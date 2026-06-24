The famous/infamous Wuhan Wet or Live Market where a world-changing pandemic was reportedly or allegedly born. The market was shut down by local public health authorities on January 1, 2020.

This author has probably written more stories citing evidence of “early spread” in America than any other journalist. However, I’ve yet to write a story that summarizes the abundant “evidence” (or claims) that a novel coronavirus might have been spreading weeks or months before the “Wuhan outbreak” in China.

As this dispatch should show, many sources - including U.S. intelligence sources and one former CDC director, are convinced that China - like the American government - may have also concealed evidence of early spread.

In a timeline format, today’s dispatch illustrates how the dates of possible case zero have kept moving backwards in time.

I should note that Chinese officials have adamantly denied that cases occurred in their country prior to December 2019. In a document I recently discovered, Chinese officials list 22 “vicious slanders” they claim have have been made against their nation as it regards any discussions on virus origins.

(It is not surprising to myself that China’s POV on the origins question would not receive extensive, or any, coverage in the Western press, which this Chinese document did not).

The Chinese rebuttal document list many articles and papers, which I have also repeatedly cited, showing cases outside of China that seem to pre-date the Wuhan outbreak of mid-December 2019.

While I find many of these “rebuttal” points convincing and significant, several claims made by Chinese officials also strike me as nonsensical.

For example, even if “Case Zero” didn’t occur in China in December 2019, a virus said to be as contagious as the novel coronavirus would have certainly spread across China by the fall of 2019 … even if the virus didn’t originally emerge in this country.

One key question I’ve yet to find a reasonable explanation for is why did China officials impose such a draconian lockdown on its nation beginning on January 23, 2020 if the evidence is so convincing that this virus had infected many millions of people around the world - and presumably in China - well before this date?

Timeline for likely Case Zero started in late December 2019 but now traces back to mid-2019 …

Source: U.S. Right to Know article by journalist Lewis Kamb, published February 6 of this year).

June 2019 lab escape in Wuhan -

“More than six years after COVID-19 emerged in China and killed millions worldwide, newly released intelligence records show that the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) was evaluating a detailed lab-origin scenario as early as March 2020 — weeks into the pandemic and well before the issue became a subject of public debate.

“… On a previously published slide headed ‘Hypothetical Laboratory Origin of SARS-CoV-2,’ the assessment … ‘then posits that an uncharacterized virus escaped in mid-2019 (me: which would have been June 2019) sparking the outbreak, and that the Wuhan institute later published disinformation that analysts speculated helped to bolster a natural-origin narrative.”

The article adds that: The “DIA has fully withheld hundreds of pages it deemed classified or otherwise exempt from disclosure, and many of the pages that were produced are nearly entirely blacked out, with heavy redactions obscuring key context, sourcing and internal discussions.”

Aside editorial comment: Note that journalist Kamb writes that “COVID-19 emerged in China and killed millions worldwide.” If I had written this story, I would have added two qualifiers: “the virus, which reportedly originated in China” and that “allegedly has killed millions world-wide.”

Or, Kamb could have written that a virus that originated in China in “mid-2019” for some reason didn’t kill any person until January 9, 2020 and for some reason didn’t produce large numbers of deaths until after mid-March 2020 - which, according to Kamb’s own story, would be approximately nine months after virus spread might have begun.

That is, Kamb - or no journalist - has ever explained why a non-deadly but very contagious virus suddenly became ultra-deadly in the spring of 2020.

August to October 2019 - Wuhan hospital parking lots were over-flowing …

according to a Harvard and Boston Children Hospital study of satellite images of six Wuhan hospitals compared to photos of the same locations taken in earlier years at roughly the same time period.

Per authors, their unique analysis suggests spread of a rare summer or early fall ILI … and possibly early Covid.

Summary/Excerpts:

“The novel coronavirus may have been spreading in China as early as last August, according to a Harvard Medical School study based on satellite images of Wuhan hospital parking lots and search engine data.”

