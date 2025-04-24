Off topic … this cartoon, used by Elizabeth Hart, was created with input from AI. I guess I no longer need to look for artwork to go with my stories. I can just tell AI, “Make me a meme that shows someone being coerced into getting a jab.”

I’ve become a big fan of the writing of Australian Substack citizen journalist Elizabeth Hart. Ms. Hart routinely pounds home the point Covid “vaccines” are unlawful because no one received information that would meet the standard of “informed consent.”

She correctly argues that valid informed consent is not possible when important information has been concealed from patients and/or if people are being intimidated into getting the shots, which many people ultimately get only because they were under “duress” and feared the consequences of not getting the shot.

Elizabeth continually makes the points that the public messaging in Australia (and other countries) was/is: “No Jab, No Job” and “No Jab, No Life.”

Through countless examples, she proves that people in her country were told they couldn’t “participate in society” if they didn’t get their jabs. For example, they couldn’t go see a play or sporting event or have a beer at a bar or a hamburger at a restaurant.

IMO, the effort to focus on real (and fraudulent or coerced) “informed consent” is inspired.

In thinking about this topic, I realized “informed consent” conversations between doctors and patients anywhere in the world have always been a sham/scam.

It also occurred to me that many of my own articles could be used by doctors who were interested in providing patients pertinent information about Covid jabs. Letting my imagination run free, I came up with information doctors could include in any valid discussion of informed consent.

As you’ll see, my imaginary doctor doesn’t exactly resemble Anthony Fauci or a dues-paying member of the AMA.

Patient walks into a doctor’s office …

Doctor: “Hello, Mrs. Jones. How are you today?”

Mrs. Jones: “Fine, thank you.”

Doctor: “What brings you to my office today?”

Mrs. Jones: “I’m thinking about getting my Covid booster shot and I think my kids might need their updated shots before school starts back.”

Doctor: “Okay. As a doctor, I need to tell you what I know about these shots so any consent you give to receive these shots will be informed. Doctors call this ‘informed consent.’ “

Mrs. Jones: “That’s fine … Okay, what should I know about these shots?”

Doctor: (Looks at his chart): “I see you are 41. The first thing you should know is that the probability you would die from Covid if you don’t get this shot is almost zero.” (Again looks at his chart) “Your children appear to be healthy. I should also inform you that your children have virtually no chance of dying if they don’t get this shot. For context, your kids would probably be more likely to be struck by lightning than die from Covid.”

Mrs. Jones: “Wow. I didn’t know this.”

Doctor: “Well, it’s true. For example, I’m a subscriber to a Substack newsletter written by an independent journalist from Alabama named Bill Rice, Jr. According to Mr. Rice, nobody who works at the CDC has died from Covid in five years. That’s more than 10,000 employees - none of whom died from Covid before the vaccines or after the vaccines … at least as far as Mr. Rice can determine.”

Mrs. Jones: “Isn’t it possible this guy is some kind of kook? I’ve been reading about disinformation spreaders. He could be one of them.”

Doctor: “I guess that’s possible, but I like him. You should also know that the effort to label people as disinformation spreaders and kooks was funded and coordinated by the government.”

Mrs. Jones: “What?”

Doctor: “Oh, yes. People who try to tell others that vaccines are not safe nor effective have been targeted. They’ve actually been pretty maligned.”

Mrs. Jones: “The government doesn’t want this information to be widely disseminated?”

Doctor: “That’s my opinion and I’ve tried to stay informed about this stuff. Big Pharma also funds a lot of these efforts and these so-called ‘fact-checkers.’ Mr. Rice keeps saying we should ‘follow the money’ and I agree with him.”

Mrs. Jones: “Wait a second. I thought doctors supported the work of big pharmaceutical companies. Aren’t the products these companies sell saving millions of lives?”

Doctor: “Well, that’s their message. They’ve done market analysis. ‘Our products kill and injure millions of people’ must have done poorly in the focus groups. I don’t trust them or listen to them. In fact, that’s why I just opened my own practice.”

Mrs. Jones: “You used to work at another medical practice?”

