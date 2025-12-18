A hyper, mandated focus on diversity is no doubt now a grave weakness of our nation.

On December 15, Compact, an online magazine founded in 2022, published a powerful story that might - or, IMO should - break through the barriers created by the “gatekeepers of the news,” a rare example of bold journalism that chronicles the tsunami of ripple effects which transformed American society for the worse.

Jacob Savage’s long-form piece of impressive journalism chronicles how - beginning around 2014 - DEI initiatives and mandates obliterated the career prospects of white males in media, academia and the Hollywood film and TV industry.

In my opinion, the story illustrates the demise of the concept of “meritocracy” and explains how legal discrimination can “shut the door” on career prospects of countless talented (white, straight) male professionals.

To my knowledge, such journalism has never been published in the mainstream media in the years since ubiquitous DEI initiatives transformed the labor force at almost all important employers.

The above anecdote reinforces my belief that the “watchdog” press rarely writes about major developments in its own industry and has effectively concealed or ignored a story of tremendous significance.

Mr. Savage’s article might also support the thesis of my most-recent Substack essay, which sought to answer the question of how American society has been “dumbed down.”

Since the article’s subject matter is so important, and Mr. Savage’s brave article probably won’t reach a wide audience, I’ve chosen to run extensive excerpts from the article.

Readers who might have 40 minutes to spare are encouraged to read the entire article. The excerpts that follow are not necessarily in the order they appear in the full article. I added a few of my own comments and boldfaced text I believe deserves emphasis.

I’ll start the excerpts with a sample of Mr. Savages’s main conclusions …

“For a lot of guys in their mid-thirties, around 2017-2018, it was a quite dramatic shift,” one tech-adjacent journalist told me. “They’re all like, whoa, suddenly every door is closed, and I am just not going to move ahead at this company at all. Because it’s been lightly and sometimes not-so-lightly communicated to me that there’s just no way the job I want is going to be given to a white guy … “A whole generation found their path was blocked …”

… It’s strange and more than a little poisonous to see yourself buffeted by forces beyond your control.

Mr. Savage’s last paragraph: “What do I say when my boys ask about my old hopes and dreams? What do I tell them when they ask about theirs?”

Former or long-time liberals reconsider their assumptions

… Most of the men I interviewed started out as liberals. Some still are. But to feel the weight of society’s disfavor can be disorienting. We millennials were true believers in race and gender-blind meritocracy, which for all its faults—its naïveté about human nature, its optimism in the American Dream—was far superior to what replaced it. And to see that vision so spectacularly betrayed has engendered a skepticism toward the entire liberal project that won’t soon disappear.

… Liberal America is my home. But if everyone says, this is not the place for you, what are you supposed to do?”

Dozens of interview subjects all requested anonymity …

… Over the past two years I’ve spoken with dozens of white male millennials, excavating hopes and dreams, disappointments and resentments. To a man, they insisted on anonymity. There were frenzied pre-publication negotiations over what personal details I could include, back-and-forths over words and phrases, requests to change pseudonyms to sound even less like real names. Standing behind it was a fear: that they would end up being that guy. …

… Because what they’re really saying is: We weren’t supposed to notice.

IMO the answer to the first 4 ‘uncomfortable questions’ is “No.” The answer to the last question is “Yes.”

… Which raises some uncomfortable questions: Is the media more trusted now than a decade ago? Is Hollywood making better films and television? Is academia more respected? Have these institutions become stronger since they systematically excluded an entire cohort—or did abandoning meritocracy accelerate their decline?

… (Today) The DEI departments have mostly shut down or quietly rebranded. The mountains of reports and glossy PDFs have been quietly scrubbed, as if to hide the evidence. What was the justification for gutting the American meritocracy? No one seems to know.

I thought this sentence was interesting …

… The refuges that young white men did find—crypto, podcasting, Substack—were refuges precisely because institutional barriers to entry didn’t exist …

Bill Rice, Jr. comment: In previous Substack articles, I’ve noted that, due to my contrarian and conservative politics, I’d never be hired as a journalist at a “legacy” corporate newspaper or magazine … so I don’t even waste my time applying. Mr. Savage’s story makes me realize that my gender, race and sexual orientation also make me virtually un-hirable in my chosen profession. And, yes, this also explains why - as a career work-around - I decided to work for myself - as an “independent” Substack author.

