A Famous Photograph: A photo taken by journalists from Agence France-Presse on January 29, 2020 depicts a Wuhan man who reportedly died suddenly from Covid on a sidewalk. According to The Guardian newspaper, AFP contacted police and local health officials afterwards but could not get details on his case. Speaking for myself, I’ve never heard of any other citizen - in Wuhan or anywhere else in the world - who “died suddenly from Covid” BEFORE January 11, 2020.

I’ve written hundreds of thousands of words which present persuasive and compelling evidence a novel coronavirus was infecting Americans (and people in many countries) months before Chinese officials (on Dec. 31, 2019) first announced to the world the presence of a novel new virus that was causing pneumonia and flu-like symptoms.

As I’ve repeatedly theorized, for some reason American officials endeavored to conceal or dismiss all evidence of “early spread” in America.

However, as I’ve also developed in multiple stories, compelling evidence also exists that early spread - many people becoming infected well before the “Wuhan Outbreak” - almost certainly occurred in China as well.

As I will document in a future story, reports (citing numerous sources) have been published stating or suggesting that early cases had occurred in China in June, July, August, September, October and December 2019.

This evidence spurs several key, unanswered questions, including:

What did Chinese officials know about early infections and when did they know this?

Why didn’t Chinese officials announce the presence of a novel, contagious coronavirus months before Dec. 31, 2019?

If a contagious virus had been spreading in China as early as the summer of 2019, why did China wait until late January 2020 to implement draconian and unprecedented lockdowns to “slow or stop spread” in hundreds of Chinese cities?

If a deadly and extremely contagious novel virus was spreading in Wuhan many months before the first day of 2020, why did China experience only a tiny number of “Covid deaths.” (In a nation of one billion people, only 50 Chinese had reportedly died from Covid by the last day of January 2020.)

Lastly, is it possible China officials, for whatever reason(s), also conspired to conceal early cases and might have conspired with other nations, including American officials, to advance the official narrative of virus spread - i.e. that spread began in late December in their nation?

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In Part 1 and Part 2 of this series, I again summarized evidence which strongly suggests copious (definitely not “limited” or “isolated”) virus spread occurred in America. I also speculated that American officials must/might have wanted to “frame” China as the nation where a deadly plague originated.

A key unanswered question in my mind is how American officials (perhaps) knew that alleged “Case Zero” would be identified in Wuhan, China … and not until the final days of December 2019.

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As it turns out, I covered many of the strange/unanswered “China questions” in a lengthy dispatch I published on Nov. 2, 2023 - 25 months ago.

Upon reflection, my article “The pandemic’s start date HAD to be delayed” might be one of my more significant dispatches I’ve written if only because I question many “origins” premises that few other journalists have highlighted.

As this piece is germane to my current series, I’d like to re-publish key parts today (with a few minor edits).

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Given the overwhelming evidence of severe and widespread ILI in America before China’s world-changing announcement of December 31, 2010, the possibility such a virus might have already been spreading for months should have occurred to public health “experts” in America and the rest of the world.

For example, we know many athletes and visitors to the World Military Games held in Wuhan in October 2019 became sick at those games. This suggests a novel virus might have been spreading at least two months before the first person allegedly became infected at a live animal market in Wuhan in mid-to-late December.

However, if this contagious and supposedly lethal virus was infecting large numbers of Chinese months earlier (even before visitors started arriving to these Games), why didn’t anyone notice a spike of deaths before February 2020?

To me, the most credible answer is that the virus was contagious … but, for almost 100 percent of people who were infected by this virus, it wasn’t lethal. This latter point would explain the absence of a spike in all-cause deaths in Wuhan (and, for that matter, everywhere) before February 2020.

China is about as totalitarian a government as exists in the world. It’s also occurred to me that China could have simply never reported the possible existence of a new pneumonia-causing virus.