According to researchers, the number of cars in the parking lots showed “spikes of 67 to 90 percent” compared to prior years in the same weeks/months.

Here is the study proper and here is ABC News’ report of the author’s findings. (See today’s Reader Comments for Bonus Content on this study).

August to Sept. 12 -

As stated in several interviews and his book The Wuhan Cover-up, the time period a novel coronavirus might have begun circulating in Wuhan, according to RFK, Jr. Citing intelligence sources, Kennedy has repeatedly highlighted a likely lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology on or around Sept. 12, 2019.

August or September 2019 -

Dates that former CDC director Robert Redfield now believes virus transmission began in Wuhan, likely from an accidental lab leak at the WIV.

“We now know that the transmission of Covid-19 probably began between August and October of 2019 .. and clearly (Chinese officials) knew it. They were well-informed,” said Redfield in an interview with TV anchorman Chris Cuomo.

FWIW, on May 29, 2020, while he was Donald Trump’s director of the CDC, Redfield participated in a press conference where CDC officials stated they could find no evidence of “community spread” in America before February 2020. This finding seems odd given that Redfield later said this contagious virus was spreading around the world in the summer of 2019 - five to six months before February 2020.

Question: Does Dr. Redfield believe a very contagious virus would NOT have spread to America in a period of five or six months?

October 18 - 27 - Dates World Military Games were held in Wuhan.

Numerous media reports later said scores of visitors (from multiple nations) experienced ILI or Covid symptoms while at these Games.

Per my research, China has never admitted or acknowledged that anyone who attended these Games might have contracted “Early Covid.” Nor have any public health officials in any other nation. (As far as I have been able to ascertain, no visitor to the World Military Games ever later received a Covid antibody test, which I find very strange.)

An exclusive story published by The Washington Free Beacon in April 2025, claimed that “Biden Administration Concealed Congressionally Mandated Report on Earliest Suspected American COVID Cases” (at these Games).

Unspecified date in November 2019 -

According to a May 23, 2021 Wall Street Journal major exclusive story, the month three WIV researchers went to hospital experiencing Covid or ILI symptoms.

First two paragraphs of story:

“Three researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick enough in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, according to a previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report that could add weight to growing calls for a fuller probe of whether the Covid-19 virus may have escaped from the laboratory.

“The details of the reporting go beyond a State Department fact sheet, issued during the final days of the Trump administration, which said that several researchers at the lab, a center for the study of coronaviruses and other pathogens, became sick in autumn 2019 “with symptoms consistent with both Covid-19 and common seasonal illness.”

November 2019 - Three authors from Racket and Public News also published a story that purports to name “patients zero” (including a man named Ben Hu, who led the WIV’s “gain of function” research, according to authors.)

November 17 - According to a March 13, 2020 article from The South China Morning Post, the first person infected with the new disease may have been a Hubei resident aged 55, but ‘patient zero’ has yet to be confirmed. The article, cited “Chinese government data” … and noted that Chinese health officials told local media that the virus likely was spreading before they realized, “though they have offered no details.”

Late November 2019 - In April 2020, ABC News reported that the National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI) received word in late November that a contagion was sweeping through Wuhan, changing the patterns of life and business and posing a threat to the population.

Sources familiar with the reports said NCMI, a component of the military’s Defense Intelligence Agency, based the analysis on wire and computer intercepts coupled with satellite images similar to those used by Brownstein’s (parking lot analysis) team. After that story was broadcast, the NCMI’s director issued a statement, denying that a formal “product/assessment” was generated in November.

Author’s note: While the above articles and intelligence reports are interesting and worthy of coverage, I’ve dismissed any possible “blockbuster” significance of stories that claim Covid can be traced to a couple of reportedly sick scientists at the WIV in November 2019 … for the simple reason I have found many cases (in America and other countries) that happened prior to these possible events/cases. That is, IMO, these individuals were not “case zeroes.”

