Bill Rice, Jr.
12h

Update on my "Ko-fi tip jar." I just got an nice tip from two subscribers who I went to high school with. I should note that I could see their names and, today, see the amount of the tip. The steps are different to get me to my Ko-fi site, but I got there ... and was able to send a thank-you message ... So maybe my Ko-Fi tip jar is still working as always.

I've always like this app as it allows writers like myself to be paid on a per-article basis (any amount) and nobody has to sign up for a paid subscription. Some Substack authors have wondered why Substack doesn't allow this payment option as well. There have been entire months where I got no new paid subscribers - but I would get 10 to 20 gratuities.

Bill Rice, Jr.
10hEdited

Rush Limbaugh got his start in radio as a disc jockey, spinning records. The reviled Limbaugh later almost single-handedly saved A.M. Radio by popularizing "News Talk Radio," which was followed by "Sports Talk Radio."

Limbaugh was an iconic hit because his programming was a "work-around" for conservatives who were fed up with the liberal mainstream media. His success probably led to the creation of "conservative" Fox News.

But News Talk Radio seems to be dying since Rush sadly died. The work-around to this was Internet podcasts.

As an aside, as a new sales rep, most of my prospects didn't have big radio advertising budgets. For radio advertising to work, you have to buy a lot of commercials that people can hear over and over. Few of my clients could afford the $100 commercials that ran on our most-popular radio station (WLWI, our country station).

I told many advertisers, buy the cheaper A.M. spots and try to reach the people who listen to Rush every single day. Those commercials and John and Barry's Sports Talk commercials were $30/spot. So a business could buy 20 commercials a month for $600. They could get one commercial in every 3-hour Rush Limbaugh show and at the end of the month, every Rush listener would have heard those spots multiple times.

Of his 25,000-plus daily listeners, some of those people would buy the product or service of these advertisers. If they got $600 in new business, the spots paid for themselves.

... Advertising can work. For example, my wife has a side business - pet sitting. She made up a cute ad for this business that she posted on Facebook, which I did too. But I also am now putting it at the bottom of my Troy Citizen local Substack. In a week, she's already gotten five or six new clients! (And that's free advertising.)