A few samples of numbers and percentages gleaned from the author’s extensive research …

…. Since 2022, Brown has hired forty-five tenure track professors in the humanities and social sciences. Just three were white American men (6.7 percent).

… At Berkeley, as recently as 2015, white male hires were 52.7 percent of new tenure-track faculty; in 2023, they were 21.5 percent.

… Of the 59 Assistant Professors in Arts, Humanities and Social Science appointed at UC Santa Cruz between 2020-2024, only two were white men (3 percent).

… (Said one anonymous source): “I don’t feel like my career path is leading anywhere. It feels like a dead end …“There’s a huge group of talented white men who can’t get tenure-track jobs. For a set of institutions so obsessed with bias, they’re completely blind to their own.”

… As for Richard Locke, the provost who spearheaded Brown’s Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan? In 2022, Locke left to accept a sinecure as dean of Apple University, Apple’s in-house personnel training facility. “In all searches, there has been consistent attention to diversity and inclusion,” he bragged in a valedictory interview. His replacement at Brown was—who else?—another 60-year-old white man.

Bill Rice, Jr. comment: A core conclusion of the article’s author is that older white males who were “already established” in their workplaces and professions were not affected by the draconian DEI initiatives and were effectively “grandfathered” in so they could keep their lofty positions.

The Significance of #OscarsSoWhite …

… In the fall of 2014, the Oscars nominated only white people for acting awards, and #OscarsSoWhite was born. The New York Times ran story after story. The Academy promised reform, as did the studios—and they delivered. In 2015, Matt was looking for a follow-up job as a staff writer or story editor. “I couldn’t crack anything,” he recalled. “It was like, almost immediate… There was a real disillusionment because I thought it was just kind of me for a while.”

It wasn’t. Hollywood was in the midst of a revolution. As #OscarsSoWhite bled into #MeToo, the mandates only intensified. “You could read a white guy’s script,” a former assistant to a Gen-X white male showrunner told me. “But there was no way in hell that person was going to get staffed on the show. Showrunners only had a couple of spots for white people, and they kept those for the 40- or 50-year-old white guys they’d known for years.”

… A whistleblower sent me a document from early 2017, an internal “needs sheet” compiled by a major talent agency, that shows just how steep the headwinds were. Across the grid, which tracks staffing needs for TV writers rooms, the same shorthand appears dozens of times:

“diverse,” “female,” “women and diverse only.” These mandates came from some of the most powerful names in television: Noah Hawley (“prioritizing women”), Dean Devlin (“prioritizing women … ideally hire ethnic/African American”), Ryan Murphy (“want female and diverse, emphasis on African American”).

This was systematic discrimination, documented in writing, implemented without consequence. It’s striking how casual it all was. “Chicago Fire—the UL [upper level] can be [anyone], but we need diverse SWs [staff writers].” As in other industries, upper-level positions—writers with experience and credits—could still be filled by white men. But the entry-level jobs, the staff writer and co-producer positions that Matt and thousands of other aspiring writers were competing for, were reserved for others …

Bill Rice, Jr. comment: These examples of written memos make me wonder if casting directors for TV commercials received similar orders to cast mixed-race couples in TV commercials, a sudden media change that also became conspicuous around 2014.

Disney and Sundance DEI hiring initiatives …

… Every fellowship, grant, and hiring incentive was suddenly oriented toward changing who got in the door. The Writers Guild lists more than a dozen studio-run initiatives for emerging “diverse” writers. The Disney Writing Program, which prides itself on placing nearly all its fellows as staff writers, has awarded 107 writing fellowships and 17 directing fellowships over the past decade—none to white men.

Nearly every capsule bio for these programs is an attempt to communicate, with as little subtlety as possible, that the writer is not a white man (“a Korean and Polish American writer from Seattle”; “a comedy writer with Cuban, Puerto Rican, and New Mexican roots”).

An anecdote from the author’s own career as an aspiring screenwriter …

…. But of course, by 2016, we were already too late.

