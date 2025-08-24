Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
4h

I'll make the first comment. "I hope everyone is having a nice Sunday!"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Bill Rice, Jr. and others
Red-Pilled ER Nurse's avatar
Red-Pilled ER Nurse
4h

The whole charade of safety and efficacy testing was a sleight of hand, a canard, a red herring, a fingers crossed behind the back misdirection to mollify a gullible public who desperately wanted to believe these experimental mRNA injections would be protective, safe and necessary vaccines.

In truth the controlled trials that were grandiosely emphasized and proclaimed wildly successful were never run to any semblance of a proper protocol. But what’s more is the fact that they are actually classified as biowarfare countermeasures. As such they are not technically medical products, but military products which fall under the auspices of the DOD not the FDA or CDC. The whole theater about “Vaccine trials” was to trick the public into looking in the wrong direction as well as hypnotize us (those of us susceptible anyway) into feeling satisfied that a thorough pre-market evaluation had been done to the highest scientific standards and that there was no question: these [recklessly rushed experimental bioweapon injectable products, euphemistically called] vaccines were miraculously safe and effective.

Bill, you are right on target brother!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Bill Rice, Jr. and others
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture