Author’s note: At the bottom of this article, I highlight heavier themes about America’s Cancel Culture - themes that, I think, are affecting my life and livelihood.

The big Media News this week was that Jimmy Kimmel’s “comedy” show on ABC has been “indefinitely” cancelled after Kimmel used one of his monologues to make snarky and false comments about the late Charlie Kirk and his supporters.

Kimmel’s money quote: “the MAGA gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Kimmel, thus, said the assassin who killed Charlie Kirk was another dangerous MAGA fanatic, which is a brazen lie and and an egregious smear of every supporter of Donald Trump - i.e. half the voters in America.

Among the Leftist, “anti-fascist warriors” who now dominate Substack, we are now seeing the same reaction (outrage) that followed the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s “comedy” show on CBS.

The prevailing theory of the anti-fascists is that both comedians were canned because of potential media mergers that had to be approved by the FCC, which explains why network executives are now sucking up to President Trump, per the consensus Leftist view.

True, false or partially true, the fear among leftist media conglomerates seems to be that the FCC (now led by a Trump appointee) might use the leverage/threat of pulling broadcast licenses to punish TV networks whose high-paid talent has spent years attacking the political views held by half the country’s population.

A few stories discussing the firing of Colbert revealed that his “Late Night” Show was actually losing $40 million every year, which might be another reason network executives weren’t too concerned about firing this person.

As I noted in a previous story, Greg Gutfeld’s comedy show on Fox News is now producing far superior ratings than the “King of Late Night,” Colbert.

As I reported in a previous dispatch, “In the most-recent quarterly TV ratings, “Gutfeld!" generated 872,000 more viewers than Colbert and had an audience that was 36.1 percent larger.”

As a story from TVinsider.com pointed out, compared to the same period last year, total viewers of “Gutfeld!” were up 31.5% and 24% in the key 18-to 49 demo.

According to this article, in a recent 12-month period, the ratings of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” were down 2% year-over-year, with ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” down 16% year-over-year.

So Gutfeld has attracted far more viewers and his ratings are rapidly growing while Kimmel’s had declined by 16 percent in one year and Colbert, the network’s “talent” who helped CBS lose $40 million every year, had also produced declining ratings.

Thus, the cancellations aren’t surprising at all …

All of which is what any intelligent person could easily predict when the stars of these shows seem to have gone out of their way to ridicule, offend, make fun of and alienate half the national population.

(Executives at Budweiser and Cracker Barrel, all of whom possess business and marketing MBA’s from prestigious institutions of higher learning, have also learned that it might not be smart business to offend or insult half of your company’s prospective customers.)

I haven’t watched Kimmel since he was the co-host (with Adam Carrola) of “The Man Show” on The Comedy Channel which, once upon a time, wasn’t afraid to employ comedians who poked fun at political correctness.

(It’s interesting to observe which of these former comedy partners rocketed to stardom and great wealth and note what formula Kimmel utilized to achieve super-stardom.)

However, I couldn’t miss news coverage of Kimmel’s hilarious (that’s a joke) September 2021 monologue where he advocated for hospitals to deny medical treatment to Americans who thought ivermectin might be a good and safe treatment for Covid.

Said Kimmel:

“The choice doesn’t seem so tough to me. Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right in, we’ll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy.”

For the record, Kimmel’s studio audience responded to this editorial humor with riotous laughter and applause and ABC (owned by Disney) didn’t cancel his show at that time.

(As a sidebar anecdote, I note that vaccinated Kimmel tested positive for Covid on two occasions. Colbert, like Joe Biden, has tested positive for Covid three times. While one might think such anecdotes provide excellent source material for a few jokes on the “effectiveness” of the Covid “vaccines” … one would be wrong, at least as it involves comedians appearing on national TV networks.)

The other time I saw Kimmel was when he hosted “a conversation with President Biden” at a “star-studded” fund-raiser for the then president, an event that was also attended by Barack Obama and Biden’s long-time friend and supporter George Clooney.

The event raised $30 million but is mostly remembered because the honoree apparently didn’t know who Clooney was and because Biden, after “freezing,” had to be guided off the stage by former President Obama.

Still, Kimmel and Colbert went to the mattresses for their chosen presidential candidate and attacked the fascist Donald Trump at every opportunity. If either comedian ever made any jokes about Biden seemingly not knowing where he was or not being able to finish a complete sentence, I missed those bits.

The glaring irony - unfunny to many of us - is that Kimmel and Colbert were perfectly fine with America’s Cancel Culture when it was conservatives and anti-vaxers being cancelled every week.

“I thought this was funny and appropriate statecraft … until they came for me …”

While surfing Zero Hedge yesterday afternoon, I found a post from an astute reader who archived some of the firings that Kimmel no doubt thought were well-deserved or funny.

I enjoyed this post so much, I’ll publish it in its entirety:

Tucker Carlson – Taken off Fox News in 2023. Liberal activists bragged about advertiser pressure campaigns that helped force him out, costing thousands of downstream jobs.

Roseanne Barr – Fired by ABC/Disney and her hit show “Roseanne” canceled overnight in 2018 after one tweet. Hundreds of cast and crew lost their jobs.

Gina Carano – Fired from “The Mandalorian” in 2021 for social media posts that didn’t fit the Left’s politics. Dropped by her agency too.

Megyn Kelly – Fired by NBC in 2018, her morning show canceled after comments about Halloween costumes.

Dave Chappelle – Netflix employees staged a walkout and demanded his comedy special be pulled for “transphobia.” The Left tried hard to cancel him.

