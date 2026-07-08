For me, the highlight of Covid might have been my wife and I binge-watching “Mad Men,” which was very good. This show is germane to the theme of today’s article as I think the entire pandemic was scripted by experts at manipulating public opinion.

Following my own advice to “post while you still can,” I might as well go ahead and publish a piece where I summarize what I think really happened with Covid. (I decided to make my version of events a little more colorful than a paper you might read in The Lancet.)

In roughly chronological order …

Years before official Covid, U.S. “mad scientists” probably led by Ralph Baric succeeded in creating a virus that was more infective and contagious. (This would be “gain-of-function” research, the amazing breakthrough where scientists try to make scary natural pathogens much more scary.)

Years before official Covid, specially-trained commandos of elite Deep State units began changing laws and regulations which made it easier/possible to declare a pandemic.

To the relief of everyone, conscientious public servants and freedom fighters in the Military Industrial Establishment could now fully control the world-saving response to all existential threats to humanity (not just Global Warming).

Years before official Covid, people in the know on “the real state of the economy” understood and, no doubt stressed-out over, the possibility an economic crisis could spiral out of control, which could jeopardize the Establishment’s continued rule and control of America and thus the world.

“Someone” or some group of people decided they needed to create one crisis to camouflage (and/or delay) another crisis that was gurgling like lava just below the surface.

According to the Masters of the Universe, the world needed digital ID - and later digital currency - to keep the masses from going for their pitchforks and/or to keep them from revolting and/or to keep them mollified via direct deposits of digital incomes.

Per my theory, it was probably agreed that “Vaccine passports” or digital medical IDs would make it easier for the world’s real rulers to roll out much-needed future “digital solutions.”

Also, trillions of dollars of “stimulus” injected into the financial system would buy the world’s real rulers extra time (aka “kicking the can down the road”) and, as a side benefit, make many billionaires multi-billionaires.

More deadly vaccines would, over time, kill millions of people prematurely which would mean, in the future, pension funds had to pay out less money to retirees.

Also, given that the same vaccine would decrease fertility and reduce birth rates, in the future, this would result in fewer citizens, citizens who would not spend most of their lives drawing welfare or taking up space in public school classrooms.

Fewer people on the planet would also make future unemployment rates lower than they otherwise would have been (plus, plotters probably agreed, “AI can perform those jobs anyway.”)

The trillions of dollars in stimulus money would also ensure the stock market continued to soar.

(One of the great silver linings of the Covid Pandemic is that economists now know that Bubonic Plagues - as well as global wars - are, in fact, bullish for investors - at least for those who invest in the same companies BlackRock does).

Significantly, the Dow soaring well above 50,000 ensures the pension and retirement funds generate enough dividends and capital gains to ensure that the Peon and Proletariat Classes could keep getting their pensions (and keep watching the World Cup).

Then ...

Someone proposed, “Let’s stage a pandemic.”

To which, all the right people squinted their eyes in thought, bit their lips in deep contemplation, twiddled their fingers on their desk tops and then said … “Okay.”

The plotters then ramped up narrative-control operations, telling everyone who would listen that a deadly pandemic was inevitable … but nobody should worry too much as the world’s trusted experts were on top of this possibility and, if this did happen, they already had their rejoinder ready: “We’ve got a vaccine for that.”

***

Someone also realized the masses might not go along with a pandemic that might be perceived as contrived or embellished. Or, the world still had a few intelligent people, some of whom would probably call-out any ruse.

“Such people will have to be censored and these people will have to be shamed into silence,” someone must have replied.

Everyone who matters agreed with this statement and The Censorship Industrial Complex was conceived, funded, staffed and sprung into action.

To assign everyone their designated roles, multiple table-top planning retreats were scheduled and held with all the right people attending and making valuable contributions.

“If the entire world isn’t going to be wiped out, we all have to do our part,” said the Gates-funded facilitator of Event 201: “Do I hear a second?”

“Second.”

“Thus, be it resolved.”

Before the group broke for cocktails, the Narrative had been written and everyone knew they should buy Moderna and Pfizer stock the next day.

As planners realized some trouble-making scientists would probably demand “proof of virus,” they knew they had to use a real virus, which they happened to have thanks to Dr. Baric and the generous financial support of Dr. Fauci’s NIH and American tax-payers.

***

Planners also knew a real “deadly” virus could kill them so they, first, tested the “gain of function” pathogen to make sure it wasn’t really super-deadly.

On some unknown date, someone must have said:

“Start releasing the virus,”… which is one of history’s most significant events and qualifies as the real birth of Covid.

Regarding my “early spread” evidence, I don’t know who “Case Zero” is or was. (I do know it wasn’t Mayor Melham nor was it Sung Si, the vendor who ran the ferret booth at the Wuhan Live Market in mid-December 2019.)

(It should be noted it’s possible there never was a novel virus at all, which, if true, would make the entire Covid Production even more impressive.)

Per the Pandemic Script, the cover story was that the virus would, at some future date, be “discovered” in China and all would agree that it had “jumped species” from Chinese bats.

The key part of the script …

The key to the entire operation was the creation and rapid approval of a new diagnostic test - a PCR test - that would, like magic, create hundreds of millions of “cases.”

In a departure from the norm, a person with this new disease didn’t have to exhibit any symptoms at all.

As one leader of one African nation later said, the PCR test would identify positives in door knobs, hubcaps, mangos and goats, which - for the purposes of the plotters - was perfect.

For the plan to be smoothly executed, it was important that the PCR test not be widely administered in America until latter March 2020 (which would preclude the possibility of any “early confirmed cases”).

