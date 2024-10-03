If another election is stolen, Doug Emhoff will be promoted from America’s Second Gentleman to First Gentleman.

We can add America’s potential “First Gentleman” Doug Emhoff to the list of public figures the captured mainstream media has been ordered to protect. (Or “journalists” intuitively know what stories they’re not allowed to report).

This week, the UK’s Daily Mail reported that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband slapped his then girl friend at a public event at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.

Not surprisingly, the apparent fact Kamala Harris’s spouse committed an act of physical assault (while, reportedly, drunk) does NOT qualify as a scandal of interest to the “watchdog” press.

This is not surprising because two months ago citizens who get their news from the alternative media also learned the same man had impregnated his children’s nanny after apparently conducting a long-term affair with Najen Nayler.

Note: The nanny scandal was also broken by The Daily Mail and “right wing activist and journalist Laura Loomer in a post on social media site X” … which makes one think political scandals involving liberal politicians can only be published in a single UK newspaper.

As this previous, non-scandal made the news cycle for only about two hours, I’d like to use my newsletter to highlight a few take-aways from this buried news.

We now know that …

Kamala Harris’s husband committed adultery, which led to the break-up of his first marriage and no doubt caused psychological trauma and embarrassment to his (then) two young children.

(Emhoff’s daughter was in third grade when her father’s affair with her nanny was exposed, leading to her parents’ divorce.)

The affair led to a pregnancy which probably caused Emhoff’s nanny mistress to get an abortion …. or perhaps Ms. Nayler carried the child to term and the baby was put up for adoption?

(Note: I added the question mark because the public doesn’t know for sure what happened to the child … The reason we don’t know this is because investigative journalists haven’t sought to discover this answer.)

Jen Psaki’s hard-hitting interview with Emhoff …

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, now a “journalist” with MSNC, recently interviewed the Second Gentleman. Readers will not be surprised that Psaki didn’t ask her interview subject any questions about his previous adulterous affair with his children’s nanny.

Psaki introduced Emhoff as a man who is “deeply connected to his Jewish faith … and at the end of the day he is a proud wife-guy.”

Not surprisingly given the details of the above paragraphs, Emhoff is “front and center on abortion rights.”

According to Psaki, Emhoff “has re-shaped the perception of masculinity,” flattering the known adulterer with her assessment that “you are an incredibly-supportive spouse.”

Replied Emhoff: “(When) we lift up women, we lift up families.”

More unanswered, off-limits questions …

The public still doesn’t know if Emhoff - and/or supporters of his now wife - helped pay for a house (now valued at $1.4 million) in the Hamptons where his former nanny settled after leaving California.

We also don’t know who might have made arrangements to secure his former mistress a cushy job at a media company owned by Amazon.

We also know - or can deduce - that plenty of people in the Emhoff’s social circle - and plenty of people at the elite private school where the nanny worked as a teacher’s aide - must know why Ms. Nayler suddenly left her position and and moved to an exclusive community on the East Coast.

All the public knows is that a potential scandal that could have harpooned Kamala Harris’s political ambitions was … never exposed or pursued. This suggests the watchdog press has been protecting this liberal possible future president of the United States … for many years.

According to media reports, Kamala Harris was allegedly or presumably aware of the fact that her future husband (the great spouse supporter) had been unfaithful to his first wife and indeed fathered a baby with his children’s nanny.

This suggests any vetting of Joe Biden’s future running mate either did not uncover this fact … or the team that vetted Harris did not consider these revelations as news that might leak and damage the prospects of Biden-Harris winning the 2020 election.

At some point, Emhoff must have told his new girlfriend his previous wife divorced him because he repeatedly had sex with his children’s nanny and fathered a child with her.

One can only speculate as to how this news affected Harris. Whatever the reason, she clearly concluded this was the type man she wanted to spend the rest of her life with.

The public doesn’t know whether Harris ever asked her future husband, “What happened to the nanny and the baby?” Or if she might have concluded, “Doug, this event from your past could hurt my efforts to get elected U.S. senator … are you sure this will never come out in the press?”

Or - just breaking as I write this story - did Emhoff pay his mistress $80,000 in hush money?

Nobody knows for sure what Harris really knew and when she knew this … because no reporter in the mainstream press has ever asked her these questions.

It’s the same-old scandal …

Which brings us to the salient scandal, which is NOT that members of the elite routinely break their wedding vows and pay for their mistress’s abortions, which is no doubt the norm in society’s highest echelons.

The scandal is these people must know they can get away with sordid acts … because they know those in their (liberal) political strata will be protected by their partners in the mainstream press.

Many people learned this lesson - albeit belatedly - when we received definitive proof “Joe- Biden-has-dementia” was an off-limits scandal to virtually the entire national press corp … for years.

Kamala Harris’s husband is an adulterer who impregnated his children’s nanny? Kill - or ignore - the story.

This same man got drunk and slapped his girlfriend, causing her to break-down in tears and immediately break-up with him? Kill - or ignore - the story.

The Washington Post informs its readers that “Democracy dies in darkness.” Still, the same paper seems to have gone dark when it comes to reporting - or making a big deal - about the above non-scandals.

Even Chris Cuomo has pointed out the brazen hypocrisy and double standards that apply to Donald Trump but don’t apply to the husband of the vice president.

Does this matter?

Many defenders of indefensible behavior point out that Doug Emhoff isn’t running for president so, presumably, this doesn’t matter.

However, the judgement of Kamala Harris - as well as her credibility and veracity - probably matters to some voters.

It should also not be forgotten that Kamala Harris sky-rocketed to political prominence only after - I’d argue, because - she was the long-time girlfriend/mistress of Willie Brown, the former San Francisco mayor and leader of the California assembly.

(Note: As Reuters’ fact-checkers begrudgingly reported, Brown was indeed still married when he had a two-year relationship with Harris in the mid-1990s. However, he had been legally separated from his wife for more than a decade.)

As we’ve all sadly learned, who a woman sleeps with matters to some Hollywood actresses, but apparently the same calculations can advance a political career as well.

Why hasn’t anyone asked Harris this question?

Regarding the veracity and judgement of Kamala Harris, the public still doesn’t know when she figured out “President” Biden was suffering from ever-worsening dementia (and, possibly, from Parkinson’s Disease).

The public doesn’t know this because no reporter’s asked her this question.

If Kamala Harris knew her boss was cognitively impaired - and this never bothered her - this, to some citizens, might connote a disturbing lack of judgement.

This also reveals yet another high-ranking government official who lacks the courage to take actions to protect the nation from a leader who doesn’t have all his faculties.

I’m not the only Substack pundit whose noted that since Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race, he’s yet to hold a major press conference.

It’s almost like the press decided the “Biden-has-dementia story” mattered only when Biden was running against their arch-villain, Donald Trump.

Again, the more egregious scandal is the obvious capture (and side-choosing) of the “pack” mainstream media.

I guess we’ll soon learn what matters to voters …

Voters primarily concerned about issues of interest to women might determine the presidential victor, political experts tell us.

For what it’s worth, Kamala Harris married a man who cheated on his first wife, who tried to hide this affair (perhaps including hush-money payoffs); didn’t mind inflicting psychological trauma on his young children … and who will strike a woman in a fit of irrational rage.

This, very possibly, is our nation’s future First “Gentleman.” … And Kamala Harris and the gentlemen in the working press are perfectly fine with this.

***

