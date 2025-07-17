Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
5h

BTW, Seymour Hersh is still doing investigative journalism - at age 88! He's like Jon Rappoport, who, I think, is 83.

The only hard-core, well-known real investigative journalists we have left are in their 80s! That tells us something right there.

Hersh's last big exclusive was the Russian pipeline bombing story (Russia didn't bomb its own pipeline) - a story which was, of course, dismissed by all of his old colleagues who are members of the "Trusted News Initiative."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
4h

Another observation: It's now been two hours since I posted this story. I've got several Reader Comments, but only one of these commenters got more than four "likes" (not counting my own "like.") That was the very first comment posted by Simulation Commander. His comment got six "likes" but one of those was from me.

Another early poster's comments generated "three likes" but one of those likes was me.

All other comments got no likes or only one "like" (from me).

I used to post a story and got many more Reader Comments, but also the people who commented would get many more "likes" for their excellent comments.

I don't know what this means, but it's another metric where I can gauge traffic to my newsletter and can quantify major changes when compared to the past.

... I wonder if this comment will get any likes. If anyone sees it, please hit it with a "like!" ... for an experiment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture