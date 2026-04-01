Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
4d

A more pithy summary of this article and why I think the subject matters or is important:

The Powers that Be - now with an assist from Substack - are amplifying the voices of narrative-protecting content creators while simultaneously suppressing the reach (and thus influence) of dissident voices.

This is what my analysis of "curious metrics on Substack" seems to “confirm.”

I get that most Americans won’t grasp the significance of such a coordinated program … but (I think) I see and understand what is really happening… and WHY this is happening.

This never-ending project might be the "key to the entire operation" (the operation being keeping Big Brother in control and letting him obtain more control in the future).

Reply
Share
Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
5d

Morality is at its base a spiritual issue - or rather one about rebellion (sin). Since people are born sinners, they need to be fundamentally changed. That is a supernatural event. Most people do not want to change or change the way they look at things. Those of us who hold up the mirror so they can see clearly will be mostly rejected - even by family. Mt 7:13 Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. 14But small is the gate and narrow the way that leads to life, and only a few find it.

Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill Rice, Jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture