A physician who wishes to remain anonymous sent his/her state health agency an email, stating that it was “likely” that “30 percent” of this physician’s sick patients had already had Covid weeks and months before Covid had allegedly began to spread in America.

For five years I’ve been sitting on what I believe to be important information that came into my possession from a credible source who wishes to remain anonymous.

Until today, I’ve chosen to not publish this information as the physician who sent the email published below to his/her state health agency wished to remain anonymous.

However, I’ve changed my mind and now think it’s more important the public be made aware that at least two doctors questioned the theory that the novel coronavirus didn’t begin to infect large numbers of patients until late March 2020 and April 2020 (after the lockdowns).

The two doctors referenced in this email believe, in the weeks and months before March 2020, that “30 percent of the flu-negative ILI (Influenza Like Illness) patients who visited their medical practices “likely (had) COVID-19).”

The physician also wrote:

“The projection models for X are assuming the first cases of COVID-19 were in early March (2020), so they are putting our “surge” 4-6 weeks later, but that’s likely incorrect. We had many cases of community transmission in January and February, so we should be past the peak.”

Per the email, this physician believes Covid was introduced in this city in “late December” (2019). The doctor also notes that weeks before the lockdowns he/she was treating six patients a day (30/week), a figure which dropped to “one to two” per week after the lockdown orders.

This letter provides evidence that at least two physicians believe Covid had already peaked by the time of the lockdowns and that large numbers of patients had already been infected by this respiratory virus by mid-February 2020.

I should note that I confirmed this doctor did, in fact send this letter to public health officials in his/her state. I did not attempt to contact this state health agency to confirm the existence of this letter as such a query might identify the person who sent the letter.

While I previously told this physician via email that I wouldn’t publish this letter, I do believe I have protected his or her identify. Even if this person’s identify was revealed, in my opinion, the contents of this letter should not cause any professional hardship as the author is simply sharing information and a professional opinion.

Notes: In the letter shared below, I have added X’s to conceal information that might identify the physicians or the city. Boldface text added for emphasis by Bill Rice, Jr. The letter was written in April 2020.

Letter from one physician to officials at one state public health agency …

“I am hoping you are the correct person to contact (or can pass this information on for me). For the past several week I’ve assumed the X Department of Health was aware that COVID-19 has likely been in our community …. since the end of December, and we likely had our “peak/surge” mid to late February.

“My practice (>2,000 patients and my (*spouse’s) group (>30K patients in X County) had many “flu negative/strep negative” ILI, all with the same symptoms (fever, cough, chest burning/SOB and myalgia). The symptoms lasted 1-2 weeks and those with a lingering cough I treated with Azithromcyin and Medrol pack (some failed other antibiotics and this combo seemed to work, though the Bedroom may not have been a good idea with the information we now have).

“I had an elderly patient mid-February with these symptoms … Around this same time, X School closed for several days due to a “virus” , and my medical assistant astutely noted the increased number of ILI sick visits to our office, so she ordered more masks, gloves and cleaning supplies.

“The ER’s at X (hospital) and X (hospital) were “closed” and ambulances were being diverted due to high volumes. Then 4 weeks ago (just about the time we started testing for COVID-19), the number of visits/calls and portal messages from patients with ILI dropped significantly (from 6 a day to 1-2 per week for me). This was the week prior to the Governor’s shutdown (the week of March 2nd).

“When I review the data from the weekly X Influenza Surveillance pages, I note that overall visits to the ER’s, physician’s offices, etc for ILI also have declined in the past 4 weeks (it seems that 30 % of the flu-negative ILI were likely COVID-19).

“I have no way to prove this other than anecdotal patient histories, but certainly a review of ER’s and urgent care CXR reports from that time frame may show the COVID-19 patterns.

“The projection models for X are assuming the first cases of COVID-19 were in early March, so they are putting our “surge” 4-6 weeks later, but that’s likely incorrect. We had many cases of community transmission in January and February, so we should be past the the peak.

“The very low numbers of newly diagnosed patients (and especially newly hospitalized patients) are likely due to the continued low-level transmission that will stay for now. ER’s are also admitting any who is COVID-19 positive as “a precaution” whereas 6 weeks ago, the same patients were being discharged home.

“I am aware of the need to continue to closely monitor the situation (and that the number of deaths from COVID-19 in our state is likely much higher than our current numbers, we just tested way too late), but it’s been a long and exhausting month trying to calm my patient’s fears and just wanted to make sure you and Governor X do know this and have chosen to not publicly mention it as it’s hard to prove.

“Over the past 3 weeks, my practice had only 1 patient with COVID-19 symptoms and she remained home/quarantined and not tested. My (spouse’s) group (>25 providers) also had very few positive tests in the past two weeks (they were testing). With the current “stay at home” order, the very few cases in the community of newly symptomatic patients and our local hospital (X) with only 24 COVID patients as of today, it’s very difficult (I would say impossible) mathematically to project any significant “surge.”

“I know you probably can’t comment on my theory, I just wanted to make sure you are aware of the above information, as we are taught never to assume.”

(End email.)

Summary of pertinent points revealed by this email:

This physician believes the peak of Covid was weeks earlier and this doctor does not expect any “surge” in cases, an opinion apparently shared by this physician’s doctor spouse.

