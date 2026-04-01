Ellie Leonard, with 566,000 subscribers, is an example of a liberal Substack author who has experienced eye-opening subscriber growth by focussing on the Epstein files. Ms. Leonard has hundreds of thousands of more subscribers than the best-known “Contrarian” Substack authors.

The Substack metric case study of Kait Justice’s newsletter is too interesting to me to not provide an update for readers, some of whom might also be intrigued by whatever these numbers might be telling us.

For those who missed my Jan. 11th feature story on this new Substack star, Kait Justice (real name Kaitlyn Pierce) published her first Substack newsletter less than six months ago on October 6, 2025.

Kait became a rising star due to her deep dive into the Epstein files and rapidly became one of the most significant and impressive “citizen researchers” on Substack.

On January 11th - in a little over 3 months - Kait’s subscription numbers had increased from zero to more than 3,600. At the time, my newsletter actually had 4,300 more subscribers than Ms. Justice’s (7,906 compared to her 3,600).

My predictions are sometimes prescient because I correctly predicted that Kait’s subscriber numbers would soon blow past my newsletter, which I’d started four years earlier.

About three weeks later, Kait had indeed surpassed my numbers and today, her newsletter has more than 17,000 subscribers - 2.2X more than my newsletter.

I also predicted Kat’s newsletter would probably reach the Top 10 of the fastest-rising newsletters on Substack’s “Politics” leaderboard. This prediction was almost right as her newsletter now ranks No. 11 in this category.

Why is this update worth a story?

To me, Kait’s rapid growth is yet another example of how numerous liberal writers are currently enjoying eye-opening success on Substack … at the same time the “contrarian” writers who put the independent writers’ platform on the media map are either losing subscribers or have been treading water with their subscriber numbers for 1 to 2 years.

It should also be noted that Kait qualifies as one of the legions of Substack authors who detests President Donald Trump.

Coincidence or not, this cohort of writers, generally speaking, has also experienced remarkable subscriber growth compared to writers who have, generally speaking, been avid supporters of the president.

Therefore, any analysis of subscriber metrics that concludes liberal or anti-Trump writers will perform much better than the opposite … would seem to be accurate. At least for myself, it seems an ideological component may explain Substack subscriber “success.”

What this means to me and you is that citizen journalists who are more conservative or contrarian are going to experience far more difficulty reaching and, perhaps influencing, the mass population. In every-day language, writers who think like myself and my readers are being routed by content providers who rarely if ever agree with myself or my readers.

A few of my metrics for comparison purposes …

My own Substack-provided subscriber metrics illustrate or support the just-mentioned conclusions.

For example, since January 11th, - in the last 11 weeks - Kait has added 13,400 new subscribers, which means she is adding 1,209 new subscribers per week.

In contrast or for context, in the 10.5 weeks after I profiled Ms. Justice, my newsletter lost 303 total subscribers, which is an average of 29 lost subscribers per week.

Kait: + 1,209 subscribers/week.

Bill: - 29 subscribers/week.

I’m not alone …

I note that the vast majority of “Covid Contrarians” or “freedom” writers have also experienced stagnant or negative growth in the past 15 months.

(I use 15 months as my “baseline” because 15 months ago I wrote an article where I researched and compiled the subscription numbers of 144 of the best-known “Covid Contrarian” authors.)

For example, in this span of time …

Alex Berenson went from 244K subscribers to 233K (net loss of 11K subscribers).

Steve Kirsch’s subscriber number decreased from 257K to 251K

Dr. Robert Malone’s subscribers plummeted by 40,000 from 392,000 to 352,000

Dr. Joseph Mercola’s numbers plunged by even more from 392,000 to 330,000.

Dr. Meryl Nass had 48,000 subscribers 15 months ago and now has the exact same figure (down from a peak of 51K in May 2025).

My good buddy and great American Mark Oshinksie , who is one of the best writers on Substack, had 5,800 subscribers 10 months ago - and still has the same number today.

I’ve always enjoyed the work of Simulation Commander, whose newsletter has grown by just 300 subscribers in the past 15 months (from 6.2K to 6.5K today). Share

What happened to Matt?

When I wrote my analysis of “Covid Contrarians” 15 months ago, Matt Taibbi (“Racket News”) ranked No. 1 in my rankings. However, I placed an asterisk by his name because his journalism didn’t focus primarily on Covid topics.

