It’s a free country (or so they say). A reader is certainly free to cancel a subscription. Still, I wish Mike would have hung in there and kept making rebuttal points in the Reader Comments section.

Paid subscriber Mike Myhre just notified me he has cancelled his subscription.

Mr. Myhre provided his reasons. From his posts in recent Reader Comment threads, it’s easy to identify when and why I lost his trust as a journalist worthy of support. None of the reasons he cited seem convincing to me, but I can use his comments to frame where we disagree about the roles of a Substack citizen journalist.

Mike (if he doesn’t mind me using his first name) used to be a big fan of my writing.

“There was a time when your articles were ground breaking and the arguments were supported by facts you had found. Since that isn’t the case anymore, I am canceling my subscription.”

Mike’s main argument is that I’m now dealing in “supposition” or “Hearsay” and not facts.

Mike’s dissolution with me began when I posted my recent story “Chemtrails, A Deep Dive.”

Mike was upset or disappointed that I decided to publish a piece on this topic. He became even more outdone with me yesterday when I re-posted an old story where I posited that evidence is growing stronger that Bill Gates was an Epstein “client,” and also made the point that if Gates had been disgraced in the late 2000teens, Covid as we know it, might not have even happened.

Frankly, the strong negative reaction these two stories evoked puzzles me … or is fascinating to me and, perhaps reveals a great deal about “debates” that take place on Substack.

Below I include excerpts of the the give-and-take between Mike and myself. (For the full thread, please read the Reader Comments of Mike, myself and others, in these past two stories).

Charge: I’m ‘losing credibility’ …

Mike’s first post, critical of my chemtrail article:

“I think you are losing credibility and likely subscribers with articles like this. Your other topics are thought through and have evidence to support them, not just supposition.”

… Mike said my supposition that some jets are making “contrails” and some are making “chemtrails” is “not based on any evidence at all.”

“I am a pilot and know the flight rules …To claim that one trail is chemical and another is condensation because it starts or stops is just made up to support an incorrect theory.… You have not provided one single piece of solid evidence … Your entire article is supported by guesses and nothing else …”

My first reply:

“Thanks for the feedback. I provided pro and con views in the article. Everybody who said this is a ridiculous theory, I quoted their post. In my article, I asked for comments, like your own, which everybody can read and reflect on.

“I disagree about the different altitudes producing either long trails or very short trails that quickly evaporate. I mean, would there really be a noticeable difference between Plane A flying at 30,000 feet an Plane B flying at 29,000 feet?”

Mike’s rejoinder:

“… flight levels range from 2,000 feet to 51,000 feet … The biggest issue is the evidence provided. You went to facebook and did opinion polls, not university or peer reviewed studies like covid.”

Cue ‘Paradise by the Dashboard Light’: Stop right there!

In said debate, I hope any defenders of mine can see why this rejoinder instantly triggered my contrarian instincts. Am I interpreting this right? According to Mike, I’m supposed to put all my faith in “peer reviewed studies like Covid?”

Another point I made in my chemtrail article was that discussion of chemtrails reminded me a great deal of the “debate” about Covid, where non-experts like myself were told to remain silent (self-censor) if we happened to think the official guidance was BS.

I can’t tell you how much this advice, which I view as bullying designed to stifle important debates, sticks in my craw.

The entire reason I became a Substack author is that I don’t trust the “peer-reviewed studies” which, IMO, are often bought and paid for. Even if there has been a peer-reviewed study on chemtrails, my first reaction would be to not trust it.

Mike also attacks me for using “opinion polls from Facebook.” However, as the sub-headline of my story makes clear (“A Facebook post motivated me to present a sample of opinions”) the main purpose of this story was to present a cross-section of viewpoints on chemtrails.

IMO, chemtrails have fairly recently become an issue of wide-spread interest. I simply wanted to write an article that presented differing opinions on this topic.

For decades, journalists have routinely used opinion polls to frame a topic of interest to readers. Since I can’t afford to commission Gallup to do a chemtrail poll, I used two or three Facebook sites to gauge public opinion and address a couple of “oddities” that make many people think chemtrails do exist.

