Jenna McCarthy just wrote a great piece, which I cross-posted this morning. Her dispatch highlights a study of Cleveland Clinic employees which shows that a recent flu “vaccine” had a negative efficacy of 28 percent.

This means people (medical employees) who received the shot were 28 percent more likely to get the flu than those who didn’t.

As my long-time readers must know by now I hate me some flu shot, which I’ve long viewed as one of the great scams in American medical history.

I couldn’t resist availing myself of Jeanna’s excellent Reader Comments section to vent away on the same topic.

As often happens with me, one reader comment inspired one quick post, which beget another post and, before I knew it, I’d become one of those serial posters that may or may not be appreciated by the Peanut Gallery.

After today’s posting flurry was satiated, I realized I’d just written a column on myriad aspects of the Flu Vaccine Non-Debate. (In Reader Comment threads, I sometimes share information or insights that, perhaps, might be a little more “provocative” than my dispatches proper.)

Anyway, as an experiment, I’d like to now include these random posts in one of my own dispatches.

Note: I did make minor edits to a couple of my comments and added sub-heads to introduce these comments. As always, Reader Comments about my Reader Comments are welcomed and appreciated. As I posted somewhere in this thread, I’m starting to get a little embarrassed that I now make 50 percent of the comments at my own site.

On the importance of the flu vaccine brain-washing campaign … .

The Flu Shot Scam, which went on for decades (and is still continuing), was probably, in retrospect, the "key to the operation” of The Covid-19 Psy-Op.

This brainwashing project conditioned everyone to think a “vaccine" didn't even have to work, but this injection was still something every decent human being should get.

I blame the “watchdog" Fourth Estate for not exposing the Flu Shot scam all of those decades. Of course, the doctors and medical practices were all being paid off to promote the shots.

I do think it's bizarre that not one corporate journalist anywhere in the world ever asked, "Why do we keep having all of these terrible flu outbreaks when 50 percent of the country (and 70 percent of senior citizens) dutifully got their flu vaccines every year?

***

A post about something Jenna’s article didn’t mention …

Jenna forgot to mention the experts' great follow-up rejoinder: "Even if this year's flu shot isn't a perfect match for this year's strain of virus, it will make you have a less severe case of flu if you get it."

This is also a Hall-of-Shame-worthy whopper.

I've read hundreds of stories on different flu outbreaks in different years. I've yet to read one of these articles that didn't feature some "expert" adding this obligatory quote:

"It's still not too late to get your flu shot."

That is, everyone rush out and get the flu shot ... that the above article just proved doesn't work.

***

From Raising Arizona …

Glenn: "It's a crazy world."

H.I. McDunnough: "Yeah, someone ought to sell tickets."

Glenn: "I'd buy one.”

***

A personal flu shot anecdote …

(Introductory note: A nurse posted that she was anti-Covid vaccine, but thinks the flu shots at least prevent “severe cases.” I couldn’t help myself; I had to reply) …

I'll add one personal anecdote. I've gotten one flu vaccine in my entire life. I got it when our first child was young and my wife said I probably need to get one to protect Maggie.

Sure enough; I got the flu that year and I can report that it was not a "mild" case. I was as sick as a dog for a week.

The message that the flu shots “prevent severe cases" is as bogus as the canard that the Covid shots protect against severe cases and death. In fact, I have no doubt the medical authorities just plagiarized that marketing message from their never-ending flu shot advertising campaigns.

P.S. My wife no longer buys the "flu shot" propaganda. She's with me 100 percent that our kids should never get one the rest of their lives.

***

A post on our beloved pets …

Bonnie, don't get me started on the "rabies vaccine" scam. Big Pharma took over Pet Vaccines as well.

This is a true story: About a year ago, I was selling ads for a local magazine and called on one of our town's best-known vets.

While I was in the lobby, I overheard the receptionist talking on the phone to the owner of one of the clinic’s canine "patients."

"Mrs. Jones, it's time for Lobo's wellness visit. According to our records, he is scheduled to get his flu vaccine."

I almost fell over.

***

This is one of my posts that might be on the provocative side …

On a more serious note, I have a pet hypothesis that the flu shot of the 2019-2020 flu season (which was a different type of flu shot) very possibly did the exact same thing - it made many more people get sick with "flu symptoms." Many of these people were, of course, then diagnosed with "Covid" thanks to a PCR test that found positives when random door knobs were tested for the virus.

These people were indeed "sick" and many went to the doctor and were later admitted to hospitals and then, tragically, ICU units. This, per my theory, is when the "Covid protocols" kicked in and medical iatrogenic homicides likely killed many of these alleged "Covid patients."