The showrunner emailed us back apologetically. “I had initially thought I might be able to bring you guys on,” he wrote, “but in the end it wasn’t possible.”

We met with the executive anyway—a Gen-X white guy—who told us how much he loved our pilot. But the writers room was small, he explained apologetically, and the higher-level writers were all white men. They couldn’t have an all-white-male room. Maybe, if the show got another season, they’d be able to bring us on.

They never did.

… The doors seemed to close everywhere and all at once. In 2011, the year I moved to Los Angeles, white men were 48 percent of lower-level TV writers; by 2024, they accounted for just 11.9 percent. The Atlantic’s editorial staff went from 53 percent male and 89 percent white in 2013 to 36 percent male and 66 percent white in 2024. White men fell from 39 percent of tenure-track positions in the humanities at Harvard in 2014 to 18 percent in 2023.

2014 was the year everything started to change ….

In retrospect, 2014 was the hinge, the year DEI became institutionalized across American life.

In industry after industry, gatekeepers promised extra consideration to anyone who wasn’t a white man—and then provided just that. “With every announcement of promotions, there was a desire to put extra emphasis on gender [or race],” a former management consultant recalled. “And when you don’t fall into those groups, that message gets louder and louder, and gains more and more emphasis. On the one hand, you want to celebrate people who have been at a disadvantage. On the other hand, you look and you say, wow, the world is not rooting for you—in fact, it’s deliberately rooting against you.”

… This isn’t a story about all white men. It’s a story about white male millennials in professional America, about those who stayed, and who (mostly) stayed quiet. The same identity, a decade apart, meant entirely different professional fates. If you were forty in 2014—born in 1974, beginning your career in the late-90s—you were already established. If you were thirty in 2014, you hit the wall.

Because the mandates to diversify didn’t fall on older white men, who in many cases still wield enormous power: They landed on us.

One ‘pull quote’ from article …

“The world is not rooting for you—in fact, it’s deliberately rooting against you.”

Another point the author briefly develops: “The demographic shift reshaped not only who told the stories, but which stories got told.” (My comment: The author also points out how stories are told changed dramatically.)

I. MEDIA MATTERS

After college, before he’d moved into journalism, Andrew had worked in the non-profit world. Ambient talk about diversity and power structures had been part of the general atmosphere, and he’d never much thought about it. “In any progressive space, there was always at least some concern about representation,” he explained. “I did not see that in any way impeding my advancement for … the first six or seven years of my career.”

But that view became harder to sustain. In 2019, David Haskell, who had just been named editor-in-chief of New York magazine, was asked to respond to staff disappointment that “another white man” had been elevated to the role. “I understand that reaction. Part of me shares it,” he told his staff. “The most effective way to move the needle on diversity hiring is for a strong, loud commitment to come from the very top of the masthead. I … plan to do exactly that.”

“With all the declarations these newsrooms had been making, the imperatives—‘enough white guys already’—seemed to me to be the mantra,” he told me. “And you couldn’t help but wonder if that meant you were being passed up for opportunities, even in your own organization.”

Institutions pursuing diversity decided that there would be no backsliding. If a position was vacated by a woman or person of color, the expectation was it would be filled by another woman or person of color. “The hope was always that you were going to hire a diverse candidate,” a senior hiring editor at a major outlet told me. “If there was a black woman at the beginning of her career you wanted to hire, you could find someone… but if she was any good you knew she would get accelerated to The New York Times or The Washington Post in short order.”

The truth is, after years of concerted effort, most news outlets had already reached and quietly surpassed gender parity. By 2019, the newsrooms of ProPublica, The Washington Post, and The New York Times were majority female, as were New Media upstarts Vice, Vox, Buzzfeed, and The Huffington Post.

‘And then 2020 happened, and the wheels came off …’

… In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, newsrooms tripped over themselves to stage a “reckoning.” The New York Times solemnly promised “sweeping” reforms—on top of the sweeping reforms it had already promised. The Washington Post declared it would become “the most diverse and inclusive newsroom in the country.” CNN pledged a “sustained commitment” to race coverage, while Bon Appétit confessed that “our mastheads have been far too white for far too long” and that the magazine had “tokenize[d] many BIPOC staffers and contributors.” NPR went further still, declaring that diversity was nothing less than its “North Star.”

