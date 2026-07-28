They say you can learn a lot about a person by the things someone writes down in their personal diary.

Author’s note: I wonder if any senator is willing to go down in history and ask the thermo-nuclear embalmers’ clot questions? (See bottom of today’s story).

***

Everybody get your popcorn ready; tomorrow morning Anthony Fauci is going to testify before another Rand Paul Senate Committee.

Such Congressional cage matches don’t happen often. As Fauci, 85, isn’t getting any younger and there’s an excellent chance the Democrats will control the U.S. Senate six months from now, this might be the last time a few (mild) Covid skeptics get to take a few swings at the “hero” of the Covid Pandemic.

The event qualifies as must-watch TV as, thanks to Sen. Paul, committee members will have the opportunity to grill Fauci on the litany of contradictions and evidence-spiking efforts this particular “ego maniac” foolishly recorded in his 1,100 page “diary” (also referred to as a vanity “scrapbook” replete with press accolades.)

Since I’ve seen these Congressional plays performed many times, I’m confident I know what will happen and, just as significantly, what will not happen in tomorrow’s made-for-TV production.

The Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs is ostensibly still investigating the “origins” of the Covid virus and thus the pandemic that flipped the world upside down.

Sen. Paul deserves credit for being the only member of the U.S. Senate who’s always believed Fauci - with the help of many esteemed accomplices from the field of “Science” - concocted a bogus origins theory.

Paul, IMO, will have little problem proving, again, that Fauci pushed the “Natural Origins” theory in an effort to make sure no one gave any credence to the possibility that mad scientists - funded and encouraged by his agency - created the novel coronavirus in a lab (via “gain-of-function” manipulations).

At least in the opinion of many Americans, Sen. Paul has already persuasively made the case that Fauci quarterbacked an extensive cover-up of virus origins.

The main reason I can’t wait to watch tomorrow’s drama is that Fauci will be asked several questions - and will have to listen to many short speeches - that should make him squirm and his blood pressure spike.

If Fauci never serves a day in prison or never has to refund any of his honoraria cash prizes - he’ll at least have to sit and take it as a couple of senators - citing his own diary entrees - show a large viewing audience the true character and megalomania of a text-book narcissist, charlatan and bureaucratic bully.

If Fauci seethes and recoils at the deference he is not given by some senators, many Americans will thank God for small blessings and gratefully accept this rare gift we are about to receive.

Leading the interference will be …

Of course, we all know that half the Committee members will rise up out out of their chairs defending Fauci and attack their Senate colleagues for besmirching such a national treasure, a man who is still viewed as the embodiment of Science Itself.

If nothing else, the fact half the committee will go out of their way to display solidarity with the most toxic bureaucrat in U.S. history will be worth the price of admission and - who knows? - might one day be noted with disgust by anyone who bothers to check the transcripts from this historical record.

I bet a year’s subscription to my newsletter that none of these questions will be asked …

I also know that the most important or explosive questions will NOT be asked by any member of the Committee. (I know this because, through deep citizen research and elementary dot-connecting, I have been able to identify the many important subjects that are taboo and off-limits to real inquiry … at least among “officials” who, unlike myself, actually matter).

As noted, the subject of the hearing is (supposedly) the “origins” of the coronavirus. At least to myself, it’s beyond surreal that the question of WHEN people first started to be infected by this supposedly novel virus never comes up in any questioning of scientific leaders like Anthony Fauci.

That is, I’ll bet a steak dinner at any four-star restaurant at any Trump-branded resort that zero “early spread” questions will be asked of Dr. Fauci.

That is, per the experts and the inquisitors, when people first started to contract Covid isn’t a question any expert should be asked.

Several Senators will no doubt pound home the point that a “gain-of-function” virus must have escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China. The point will be made that a a covey of mangy Chinese bats didn’t cause the world’s most infamous naturally-occurring plague.

What Americans won’t be told is that hundreds of people - who are known by name (or whose names could be known to officials) - were already sick with Covid weeks and months before the Wuhan outbreak of mid-December 2019.

Nor will anyone ask Fauci a simple question: Did you know this (that early spread happened), or did you quickly learn this?

No senator will ask Fauci “Have you ever heard of Belleville, NJ Mayor Michael Melham?” (Melham had all the signature Covid symptoms Nov. 19-21, 2019 and later tested positive with two Covid antibody tests).

A more general question would be for one senator to simply ask Fauci “Do you think any American had Covid in November 2019?”

If this question was asked (which it won’t be) and Fauci, in a stunner, answered “Yes, this is certainly possible,” Fauci would himself be admitting that the outbreak at the Wuhan Wet Market couldn’t have included any person who could be labeled as Covid “Case Zero.”

