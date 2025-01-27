Is RFK, Jr. selling out on his crusade to get people to question vaccines or is he just trying to get confirmed and then stir up public health like this captured system’s never been shaken? Stay tuned.

It occurs to me the upcoming Senate Confirmation Hearings of RFK, Jr. (President Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services) could be the country’s best chance to hear a substantive debate on the efficacy and safety of the Covid “vaccines” and, indeed, all vaccines.

One also suspects this confirmation hearing might approach or exceed viewership records for any Confirmation Hearings of recent history.

It’s safe to predict Kennedy will be speaking to a much larger audience than he ever did in his presidential campaign, coverage of which was effectively blacked out and censored via a conspiracy of the mainstream media.

Most people who think like me have already given up hope any semblance of Nuremberg 2.0 trials will be held to identify and punish those responsible for Covid crimes against humanity.

That is, this week’s hearings might be the closest thing the country ever gets to witnessing a serious debate on Covid policies and mandates.

I think I know what will happen …

Alas, as a student of political science (and a cynic and skeptic), I already have a strong sense how these hearings will play out.

In a nutshell, the question of supreme importance - Were the Covid vaccines really “safe and effective?” - will probably be finessed or ignored by Republican senators.

I do think it’s possible Democrats - who we all know will vote “Hell, No!” - might try to score debating points by arguing Kennedy opposed the Covid vaccines, which these speakers will claim “saved millions of lives.”

At least some Democrat senators will no doubt argue that Kennedy is against all vaccines.

It’s already clear that Kennedy is attempting to frame his views on vaccines as not being “anti-vax,” but instead “pro-choice” or pro-informed-consent … or he’ll again argue that the country needs better information and more credible scientific studies to answer whether mass inoculations are a net benefit for individual citizens and society.

Another Substack author framed what will probably happen …

Veteran investigate reporter Jon Rappoport just published a piece that jibes with my thinking on the questions that will be asked … and, probably more importantly, what questions won’t be asked.

Like many others, Rappoport seems to have picked up on the Trump Administration’s strategy to emphasize the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) initiative, a strategy that largely ignores the elephant in the room - vaccines.

Writes Rappoport (emphasis added):

The Senate Committee will explore several major issues with Kennedy. He knows he’s on relatively safe ground when it comes to:

Preservatives, dyes, other chemicals, lack of nutrients;

High medical drug prices;

The avalanche of pharma ads on television;

The need for more small farmers growing clean nutritious crops;

The FDA’s lack of stringent objective oversight, when it comes to approving new drugs.

Republican Senators, who make up a majority of the Committee, have been prepped to steer questions into these areas. And Kennedy is prepared to answer those questions.

The electric issue, of course, is vaccines.

How will Kennedy handle it?

(Note: I couldn’t read the rest of Rappoport’s piece, which is behind a pay wall.)

Discovering the answer to this last question is why I think tens of millions of Americans will either watch the hearings live or watch taped versions later on the Internet.

Whether Kennedy will be confirmed is far from a sure thing …

Another reason the hearings might produce eye-opening ratings is nobody can be sure if Kennedy will actually be confirmed.

For a while, I was in the group that thought Kennedy probably would be confirmed as Kennedy seems to have forged a close relationship with President Trump and, probably, helped Trump win the election by throwing his support behind Trump.

One might think President Trump would reward Kennedy for this decision and do everything he can to get him confirmed in a position that has the potential to produce major changes in the way the country views “public health.”

However, after reading that President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense was confirmed by only one vote (a tie-breaking vote by the vice president), I’m not nearly as confident Kennedy will be confirmed.

In that vote, three Republicans (including Mitch McConnell) voted against Trump’s nominee.

If the same three Republicans vote to not confirm Kennedy - and one more Republican joins this group - Kennedy will be back leading Children’s Health Defense.

Has a 3-D psyop already sealed the deal?

I was previously somewhat agnostic on the question of whether 3-D level psyop operations could produce “controlled opposition” or be used to change or frame important narratives.

Not anymore, though.

For example, I now believe it’s very possible our friends in the Deep State, the Powers that Be, have come up with a strategy to protect (and even expand) the Vaccine Industrial Complex.

The game plan seems to be to emphasize some planks of the MAHA movement in exchange for the world’s real leaders leaving Big Pharma (and the military industrial complex that’s now captured “bio-security”) alone.

It also occurs to me if I was playing 3-D, Machiavellian, psy-op chess, I might want to cozy up to Trump - let him nominate RFK, Jr to an important position in the health bureaucracy - and not sweat this because these forces know they have the votes to defeat his nomination.

Under this devious scenario, Trump could reward Kennedy with a key nomination - get elected president - curry favor with the army of skeptics who are still outraged by the dystopian Covid response … and the vaccine-worshipping villains of the world wouldn’t have to worry about being outed by Kennedy … because they know Kennedy isn’t going to spend one day making big decisions.

That is, to Big Pharma, Bill Gates and their (now) partners in the Military Industrial Complex, the real threat isn’t President Trump - it’s RFK, Jr.

I’ve noted that a few of my colleagues in the “Covid contrarian” world seem to already be convinced that RFK, Jr. has “sold out” and might even be captured or controlled opposition.

Personally, I’m not yet convinced this is the case.

Put it this way …

I would be stunned and crestfallen if Kennedy, who has devoted the last two decades of his life to warning the public about the dangers of vaccines, finally obtains a position where he can actually do something about the consequences of bogus science and unsound medicine … and takes a pass on pursuing this opportunity.

This opinion offered, I also recognize that Kennedy must be walking a tightrope trying to stay in the good graces of a president who still thinks the vaccines saved millions of lives and, apparently, thinks mRNA vaccines could cure cancer.

For my part, I’d like to at least see RFK, Jr. confirmed and then watch what actions he green lights (or doesn’t pursue) over the next several months or four years.

If Kennedy has “gone wobbly” and abandoned his crusade to educate the public about the dangers of vaccines, I guess I’ll become a critic of a man I’ve come to admire and someone who advanced my education on so many topics of faux science.

Still, I’m willing to wait a few months before I start writing any “anti-RFK” columns.

(I’m also trying to identify another person who could hold this position, someone who might make at least a few substantive changes in the way public health and science is conducted, and I can’t come up with anyone with better credentials than Kennedy.)

The battle lines have been drawn …

I can already tell that the Status-Quo, Vaccine Worshipping Forces are going to pull out all stops to scuttle Kennedy’s nomination.

(For a sample of mass media coverage, readers can read this pre-confirmation piece of yellow journalism by NBC News.)

As this is a given, I’m hopeful President Trump uses his significant bully pulpit and his army of MAGA supporters to strong-arm any and every Republican who is tempted to vote with the Democrats and Big Pharma and reject Kennedy’s nomination.

Speaking for myself, what happens in these Confirmation Hearings will be the first and perhaps most significant test to see how much of the Swamp President Trump really wants to drain.

(IMO the largest crocodiles in this swamp are fierce protectors and allies of Big Pharma and those who want mRNA vaccines for hangnails and hiccups.)

As I view it, the first order of business is to get RFK, Jr. confirmed.

Or, put it this way: If the Swamp isn’t afraid of RFK, Jr., he’d coast to confirmation.

Anyway, I’m going to take a break writing articles Wednesday and Thursday as I’ll be watching these hearings with supreme interest.

In a few days, some of us will perhaps ask with disbelief, “Et tu, RFK?” … or, more hopefully, exclaim: “RFK, Jr., that’s my man!”

***