Still, even though Matt seems to be the member of “our team” who, at one time, had seemingly yet to produce the ire of the Substack gods, Taibbi’s numbers, for some reason, are now plummeting.

For example, on January 11, 2025, Matt had 494,900 subscribers, a figure that had grown to 542,000 by May 7th of last year. However, Taibbi has lost 81,000 subscribers and now has “only” 461K subscribers - an eye-opening decline of 81K subscribers in less than a year.

While Taibbi still has the most subscribers of any writer who “thinks like me,” I note that his 461K subscribers is still 105K fewer than another liberal writer who - perhaps motivated by a desire to “get Trump” - has also spent most of the last five months investigating the Epstein files.

Ellie Leonard currently has 566K subscribers - a figure that has grown by 6,000 in the past two-plus months. (Of note, Kait has been a guest on Ms. Leonard’s podcast many times).

The Liberal Titan of Substack ….

The author who perhaps best illustrates the ascension of the liberal content-provider is Robert Reich.

On January 10, 2025, Reich had 519.9K subscribers. Today, the diminutive Mr. Reich is a titan on Substack with more than 1.1 million subscribers (more subscribers than all but a handful of newspapers in the country).

Some people might believe the drop in subscription numbers of certain newsletter authors can be explained by “Covid fatigue” (although many of these writers, such as myself, write about myriad topics).

To test this theory, I checked the recent numbers of the most prominent liberal “Covid” writer, Your Local Epidemiologist (YLE). Today, YLE has more than 402K subscribers - which is an increase of 33K in the past 10 months and an increase of almost 200,000 subscribers since mid-November 2023.

By a wide margin, YLE still has more (alleged) subscribers than all the top “Covid Contrarians.”

A few Covid Contrarians are doing great …

To protect against the charge I might be cherry-picking examples, I note that there are a handful of “contrarian” writers who have seen impressive subscription gains in the past 15 months.

Substack coaches who tell authors to “write short” take note …

A Midwestern Doctor, who probably writes the longest dispatches on Substack, is the most conspicuous “Covid Contrarian” who’s bucking the trend of possible discrimination against narrative-challenging writers.

This physician citizen journalist now has 334K subscribers, which is 174K more than she (or he) had 15 months ago.

Jeff Childers, a Florida lawyer with a sharp wit, now has 214K subscribers - 50,000 more than he had 15 months ago.

Sasha Latypova had 51,900 subscribers 15 months ago and now has 60,000.

(Note: When Sasha and I got into a lively posting debate a couple of weeks ago, Sasha told me none of my journalism matters. However, both of us have written stories which tried to highlight “curious metrics” on Substack. Interestingly, per today’s analysis, Sasha is one of the few Substack contrarians who has experienced double-digit percentage growth (15. 6 percent) in the past 15 months. One of my criticisms of Sasha is that, IMO, she’s excessively rude to readers who disagree with her or challenge her articles. While this would seem strange to me, it’s possible Sasha’s feisty rhetorical approach resonates with many readers and, perhaps (?) explains her atypical subscription success.)

Another marketing strategy that would seem just as counter-intuitive to me is to simply stop posting stories. As I’ve noted, Substack “author” Igor Chudov hasn’t posted a new story in at least 15 months. Still, somehow, Igor’s subscriber numbers increased from 62.9K 15 months ago to 65K today.

Is there a pro or anti-Trump correlation?

In recent months, Covid issues and potential scandals seem to have fallen off the content radar. However, any effort to expose a possible thermo-nuclear Covid truth bomb was quickly replaced by the “Epstein files” story and, in the past 32 days, by the polarizing war in Iran.

Certainly, Kait Justice and many other citizen researchers have experienced major benefits from digging through the millions of Epstein files that have been released (even if most documents are heavily redacted).

It’s perhaps too soon to tell if Substack authors are benefitting or being harmed by taking a firm position on the Iran War (which should now be called the Mideast War).

I myself would be an example of a Substack author who said “damn the torpedoes” and started sending out stories extremely critical of both the war and the president who started it.

As expected, this seems to have cost me even more lost paid and free subscribers. Then again, I can’t say for sure this explains my bleak subscription trends as I was already bleeding subscribers before I became a conspicuous critic of the president and this war.