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Moving to “official” or acknowledged cases …

December 1, 2019 - From various sources, the date the first Wuhan resident, who was later hospitalized at the primary Wuhan hospital treating Covid patients, reported the onset of her Covid symptoms.

December 16, 2020 - Date the first patient was admitted to a Wuhan hospital with Covid symptoms. (source: Lancet paper.) This lady was a vendor at Wuhan Wet market although many early patients had no connection to this live animal market.

Dec. 27 - Date a Wuhan hospital official first reported to local public health officials the existence of a “novel pneumonia-causing” virus.

Chest X-Rays that are a cloud of gray/white are one tell-tale sign of a patient with Covid. The change in scans happens in a very short period of time.

Note: According to Chinas’s rebuttal document (referenced above), a man named Zhang Jixian, director of the the Dept. of Respiratory and Critical Care at Hubei Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, “was the first person to report Covid-19 cases on December 27, 2019” … and was “awarded for this contribution.”

(I’ve always wondered how the world would be different if Mr. Jixian had not made this report to anyone.)

December 31, 2019 - Date Chinese officials first reported a novel virus to the World Health Organization ( official birthdate of the pandemic ).

January 2, 2021 (From Lancet paper): By this date, 41 Wuhan residents had been admitted to one or more Wuhan hospitals and had been identified as having laboratory-confirmed 2019-nCoV infection.

January 9, 2020 - Date the first Covid death was reported in Wuhan (and the world).

January 23 - Chinese officials impose travel ban and NPI’s (lockdowns) on residents of Wuhan.

January 24-25 - 27 more Chinese provinces begin “Level 1” Response.

January 24, 2020 - In all of China, total number of fatal cases of Covid is reported as 25.

For context …

by April 29, 2020, New York City had experienced 12,571 total Covid deaths. The first NYC Covid fatality was recorded on March 14, 2020, meaning the city went from zero Covid deaths to 12,571 in a period of approximately 45 days.

The populations of Wuhan and NY City are almost identical. It’s unclear why a virus that, in roughly one month, would kill only 25 people in the entire nation of China could kill 12,571 residents of one American city in a little more than one month. Also, all NY City “Covid deaths” happened after lockdowns were imposed in New York City around March 14, 2020. (The first confirmed case in NY City was recorded as March 1, 2020.)

FWIW, I have found no reports - citing U.S. intelligence - which claim that Wuhan experienced many thousands of Covid deaths between Dec. 31st, 2019 and the end of January or mid-February (or before these dates when virus spread almost certainly began. That is, a virus that was not overly deadly in Wuhan was, a few months later, incredibly lethal in NY City).

January 31, 2020 - By this date, just 9,692 cases Covid cases had been confirmed in all of China (population 1 billion-plus). Source: New England Journal of Medicine

January 31, 2020 - Date President Trump, by executive emergency order, bans all travel to and from China.

This might be one of the most significant photos of the Covid era. The photo, taken Jan. 29, 2020, depicts a Wuhan man who reportedly died suddenly from Covid on a sidewalk. The photo was actually taken six days after Chinese officials imposed “draconian” lockdowns on the people of Wuhan, lockdowns that were supposed to keep local residents inside their apartments. However, this man - and the photographer - must have violated the quarantine measures.

DISCUSSION …

It is unclear to myself why Chinese officials decided to impose “draconian” lockdowns in Wuhan (and then in other provinces) beginning on January 23, 2020.

Per the above bullet points, it seems clear that any novel virus had already been spreading widely in this city - and presumably country - weeks or months before the lockdowns were imposed.

However, this mitigation response was extremely significant as it was held out as a model for other nations to follow in “fighting” virus spread.

The China mitigation response is documented in this paper published in the journal Science, first published at the end of March 2020.

The title of the paper is: “An Investigation of transmission control measures during the first 50 days of the Covid epidemic in China.”