These weren’t empty slogans, either. In 2021, new hires at Condé Nast were just 25 percent male and 49 percent white; at the California Times, parent company of The Los Angeles Times and The San Diego Union-Tribune, they were just 39 percent male and 31 percent white. That year ProPublica hired 66 percent women and 58 percent people of color; at NPR, 78 percent of new hires were people of color.

“For a typical job we’d get a couple hundred applications, probably at least 80 from white guys,” the hiring editor recalled. “It was a given that we weren’t gonna hire the best person… It was jarring how we would talk about excluding white guys.” The pipeline hadn’t changed much—white men were still nearly half the applicants—but they were now filling closer to 10 percent of open positions.

‘Endless diversity trainings’ …

Suddenly, in Andrew’s newsroom, everything was driven by identity. There were endless diversity trainings, a racial “climate” assessment—at one point, reporters were told they had to catalog, in minute detail, the identity characteristics of all their sources. … “They wanted to do like ... emergency hires of black With or without quotas, The Atlantic succeeded in hiring fewer of these white males. Since 2020, nearly two-thirds of The Atlantic’s hires have been women, along with nearly 50 percent people of color. In 2024, The Atlantic announced that three-quarters of editorial hires in the past year had been women and 69 percent people of color.

The irony was, where older white men remained in charge, especially where they remained in charge, there was almost no room to move up. “If you hired a team of white guys around you, you were putting a target on your back,” recalled the hiring editor.

At The New York Times Magazine (one of the few prestige magazines with a public masthead), Jake Silverstein, a Gen-X white man, serves as editor-in-chief, and Bill Wasik, another Gen-X white man, serves as editorial director. But of nine millennial senior editors and story editors below them, there’s just one white guy—and he’s been there since 2012, effectively grandfathered in.

Bill Rice, Jr. comment on the disappearance of the newspaper masthead ….

In my own research, I’ve also noticed that very few news organizations now publish “mastheads” - which allow a person to see the names of the people who work in journalism or as editors at these news organizations.

One reason mastheads may have largely disappeared is that such “staff boxes” might allow contrarian researchers to identify how small newsroom staffs have become. (Information that probably reinforces the death of authentic journalism.)

For example, I recently sought to ascertain how many full-time journalists work for al.com in my state of Alabama. (al.com is the website for three of Alabama’s largest former newspapers - The Birmingham News, Mobile Press-Register and Huntsville Times.)

At one time, all three newspapers would have collectively employed hundreds of news and sports reporters and editors. As best I could ascertain (from counting 10-days worth of bylines not from a company masthead), al.com might today employ only as few as 20 to 25 full-time news/sports journalists at all three former newspapers. (Also, per my belief, most of these journalists don’t ply their trade in “newsrooms” any more; instead they work from home.)

Internships: White males need not apply?

… At the very bottom of the ladder, the picture is little different. Since 2020, only 7.7 percent of Los Angeles Times interns have been white men. Between 2018 and 2024, of the roughly 30 summer interns each year at The Washington Post, just two or three were white men … In 2018 The New York Times replaced its summer internship with a year-long fellowship. Just 10 percent of the nearly 220 fellows have been white men.

Other pipelines dried up as well. The alt-weeklies that gave misfit young men their start have shed them entirely. There are no white men on the editorial staff of the Seattle Stranger or on the staff of Indy Week. As late as 2017, there were six white men atop the masthead for the Portland Mercury. By 2024, there was just one: the Boomer editor-in-chief.

By the early 2020s, many journalists I spoke to noticed something else: The young white men who once flooded internship and fellowship pools had simply stopped applying. Gen-Z men had absorbed the message that journalism was not for them.

“The femaleness is striking,” a well-known Gen-X reporter with impeccable liberal bona fides confided. “It’s like, wow, where have the guys gone?”

