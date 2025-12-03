This short story should be required reading for students - just like 1984 and A Brave New World.

The Sherlock Holmes’ short story The Adventure of Silver Blaze hinges on the “curious incident of the dog in the night-time.”

Gregory (Scotland Yard detective): Is there any other point to which you would wish to draw my attention?

Holmes: To the curious incident of the dog in the night-time.

Gregory: The dog did nothing in the night-time.

Holmes: That was the curious incident.

***

As a contrarian or dissident writer on Substack, one might say I’ve developed a niche for identifying iron-clad New Abnormal Maxims. One of the first maxims I coined was officials will never investigate anything they don’t want to “confirm.”

Today, I simply want to list many of the subjects that are taboo (and potentially “thermo-nuclear”) to officials, experts and alleged “investigators.”

IMO, the length and variety of subjects highlighted with this list will confirm why this maxim is accurate.

I also believe this list confirms another of my maxims, specifically the one that says all important truth-seeking organizations are completely captured. I’ve reached the conclusion these organizations are captured (and corrupt) simply because I know all the important topics these organizations won’t investigate.

***

I first developed both maxims due to my copious research into “early spread.”

If someone were to ask me why I think “early spread” happened, I could cite the results of numerous antibody studies or voluminous reports of high levels of Influenza Like Illness activity as well as unprecedented numbers of school closings “due to illness” in the months before official Covid.

However, the most compelling reason I believe my “early spread” hypothesis is likely accurate flows from simply tallying all of the many common-sense activities officials could have done to test this hypothesis - but refused to do.

I call this the “dog that didn’t bark evidence,” a reference to a famous Sherlock Holmes story where Holmes solved a murder by simply observing something that should have happened, but didn’t.

In our surreal and captured New Abnormal, “dog that didn’t bark” evidence is everywhere.

For a change of pace (COP), I won’t start my list with “early spread” examples.

Things that SHOULD Have Happened … But Didn’t

(Or things that could have been investigated and “confirmed” but never happened) …

Epstein Sex Trafficking …

Every possible or likely “John” or Epstein “client” should have been questioned or investigated, but this didn’t happen.

Every “news” organization should have investigated where Epstein got his money, but this has never happened.

Epstein files that might prove Epstein was backed by Israel - and that many U.S. “truth-seeking” organizations or agencies knew what Epstein was doing for decades - should have already been released to the public … and never will.

Epstein, on suicide watch, should have never been assigned a jail cell by himself.

A few Joe Biden shoulda, coulda, woulda examples …

President Biden’s personal physician should have administered “cognitive” tests to the president. Never happened (or, if this did happen, the pubic was never told this.)

The press should have tallied all of the events where Biden exhibited obvious signs of dementia and and reported to the public America’s President very possibly had dementia, which was getting worse. Never happened (or happened five years after I figured this out on my own).

Election fraud …

Opinion polls should have been commissioned showing the number or percentage of American voters who changed their votes from Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election because they read one or more Facebook posts authored by Russian “trolls.”

J-6 …

The Capitol Police officer who shot and killed unarmed female Ashli Battitt should have been charged with criminal acts or at least been fired.

Ray Epps, who spent days encouraging J-6 protesters to enter the Capitol, should have been the first J-6 “insurrectionist” arrested by the FBI.

The person or people who planted two alleged pipe “bombs” should have been identified and arrested by now.

Covid - Masks, Lockdowns and Miscellaneous …

The press and public health officials should have honestly reported that the people of Sweden (and Swedish school children) experienced no negative effects from not locking down its country or not demanding its citizens wear masks.

If masks are a vital NPI to prevent Covid cases and deaths and Sweden didn’t require mandatory masking, the Covid death toll among Swedish citizens ages 1 to 65 should have been massively higher than other nations.

The average age of a Covid victim should have been widely reported.

The fact healthy children faced approximately the same risk of dying from Covid as being struck by lightning should have been widely reported.

If 1 to 3 percent of people who were infected by the novel coronavirus would die from this infection, 1 to 3 percent of employees of the CDC, NIH, White House, NFL … and 1 to 3 percent of everyone’s neighbors in their home towns should have died from Covid.

The number (and percentage ) of government employees who really died from Covid in the past five years should have been reported.

The Embalmers’ Clots are still the Mother of All Taboo Topics …

Multiple major studies of the embalmers’ clots phenomena should have been commissioned, completed and publicized … years ago.

At least one major news organization should have run a major story on this subject by now.

At least one reporter at the White House should have asked President Trump (or RFK, Jr.) a question about the embalmers’ clots.

Far more than 10 children’s deaths from Covid vaccinations should have been investigated and confirmed … years ago.

The fact that at least 10 children died from these shots should be front-page news in every American news organization.

Every one - or at east one - of Anthony Fauci’s numerous false or changing statements about masks, vaccines, virus origins, etc. should have been highlighted by news organizations and “fact-checking” organizations.

People should know who funds all the fact-checking organizations and why the claims of government officials are never fact-checked.

Continued spikes in all-cause excess deaths should be a major story and should have been for years.

At least one story should report how many hospitalized “Covid” patients died after receiving remdesivr.

News organizations should have lobbied to allow reporters to visit hospitals across America from late March through June 2020 and tell readers or viewers what they really saw in these hospitals.

One U.S. college or university (besides Hillsdale) should have possessed leadership or high-profile faculty members who questioned at least some elements of the lockdowns and “safe and effective” alleged “vaccines.”

Congress should have allocated many millions of dollars to allow more medical examiners to perform autopsies on citizens who might have died from vaccine injuries.

Extra autopsies should have been mandated after approximately 75 percent of the country’s population received an experimental, rushed new vaccine.