Doctor: “Yes, I quit. In fact, the state licensing board has opened hearings to revoke my medical license. You are actually my very first patient. I think I have a couple of weeks before my license is pulled.”

(Per my informed opinion, the reach of “anti-vax” writers like myself may have been suppressed a wee bit. More consumers of “news” need to be informed of this possibility IMHO.)

Mrs. Jones: “If you don’t mind me asking, why did you quit the other practice?”

Doctor: “I don’t mind. I kept giving Covid vaccine informed consent to patients and I was getting ready to be fired so I went ahead and quit.”

Mrs. Jones: “What else were you telling your patients?

Doctor: “That our medical practice was making a mint administering vaccines. We actually had quotas and bonuses when we met our vaccine goals. This is a personal opinion, but I think the government and Big Pharmaceutical companies are bribing everyone in healthcare to administer these shots.”

Mrs. Jones: “Ah, I can see why you left … but aren’t you afraid of what’s going to happen to you and your career?”

Doctor: “Not really. I invested well. The stock market’s doing great. I’ll be fine. I’m really more worried about my patients who get shots they don’t need and shots that could cause them medical harm or maybe even kill them.”

“So only 3 million people have died?” …

Mrs. Jones: “What is the harm or the risks?”

Doctor: “Well, you can look at this CDC data base yourself. It’s called VAERS. On that site, more than 30,000 vaccine deaths have already been recorded. I should also inform you that, per multiple studies, only about 1/10th to 1/100th of people who suffer vaccine injuries make a report on VAERS.”

Mrs. Jones: “Good gosh …That might be 3 million vaccine deaths.”

Doctor (impressed by his patient’s quick multiplication): “That’s the math.”

Mrs. Jones: “How many of your patients suffered a vaccine injury?”

Doctor: “Zero. All of my patients decided to not get this vaccine.”

Mrs. Jones: “Doctor, I must say I admire your candor and principles, but just about everyone I know did get a Covid vaccine, myself included, and they are still alive.”

Doctor: “Are you sure about that? You don’t know anybody who seemed perfectly healthy who died suddenly in the last four years?”

Mrs. Jones: “Ah … Well, my neighbor did die of a stroke last year. One of my friends at church - he ran marathons and never smoked or drank - he died of a heart attack at age 39 two months ago.”

Doctor: “How many people do you know who are complaining about new medical conditions?

Mrs. Jones: “Ah, my mother just got through a bad case of shingles … I’ve started to get a little concerned about Dad’s episodes of brain fog.”

Doctor: “If you don’t mind me asking, had your mother recently gotten a shingles vaccine?”

Mrs. Jones: “Now that you mention it, she had.”

***

Doctor: “How many people do you know who got Covid after getting their Covid vaccine?”

Mrs. Jones: “Well, of course … I’d guess I know about 30 people, maybe 50; but I’m not sure what that proves. Doesn’t it prove the shots work because these people didn’t die?”

Doctor: “That would not be my medical conclusion … I should also inform you that the purpose of a vaccine is to prevent a disease.”

Mrs. Jones: “You’re saying that the Covid vaccines are not really vaccines?”

Doctor: “That’s exactly what I’m saying. As your doctor, I should inform you that the definition of a vaccine was changed by the CDC.”

Mrs. Jones: “Doctor, you are the strangest doctor I’ve ever met .. I think I’m going to pass on the vaccine … I mean the shot, whatever it is.”

Doctor: “Thank you, Mrs. Jones. Even if you wanted one, I wouldn’t give it to you.”

Mrs. Jones: “You know, now that I think about it, I’ve never received informed consent my entire life.”

Doctor: “I’m not surprised … I hope you have a wonderful day. Send me some more patients if you can.”

Mrs. Jones: “I’ll do that. By the way, what are you going to do when they pull your license?”

Doctor: “Work on my golf game; spend more time with the wife and grandkids … I’m also thinking about starting my own Substack. My first column’s going to be on the importance of real informed consent.”

Mrs. Jones: “I was afraid to ask earlier …. What in the world is Substack?”

Doctor (pulls out his device): “Here’s Bill Rice’s Substack. Take a look for yourself …”

