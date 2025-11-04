Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Freedom Fox
16h

For a moment I thought the "acknowledgement" might have been about all the heart attacks, strokes, etc that led to players collapsing, some dying on the fields were due to the experimental biotech jabs they shoved into the arms of the athletes. Alas. Not be be acknowledged.

And then factor in all of the jobs associated around the teams, tv production, training. Yes, the caterer employees, food wholesalers, truckers. The restaurant and bar workers, merchandiser workers, manufacturers, parking attendants, bus charterers, hotels, VRBO's, every single service, entertainment industry worker and business owner who were declared "nonessential humans" overnight, financially and emotionally wrecked - many not fully recovered, will never fully recover from. The carnage was vast and incomprehensible in devastation to society. Globally. And if any of the victims dare talk about it, want to bring the perpetrators to justice, be fully compensated for the financial losses, anyways, they are met with the same "as this point what difference does it make" response that asking Hillary about Benghazi was met with.

Smh.

As this relates to current events, government shutdown, federal employees out of work, SNAP handouts reduced, I don't recall anywhere near the same attention and concern about the plandemic victims of these consequences noted in college athletics, to society at large. Nope. "Nonessential humans." "Couldn't be helped." As we had to figure it out, like raman noodles in my pantry for the first time since college.

To the current 'victims,' many of whom told us we were nonessential humans, or never had a hickup in their handouts and didn't see or care about the devastation to us all I have to say to them about their current plight is: "It can't be helped. You'll have to figure it out. Turns out you're really not essential humans, either."

Indrek Sarapuu
16h

Keep in mind, that a PCR test @ 40 amplifications will deliver a positive result on a rock...

