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Bill Rice, Jr.
16h

I thought this story - "Why I think Tom Hanks' early case might have been staged" - would have gotten more readers.

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/was-tom-hanks-case-of-early-covid

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Bill Rice, Jr.
16h

Message in a Bottle - a Partial Bibliography of Early Spread stories written by myself on the off chance any person "who matters" might take an interest in this subject:

Early Spread Evidence in One Document:

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/early-spread-evidence-in-one-document

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Lancet/CDC publish paper on record number of school closings …

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/i-scooped-the-lancet-and-cdc-by-nine

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My readers provide hundreds of early spread anecdotes …

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/i-asked-for-early-spread-anecdotes

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The Red Cross Antibody Study, importance of, oddities of …

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/the-dog-that-didnt-bark

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28 ways officials intentionally concealed early spread evidence (I think this is one of my most-important articles) …

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/theory-officials-intentionally-concealed

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Influenza Like Illness Evidence, Part 1 …

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/influenza-like-illness-probably-tells

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ILI Evidence, Part 2 - Flu Season of 2019-2020 was one of worst in 40 years, per copious evidence (I think this story is very important)

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/flu-season-of-2019-2020-was-one-of

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My exclusive story, documenting huge number of school closings before official Covid (it turns out, my numbers were very low) …

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/school-closings-galore-documented

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Another Exclusive: The 2 key findings from USS Teddy Roosevelt Saga:

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/exclusive-first-confirmed-cases-in

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My Deep dive into the Wuhan World Military Games:

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/bombshell-report-officials-covered

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