As very few people in China apparently died from Covid (and most who did were very old with co-morbid conditions), nobody would have known anything unusual was happening on the virus front.

But, for some reason, China did report this outbreak. And, as they say, the rest is history.

One can only speculate about the reasons China did report this novel virus to the WHO … thereby setting off a chain of events that today might be labeled the Mother of All Overreactions.

If we take China at its word, this government was simply doing the right thing. That is, if and when health officials discover a new (perhaps deadly and contagious) virus, they should, of course, tell the scientific and medical community what they’ve discovered.

It should be highlighted that China later locked down harder and longer than just about any country in the world. Plus, as we all know, China was ultimately blamed for producing the worst virus since the Spanish Flu (which, fwiw, did not originate in Spain.)

Speaking for myself, I can’t think of any good reason China would voluntarily assume the role of global pandemic villain.

Perhaps, even in this controlled society, Chinese decision makers knew they couldn’t prevent news of this outbreak reaching the rest of the world.

Perhaps they thought this virus was indeed “novel” and was perhaps even a “bio-weapon” that, perhaps in their minds, had been intentionally released in their country.

Also, it’s possible this country’s leaders didn’t know how bad things might get if they didn’t respond in a draconian (aggressive or pro-active) manner.

Or … Perhaps they knew the virus had started to circulate months earlier, but for whatever reason, China’s narrative-controllers wanted to date virus spread to late December/early January … just like American officials clearly wanted to do (and did do).

Maybe China and America’s official leaders were both covering up the same thing?

Today, it’s become much more widely accepted that scientists in China were - for some inexplicable reason - working with scientists from their adversary, America - and were very likely trying to manipulate bat viruses in a Wuhan lab.

However, given all the evidence of early cases around the world, it makes far more sense that any virus might have escaped from a Wuhan lab in September 2019 (or August, July or June 2019) and not December or November 2019.

Did officials in China - and America - have good reasons to push back the start date (virus escape date)? And, if so, what would those reasons be?

Assuming that some American officials were complicit in this infamous event, a couple of possible reasons occur to me.

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Possibility No. 1:

The virus was released, either intentionally or by accident, at an American lab or a lab outside of America but not in China. America then tried to frame China as the culprit.

However, this “frame job” would not necessarily portray China as as world villain as the authorized narrative was that the virus was naturally-occurring. That is, it wasn’t China’s fault this pandemic began. The pandemic was instead the fault of a covey of bats that infected other animals which were later sold at a live market, which started the world’s Most Famous Pandemic.

The narrative, once sacrosanct, that the pandemic was definitely caused by a naturally-occurring virus is, at least, no longer considered “settled science.”

However (and importantly), this was THE authorized narrative for more than a year. In fact, many American scientists affiliated with the U.S. Government Science Complex still embrace this theory as the best answer to the virus origins question.

Even today, if anyone reads any story or study that mentions key details of this pandemic, this article will state - as 100-percent fact - that the virus originated in China. (That is, I’ve never read an article that states, “the novel virus is alleged to have originated in China” or “scientists currently believe the virus originated in China.”)

Significantly, if the narrative that infected bats were the true villain is accepted as “settled science,” virus-origin sleuths would have no reason to investigate possible lab escapes anywhere else in the world … or any possible lab escape before December 2019.

From the POV of the few Americans who might be “in the know,” this theory - if accepted - would effectively conceal any possible U.S. fingerprints regarding what might be the greatest crime in history.

Of course, China officials, who aren’t stupid, must have known that many skeptics would quickly blame their own virus lab (the WIV) as a likely source of this pandemic. However, knowing this possibility existed, China still made its world-changing announcement.

Expressed differently, if China had announced to the world that a novel new virus existed in, say, early September 2019, many people would have blamed the WIV at this time too.

It seems to me if China wanted to preclude such rampant speculation, the nation could simply have not made this big announcement. This thought thread, in turn, makes me wonder how possible Pandemic plotters could have known (for sure) that China would actually make this announcement … as, “no big announcement from China” = “No Pandemic.”

