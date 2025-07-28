Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
9h

KEY QUESTION: Why didn't it occur to ANY public health official that Covid might have been spreading months before March 2020? Or did this occur to at least some of them and they chose to conceal this information from the American public?

If they did conceal this information, why did they?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
10hEdited

The significance of the "Flu tests administered" pdf I included at the bottom of this dispatch is not necessarily how many sick patients "tested positive for influenza." The headline is that so many more flu tests (than previous flu seasons) were administered in the weeks and months before official Covid.

Why did so many more people go to the doctor in these months and get a flu test? Why did doctors order so many more flu tests? There must have been a lot more people who had "flu-like symptoms" - and flu-like symptoms are identical to Covid symptoms.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture