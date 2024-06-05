Now this is a doctor we can all trust.

The most-entertaining segment of Monday’s partial-grilling of Dr. Anthony Fauci were comments made by Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Opining that Fauci didn’t deserve the title doctor or scientist, Rep. Greene kept calling Fauci “Mr. Fauci” instead of “Dr. Fauci.” According to the congresswoman, Fauci should spend the rest of his life in prison for committing “crimes against humanity.”

This, to me, was excellent Congressional Hearing programming, the reason we all need C-Span on our cable package.

After the Hearing, The Babylon Bee ran a story which corroborated Rep. Greene’s low opinion of Dr. Fauci.

Per The Bee, far more Americans now find Dr. Pepper more trust-worthy than Dr. Fauci.

Wrote The Bee’s staff journalist: “While Dr. Fauci has made some questionable claims over the past few months, Dr Pepper hasn't made any erroneous predictions about the virus or recommendations when it comes to masks and other protective measures. So the soft drink has rocketed up the charts as the most-trusted medical professional in America.”

"Dr Pepper has never let me down,” said Texas citizen Greg Bolar, noting that the soft drink “has 23 delicious flavors that combine into a cool, refreshing taste that's just right.”

(In a full disclosure at the bottom of the article, The Babylon Bee did note this particular article was sponsored by Dr. Pepper.)

Other doctors more trusted than Fauci …

I myself had no trouble coming up with a list of other doctors who would have been a vast improvement over “Science Himself,” Dr. Fauci. For example …

Dr. Phil

Dr. Drew

Dr. Ruth

Dr. Marcus Welby

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman

“Doc” - (The doc who saved countless lives on “Gun Smoke.”)

Dr. Zhivago

‘Bones’ might have told Fauci to take a flying leap … or he might have told Jim and Spock, “Get your damn masks on!”

Dr. McCoy (“Bones”) from “Star Trek.”

Doc McStuffins

Dr. Livingstone, one presumes, would also be a hell of a lot better than Dr. Fauci.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was not a medical doctor, but one hopes the draconian Civil Rights violations promulgated by Dr. Fauci would have outraged Dr King and warranted a few displays of civil disobedience.

(It wasn’t just a white police chief in 1960s Birmingham, Alabama who said blacks couldn’t use a water fountain, it was also a white public health bureaucrat in Maryland who said the same thing - in 2020.)

Other well-know doctors who inspire more trust than Fauci

In my opinion, plenty of other doctors would be far more credible than Dr. Fauci. These include:

Dr. Feel Good

Dr. Hook

Dr. Dre

Dr. Seus

Dr. Seltzer

Dr. J

Dr. Watson

… I wonder what Sherlock Holmes - Mr. Logic Himself - would have said about the Covid protocols?

And some real doctors …

My favorite real doctors include Dr. Ron Paul, Dr. Rand Paul, and all the doctors who signed the Great Barrington Declaration. Even Dr. Gil Morgan, who had a long career as a PGA golfer, must have known something was amiss about the “science.”

A KISS anecdote …

When I was 11-years-old, I was a big fan of the rock group KISS, which once wrote a song called “Dr. Love.” I never met this love doctor and he might not even exist, but I would trust this doctor far more than Dr. Fauci.

However, I no longer trust the person who wrote this song, KISS bass player Gene Simmons, one of the legions of “rebel” rockers who completely trusts and reveres Dr. Fauci. (After vaccinated Simmons and bandmate Paul Stanley both tested positive for Covid and had to cancel tour dates, Simmons called the unvaccinated “the enemy.”)

There’s several other doctors I would NOT trust. These include bond villain Dr. No, Dr. Strangelove and Dr. Josef Mengele, who some have compared to Dr. Fauci (albeit by de-platformed Covid skeptics all of whom are now under full-time NSA surveillance.)

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ supports the NIAID and Fauci

My wife recently binge-watched the entire series of “Grey’s Anatomy” (which, by now, must have run longer than “Gun Smoke”). Since we sleep in the same bed, I had to watch some of the episodes. I also wouldn’t trust any of the doctors on this show.

I’d actually watched the first few seasons of this TV series when they originally aired on ABC and thought they were okay. It was only upon later viewing that I diagnosed “Grey’s Anatomy” as the most woke, politically-correct medical show in TV history. (The longer the show ran, the more PC it became - just like ABC and its parent company, Walt Disney.)

It goes without saying that every doctor and surgeon on “Grey’s Anatomy” would have worshipped Anthony Fauci and followed every piece of guidance passed down by the NIH, CDC or WHO.

A few famous ‘misters’ …

Rep. Greene made me chuckle when she kept calling Fauci “Mr. Fauci.” This made me think of all the “misters” I would trust far more than public health’s master prevaricator. I could name 30 famous “Misters,” but I’ll just list the first three that popped into my head:

It’s hard to say what Mr. Rogers would think about his neighborhood being shut down by Dr. Fauci.

Mr. Gunter (my high school principal)

Mister T

Mister Rogers

I think I know what Mister T would say about Fauci, something like: “I pity the fool that listens to that pompous old windbag.”

To tell you the truth, I don’t know what Mr. Rogers would say about the last four years. On the one hand, he might be irked that, for two years, children couldn’t play in his or any neighborhood.

On the other hand, his show did air on PBS and so Mr. Rogers might have enthusiastically promoted the whole “we’ve got to protect the children” narrative.

His ratings would have certainly gone up because no children were in school or daycare and they couldn’t go play at the neighborhood park, whose playground equipment was covered with yellow crime scene tape.

It’s possible Mr. Rogers would have told his millions of viewers, “Boys and girls, always listen to you doctors … and Dr. Fauci is our country’s very best doctor.”

Or he might have used these unprecedented times to teach children some really important lessons. For example, some adults who wear white coats and tell everyone what to do are … “the devil” (to quote the WaterBoy’s mother.)

When you think about it, there’s so many potentially unforgettable “teaching moments” that didn’t occur on TV the last four years. Mr. Rogers telling off Fauci and explaining to children that the Scientific Method encourages dissent would have netted PBS $1 billion in donations.

Still, we take what we can get from C-Span. If you are so inclined, you can always send the distinguished member from Georgia a political donation … just like Big Pharma supports everyone on that panel who was praising their hero, Dr. Fauci.

