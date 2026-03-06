I’m glad I still receive great memes from the Substack patrick.net Memes. Some Meme artist should come up with a meme about “curious trends on Substack.”

***

After my latest dispatch on my posting spat with Sasha Latypova, I made a post in the Reader Comments noting that Sasha does have 54,000 more subscribers than I do. (Which means Sasha’s all-important reach, and thus potential influence, is much greater than my own.)

After I made that post, my friend Laura Mueller replied:

Laura: “Of the ’54,000 more subscribers,’ how many are from the bot farm?”

This, IMO is a very good question.

My reply: IMO a significant number - just like with all of the “Covid Contrarians.” This said, the Establishment might now find Sasha’s essays and Reader Comments useful to their divide-and-conquer op.

Laura’s comment got me thinking about how many of my own “subscribers” might, in fact, be “bots.” I added this info (edited slightly) to my reply to Laura:

“I now, routinely, get 20 (!) “email disabled” messages within five minutes of posting a story. How is that even possible? In five minutes, 20 of my “subscribers” all 1) quickly read my story (or at least look at the email header, and then 2) all of these “people” instantly hit the “disable email” button at the same time?

I don’t think so.

About a week ago, I sent out a story to my then 7,840 “subscribers” (now 7,764 - down 76) and in five minutes I got an email from Substack telling me that 16 subscribers had disabled any emails that come from me.

Here, I try to channel Mr. Spock and apply logic to observable events …

That got me thinking about what this actually means (or supposedly means).

At one time, all 16 of these people must have read one or more of my stories; decided they liked my content and then, because of this, decided to become subscribers. Significantly, these are almost all “free” subscribers, which means nobody is going to be out any money because they hit the “subscribe” button.

Then … one day all 16 people - in a matter of minutes - get another Bill Rice, Jr. article and all instantly decide to disable the email.

Note: I’m actually not sure if someone who disables an email has “cancelled” their sub or not; maybe they haven’t and they all - at the same time - decided they now want to get my stories only via the Substack ap - a scenario that would also be strange to me.

This, I should stress, is not a rare occurrence. The same thing happens, almost instantly, with every story I now file.

Several days ago, I got another “E-mail disabled” notice and this time it wasn’t 16 subscribers, but 35!

***

What I’m grappling with today is the probability that, of the 3,500 or so people who actually get and open my articles, 15 to 35 would … look at their device, see they got an email from me - and then all of these people say, “I’m going to now disable Bill’s email.”

This response happens so fast that these people (?) couldn’t have actually read the article, most of which take at least eight minutes to read.

The same thing also happens when I send out articles at 9:42 a.m. or 2:57 p.m. or 8:49 p.m. Whatever people were doing at these times, they put this activity aside and spent the couple of seconds it takes to disable my email.

It’s almost like people are waiting to get my email and are champing at the bit to disable my account.

See, I always come back to my point …

Another hypothesis that might explain this recurring occurrence is that all, or most, of these “subscribers” weren’t really real people at all - they were bots!

If this is true, I don’t currently have 7,764 human-being subscribers. I don’t know how many real people are getting and subscribing to my newsletter.

It’s quite possible some kind of sophisticated Ai/algorithm operation is going on here, one goal of which might be to make me think I have more subscribers and readers than I really do. (Presumably computer programs can disable emails - a lot of them - instantaneously).

First Question: Have bots been substituted for real subscribers to camouflage the massive attrition - reach suppression - that might be occurring at my newsletter? I don’t know. This, IMO, is possible. In fact, it seems more possible than 20 people all at the same time dropping what they are doing to disable their email.

Two more questions: If these were real subscribers who don’t want to read my stuff any more, why did they once like my content, but now don’t care to receive it anymore? Do this many people, in mass, all reach the conclusion that “Bill has lost his Mojo” as a writer?

I too sometimes “unsubscribe” to emails to de-clutter my overflowing email in-box. But I do this about once a month, not every day. It doesn’t make sense to me that so many people would all embark on an email de-clutter project simultaneously - every day.

I should note that the disabled email notice is a relatively new thing for me.

For more than 44 months, I’ve been sending out Substack dispatches. For years, I never got one “email-disabled” notice.

In fact, I once got so many “new subscriber” notices that I had to de-active that function on my Substack dashboard. (I once got more than 500 new subscribers in two days after I posted one story that got cross-posted by Robert Malone.)

While I used to average 14 to 17 new subscribers every day, I now often (or recently) lose 20 subscribers a day. Approximately half of my stories produce no “new” subscribers.

You lose 20, you gain 5 …

However, sometimes I still get a couple of new subscribers. For example, a couple of days ago I was stunned to get an email that showed me that five new people had subscribed (which hasn’t happened in months).

To test my hypothesis, I looked at the time stamps on when these (possible) people actually subscribed. They subscribed within 12 to 19 hours after I’d posted my most-recent story.