In less than a decade, the entire face of the industry changed. The New York Times newsroom has gone from 57 percent male and 78 percent white in 2015 to 46 percent male and 66 percent white in 2024. Condé Nast today is just 35 percent male and 60 percent white. BuzzFeed, a media operation that had been 52 percent male and 75 percent white in 2014, was just 36 percent male and 52 percent white by 2023.

But nothing explains the New Media story quite like Vox, whose explainers dominated 2010s discourse and whose internal demographics capture the decade’s professional shift. Back in 2013, when Ezra Klein came under fire for his start-up’s lack of diversity, Vox Media was 82 percent male and 88 percent white. By 2022 the company was just 37 percent male and 59 percent white, and by 2025 leadership was 73 percent female.

“Newsrooms were center-left places in 2005,” the prominent Gen-X reporter told me. “Now they’re incredibly left places… I imagine one reason newsrooms have gotten more explicitly lefty is that you have white guys and white women adopting a kind of protective coloration, allyship mindset, to get through the door.”

“If you’re a white man, you gotta be the superstar,” Andrew told me. “You can’t help feeling like no matter how good you are, you were born in the wrong year.”

As he saw it, the industry had its super-successful white guys who’d made it before 2014 and so were functionally Gen X—but for everyone else, moving up in a contracting industry was nearly impossible. (“I was kind of grandfathered in during one era, and had achieved a level going into 2015–2024 where it just didn’t really affect me,” one of these superstar journalists told me.)

II. THE IVORY TOWER

There are many stories we tell ourselves about race and gender, especially in academia. But the one thing everyone I spoke to seemed to agree on is it’s best not to talk about it, at least not in public, at least not with your name attached. “The humanities are so small,” a millennial professor nervously explained. “There’s a difference between thinking something and making common knowledge that you think it,” said another.

So it came as a bit of a shock when David Austin Walsh, a Yale postdoc and left-wing Twitter personality, decided to detonate any chance he had at a career with a single tweet.

“I’m 35 years old, I’m 4+ years post-Ph.D, and—quite frankly—I’m also a white dude,” he wrote on X. “Combine those factors together and I’m for all intents and purposes unemployable as a 20th-century American historian.”

The pile-on was swift and vicious. “You are all just laughable,” wrote The New York Times’ Nikole Hannah-Jones. “Have you seen the data on professorships?” “White males are 30 percent of the US population but nearly 40 percent of faculty,” tweeted a tenured professor at GWU. “Hard to make the case for systemic discrimination.”

It didn’t matter that as far back as 2012 women were more likely to be tenure-track across the humanities than men, or that a 2015 peer-reviewed study suggested that STEM hiring favored women, or even that CUPAHR, an association of academic DEI professionals, found that “assistant professors of color (35 percent) and female assistant professors (52 percent) are overrepresented in comparison to US doctoral degree recipients (32 percent and 44 percent respectively).”

Yale’s history department, with 10 white male professors over the age of 70, provides a striking illustration of the generational divide in hiring. Since 2018, they’ve hired four older white men as full professors—but among sixteen tenured or tenure-track millennials, just one is a white man.

… After Ferguson and Black Lives Matter and then #MeToo, as talk of diversity and representation and privilege swept across campuses, universities responded with a host of new initiatives….“Things changed really quickly,” Ethan said.

Brown University becomes browner …

Back in 2016, Brown had pledged to double faculty diversity within six years. “There is significant work to do in the coming months and years to implement the Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan,” Provost Richard Locke, himself a white male Boomer, said at the time. A diversity representative was installed on every job search committee. The Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity reviewed all hiring advertisements as well as faculty short and long lists.

… in the physical sciences, women were 23 percent of applicants, but received 42 percent of job offers.

… “They wanted everything through the prism of race,” Ethan recalled. “Unless you place [race] squarely at the center of your research, you’re vulnerable, especially if your identity doesn’t fit the desired profile.”

Thank you to author, Jacob Savage, and on-line alternative media magazine Compact …

From compact.com‘s website, I learned that company employees and founders “draw on the social-democratic tradition to argue for an order marked by authentic freedom, social stability, and shared prosperity. Though we have definite opinions, we proudly publish writers with whom we disagree.”

My final comment: I note the above mission statement places a high value on the form of diversity that matters most - diversity of thought.