If Fauci did say he’s heard of Mayor Melham, the obvious follow-up questions would be:

“Dr. Fauci, why didn’t anyone from any science agency at least interview Mayor Melham? “

The honest answer - which Fauci, of course, wouldn’t give - is that science agencies never investigate anything they don’t want to “confirm” - which, in fact, would be “news the public could use” in assessing the credibility of said agencies.

Sen Paul might then ask: “Regarding the origins question, should anyone in the public trust any of the government’s truth-seeking agencies?”

… Or, for that matter, should the public trust anything the experts said about Covid?

If, per a miracle, any senator asked Fauci about any of the hundreds of likely/possible early cases I’ve identified, the same senator could ask “Were these the only people who might have had early Covid?”

If they weren’t, this would seem to suggest this contagious virus might have already spread across America and the world many weeks before the world was notified about a novel new virus.

(If anybody knows a Senator on this committee or any person who might matter, please consider sharing this story before 7:30 a.m. tomorrow.)

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If I was a senator from Alabama on the Committee, I’d ask Fauci if he thought the novel coronavirus was, indeed, unusually contagious?

“If this is/was a contagious virus, wouldn’t it spread to many people in a rapid period of time?”

Nobody knows how Fauci might respond to such questions as nobody has ever asked him questions like this.

It’s possible he would say the virus wasn’t contagious in its first weeks or months. If he did say this, a Cracker Jack senator like myself, might retort:

“We’re supposed to believe Mayor Melham got Covid from … nobody?”

Since there’s no reason to treat a proven prevaricator with undeserved respect, I’d probably come across as a little mean or harsh in my cross-examination.

“Isn’t it true, Dr. Fauci, that Michael Melham, and the unknown person who infected him, didn’t contract this new illness from the Wuhan Wet Market?”

I’d also direct the esteemed scientist to the findings of the Red Cross Antibody study, which was commissioned by the CDC.

“Are you familiar with this study?” I’d start.

If Fauci said he was familiar with this study, I’d ask him why the government even commissioned such a study of “archived” blood that was drawn from blood donors in nine states weeks before the first confirmed case in America.

(If Fauci is going to say all 106 positives were false positives, somebody should ask him why the CDC even did this study if nobody was going to put any stock in the positive antibody results).

I’d also ask him another question nobody has asked any official who works for any public health agency:

“When were those blood samples actually tested for antibodies?”

I’d also point out that most of these antibody-positive blood donors must have been infected by at least November 2019 if not weeks or months earlier.

“When did you and everyone in the public-health science establishment know that at least 106 Americans from nine states already had Covid antibodies when they gave blood in the last months of 2019?” I’d ask.

I’d also ask him how long does it take the government to test 7,000 units of blood for antibodies? Can this be done in a matter of days or would it take many months? If it did take many months, “Why did it take so long?”

“Also, why were the results of this study not released to the public until November 30, 2020?”

“Why couldn’t these results have been known and released to the public before you and your colleagues ordered the entire world to be locked down to ‘slow or stop spread?’ “

Personally, I’d then cut to the chase.

“Dr. Fauci, did you and your colleagues intentionally cover up evidence of wide-spread virus infections in America?”

We know Fauci would never admit such a cover-up occurred, but given that the results weren’t released for 11 months, it sure seems like a cover-up occurred.

Which would beg the question: “Why was this information not shared with the public earlier?”

Nobody on this Committee would like this question, but I’d ask it anyway: “How does a committee supposedly investigating the “origins” of a new virus have zero interest in the earliest cases in the country or the world?”

It’s possible, I guess, that one senator has read a couple of my Early Spread stories and, thus, would know that I had found antibody evidence of Americans in dozens of U.S. states who had been infected by this virus before the Wuhan outbreak.

This informed senator could then ask Fauci, “doesn’t such evidence connote a virus that had already spread widely?”

Such questions would be laying the predicate for a conclusion very few citizens in America have probably considered.

“Dr. Fauci, how many Americans could have contracted this virus before the end of December 2019?”

I doubt he’d offer a straight answer. so I’d have to prod him: “Just a couple of people? Or maybe millions?”

If the answer was, or could be, the latter estimate (millions of people), the next question would be the money question:

“Dr. Fauci, given that there were (perhaps) many millions of Americans who had Covid before the lockdowns, where is the spike in all-cause deaths caused by this allegedly deadly virus?”

Another way to ask the same question, or make the same point, would be to ask: “Why did a virus that began infecting people at least in October 2019 not become deadly until the last weeks of March 2020?”

Of course, the key point - which you’d have to make plain to every-day citizens - is that if the virus wasn’t any more “deadly” than the normal flu, there was zero reason to mandate a rushed, experimental shot … that did turn out to be deadly.