The real Covid story is what happened AFTER the virus escaped …

To myself, the more-important story involves government actions that followed the origination event.

For the directors of the “pandemic production,” the lockdowns and then the roll-out of the experimental mRNA vaccines are what really seemed to matter.

My Big Question: Would any of these events have happened if everyone realized that some new “bug” was circulating many months earlier?

My answer: No.

In my opinion, the main reason the birthdate of virus spread had to be pushed back is that this virus (regardless of what caused it) had not produced any known deaths. In China (just like everywhere else in the world), no noticeable spike in excess deaths occurred between summer 2019 and early March 2020.

How could the Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci’s of the world and the Science/Military Industrial Complex create the requisite fear needed for the lockdowns and then the vaccines … if nobody was dying from this new virus?

First a novel virus had to be identified, but this news was NOT enough …

It seems to me the narrative creators had to have a huge spike in deaths. As it turns out, they didn’t get the deaths (in large or eye-opening numbers) until a heavily-publicized outbreak in northern Italy and then an outbreak on a cruise ship full of octogenarians.

(As noted, as of the end of January 2020, only approximately 50 Chinese citizens had died from Covid and China didn’t record its first “confirmed” Covid death until January 11th, 2020 - which would be four to seven months after “virus spread” almost certainly started.)

For the purposes of “pandemic plotters,” the spike in deaths they needed arrived in late February 2020.

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One might ask why couldn’t the orchestrators of this production have “produced” the same panic and then, ultimately, the same number of (needed) “Covid deaths” a couple of months earlier?

My answer is that they couldn’t do this because a terrifying novel virus hadn’t been “identified” yet. Again, as it turns out, the key event was the “Wuhan outbreak” and then an official in China calling the WHO on December 31, 2019.

In effect, The Wuhan Outbreak allowed officials to identify where and when the virus originated.

In the mind of this narrative skeptic, the two most important points were that this virus definitely hadn’t been produced in America and the virus definitely hadn’t begun to spread when tens of millions of people in America experienced Covid-like symptoms, which, one assumes, were simply dismissed as a “coincidence” (although few if any virus experts even commented on or noted said coincidence).

Absent the “Wuhan Outbreak” seminal event, too many skeptics might have started looking harder at possible lab escapes in, say, America and more people might have started thinking about all the millions of people who’d already been sick with the exact same symptoms of those reported in Wuhan.

In short, officials would NOT have been able to blame the Mother of All Pandemics on bat caves located 1,000 miles from Wuhan.

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Confirmed evidence of “early spread” in America would of course open up the possibility a lab-leak occurred in America (and, as far as I know, no public health expert has blamed any American virus on American bats).

Early spread that pre-dated the “Wuhan outbreak” would open up an entirely different line of inquiry into the “origin” question. While this would not rule out the WIV as the possible epicenter of pandemic, this lab would not be the only “suspect” or “lab of interest.”

Also, the official narrative insists this virus originated in China (probably Wuhan) and then spread everywhere else on the planet. However, it seems to me it’s just as possible a contagious virus could have originated in America … where, given a couple of weeks, it would would have also spread across the globe - including to China.

This was also important to the ultimate narrative …

Also, IMO, it was very important to the narrative that officials could say they’d identified the super flu in time … and thus lockdowns would save “millions of lives.”

The operative narrative became: “We have a novel virus that is actually spreading in late March and April (not, like normal, in the winter virus season), but we are now aware of this and we can protect you and your grandmother if you just do A, B, C and D and if you don’t do W, X, Y and Z.”

“Sheeple” need a good reason to panic and voluntarily forfeit all of their liberties. “Fear of death” provided this reason.