Per my small sample, this IS an issue of growing interest - a “finding” that in itself is news-worthy to me. That is, if chemtrails are to be thoroughly and honestly investigated it will be because so many every-day citizens are talking about this and asking what I think are excellent or valid questions.

While, generally speaking, I’m no fan of Facebook (the site suspended my account at least three times for questioning the “settled science” on Covid), the social media platform does have more than one billion users.

My Facebook site has 2,000 “followers.” My most-recent chemtrail post generated “likes” from respected teachers, parents, business owners, former classmates, etc. From the 30 or so people who made comments, some people agreed with me; others did not, which is fine with me.

Also, my Substack story was almost 3,000 words and 40 percent of the text in my article proper was from people who disagreed with my current opinion.

Probably a third of my Substack commenters disagreed with my view that the large number of chemtrails and the strange criss-crossing patterns were not “normal” or were not seen decades ago. (That is, I tried to be “fair” and the story was pretty “balanced” IMO).

As I also told Mike, his own posts were prominent in the comment thread, which means everyone who went to my Reader Comment forum got to see his rebuttals, which I didn’t censor.

Mike touched a nerve here …

Where I most strongly disagree with my former subscriber is his view that I shouldn’t have even published this story.

One of my rejoinder debating posts:

“As I recently wrote (“This Ain’t Normal”), as a citizen journalist, I primarily just look for changes or events that are now normal that once were not. I’m not saying with 100 percent certainty something nefarious is happening.

“But I don’t think writers have to wait for that day to highlight a topic - a potential major scandal. I am pretty sure I’m not going to break the chemtrail scandal. But it is good to raise awareness imo.

“I also like to write articles that spur rejoinders like your own. This is what a democratic debate looks like. Fear of maybe losing credibility with some readers could produce self-censorship, which is one goal of nefarious actors …”

Almost every story involves some ‘speculation’ …

Basically, I believe it’s fine and proper for any writer to publish pieces that could be labelled as “speculation.” I also think it is fine and proper for journalists who write “straight news” stories to from, time to time, write a piece where you share your opinion - or tell readers why you think some data or “changes from the norm” (like chemtrail “patterns”) might be significant.

I was surprised by Mike’s strong negative response because he says he enjoyed many of my prior pieces, which, presumably in his view, did a better job of supporting my opinions with “evidence.”

But to use my “Early-Spread” articles as an example, all of the evidence I’ve presented could also be labelled as speculation.

For example, when I point out that nearly 3,000 schools closed due to rampant illnesses before “official Covid,” I am really speculating that this could be evidence of “early spread.”

When I point out that public health officials never interviewed people who had Covid symptoms and who later tested positive for Covid antibodies, I am speculating these non-investigations could be evidence of a conspiracy to conceal early Covid.

All I’ve tried to do with my chemtrail articles is point out that - if proven or exposed - this issue could be a significant scandal. Also, the probability this becomes, perhaps, a “thermo-nuclear truth bomb” will increase the more people who keep talking about this issue.

I didn’t even think this piece was that controversial …

Mike became irate enough with me to cancel his subscription when I speculated that new evidence involving Bill Gates strongly suggests Gates was a regular client of Jeffrey Epstein’s “sex-trafficking” operation. (This “evidence” included a photo of Gates with two young women who I do not think were his favorite nieces … and an email Epstein wrote to himself saying that Gates contracted an STD from “Russian girls” that Epstein presumably provided him.)

According to Mike, the evidence that Gates was an Epstein client is, at best, “hearsay” and shouldn’t have been mentioned in my article.

Mike also proffered that even if Gates was an Epstein client, he probably wouldn’t have been disgraced or maybe prosecuted and, thus, he would have likely still embarked on all the central roles he played in the Covid storyline.

As I pointed out in my article, this supposition is an “unknown unknowable.” Nobody knows what might have have happened to Bill Gates if he had been definitively proven to be an Epstein client. Maybe he would have skated, but maybe (like Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby), he would have been toast as a respected public figure).