In my opinion, the only way to answer such questions would be to say there were no early cases in America or anywhere, which based on the volumes of evidence I’ve compiled would, IMO, be a brazen lie.

Which would mean our trusted public health experts are lying, and any citizen should should know they are lying for the simple reason the same people supposedly investigating the origins question chose to never investigate any of the world’s possible early cases.

I’d also ask why did every expert simply assume the first cases had to come from Wuhan, China.

***

If I was given more than my allotted five minutes, I’d then ask Fauci if he was aware that at least 2,886 U.S. schools (a record by a wide margin) closed due to illness in the months before the novel coronavirus had supposedly begun to spread in communities in our country.

“Do you think it’s possible any of these sick students and teaches could have had Covid?” I’d ask, adding, “This possibility never occurred to anyone at the NIH or CDC?”

“Isn’t it at least possible the virus didn’t originate in China?” I’d ask, knowing the answer of Science himself. “NO that is simply not possible, Senator Rice!” (I think Rand Paul thinks this is impossible as well).

While I’m certain Fauci won’t be asked these questions, I do think the public would be fascinated, even startled, if these questions were asked of him.

As it is, I would ask my readers who watch tomorrow’s proceedings to at least take note of the questions that will NOT be asked of Dr. Fauci, which is really an indictment of the “truth-searchers” who represent us in the U.S. Senate.

I Double-Dog Dare a Senator to Go Here …

Lastly, this possible final appearance of Dr. Fauci before a Senate Committee might be the last opportunity for one U.S. Senator to go down in history and go ahead and play the thermo-nuclear truth card.

Ask Dr. Fauci if he’s ever heard of the embalmers’ clots.

Here, I maintain that It’s impossible the most informed infectious disease expert in the world has NOT heard of this phenomena by now.

Still, Fauci could only give two possible answers:

“Yes, Senator, I have heard of the embalmers’ clots”

Or:

“No, I have never heard of such a thing. Senator, could you help me out with this and provide a little more information?”

IMO, Fauci would be cooked like toast with either answer he gave.

If he says yes, he has heard about the embalmers’ clots, the obvious follow-up questions would be:

“Well, what do you think about them? In your opinion, are they real? As a scientist and a physician, do these things disturb or concern you in any way?”

“What do you think is causing them?”

“Did any embalmer or pathologist ever see these substances before the Covid vaccines were rolled out?”

“Why is nobody in the science community investigating this?”

The brave senator (soon to feel the wrath of Big Pharma) would, of course, be able to show many photos of actual embalmers’ clots on the Senate’s Overhead Slide projector.

The gasp heard in the room (and around the world) would be one for the ages.

Fauci might say these photos are AI fakes or he might say these substances are nothing to worry about and, in fact, are healthy for people who had them in their veins and arteries when they died.

Like the Early Spread questions, nobody knows what Fauci would say as, more than five years after embalmers began to discover these clots nobody has asked one of the country’s leading health experts one question about their existence.

If Fauci punted and said the science community should perhaps investigate these substances, presumably every person watching on TV would ask why didn’t you do this five years ago?

If Fauci said this is the first he’s ever heard of this phenomena, everybody would know Science Itself is the World’s Biggest Liar.

***

Of course, the odds one Senator will ask Fauci these questions might be approximately 1-in-1 million. (According to Tom Haviland’s embalmer surveys, the odds a given decedent has these things in their veins is approximately 1-in-5.)

Once this previously-taboo bomb exploded, Vegas might immediately take bets on the probability, say, The New York Times would include these quotes in their story that afternoon.

Also, is there one corporate reporter in the world who would follow-up with questions to HHS director Kennedy or one White House correspondent who would ask President Trump if he is aware of the embalmers’ clots and, if so, what does he think about them?

We’d have to wait and see, but it’s even money this wouldn’t happen. Still, this non-follow-up might strike millions of global citizens as a tad odd.

It might not matter, though, as at least ten million people would be watching the Hearings and they’d find it hard to forget such questions or revelations, at least IMO.

The embalmers clots, with or without a boost from The New York Times or “Sixty Minutes,” would finally go viral and this citizen journalist could die happy (without these clots in my veins as I never got any Covid shot).

If Fauci wants to say the embalmers’ clots are no big deal and it would be a waste of tax-payer money to investigate them, let him go ahead and say this.

Of course, Fauci, one of the world’s most savvy Narrative Manipulators, knows he won’t be asked these questions. I know he won’t be asked these questions. All 3,500 of my remaining readers know he won’t be asked these questions. Rand Paul knows these questions won’t be asked.

Isn’t it funny the things we all know?

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