Thus, the key parts of the Covid program probably couldn’t commence until Major Proof of Death had occurred. Said evidence came, not in Wuhan or China, but in northern Italy, on one cruise ship and, later, in a few big-city hospitals in cities like, most significantly, New York … in hospitals that primarily serve the poor, plus, many nursing homes.

Per my hypothesis, the directors of the pandemic response had to wait for large numbers of deaths to occur before they could roll out the rest of their program/agenda.

Still, the hyper focus on China was very important to events that followed as China’s belated lockdown effort was widely cited as the life-saving, pro-active model that every nation should use to protect its citizens.

The odd difference between America and China is that locked-down China experienced very few Covid deaths, while New York City - after lockdowns were imposed - recorded more than 30,000 Covid deaths in approximately two months (from late March through May).

The Importance of the PCR tests …

IMO another reason the start date of virus spread had to be pushed back several months is that there wasn’t a PCR test when most people had experienced ILI symptoms.

Until this test became widely administered (after March 15, 2020), everyone who became sick was just … sick - perhaps from confirmed influenza or a flu-like illness.

That is, the PCR test was the real pandemic changer. Indeed, it became the official pandemic identifier.

As contrarian reports later verified, as many as 94 percent of “Covid cases” wouldn’t have been labeled Covid “patients” if the cycle thresholds on said test were set at 25 or 30 instead of 35, 40 or above.

Due entirely to the PCR Covid tests, Covid became the first major health threat where 20 to 80 percent of people who were labeled “medical cases” never even developed symptoms or needed any kind of medical treatment.

A key, undeniable, observation would be: When testing became widespread, Covid cases were suddenly identified everywhere.

If these same tests had been available in January or February 2020, I’m almost certain millions of people would have been “testing positive.”

Also, as I continue to highlight, the only Americans who received the very rare early PCR tests were Americans who had recently returned from China.

No PCR tests = No spreading virus and no pandemic. Widespread PCR tests = widespread Covid and the Mother of All Pandemics.

The vast majority of “Covid deaths” are also explained by the fact all of these alleged “Covid victims” had tested positive via a PCR test.

One of the greatest unreported scandals in history would be the distinct possibility the overwhelming majority of “Covid deaths” were actually caused by other co-morbid conditions in combination with iatrogenic treatments that contributed to these deaths.

Also, life-saving treatments that would have been used pre-Covid were often discarded in post-Covid times. (For example, prescriptions of antibiotics given to pneumonia patients reportedly decreased significantly. Also, proven and safe medicines such as ivermectin and HCQ were outlawed as treatment options via “official health guidance.”)

Another disturbing (and off limits) line of inquiry might seriously investigate the possibility these deaths had been caused intentionally, perhaps to create the requisite level of fear needed to justify the lockdowns and later the “warp speed,” experimental “vaccines.”

Even if there was no “intent,” the effect of the new treatment protocols (in my opinion) did cause a massive spike in deaths.

Also, trusted public health agencies like the CDC, WHO, NIH and prestigious medical associations did embrace these protocols and did smear and censor medical professionals who disagreed with key parts of the Covid treatment guidance.

Intentional or not, it was the sudden spike in all-cause deaths that cemented the narrative that this was a very contagious and lethal novel virus … and thus everything that followed was justified.

In Conclusion …

To myself, it’s immensely significant that no confirmed Covid deaths happened in either China or America before the second week of January 2020.

In my final story on this topic, I’ll present several possible reasons why China officials might have also covered up “early spread.” I will also summarize all the published reports of early cases in Wuhan (spanning from June through December 2019).

A head-scratcher that remains is why China was the first (and only) nation that, belatedly, identified a novel virus that was causing flu-like symptoms and pneumonia in some people.

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(Subscriber Update: Since August 16th, 2025 to today, my newsletter has lost 438 subscribers (from 8,013 to 7,575). I mention this only because, if at all possible, I would like to reverse this trend, which maybe is not possible … but - Onward! - I’m going to “keep posting while I still can.”)

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