That is, the flu shots very possibly could partially explain the massive spike in "Covid deaths" that happened in the SECOND year of a spreading virus.

This post was also on a serious subject …

(Introductory note: A poster mentioned that the last place many clear-thinking patients would want to be during the first years of Covid was … a hospital. That post gave me an opportunity to make this post):

The true number of Iatrogenic deaths must be staggering. Besides the non-effective and very dangerous Covid “vaccine” narrative, these medical homicides should be the Greatest Unreported Scandal of our Times.

A serious post about a possible ‘coming showdown’ on vaccines …

(Introductory note: In response to a poster who opined that RFK, Jr. is having to play 3-D chess to make the changes he thinks must be made, I replied) …

At some point, we're going to have to have a "moment of truth" or a show-down between RFK, Jr. and The Boss, President Trump.

I think, for now, Kennedy is pulling his punches to avoid that showdown for as long as possible.

If Kennedy goes "a bridge too far,” he could be out of this job ... and whoever his replacement is won't be nearly as important and informed as RFK, Jr.

***

Bill takes on Therma Flu …

... And when you do come down with the flu, the doctors prescribe you Therma Flu, another massive scam.

I wonder if there's ever been a study that tells us how many people who got that year's flu "vaccine" later got the flu and were prescribed Therma Flu.

If they were prescribed this medicine, this must mean these “patients" were already sick enough to drag themselves to the doctor ... so they must not have had a "mild" case.

Speaking for myself, whenever I have a mild case of a respiratory virus, I just take some Alka Seltzer Plus Cold Medicine, buy some Gator Aide and continue on with my daily activities.

*** (Feel free to share these comments. As I always recommend, “Post while you still can.”) ***

I never pass on a good opportunity to mention America’s greatest unused “placebo group” …

Anyone know what the rate of flu is in the Amish community? Where's the Great Amish Flu Study?

Yes, it’s baffling all right …

(One of Jenna’s readers shared an anecdote about family members who kept getting sick after they’d received their annual flu shots. They couldn’t figure out what was happening, which inspired yet another quick post) …

It's like all the scientists and doctors who are "baffled" by the massive increase in all-cause deaths since the Covid shots were rolled out to "protect" everybody.

(Note: I highly recommend Debbie Lerman’s latest Substack dispatch on the excess death phenomena that continues to baffle experts.)

My friend Laura Kassner of “Clotastrophe” made a post that made me start pecking away again …

Laura posted that she knows someone who works at the Cleveland Clinic and Laura passed along this flu-study paper. Wrote Laura:

“I asked her if they happened to send that nugget to their employees. Ha! What a silly question.”

Wrote Bill:

Those flu shots are almost always mandatory for doctors, nurses and orderlies.

I've got two children, now 9 and 13. I used to sometimes take them to their four-times-a-year "wellness" check ups at the pediatricians' offices.

I can't remember one time when I wasn't asked: "Do you want to let Jack get his flu shot today?"

For a while I just said, "No thank you."

Eventually, I said, "Hell no. Don't ask me that ever again."

***

A poster mentioned that only 21 percent of the country is now getting their CDC/government-recommended Covid boosters …

(Introductory note: This post reminded me of one of my favorite “hypocrite” stories) …

I saw that story - from a poll by the Kaiser Medical Group. I call BS on the 21 percent figure. At least, I hope it's BS. I think 90 percent of Americans are smart enough to not get another Covid non-vaccine or booster.

I once emailed our state's best-known sports columnist who had written numerous columns chastising people for not getting their Covid “vaccines.”

Once it became clear the shots didn't reduce infections, cases or spread, I emailed this sanctimonious, more-virtuous-than-thou columnist and said he should write a column apologizing to Auburn's former head football coach (who didn't get vaccinated and was eviscerated by this scribe).

The columnist (Joe Goodman) responded with a snarky reply.

I then asked him, "Have you gotten all of your recommended boosters? Are you up-to-date on all the shots the CDC recommends?”

You know, he didn't answer my question.

A post praising the author of this flu story …

My comment:

“Jenna McCarthy is THE queen of the Apt Analogy. When I write my articles, I bust my brain thinking for an apropos analogy and usually strike out. Jenna comes up with 10 perfect analogies in 10 minutes.”

Here are a couple of Jenna’s inspired analogies:

“Imagine a sunscreen that increases your risk of sunburn by a third.”

“A life jacket that sinks when it gets wet.”

“A security system that automatically unlocks the front door when you leave the house.”

“… A birth control that pill made you more likely to get pregnant.”

“… Covid shots (that) are as useful, safe, and necessary as a giant waterslide made of barbed wire and lemon juice.”