This email provides evidence of cases, ambulance calls, hospital admissions and one school closing which supports the theory that peak Covid likely happened weeks before the lockdowns.

It is interesting to me that this physician believes that the state public health agency “can’t comment on my theory.” Question: Why would commenting on this theory be wrong? This text supports my theory that any evidence that supports “early spread” has, for some reason, always been viewed as taboo information.

It was also revealing to me that this physician does not/did not want to reveal his/her identify, stating to me in an email that this might provide negative consequences for this physician. Why would a doctor be punished for sharing a personal opinion backed by facts, first-hand observations and for simply posing common-sense questions?

I also noted that none of these two doctors’ patients died from these possible “early” ILI cases, which would debunk or challenge the “deadly” virus narrative pushed by public health agencies.

Questions that come to mind …

I do not know what response, if any, this physician received from the state health agency, but would be very interested in learning this response. I would also be curious to learn if this state health agency received similar reports from physicians in this state.

I’m also curious how many other doctors in the country might have sent similar letters or emails to public health officials and what responses these doctors might have received. Were public health officials receiving feedback from doctors who believe they were seeing Covid patients weeks or months before the lockdowns?

If such correspondence did occur, why haven’t public health agencies acknowledged this and divulged why they might have dismissed a theory shared by doctors who were treating patients?

My addendum information:

I will also report that the information in this email jibes with information I have compiled and published that strongly suggests that millions of Americans were sick with “Covid” symptoms in the weeks and months before “official Covid.”

Sources for my “evidence” that more people became sick with Covid-like symptoms in the months before official Covid include:

Contemporaneous media reports of “flu outbreaks.”

Weekly ILI Surveillance Reports compiled by state health agencies and the CDC. (Source article here).

Data that shows the number of “flu tests administered” in the “flu season of 2019-2020” was far greater than previous flu seasons. (See box below).

The number of American schools that “closed due to absences from illnesses” in the months before official Covid was dramatically higher than all previous flu seasons. (Source articles are here and here). See box below.

Further “anecdotal” evidence is provided by testimonials of Americans and global citizens who report they (and other members of their families or workplaces) were sick with Covid-like symptoms before Official Covid. (I’ve published two very long articles, listing hundreds of reader comments making these points).

Based on this evidence, I’ve concluded that far more people became sick in the “Flu Season” of 2019-2020 than, perhaps, even the flu season of 2017-2018, said to be the worst in 40 years.

Based on ILI percentages exceeding the expected “baseline,” the flu season of 2019-2020 started earlier and lasted longer than any flu season in recent decades.

The number of schools that closed “due to illness” might be the most persuasive evidence supporting my claim of a historically bad “flu season” as almost 3,000 U.S. schools closed in the weeks and months before official Covid (source, see above: an ignored paper published by the CDC). This was far more school closings than had ever happened in U.S. history (Indeed, this email references a local school that closed “due to illness” in the weeks before official Covid).

The significance of the 30 percent estimate …

I’ve long believed it’s probably more than just a “coincidence” that millions more Americans seem to have been “sick” with ILI or Covid symptoms in the weeks and months before the alleged beginning of coronavirus spread (roughly March 2020).

One reason many more people (than a typical flu season) might have been “sick” with Covid symptoms could be that a novel, contagious and circulating virus explained, perhaps, “30 percent” of these excess ILI cases.

If a “novel virus” was spreading in America, this might explain why so many more people “came down sick” in this particular flu season compared to previous flu seasons.

These two doctors seem to have reached the conclusion that not all of their sick patients had Covid - maybe 70 percent did not. However, maybe 30 percent of these ill patients were suffering from a new virus that was spreading through their city and this country and probably the entire globe.

If the experience reported by these two physicians was common across the country, this would mean many millions of people may have already been exposed to Covid and no lockdowns were going to “slow” or “stop” virus spread by this late date.

Also, if many millions of Americans already had acquired natural immunity from prior cases, these citizens would Not need an experimental new vaccine to “protect” them from a virus they’d already contracted.

I also note that that probably the majority of Americans who experience “cold and flu” symptoms do NOT go to the doctor when sick as they know there’s little if anything the doctors can do for them. So when this doctor estimates that “30 percent” of his/her flu-negative patients likely had Covid, this is an undercount of the people who likely/possibly already had Covid.

I also believe the vast majority of “Covid deaths” must be explained by iatrogenic hospital protocols and not by a virus that suddenly began to spread in late March and April 2020 - the spring months after the lockdowns.

A Final Note about the source of this email …

While I will protect the identify of the person who forwarded me this email, I will disclose this person also believes “early spread” was possible and was quoted in an article published by a nationally-known newspaper stating this opinion.

The physician referenced above saw this article (as I did) and contacted this source, and shared the above-published email with this person. The same person shared the doctor’s email with me. I then contacted the physician who confirmed he/she wrote it and sent it to this person’s state health agency. However, this physician requested I not publish the email.

As a journalist who confirmed the provenance of the email, I have now decided it would serve the public’s “right to know” to publish the email, which I have done while also protecting the identify of the author of the email.

In my view, this doctor was trying to do the right thing by providing this public health agency with information I believe is important for the public to know.

According to this CDC study, 2,886 American schools closed in the weeks and months before official Covid. Five years earlier, 308 schools closed due to illness in America.