SimulationCommander
17mEdited

This was in motion long before 2014. During a "study session" I read a report from the FAA describing how the agency needs to increase the ratio of "women, minorities, and people with targeted (ie, serious) disabilities."

In that case (and certainly other similar cases), the government was TERRIFIED of being sued for discrimination because the FAA workforce didn't mirror the workforce at large. Their answer to this was to actually discriminate based on sex and race.

As always, don't take my word for it.

https://www.mediafire.com/file/lwvt421tfe87jfr/139-14+A+Business+Case+and+Strategic+Plan+to+Address+Under-Representation+of+Minorities,+Women,+and+People+with+Targeted+Disabilities.pdf/file

Crixcyon
3m

I wonder, will the A/i retard that replaces any worker be DEI compliant? We are told how these beings are almost human so shouldn't they be subject to the same rules and regs? I guess no A/i retard will ever be a white male. How will I know their true gender and race?

For sure, A/i retards will become the main source of journalism. If I want to read an article by a true white male, will that be allowed? Which arrogant alt-human god do I need to contact to make a request?