Also, I am confident that one planner piped up and said, “Let’s only test people who have recently been to China.”

To which all those in attendance probably replied: “Great idea, Jane.”

Except for the participant who was the Director of China’s version of the CDC. Per my imagination, this man probably said (in Mandarin, through a translator): “Hey, wait a damn minute.”

***

The novel virus also had to be perceived as being at 10 to 100 times more deadly than the common flu and create shocking numbers of deaths so, at some point, huge numbers of deaths had to be observed somewhere.

One significant outbreak created three to10 deaths of geriatric cruise enthusiasts; Northern Italy had a deadly outbreak; (oddly, China - birthplace of the Plague - recorded very few deaths), but beginning in the last 10 days of March 2020 in New York City, tens of thousands of people began to suddenly die from a disease that was now called Hey-19 (I mean Covid-19)

In late January 2020, one Chinese man apparently just fell-out dead on a Wuhan sidewalk, an event that happened to be captured by a photographer from Reuters, an image that was instantly disseminated around the world causing every person who saw this picture to exclaim, “Oh, sh*t.”

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Nobody advertised these component parts of the plan …

The use of respirators, remdesivir, morphine, Midazolam, cutting the prescriptions of antibiotics in half, dehydration and starvation, patient panic, patients who could not be protected by their loved ones and mortality codes that attributed Covid to people who died from motorcycle accidents … combined to produce the all-important and shocking death figures … as did billions of dollars in payouts to hospital systems who followed the CDC’s life-saving protocols.

Lockdowns, masking and 75 other Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions further conditioned the masses to follow the guidance of their rulers.

Scientists, doctors and pundits who said, “something is off here” and questioned the origins narrative or the necessity of the unprecedented NPIs were censored, de-platformed, fired and/or their licenses revoked.

***

In China, officials protested that their nation had been framed and made into a Patsy for causing Covid, but nobody believed them and these arguments weren’t published by the Trusted News Initiative.

Still, in late January 2020, China imposed the world’s most draconian lockdowns in an effort to “stop spread” which, makes one wonder if the Chinese were also obtuse enough to think virus spread had just started.

Belated or not, these proactive virus mitigation tools were held out as the model for the rest of the world and, per the script, the mantra became “lockdown until the vaccines save us all.”

(I should perhaps note that binge watching old TV series set viewing records for Netflix and I finally watched “Mad Men,” “The Wire” and “The Sopranos,” which I was happy to learn are not over-rated.)

In America, Anthony Fauci became the greatest national hero since George Washington and nurses and doctors who were killing tens of thousands of patients were feted as another group of national heroes.

Skip to a few scenes involving me …

Beginning in April 2020, I started staying or suggesting that the virus might have originated from an American lab and been circulating for many months before its announcement.

In late May 2020, I finished an article where I provided evidence of 15 Americans who had Covid in November and December 2019. I emailed my article to approximately 30 news organizations, none of which published my article.

This is also the approximate time I coined my first two New Abnormal Maxims:

“Every important truth-seeking organization in the world is completely captured.”

And:

“Authorities will never investigate that which they don’t want to confirm.”

Later in 2020, my Facebook account was suspended for the first of three times, prompting me to utter a few expletives I’ll delete, ultimately causing me to start a Substack newsletter.

Back to the rest of the world …

With “warp-speed,” American scientists created several vaccines that safety trials confirmed were 95 percent effective and 100-percent safe.

Most citizens lined up to get these shots, which were mandatory for approximately half of the world’s employees.

When more people (allegedly) “died from Covid” in the second year of the pandemic, these deaths were blamed on the “unvaccinated folks.”

There was no need to investigate possible early cases as the experts said there were no early cases …. just like today, the same experts say there are no embalmers’ clots, which beget the birth of another Bill Rice, Jr. Maxim:

“Never trust the experts.”

Once enough vaccinated folks caught Covid or Rebound Covid, officials explained that the “vaccines” were only intended to prevent death and severe cases.

When a spike in all-cause deaths occurred in vaccinated folks, only people who found articles in the alternative media learned this or were disturbed by this.

After five years and the roll-out of seven or eight Covid boosters, most Americans quit getting their recommended Covid shots but half the country still gets their mRNA flu shots, which still don’t prevent the flu and probably cause it.

And I guess everybody knows the rest of the story from here …

Epilogue …

I’m still publishing away on Substack, where I am now setting records for lost subscribers (See “Bonus Content” in today’s Reader Comments).

I never got invited to be a guest on Joe Rogan or one of Tucker Carlson’s podcasts and Sen. Paul or Sen. Johnson never asked me to testify in front of a Congressional Committee investigating the real birth date of Covid.

I still don’t know what person or persons said “release the virus” and no mainstream news organization has ever investigated any possible early cases.

Officials did try to implement vaccine passports but that trial balloon got shot down by a kid with a bb gun.

While the response to Covid might have delayed an economic or financial calamity, my strong hunch is that the effort to kick any financial crisis down the road will just make the inevitable meltdown more horrific.

While many people have offered educated guesses, nobody knows for sure who green-lit the Pandemic of the Century.

Whoever it was is still in power and, no doubt, is working on details of the next crisis, which will take our mind off the real crisis, which I still think is an economic catastrophe.

As we learned in Covid, most people don’t want to know the truth so these people won’t be overly upset when the accomplices in the next Crime of the Century escape Scott Free.

For my part, I’ll keep posting while I still can (and keep adding this little red button at the bottom of my articles).

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.