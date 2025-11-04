Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris told an ESPN reporter every college freshman in 2020 was probably unhappy … due to the Covid protocols.

It took five years, but a writer for ESPN has now written a feature story that includes references to how the Covid Response negatively impacted college athletes.

This very interesting long-form story is actually “A tale of four journeyman college quarterbacks and their 15 schools.”

The story focuses on four quarterbacks who are now playing their sixth year of college football. The reason these quarterbacks got to play for six years is because the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to anyone who played during the Covid season of 2020.

About 10 paragraphs into the feature article, readers learn that current Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris started his career at Oklahoma in the Covid season of 2020. Writer Max Olson includes this text about that season:

“… Morris had initially committed to play for his father, Chad Morris, at Arkansas. Five months later, Arkansas fired his dad. The younger Morris responded to that gut punch by signing with Oklahoma. He arrived in Norman in the summer of 2020, amid the COVID outbreak, knowing nothing would seem normal.

“There wasn’t much bonding time with his freshman class. Gathering outside the football facility was discouraged. Players were taking online courses in their dorms, masking up, testing for COVID daily and trying to get through a college football season played in empty stadiums.

“I don’t know if I was very happy there,” Morris said. “But I don’t know if there was a happy freshman anywhere in the country that year.”

Stop the presses!

This litany of mandated Covid Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions is probably the closest the most influential sports media company in the world (owned by Disney) has ever come to acknowledging that Covid protocols made life miserable for hundreds of thousands of student athletes in the country.

In the above short passage, readers learn that:

New college students had few opportunities to “bond” with their teammates and fellow recruits.

“Gathering outside the football facility was discouraged .”

College students took “on-line classes in their dorms.”

Athletes HAD to “mask up.”

Athletes had to get “daily” Covid tests.

And on game day many teams played in “empty stadiums.” (Other games were played in front of mostly-empty stadiums.)

The current UVA quarterback provided the key quote of interest to myself.

“I don’t know if there was a happy freshman anywhere in the country that year.”

This quote would no doubt apply to all new college students, not just student athletes.

However, college athletes were forced to experience a form of mild torture as they had to submit to daily PCR swab tests. (I actually think most team members had to take tests from three to four times a week).

To keep working at a part-time job, I once had to take one PCR swab test. I can report that the cotton swab being pushed far up into my nasal passages made me recoil in pain. (Or, let me say that this experience didn’t feel good and it took me several minutes to get over a head-shaking nasal gag reflex).

If college football players had to submit to three to four of these tests in a 20-week football season, that’s 60 to 80 times they had to endure this discomfort.

When I showed this excerpt to my wife, she asked an interesting question:

“I wonder how many athletes suffered some kind of injury to their nasal passages?”

The answer is probably not zero. Indeed, who knows what unintended consequences resulted from this invasive and uncomfortable test repeated over and over.

While the author, of course, doesn’t mention this, I’m not afraid to write that this alleged diagnostic test was completely unnecessary as the risk of a college student athlete dying from Covid has been proven to be 0.000 percent.

Also, the risk of death or hospitalization to healthy college students (essentially zero) had to be well-known by May 2020 - three months before football practice started and these tests were mandated.

I would also like to learn, but never will from ESPN (or The New York Times), how much Division I sports programs spent administering millions of PCR tests to every male and female athlete for approximately a year. The figure must be in the tens of millions of dollars, although I’m sure (or pretty sure) the colleges were reimbursed by Covid relief funds courtesy of the federal government’s Magic Printing Press.

It should also be noted that while most Division I athletic programs continued to offer sports and games in 2020-2021, sports at every Division II, Division III and junior college program in the nation were cancelled. (“No sports for you!” … Instead student athletes could protect their health by hanging out on the couch and playing with their devices for 12 months.)

The story also doesn’t remind readers that any athlete who “tested positive” from a 40-cycle PCR test had to quarantine for two weeks, along with any non-positive, asymptomatic teammates they’d interacted with for 10 minutes.

