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Bill Rice, Jr.
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BONUS CONTENT/UPDATE:

I appreciate everyone who read yesterday’s article on “Curious trend reversals on Substack.” I can now report that I lost only 11 subscribers after publishing this article (nine free and two paid). I did add four free subscribers, giving me net attrition of just seven lost subscribers.

I don’t know how many, if any, of my new subscribers are actual real, live human beings, but I hope at least one is.

The article was also read by 2,790 readers per my “Page View” metric, which is only about 1,500 fewer readers than I had a couple of months ago.

Anyway, it probably is just paranoia that made me think “someone” is out to suppress the reach of my Substack newsletter.

... More seriously or eschewing the satire (which I don't think ever "works" any more), I still have some readers, which I greatly appreciate, and - who knows - my little newsletter could rally.

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Peter Taylor
8h

Nailed it, in all seriousness how it’s been portrayed in this “gotcha” piece is salient enough to be as likely close to reality as wast manifested.

Well done Bill Rice, I concur your theory and supposition, it is likely as close to fact as can be described sans absolute proof, economics and the overt indebtedness of Western economies precipitated the worst crime against humanity, nothing to do with prevention of a virus, a virus that was man made and emanated we now know USC by the Daszaks and Barics, aided and abetted other miscreants all bought with “Grants” grants worth millions, pray they joke on it…

I personally live for the day there will be accounting, if not in this present world, THENST most definitely at the end of this world as we know it, I am genuinely sorry for those too weak to resist, be it typically, due financial constraints, resulting loss of income, career, or because of peer pressure that they unfortunately succumbed, succumbing to accept a poison administered their bodies that will for many debilitate… for those who witnessed loved ones die alone, waves and bid goodbye as they were hospitalised, admitted under protocols that were invented, had no place in medicine, intubated, when intubation was not needed, administered the additional poison of remdesevir to finish off, what the Vaccine administered had started, then dying alone, a miserable, lonely death, likely scared witless, dying in cold, sterile, rooms attended to by ghouls who obviously cared nothing at all, their Hippocratic oaths sworn as meaningless as the resulting deaths… far to many innocent lives taken in this genocide of humanity…

The only saving grace being they didn’t wipe out humanity taking only a fraction, I guess in their eyes we need be grateful.. those amongst them who hold themselves up as being better most, better educated, all knowing unable to reconcile how it is we are so ungrateful for their efforts, they truly believing they were instrumental in preventing a worse outcome, so captured they were, selling their not only what vestige remained of their so called professionalism as they accepted grants, practices accepted incentivised payments for administering vaccines, the greater the number vaccinated, the bigger the cheque, hospitals paid for every intubated patient, every misfortunate treated remdesevir, every death ascribed to COVID irrespective actual cause, yep, a lot of Moolah thrown around, palms greased, bank accounts fattened from Investors in Pharma, to the Vaccine providers, PCR test manufacturers, Protective equipment manufacturers, masks manufacturers, ambulance operators and first responders, nurses, doctors, specialists, scientists… especially the ologists of every descriptive, the public officials like Fauci, those at CDC, FDA, NGO’s, Governments happily writing cheques after negotiated supply contracts inked, they saving monies.. pensions, welfare payments paid the co-morbid sufferers a fiscal drag, adding to the long financial tail attached welfare payments, but best of all, buying a few more years in the economic casino … hence buy in and anyone saying otherwise be damned or offed..

Offed like PCR test Nobel Laurette Keri Mullis who was a vociferous critic of Fauci, who spoke aloud about the abuses of his PCR test, like the Canadian pharmaceuticals billionaires who, on December 15, 2017, Barry and Honey Sherman were found strangled in their Toronto, Canada home — and their murder is still unsolved. who developed and through company Apotex manufactured drugs outside of patent, amongst them hydroxochloroquine, a drug heavily suppressed by Mainstream Media together with the horse de wormer veterinary prescription drug Ivermectin, the antiparasitic drug that is well established for use in animals and people. The World Health Organization, the European Medicines Agency, the United States Food and Drug Administration, and the Infectious Diseases Society of America all do not advise using ivermectin in an attempt to treat or prevent COVID-19. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, laboratory research suggested ivermectin might have a role in preventing or treating COVID-19. Online misinformation campaigns ridiculed the drug and its benefits fighting COVID, available at a fraction of the cost the Vaccines used…

All in all, together with everything we have learned and understand resulting COVID, we know that humanity was subjected to a viscous assault perpetrated by peoples and organisations that can only be described as truly evil, we witnessed once sane, rational people become insane, rabid in their support for the insanity that was offered by way of vaccines to treat COVID, a case in point, woman who loudly proclaimed absolute agency and sovereignty over bodily autonomy especially as related pro life or being in favour of abortion, now screamed hysterically that vaccination was mandatory, there was no escaping it, no choice, those amongst man and or woman who chose true autonomy and refused the poison were vilified, maligned, denigrated, derided… so much for their once bodily autonomy arguments, hypocrisy… equally pernicious the seeds of doubt sown over the use of face nappies, masks, we still today see those truly fearful wearing nappies on their faces driving alone in a car, wandering in public… sad…

Society today is and forever wilst remain divided, comprised of those with poison in their system, poison resulting COVID vaccines with all we now know they include that were administered and those of us without any vaccine and the issues that result, as a case in point, I recently have undergone surgery, resulting a back related issue, as a consequence an infection resulted, an abyss’s in a lower vertebrae formed, resulting in a recent emergency life saving operation consequent the infection becoming a serious CSF infection. I recall a discussion pre op with my neurologist’s anaesthetist when we were running through the pre op consents, and as a result of my position he had to call the neurosurgeon operating in to consult with me regarding my intransigence, my neurosurgeon is someone I have come to know personally from the previous 7 operations he has performed and many years of consultations and monitoring of condition, thus he was called in to discuss with me my refusal to accept a blood transfusion should anything result necessitating the same.

My rationale cited for said refusal was that under no circumstances would I accept tainted blood, blood donated by someone who had been vaccinated, this being the result that they were unable to provide the assurance I sought that any blood administered via transfusion was not tainted the RnA technology we know abounds and is found in the COVID vaccines…their position being that such an assurance regarding screened blood that I required could not be given, thus I made it abundantly clear that if it meant not having a transfusion vs receiving one, my choice was not to receive a transfusion, I recall at 11.50p.m that Sunday evening, having been admitted under urgency, articulating that position and signing off the same, simply put having not been vaccinated, by refusing any transfused blood that I was not going to compromise a long held position by simply caving to pressure and accepting what I consider tainted blood, filling my body with goodness knows what…. even if it meant the outcome of refusal would be death…

My resulting choice being dying without poison vs accepting blood that likely was tainted, being donated from those likely vaccinated, that could and likely would result in other health issues manifesting, all because of…vaccination. Such is the position we who are unvaccinated find ourselves dealing with now, however…in the event of any future planned surgery, I will donate my own blood ahead of surgery to mitigate any such likelihood arising… obviously for emergency procedures such as that described herein, that is not always possible.. hence decisions need made, decisions we who have maintained pure blood are prepared to both accept and live with… I view the same as dying enslaved or standing free… it really is as simple as that, principles need be adhered to even in the face of adversity, to not do so renders moot the principle that once stood … just saying

Kia Kaha (stay strong) From New Zealand

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