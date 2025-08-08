Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
8h

Bonus content:

I’ve also observed that Jenna’s newsletter gets more Reader Comments in one hour than my own newsletter often gets in a week. As a sneaky work-around to increase my “reach,” I’ve gone back to making posts in other people’s newsletters.

When I started my Substack three years ago, one way I tried to grow my brand was making comments all across Substack. Back then, just about anyone could make a comment, but now, many authors restrict comments to paid subscribers. I’m not criticizing this. I understand why many authors do this. We’re all trying to get a few more paid subscribers if possible.

I’ve always loved Reader Comments and think Substack’s Comment section is the best anywhere. I’ve also learned a great deal by reading comments and checking out some of the links that writers provide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
8h

This dispatch also pre-empted the previously scheduled dispatch (my "bold prediction" that the embalmers' clots WILL "go viral.) I'll come back to that column.

With this one, I could just hit "copy and paste" 10 times and I had an instant column. I thought that was pretty cool.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture