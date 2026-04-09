We’ll never know if U.S. missiles might have accidentally taken out fishermen. But even if crew members were smuggling cocaine when did this become a crime punishable by instant death?

I’ve written several articles where I admit that I feel like a character in a “Twilight Zone” episode. This happens when I observe my own reaction to contemporary events and compare my reaction to those of people around me - all of whom seem to be oblivious to events that left me distressed and utterly discombobulated.

These prior articles were about Covid developments, but I also felt the same way several months ago when I started reading stories about all of the drug-running boats off the coast of Venezuela that our military jets were blowing up, presumably killing every poor soul who happened to be on these vessels.

On multiple levels, this bothered me terribly. As far as I knew, this was also a new development (a significant change) as I could not recall any other president who had authorized bombing missions to take out crew members who might be transporting cocaine.

I looked around; checked Facebook, read Substack articles and even mainstream press news accounts and could find hardly anyone who was as outraged or disturbed by this development as I was.

Instant death for alleged/likely/possible cocaine traffickers was apparently now okay. Not only that, this new drug-fighting policy seemed to be quite popular as many Americans were cheering on this instant judicial verdict and ultra-swift punishment.

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Don’t get me wrong; I know cocaine can be a bad and dangerous drug that destroys lives. I can still clearly remember the 1980s when Hollywood stars and Wall Street traders were apparently snorting this white powder eight times a day, prompting Nancy Regan to start a war against this and other drugs.

But I didn’t know Venezuela was the worst country for drug cartels. I thought the most-reviled cocaine nation was Mexico, but I could find no stories about drug boats 20 miles off the coast of Mexico that were suddenly being blown up by Hellfire missiles every day.

(BTW, Hellfire missiles are built in my hometown by Lockheed Martin, which, once upon a time, advertised these missiles as defense against an invasion from Russia or Iraq … meaning this weapon now has “added value” or dual purposes).

I actually thought our nation’s cocaine epidemic had long ago been replaced by heart-tugging stories of citizens addicted to, say, meth, fentanyl or even perfectly-legal opioids.

That is, I didn’t know cocaine was once again the No. 1 target of our vast “War Against Drugs” waged by our ever-growing Police/Judicial Complex. I certainly didn’t know that fighting this drug also now fell under the domain of the Military Industrial Complex.

So I was basically clueless or caught off-guard when I kept reading about dozens of cocaine boats that were being blown up by our Air Force and Navy thousands of miles from America.

As late as 2024, I was, largely, a supporter of President Trump, but I don’t remember him saying in his last campaign that if he was elected president he would order the military to blow up boats where people were trying to ship cocaine to America.

While I knew I was supposed to be afraid of a lot of things (and deadly viruses), Venezuelan cocaine wasn’t on my personal threat radar.

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Feedback from my wife …

As a freelance Substacker, I don’t get out much, but my wife teaches in high schools and has a bigger social network than I do.

I asked Carrie, “Is cocaine a big problem at your school or with younger people?”

She told me no, not that she was aware of. Kids are apparently still smoking pot and fentanyl is definitely a drug of concern, but there had been no big uptake in cocaine usage that she could detect. (FWIW, I’ve never used it or even been around anyone who used it in my presence).

I also asked her, “If you know, is the cocaine coming from Venezuela?”

Not that she knew of.

I mention these personal anecdotes to simply illustrate how this news struck me as strange or something different, an out-of-the-blue development or one of our country’s latest crises.

I also knew and, from common sense still know, that a sector of the underground economy in my country is “running drugs” every single day - even in little Troy, Alabama, but definitely in bigger cities like Montgomery, Birmingham, Chicago, Detroit and, from watching “The Wire,” Baltimore.

If it was now okay to blow up drug runners off the coast of Venezuela, could our drug-fighting warriors - maybe via killer drug drones - do the same thing here in America?

What’s the difference between drugs being transported in a speed boat and drugs being transported in an SUV or maybe a small Piper cub?

Can all drug runners get blown up - instant execution - or only foreign drug runners? If you speak English and are employed in the illegal drug trade in America, you’re safe, but if you speak Spanish or are from Venezuela, you might better be scanning the skies?

(Also, why can’t the military blow up boats that are transporting far more deadly “vaccines” or opioids - especially drugs that are targeting “the children?”)

When you ask a question you know you shouldn’t ask …

I don’t think anyone can answer these questions or, more likely, nobody is supposed to ask these questions.

Which is exactly what I quickly picked up on, which is why I feel like I’m, once again, the lead character in a TV show written by Rod Sterling.