Among my fellow war critics is Dr. Meryl Nass, who, like me, was already losing subscribers (or no longer gaining any) before she started railing against the war. It’s also perhaps worth noting that Dr. Nass, who is jewish, is a major critic of the policies of Israel.

Perhaps the most conspicuous war critic on Substack is Glenn Greenwald, who is also Jewish. Greenwald made headlines before the launch of the war by returning to Substack after a hiatus of a couple of years.

FWIW, Greenwald currently has 327K subscribers, more than almost all Covid Contrarians, but far less than most of the liberal writers who dominate Substack’s leaderboards. (For example, Greenwald has 229,000 fewer subscribers than Ellie Leonard, who I’d never heard of until I wrote my feature story on Kait Justice).

As a general statement, I would say that, so far, being anti-war, anti-Trump or anti-Israel lobby is NOT a formula for subscription growth, at least among the pool of writers who often challenge authorized narratives.

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Being pro-war or pro-Trump proves popular with readers …

Among the “Covid Contrarians” who are defenders of the war and President Trump are Jeff Childers and James Kunstler, author of Cluster Fuck Nation. Per my assessment, at least so far, defending Trump or arguing that this war is necessary is helping, more than hurting, these authors.

A few weeks ago, I became more outspoken as a “conservative” critic of President Trump. While I knew I would lose subscribers from my core and long-time base of subscribers, it was, hypothetically, possible my articles would be shared with other detractors of the president and, thus, gain subscribers from a new market of Substack users.

More seriously, I, of course, knew I wouldn’t pick up any new subscribers from the “market” that is enthusiastically supporting Kait or Ellie Leonard’s liberal Substacks.

That is, any criticisms of President Trump I might share with liberal fellow citizens isn’t going to be enough to trump the corpus of my other contrarian essays, the themes of which would probably make Kait and Ellie Leonard - and their readers - recoil in horror.

Just write what you think and let the market (if it’s not manipulated) decide ..

When it comes to “marketing” my Substack, I try to use the KISS formula and not over-think my essays. If a topic interests me - or if I strongly believe something - I go ahead and write about it.

In fact, a few subscribers who have been with me the longest tell me to stop worrying about topics like “changes in Substack metrics” and just keep writing.

The reason I write so much about Substack metrics is that the topic does interest me; I think it’s important and few other authors are focussing on these changes.

To cite today’s dispatch as an example, I think the fact citizen journalists like Kait Justice are generating more than 1,200 subscribers every week is worth noting. So too is the fact, veteran and more established Substack writers like myself are losing unprecedented numbers of subscribers.

Something must explain this dichotomy.

I certainly don’t begrudge Kait’s success and, in fact, think this is exactly what should happen on a media platform where writers are supposed to be rewarded for producing content that resonates with many people.

For a couple of weeks, the Epstein files “story” was resonating with millions of citizens. (Put me in the camp who thinks the war might have been started to remove the Epstein files from the world’s headlines).

I also know Substack can, potentially, be important because scoops or exclusives Kait uncovered were working their way into the mainstream.

That is, it’s not mainstream corporate journalists who are digging through these files and trying to connect important dots.

For example, if not for these citizen journalists or researchers the new term “the Epstein Regime” wouldn’t have quickly obtained global currency.

But we’re not exposing all the important scandals …

I still suspect the impetus for this time-consuming research and writing is, largely, an effort to “get Donald Trump.”

In contrast, my motivation for starting a newsletter has a much broader and more audacious focus: I want to get - or expose - the entire captured Deep State.

IMO the same people who make up the Epstein Regime comprise the leadership class of every captured organization.

While I applaud any revelations they expose on the Epstein beat, I doubt that Kait or Ellie are ready to go this far yet. When more muckraking writers devote the same energy to exposing myriad Covid scandals as they do exposing the Epstein Crime Syndicate, the world might really change for the better.

Per my intuition, possible curious metrics on Substack may have been implemented to prevent such potentially “thermo-nuclear” revelations. (I also think, despite the best efforts of citizen journalists, nobody who matters in America will be prosecuted for Epstein-related crimes).

If Substack citizen journalists can’t break these stories - and reach enough people to make a difference - nobody is. Which is why what’s happening on Substack does matter. IMO.

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