Joe Rogan – The Left pressured Spotify to drop him, running coordinated campaigns and advertiser boycotts over COVID discussions.

Parler – Apple, Google, and Amazon colluded in 2021 to wipe the entire platform off the internet. Tens of thousands of small creators and businesses lost income overnight.

J.K. Rowling – Blacklisted from events, attacked by activists, and pressured out of projects for speaking her mind.

Sorry, you can’t sell your pillows in Big Box stores anymore and you can only run commercials in Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, which we are getting ready to cancel.

Mike Lindell – MyPillow pulled from major retailers, banned from Twitter, and targeted with advertiser boycotts.

Alex Jones – Simultaneously banned in 2018 by YouTube, Facebook, Apple, and Spotify. Coordinated erasure celebrated as a model for censorship.

Patterns are clear: Coordinated advertiser boycotts. Public celebrations of people losing jobs and businesses.

Two sets of rules — the Left can lie (Russia hoax, Covington kids smear, Jussie Smollett, etc.) and laugh about it, but the Right gets destroyed. Accountability only ever goes one way.

The Left has spent the last decade perfecting cancel culture, destroying jobs, nuking shows, wiping platforms off the internet, and laughing while people’s lives were ruined.

But sure… Jimmy Kimmel smugly lying about a political assassination? Totally fine …”

(End Excerpt).

Charlie Kirk had been cancelled as well …

I’d add that the Left also targeted Charlie Kirk and his Turning Point organization, as documented in a recent excellent article by Matt Taibbi.

The key “smoking gun” screen shot from Matt’s story is re-published below.

Note that Kirk’s Twitter account had been de-amplified (“Do Not Amplify”).

It’s also important to note that this screen shot would never have been seen by any member of the public unless Elon Musk allowed several independent journalists to have access to confidential Twitter documents.

De-amplification is an Orwellian euphemism for censorship.

It’s also important to realize that this designation wasn’t assigned to only a handful of people trying to engage in democratic speech. Hundreds of thousands of citizens - if not millions - must have seen the reach of their content de-amplified, suppressed and/or de-platformed.

(Note: See the final paragraphs of this article as I think I might be in the group who is still being targeted via some form of algorithm manipulation).

Taibbi’s article revealed the cancellation formula that “works”

According to Matt, a leftist organization concocts a bogus, dubious or innocuous claim (probably fed to them by a member of the Deep State) and then shares these allegedly shocking claims with an important journalism organization like The Washington Post.

The Post then contacts Twitter and Facebook and tells officials at these companies the newspaper is getting ready to run a big story about how this social media platform supports extremists and disinformation super-spreaders.

The reporter then asks, “Have you taken any action yet?” adding, “Our story will post in 12 hours.”

As Taibbi notes, Facebook and Twitter faced an immediate dilemma (or felt “like a gun was being held to their head.”)

The companies could risk being labelled as promoters of dangerous hate speech … or show they were also shocked to learn of dangerous disinformation spreaders were using its speech platforms to spread some organization’s toxic filth.

Of course, the intended response is what actually happened:

“Don’t worry,” said executives at Twitter and Facebook, “we’re now taking firm remedial action.”

Thus, the headline the next day might become something like: “Twitter and Facebook take action to fight dangerous extremist content.”

The Post story highlighted that Twitter had now “permanently” banned scores of extremist posters or organizations. The accounts of hundreds of other users had been suspended until further notice.

Per Taibbi, this is how the reach of potentially dangerous influencers like Charlie Kirk, his Turning Point organization or affiliated organizations are sabotaged and de-platformed on social media.

As I alone reported, the same thing happened to Tracy Beanz, the founder and editor of UncoverDC.com, an alternative media investigative journalism website that published many of my early articles that challenged numerous authorized Covid narratives.

Tracy’s Twitter account was “permanently” cancelled (restored years later after Elon Musk bought the company) - all for no real crime or credible policy violation - unless one considers practicing real investigative journalism a crime or violation of posting policies, which the Powers that Be clearly do.

The same de-amplification solution was dished out to Alex Berenson, Dr. Joseph Mercola, RFK, Jr., and countless other independent “citizen journalists” (including Bill Rice, Jr - a survivor of four Facebook suspensions) who questioned the official Covid narrative … or the authorized narrative dealing with myriad other sacrosanct subjects.

I can relate …

I hope today’s article explains my interest in one pet project, my effort to highlight “curious” Substack metric trends.

After I read Taibbi’s story, I showed my wife the screen shot of Charlie Kirk’s “de-amplification” status on Twitter.

“This,” I said, “is what I think has happened to me. My Substack newsletter has probably been de-amplified.”

I quickly added that I couldn’t prove this. This was all just intuition informed by analysis of my own changing readership metrics.

However, per logic and common sense, Charlie Kirk is not the only independent-minded speaker the Deep State has identified as potential threats. If they did this in the past, they’ll do the same thing in the future, I told my wife.

For whatever reason, my reach on Substack has (imo) been de-amplified - all at the same time the speech of the writers and pundits who are screaming about “fascist” Trump and his dangerous supporters is clearly being - amplified.

That is, I can relate to how Charlie Kirk must have felt and Tracy Beanz, Dr. Mercola, RFK, Jr. Alex Berenson, etc. must still feel.

As they say, it’s not paranoia if “someone” really is out to get you.

And if Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert are now being cancelled - for engaging in genuine hateful speech and for vilifying half the citizens of the country who haven’t done anything wrong - I’m going to celebrate such small victories and conclude that maybe karma is a real thing after all.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.