At least one American coroner should have presented evidence of a spike in all-cause deaths, a spike possibly relating to Covid vaccines and/or deadly iatrogenic protocols.

The public should know what happened to the tens of thousands of ventilators that were rushed into production to be installed at every hospital in America.

There’s more American Amish than I thought …

The public should know the Covid IFR for the unvaccinated Amish and, among the approximately 400,000 Amish citizens in America, how many died from Covid.

Also, the public should know how many unvaccinated Amish have died from measles, chicken pox, Hepatitis B or been paralyzed by polio in the last 50 years.

Long ago, the public should have been made aware that flu shots don’t work and, indeed, seem to increase the likelihood the vaccinated will get the flu and come down with myriad respiratory infections.

Media companies should report how much revenue they make from Big Pharma and public health agency advertisements.

Censorship and propaganda smear campaigns to vilify traitors ( “wicked witches” ) ..

Leading media figures and executives in press organizations should have vociferously led the effort to condemn censorship. Nobody did this.

Julian Assange, whose WikiLeaks organization only reported true facts, should have never have been arrested and imprisoned for years.

More public figures than actress Pamela Anderson and Pink Floyd bass player Roger Waters should have brought attention to the criminal mistreatment of Julian Assange.

A “Baywatch” actress and former swimsuit model should NOT have been one of the few public figures who defended Julian Assange.

Ed Snowden, who performed a great public service, should have been pardoned by now and should not be living in exile in Russia.

Early Spread Investigations that never happened …

Every person who experienced Covid symptoms before January 2020 and later tested positive for Covid antibodies should have been questioned by public health officials (but none ever were).

It should not have taken almost 12 months for the CDC to publish the results of the “Red Cross Antibody Study.”

More than just two tranches of Red Cross archived blood should have been tested for Covid antibodies and these antibody studies should have been performed on blood donors from all sections of the USA, including the South (where ILI was rampant in November and December 2019 and January 2020).

Every sailor on the USS Roosevelt and USS Kidd who tested positive for Covid antibodies in April and May 2020, should have been interviewed by CDC and/or Naval officials.

Numerous (not just two) antibody studies from crews of numerous Naval vessels should have been performed by no later than April 2020.

Every visitor to the World Military Games who became sick with Covid-like symptoms should have received an antibody test and been interviewed by public health officials.

Hospital and doctor’s office medical records of Tim McCain, who was hospitalized for 28 days in critical condition (almost certainly with early Covid), should have been examined by public health officials, who never asked for these records and never interviewed Tim or his wife, both of whom tested positive for Covid antibodies and had serious Covid symptoms in December 2019.

Even if the PCR tests are now known to produce huge percentages of false positives, the CDC should have still been giving PCR tests to a cross-section of Americans beginning in February 2020 - not just the few Americans who had recently travelled to China.

The public should know how many Americans had tested positive for Covid antibodies by early May 2020 and should know if public health agencies were provided this information and have never revealed it to the public.

The public should already know that the Infection Fatality Rate of three naval vessels where antibody studies were performed was 1-in-(approximately) 4,500. The flu infection fatality rate is said to be 1-in-1,000, which suggests the flu is, perhaps, far more “deadly” than Covid for those aged 18 to 50.

The Lancet should have retracted its “proximal origins” article written and published at the direction of Anthony Fauci and other trusted public health officials.

Sen. Rand Paul (or any senator) should have also asked Fauci if there was any evidence of “early spread” in America before late December 2019.

At least one public official should have asked a few questions seeking to understand why or how an unprecedented number of schools closed due to respiratory illnesses in the months before official Covid. (The 2019-2020 flu season produced four times as many school closings as the average of the previous five flu seasons).

All of these investigations should have been performed by America’s worthless and captured MSM

The staff of every news organization should have featured at least a couple of journalists who are not afraid to question “authorized narratives” or officials with “absolute power.”

By now, every news organization should have apologized for all the false claims (disinformation) they published as “settled science” and produced proof that this will no longer occur (via subsequent journalism that shows where official statements have now been challenged). This has not happened nor will it ever happen.

Even with vaccine immunity (granted in 1986,) by now one jury verdict or legal settlement for major damages or injuries relating to medical malpractice should have been recorded.

Also, by now every American should question the validity of the TV commercials and billboards, promoting fearless trial lawyers fighting for “injured” clients.

Substack ‘shoulds’ …

The founders of Substack should have issued at least one press release, praising its brave and intelligent authors who were right about so many Covid subjects. This has never happened.

However, glowing feature stories on Leftist “success stories” are common. For example, the incredible growth of Your Local Epidemiologist was featured by Substack’s PR department, but no such profiles have documented the (once) rapid and impressive growth of contrarian authors like Steve Kirsch, Alex Berenson or Dr. Meryl Nass - the authors who put Substack on the media map and who were all correct.

If I gained 311 paid subscribers in my first two years as a newsletter author (and my “brand” was growing), it doesn’t seem like I should have lost 51 paid subscribers in the last year.

Per common sense, rapid and eye-opening subscriber growth on Substack should not be restricted to Leftist authors or those who always protect the Status Quo.

Many excellent Substack authors should have far more subscribers than they currently have.

Many more important stories produced by Substack contrarians should have “gone viral.” In fact, one might say no important story by Substack contrarians has ever “gone viral” … which should have happened by now.

***

… In Summary, when what should happen almost never happens - when all “adults” have been prevented from participating in important civic debates - society is going to be facing a future that should NOT be this bleak.

(Even though my key Substack metrics are currently in free fall, I should thank Substack for allowing me to reach a couple thousand regular readers, a cohort of “great Americans” or an inspiring resistance force of true freedom fighters. If, in the end, the truth matters, we all SHOULD ultimately prevail.

