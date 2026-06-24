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Bill Rice, Jr.
9h

More Parking Lot Study info ....

"If you look at all of the images, observations we've ever had of all of these locations since 2018, almost all of the highest car counts are all in the September through December 2019 time frame,” said Tom Diamond, president of RS Metrics, which worked with the Brownstein research team.

"At all the larger hospitals in Wuhan, we measured the highest traffic we’ve seen in over two years during the September through December 2019 time frame,” Diamond said. “Our company is used to measuring tiny changes, like 2% to 3% growth in a Cabella’s or Wal-Mart parking lot. That was not the case here. Here, there is a very clear trend.”

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Here are some of the actual figures of cars in parking lots at different hospitals ...

2018 - 2019 ..

* 393 (10/10/18) compared to - 714 (10/17/19) - Hubei Women and Children Hospital

* 171 (10/10/18) compared to - 285 (10/17/19) - + 67 percent - Wuhan Tianyou Hospital

* 506 (10/10/2018) - compared to 640 on 10-17-2019 - Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University

* 112 (10/10/18) compared to 214 (9/12/19) - 90 percent increase - Another hospital.

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Also, authors found an increase in Internet searches for "diarrhea" and "cough" among Wuhan residents in late summer early fall of 2019. These are two common Covid symptoms.

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Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
9h

Chinese official's response to the Harvard Parking Lot study:

Chinese Foreign Ministry told reporters she had not seen the Harvard study, but thought it was "ridiculous to come to this kind of conclusion based on superficial [observations], such as traffic volumes. It is incredibly ridiculous.”

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One figure from the Harvard study … Figure C - Page 9 of the paper ...

Peak Percent of cases of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) at two Wuhan hospitals is much greater in 2019, peaking at almost 10 percent in November 2019 - compared to about 1 to 2 percent in November 2018. This graph seems to show that at least 5X to 7X as many Wuhan residents were going to the hospital with ILI symptoms in the fall of 2019 compared to the the same period in 2018.

Note: I did note many fact-checkers, including the BBC, endeavored to debunk the Harvard Parking Lot analysis - which I think gives the study more weight or significance. In the text of the paper, I noted researchers receive no funding from any outside sources, which is rare and usually a good sign the study might be legit.

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