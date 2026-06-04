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Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
1h

The Process of Elimination is very important to my "Early Spread" thinking and stories. Basically, if authorities "confirmed" just one early case outside of China - say, in September or October 2019 or even early November 2019 - this would mean that "Case Zero" could NOT have happened in China.

FWIW, I've identified hundreds of likely cases that occurred by November 2019 or earlier in multiple countries and many U.S. states - before the first "confirmed" cases in China.

I don't know why I went to all this trouble to pursue such a project, as my "early spread evidence" doesn't matter to any official Virus Origins sleuths.

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Chris Weisdorf's avatar
Chris Weisdorf
2h

As I have long said:

● no PCR tests

● no masks

● no media

= No virus. And no pandemic.

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