more potent than the plant version. Raw sugar cane is a lot less damaging to the human body than refined sugar.

Many Colombians still harbored resentment at the US for being so barbaric. When a populist Marxist leader, Evo Morales, was elected in Bolivia who rejected US bribes and coercion to fight drugs from his country the Colombians cheered him on. The US threatened to, and then did withhold "aid" money because Bolivia was no longer a reliable ally in the war on dugs. He declared that Bolivia didn't have a drug problem. That the US had a drug problem. That the US needed to look inside itself to figure out why so many Americans want drugs, stem the demand. As long as the US has a demand problem there will always be willing suppliers. The Bolivian leader, Evo Morales said he wasn't going to put his people in harm's way to help Americans fight their own drug problem that Bolivia wasn't beset by. He didn't need US money that much. And ran them out of his country.

The Colombians I met and engaged with envied that, echoed that thinking. They made a valid point. I'm sure Venezuelan thinking is aligned with that now, too. Not a way to win friends and influence people, that killing civilians by the thousands thing. Because the US has a drug consumption problem. And a refined sugar problem, too, truth be told...MAHA. Big Sugar has better lobbyists. Just like Big pHARMa. It's not drug cartels they worry about. It's *whose* drug cartels.

[EDIT: Bolivia Corr.]

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SGH's avatar
SGH
5h

We haven't just entered the Twilight Zone, we've been there for a long time. We're just waking up to that fact.

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