(During the 2020 football season, many games were played by teams down 20 to 30 players because of the “positive” tests and quarantine mandates and some games were cancelled because the team didn’t have enough players to safely play the game).

Regarding “masking,” conference commissioners doled out several $30,000 fines to coaches who wore their masks improperly during outdoor games.

(“We’ve got power, yes we do! We’ve got power, how ‘bout you?”)

All of this bothered … no one who mattered

Every ESPN on-air talent and pundits who routinely offer “hot takes” knew that it was taboo to mention or question any of these ridiculous and surreal mandates.

Still, five years later - in a couple of paragraphs in one story - the truth is vaguely and indirectly acknowledged.

Further down the article, I learned another consequence of Covid protocols I previously didn’t know.

One of the quarterback’s featured is Robby Ashford, who played high school football and baseball in my state of Alabama and has since been a quarterback at Oregon, Auburn, South Carolina and Wake Forest.

Baseball draft is cut from 40 rounds to 5 …

According to another anecdote from the ESPN article:

“Ashford had little time to pick his next school and moved across the country to play both football and baseball at Oregon. If the 2020 MLB draft hadn’t been cut from 40 rounds down to five due to COVID, the former top-200 draft prospect might have picked pro baseball out of high school.”

Here, we are reminded the Major League Baseball Draft of 2020 was reduced from 40 rounds to five. That is, each of the 30 teams in MLB didn’t select 35 players they would have selected in non-Covid years.

Per my calculator, that’s 1,050 athletes who did NOT get the opportunity to play pro baseball in the Minor Leagues. Of this number, it’s unknown how many might have one day made it to the Major Leagues (and instant millionaire status), but some surely would have.

Even if none made it to “The Show,” these athletes would have had the experience of playing pro baseball and might have ended up as coaches or scouts one day.

We also don’t know how many high school or junior college athletes might have been drafted one day - or received college scholarships - but didn’t because they couldn’t play baseball in the Spring and Summer of 2020 and, in some states, in 2021.

This thought exercise illustrates the “Unknown Unknowable” negative consequences of the “Covid Response.”

However, all of these negative consequences should have been and were, in fact, knowable before these NPI’s were mandated.

That is, any half-way intelligent sports reporter - working at your state’s largest newspaper or at ESPN - clearly knew hundreds of thousands or millions of young athletes would be harmed by these protocols and changes … and nobody said anything while these foreseeable results were transpiring.

The reason these outcomes happened is that nobody in a position of influence possessed the courage to publicly criticize dozens of FUBAR “safety protocols.”

This list includes ESPN personalities and journalists, sports commissioners, college presidents, faculty members and all the “expert panels” that came up with 200-page documents identifying 30 protocols that HAD to be followed.

The same protocols devastated the film and TV industries …

ESPN is perhaps the most important company in the Walt Disney network of companies. It should also be noted that many of the same preposterous and unnecessary protocols were enacted in the film and TV industry as well.

Actors couldn’t act; directors couldn’t direct, make-up people couldn’t apply make-up, caterers couldn’t provide food on the set, etc.

Or if some productions continued, everyone on the payroll had to comply with testing, masking and distancing requirements.

I’ve recently read a couple of articles that documented how employment in the film and TV industry in Hollywood has plummeted since Covid. (Examples here and here).

Far fewer TV shows and movies are being produced; tens of thousands of people who once worked in this industry can’t find work and many movie theaters (including the one in my town) have now closed.

As far as I am aware, not one influential person in Hollywood (or Disney and other movie studios) uttered a peep of criticism about the Covid lockdowns that helped accelerate the demise of one of America’s once-great industries.

If Disney and every studio didn’t send out memos telling employees “don’t criticize the Covid response,” everyone in the industry (and at ESPN) intuitively knew they couldn’t “go there” and expect to remain employed.

Responses that devastated Hollywood … and made the lives of college athletes miserable were simply accepted and even supported.

Still, it was nice to finally read one ESPN story that - indirectly and as an aside - briefly catalogued a few examples of the carnage the experts and authorities needlessly inflicted on young student athletes.

