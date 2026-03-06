Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Dee
11h

I think you just got to assume that every social platform on the internet is most likely corrupt. Kind of like every organization most likely goes corrupt over time. Substack is not an exception to the rule. I believe I have had bots subscribe to me that I didn't want. I couldn't unsubscribe from them. Weird. Also if you put an opinion on substack, any opinion, but especially the kind of opinion you would write or I would write, well stuff happens then.

Freedom Fox
11h

Self-censorship. One of the problems inherent in being a 'content creator.' And the more income that being a content creator provides the more likely the creators will engage in self-censorship. I'm reminded of when Dave Portnoy from Bar Stool was caught bending his content to what his largest revenue sources demanded, denied it at first, then said what the hell, admitted he did it, said he would've been stupid not to, and for followers to get over themselves if they were unhappy about it.

There is something to be said about being financially independent in the ability to speak freely. There's even more to be said about having nothing left to lose being freedom, as Janis Joplin sang. Because even financial independence doesn't necessarily mean no risk of losing something valuable for speaking freely. Like friendships, status, open doors.

There's a reason the founding fathers often used pseudonyms in their writings about freedom, liberty, common sense, intolerable offenses committed by the King. They had something left to lose, including their lives.

A Black Mirror episode, "Nosedive" portrayed social credit systems that rely on self-censorship and 'behaving' to retain the ability to exist with any sort of comfort in 2018. Many saw the story as news of China deploying social credit systems, first raised awareness of the threat looming for us in the west.

https://www.newstatesman.com/science-tech/2018/04/no-china-isn-t-black-mirror-social-credit-scores-are-more-complex-and-sinister

Eight years on that imagining is getting closer and closer to reality here. With powerful figures like Larry Ellison touting AI cameras as ensuring people "behave." Trump welcomed him in the Oval Office in early 2025, helped him win the competitive bid to takeover Warner Bros recently.

https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2024/09/omnipresent-ai-cameras-will-ensure-good-behavior-says-larry-ellison/

It's all one and the same, Bill. Your own awareness from your Stack experience is a microcosm of what is being built around us. Relying on predictable human psychology to ensure totalitarianism arrives from bottom-up. A more durable construct than top-down; we do it to ourselves, knowing that the people around us will be the enforcers of censorship more than authorities.