My comment: The title of the paper is suspect as this was almost certainly not the “first 50 days of the epidemic in China.” (The paper dates “virus spread” in Wuhan to December 31, 2019.)

Covid seems to have stayed primarily in Wuhan …

According to Chinese officials, virus spread was “largely contained to Wuhan,” which strikes me as odd or implausible. (Wuhan, which has been described as “The Chicago of China,” is a major transportation hub in the nation.)

For example, “The reported daily incidence of confirmed cases peaked in Hubei province (including Wuhan) on Feb. 4th was 3,156 laboratory-confirmed cases (5.33 per 100,000 population in Hubei or 1-in-18,762 Wuhan residents).

However, by January 31, there were only 875 cases in all other Chinese provinces (0.07 per 100,000 population).

***

U.S. economist Jeffrey Sachs, head of the Lancet Covid-19 Commission, told a newspaper that “China has done an excellent job of suppressing the COVID-19 epidemic and that the world should have learned a lot more from China’s response. The United States should learn some ‘good manners to work cooperatively with China rather than trying to impose its will on that nation,’ “ said Sachs.

To give Chinese officials the benefit of the doubt, it’s possible no one in China was aware of the copious evidence of early Spread (or spikes in ILI cases) in America or other countries by late January 2020 and, thus, might have believed the virus started in their country (jumping from bats an not escaping from a lab).

However, at some point, Chinese officials became aware of this evidence, which suggests a virus that was spreading widely throughout the world beginning at some point between mid 2019 and the fall of 2019.

Per my conjecture, it’s likely officials in China sought to conceal evidence of early spread for the same reason American officials did - because this evidence, if confirmed, would prove that very few people had died from this virus, which would mean this was not a “deadly” virus or the next Spanish Flu or Bubonic Plague.

Since China imposed, arguably, the most draconian lockdowns in the world (at least in Wuhan), it seems unlikely that China officials would later want to admit to their trusting citizens that authorities were completely wrong about the lethality or mortality risk of said virus … or that the draconian measures ordered by their leaders were completely unnecessary.

For their part, China officials maintain that the government’s “strong intervention measures significantly changed the epidemic curve” and “also bought precious time for the world” (which seems to me to be a tacit admission the virus did start in China).

In its document rebutting “vicious smears,” Chinese officials said that over 1.4 million infections and 56,000 deaths outside of Hubei “might have been avoided” because of national public health measures.

Conclusion, circling back to where I started …

In Part 1 of this 4-part series, I speculated that American “pandemic plotters” might have sought to concoct a faux pandemic via a lab-created virus that was contagious but not deadly. I further speculated that officials might have wanted to frame the nation of China as the villain for a virus that did, in fact, acquire the nickname of “The Wuhan Flu.”

One possible motive would be to inject trillions of dollars of “liquidity” into a financial system that might have been approaching an undisclosed crisis.

Such a crisis would also, perhaps, grease the rails for a transformation to digital currency and digital ID and much greater control for the so-called Powers that Be. (Population control would be a more sinister motive.)

If one purpose was to cause economic harm to China, this result does not seem to have happened. Indeed, America probably suffered greater harm via a major and continuing spike in real inflation and consumers of the world continue to disproportionately purchase products manufactured in China.

More than six years after virus spread commenced, no officials or public health organizations are seriously or sincerely investigating the true origins of this novel virus and the “vaccines” that were rolled out in December 2020 (and later mandated for many citizens) are still considered “safe and effective” by public health experts.

For years or decades to come (and maybe forever), the key Covid questions will almost certainly remain unanswered, no doubt because the harsh truths would be far too shocking for most citizens to handle.

***

(The six-plus years of Covid have been a wild, roller-coaster ride for this Substack author. From September 2022, I grew my subscribers from zero to more than 8,000, including 310 paid subscribers. However, in the past 12 or so months, I have lost 500 total subscribers and 75 paid subscribers. Still, as this story hopefully shows, there’s plenty of important Covid stories still to be written.)

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