Similarly, for now, it’s an “unknown unknowable” if the accepted story about chemtrails could become: “Our government has been poisoning our skies for years.”

If this viewpoint becomes common, will most Americans just shrug their shoulders and say, “That’s our crazy government for you?”

Maybe so; but maybe not. At the moment, we don’t know. (If the latter indifferent attitude proves to be the public response, I might be moving my family to another country.)

Mike’s main point seems to be:

“We don’t have any hard evidence of chemtrails on a day to day basis that I have heard. To look up and make that jump with no hard evidence does not prove anything. We need to stick to things we can prove and there are many of them.”

Again, I couldn’t disagree with my former subscriber more.

If writers have to wait for “things we can prove,” we’re never going to be writing anything.

Mike says there are “many things we can prove,” but I’m not sure what planet he’s living on. As a long-time former subscriber, he must know my No. 1 New Abnormal Maxim: “Every important truth-seeking organization is completely captured.”

In such a world, it’s virtually impossible to “prove” any scandal that would disgrace or expose any of the world’s corrupt and captured “leaders.”

I mean, “citizen journalists” can try our best to prove our theories, but we’re probably not going to find any whistleblowers who contact us and say, “Yes, we did this. We shouldn’t have. I hope you can now write a story showing our guilt.”

Re: The charge I’m trying to come up with stories to gain subscribers …

My feelings were really hurt when Mike and fellow subscriber Glitterpuppy suggested I posted a story on chemtrails just to add subscribers (or as so-called “click bait.”)

Glitterpuppy: “It’s possible he gains subscribers from articles like this.”

Mike: “Is he looking for subscribers or credibility? Maybe both, but you can only have both if you are concerned with your content.

As I replied to Mike:

“IMO this is excellent content. I only lost credibility with one subscriber and I don’t view your critiques as overly persuasive. Many people are vey interested in this topic and so am I. I write about topics that interest me and that I think might be important. If I wait until I play Woodward and Bernstein and solve the riddle, I will never write about a topic with great interest. I still think you want me to self censor, the same thing Facebook and the experts wanted me to do in COVID. Sorry. No dice.”

Re: The possibility my articles might cause me to lose subscribers

I should also add that, for many months now, I lose multiple subscribers with every article I publish.

Early spread - lose subscribers. Embalmers’ clots - lose subscribers. Curious metrics on Substack - lose subscribers. Chemtrails - lose subscribers. Epstein files - lose subscribers.

And it’s not just the heavy subjects either. Charlie Sheen documentary - lose subscribers. My column about the time I got sick on the tilt-a-whirl at the County Fair - lose subscribers.

(Today’s story about losing one subscriber will, no doubt … cause me to lose many subscribers).

Trust me here. I don’t write stories based on how many subscribers I think I might gain or lose. It’s now a given I’m going to lose subscribers.

In fact, I’ve decided that if I’m going to lose subscribers no matter what I write, I might as well just write about stories that interest me or that I think are important. (“Post while you still can” is my new motto.)

In praise of ‘civil debate’ …

I’ll close with a comment I found ironic from subscriber Bonnie Mae, who congratulated Mike and myself for engaging in a civil debate.

Bonnie Mae: “To both Mike and Bill: THIS is DEBATE!! I salute both of you for putting forth your thoughts and opinions in a way that allows for discussion and deeper thought. Good points to ponder.

“Thank you. Dignified and respectful discussions are so rare to come across in this day and age.”

I appreciate Bonnie Mae’s comment and agree with her. However, I was almost 100-percent certain where this “civil debate” would end. Mike was going to cancel his subscription, which is certainly his prerogative.

My final two-cents: Any site where the author doesn’t allow readers to share non-authorized opinions about chemtrails and where readers can’t speculate that Bill Gates was almost-certainly an Epstein client is not a Substack I’m interested in supporting.

(While I don’t come up with story ideas because I think they’ll gain me subscribers, if I get a new subscriber, I don’t complain. As it turns out, I could use one to make up for Mike’s departure.)