I better not talk about this, I told myself. I’m in the minority here. Everyone else is perfectly fine with this and if I raise a ruckus, I’ll be treated as harshly as an anti-vaxer from 2021.

Making my circumstances even more surreal is the fact I happen to live in the heart of the Bible Belt. While I’m no theologian and don’t make it to church every Sunday, I still knew that one of the Ten Commandments is “Thou Shall Not Kill.”

I’m fairly confident God didn’t give Moses tablets that included an asterisk … “unless you are a Venezuelan who is believed to be transporting cocaine … Thou shall kill those people.”

I looked for it. As far as I know, the Pope didn’t issue a statement rebuking President Trump’s presidential edict. (For that matter, as far as I know, neither did the ACLU).

I am, perhaps, more knowledgeable about the law and the Constitution.

Again, though, I don’t remember any new law being passed that said it was now permissible under the law for U.S. military personnel to fire deadly missiles at people an ensign in the Navy said was definitely transporting cocaine.

If I missed it, did this new law specify that only cocaine smugglers were subject to an instant death penalty and only drug smugglers from Venezuela?

While I kept these thoughts to myself, I did wonder what happened to “innocent until proven guilty” as well as all the flowery language about habeas corpus.

To me, this was a sudden change, a change that is morally wrong and had no basis in the law … Unless the law is now whatever a president says it is.

But, as far as I could tell, I was one of the few people who thought “something bad is off here.”

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I also wondered why no military officers or pilots refused to follow orders that said, “Today’s mission is to blow up a few more cocaine boats in Venezuela.”

The fact that not one person in the military declined to follow what, in my mind, were clearly unlawful and sadistic orders left me feeling even more like an outcast in my own country.

Things got worse, as before long at Pentagon military briefings, officers were showing videos of boats being instantly destroyed by U . S . missiles. (It was like I was back watching footage from Gulf War I.)

While everyone else was saying or thinking, “Cool. Awesome. We got those drug runners!” I was saying to myself, ‘What the hell?”

I hope this isn’t true, but I’ve also read reports that some of the alleged drug runners on those boats weren’t instantly vaporized by the first missile strike, which necessitated a second missile strike - a so-called double tap - to make sure the survivors were obliterated before they could drown or be eaten by sharks.

Naive as I am, I thought this might generate a few protests just like the ICE killings did, but, as usual, I’d thought wrong.

Follow the money …

About two months later, I put 2 and 2 together and figured out that fighting Venezuelan cocaine trafficking was not the real reason for the military’s unlawful regime-change operation in Venezuela. The real reason is that President Trump (or his Deep State handlers) wanted to steal Venezuela’s oil or, more precisely, keep this nation from selling oil in a currency besides the U.S. dollar.

However, before they could perform this operation, the narrative that Venezuelan cocaine had become an existential threat to America had to be established.

As Andy says in The Shawshank Redemption, “Bad luck just floats around looking for somewhere to land.” This floating bad luck simply found those poor Venezuelan drug smugglers, who were pawns who had to be sacrificed in a game of geopolitical chess that sometimes produces body counts.

A bad trip becomes worse …

If I felt like a star of a “Twilight Zone” episode six months ago, my LSD trip is even more intense today.

Skip forward a couple of months and “double-tap” military strikes were used to blow up not a couple of drug runners on a boat, but 170 Iranian children in a school.

A couple of days ago, I felt like I might need a line of cocaine - or a couple of (legal) Pfizer anti-depressants or hits of OxyContin - to help me me prepare for the “end of civilization” in Iran … and the “animals” and “crazy bastards’ in this country who were getting ready to be bombed “back to the Stone Ages, where they belong.”

President Trump now admits that if he had his druthers, he’d simply take (read: steal) all of Iran’s oil, just like he took all of Venezuela’s oil.

Add it all up, and the do-the-wrong-thing optics are far too surreal for some people from another time and place to comprehend.

I will say that in the past few days and weeks a few more people have joined me here in The Twilight Zone, but tens of millions of people on social media are still hitting the “Bomb-them-back-to-the-Stone Age” comments with multiple “likes.”

It took all my courage to write an op-ed criticizing instant death sentences for sailors believed to be running cocaine, an essay I think, once upon a time, would have been uncontroversial, but is now guaranteed to lose me even more subscribers.

In his intro to his classic TV show, Rod Sterling told viewers, “You have now entered the Twilight Zone.”

Mr. Sterling, I’ve had enough. How do I get out?

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