This means the new alleged or possible subscribers float into my email box over many hours, which actually makes sense as it probably took a half a day or more for these people to find my story, read it, and decide they wanted to subscribe.

My take-away: It takes a fair amount of time for the new subscribers to come in, but all the unsubscribe and disabled “readers” make that call in a few minutes. Which, again, seems … odd or curious to me.

Of course, when I do get a rare new subscriber these days, I’m no longer sure if these are real people or not. I think some are; but I think others might be illigit or faux subscribers.

I can’t unsubscribe to NewsGuard …

Speaking of my own un-subscribe efforts, I’ve been trying to “unsubscribe” to NewsGuard for at least six months. I know I must have hit the “unsubscribe” button at least 12 times.

Note: NewsGuard is one of the diabolical “fact-checkers” that sprung up in the Age of Censorship (circa 2020). I subscribed to the site just so I could monitor this organization’s narrative-control operations.

I’m now tired of reading NewsGuard’s hypocritical and sinister BS, but why can’t I unsubscribe to NewsGuard? (The Unsubscribe button works with other organizations).

As an aside, the latest NewsGuard email has the headline “Iran Goes on Disinformation Offensive.”

This is one of about 50 headlines I’ve read that lets me know News Guard is running disinformation campaigns for the government of Israel. (I’d bet a Happy Meal that “supporters of Israel” are the No. 1 benefactors of News Guard.)

Also, has it ever occurred to News Guard’s fact-checkers and truth-seekers that America’s government might have also launched a “Disinformation Offensive” during the Iran War? Has this organization ever fact checked the claims of any U.S. “authority,” be it data about wars or Covid cases and deaths?

More strange Substack metrics …

My article on my “lively debate” with Sasha generated more “likes” and Reader Comments than most of my recent articles. In fact, there was a posting flurry for the first couple of hours after I hit “send” on this article.

I’ve studied this at my site and other sites. Once a particular topic resonates with enough people, the Reader Comments tend to keep on coming.

Alas, this doesn’t happen at my newsletter … or no longer happens (another “change” and I specialize in identifying interesting changes from previous norms.)

For example, I was interested to see that Sasha herself - the antagonist or protagonist of my essay - came over to my site and made a comment. (This was only fair as I made 20 comments at her site two days ago).

I thought for sure Sasha’s post would generate some reader feedback. But more than 14 hours after she made her post, nobody (except me) has commented on it.

I’ve supposedly got 7,740 subscribers and nobody - either to show their support or talk directly to her about her own posting behavior -wanted to respond to Sasha, the star of the column?

This also jibes with a “Substack metrics change” I’ve picked up on.

In the past year or so I’ve observed that just a few people make comments, which usually generate very few if any ‘likes” and most of this activity happens in the first two hours after I posted a story. The later straggler comments almost never get a “like” or a follow-up comment.

I don’t know what might explain this “radio silence” - where lively commenting threads suddenly lose all their momentum.

One hypothesis that might explain this is that all the real human beings who are inclined to comment or hit a “like” button appear very soon. After this, the bots might take over … and the bot subscribers apparently don’t make comments or hit the “like” button.

Anyway, Sasha made her post only a couple of hours after I sent this article out to my readers … and it was ignored.

For the record, here’s Sasha’s post:

“Bill, you came to my page and insulted my intelligence by promoting ‘trust the plan’ MAHA farce. Now, you wasted no time grifting off your own insecurities. Beyond pathetic. LOL.”

(To read my “zinger” reply, you’ll have to go to the Reader Comment section and find the posts from around 9:50 p.m. CST last night. (If you do, please hit it with a like so I’ll know somebody saw it).

It Pays to Self-Censor

Most of my human being readers must know that a couple of days ago I said “damn the torpedoes!” and went head and posted a story where I criticized the war in Iran and even President Trump.

When I posted that story, I predicted this would cost me an unknown number of free and paid subscribers.

Well, per another Substack email, I now know that this column cost me at least six paid annual subscribers. One of these subscribers was one of my longest and most loyal subscribers, a man who had once supported my newsletter at the pricey Founder’s Level.

In the essay, I boldly said I was no longer going to “self-censor.” I also noted that the reason tens of millions of people do self-censor is that they must know that not doing this can hurt them socially, at work - or in their wallet.

So far, that article cost me $360 in gross annual income.

Don’t get me wrong. I believe freedom means citizens have the right to cancel paid subscriptions when a news organization, in their estimation, goes a post too far.

This, though, is an instructive example of why so many people do decide to not rock the boat.

Between the cancelled real paid subscribers and all the instant cancelled bot (?) subscribers, the Substack “war of attrition” is getting kind of serious.

But, as I keep writing, we are living through serious - perhaps historic - times … so I guess censorship and lost authentic subscribers should be expected.

