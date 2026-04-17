Somehow, the tiny nation in green got to dictate policy and actions to the giant nation of America. The nation in yellow, Iran, would fill up almost all of Europe.

Introduction/Overview:

The Big Global News this morning came from a barrage of President Trump Truth Social posts, which basically proclaimed the war in Iran is over and, not surprisingly, the president is declaring unconditional victory for The Good Guys, America.

More specifically, according to President Trump (and even spokesmen for Iran), the Straits of Hormuz are now “completely open,” Lebanon and Israel are set to negotiate a “historic” peace treaty and Iran is not going to develop nuclear weapons which, a month and a half ago, the leaders of “the world’s No. 1 sponsor of terrorism” were going to fire off at America and/or Israel any day.

Also, not surprisingly, the all-important Friday “markets” responded with glee in a predictable Pavlovian manner. Earlier this morning, the Dow Jones average had soared1,000 points and crude oil prices were plummeting. (What crazy fool said, “There are no winners in war?”)

In other words, per the latest Instant Narrative, this war might be over for good and Americans can now turn our attention to potential invasions of Cuba and Greenland.

For war junkies (which is not a huge number of Americans), this is all fine, interesting and welcome news - another change!

Alas, as a Contrarian who believes almost all authorized narratives are bogus, my advice continues to be that no citizen should ever trust the experts nor the stenographers of the MSM who tend to lie, embellish and prevaricate for a living.

What follows is one citizen’s arm-chair analysis of this war. I also share my contrarian opinion that if I was forced to pick a winner of this war I’m picking Iran … not America - for reasons that follow.

Anyone game for a game of 3D chess?

Raise your hand if you’re growing weary of hearing about such-and-such “leader” or expert playing “3D Chess.”

I know this trope is starting to bore me, primarily for the reason that I’ve never played a game of 3D chess and don’t even know how it works. However, I have played many games of old-fashioned 2D Chess and do understand that winning players usually excel because they can think “several moves ahead.”

The game (which, BTW, was partially created and popularized by Persians) works like this:

If I make this move, my opponent will surely respond with this move, and then I’ll do this … and four moves from now … I’ll capture his queen and this, basically, will be game over - “check mate.”

For the last 40 or so days, conventional chess theory says that Iran holds this game’s key piece - the queen - by virtue of controlling a narrow channel of water where 20 percent of the world’s oil passes. (For those in Rio Linda, “Black gold, Texas Tea” is important).

To change game metaphors, according to many experts, Iran holds the best cards in this particular trillion-dollar game of high-stakes geo-political poker.

As long as Iran can open or close these straits at their whim, Iran could actually determine how much people in Peoria or Istanbul are going to have to spend on a gallon of petrol … a jar of peanut butter … a pound of hamburger or a can of baby formula.

(If things get bad enough, I predict a rash of cancelled Substack subscriptions. Eeeks!)

If this war is a game of chess, Iran is playing “Dirty Chess.” Instead of having to win a single battle, Iran could just hold out until the world - suffering from the beginnings of a global economic collapse - cries uncle.

At West Point, they call such military conflicts “asymmetrical wars,” which, these days, are almost all wars … which explains why history books in Afghanistan and North Vietnam now boast, “We beat America!”

… Which may not be entirely true as American history professors can counter with the fact that America still controls the world’s most important power piece - the world’s reserve currency (aka the “petro dollar,” aka the stuff that makes the world go round.

Indeed, you can put me in the camp of Substack pundits who believe all recent “regime-change” wars - including our current ones - were, from the American chess perspective, instigated to protect the world reserve currency …. or what I call ‘The Magic Printing Press.”

(“Collateral” for this Magic Printing Press - which depends on Ponzi scheme of non-stop borrowing - is actually “oil in the ground.” Expressed differently, those who control this precious collateral can keep borrowing forever and ever and will, thus, be happy, powerful and rich forever and ever.)

Until I read this morning’s headlines, I was thinking, “Well, Iran controls the best cards and still has its queen; they are sitting in great shape even if the cease fire ends on Tuesday.”

***

Like a good chess player, I tried to think three or four moves into the future and reached the conclusion that however war events unfold, Iran was still going to control the Straits of Hormuz, which would be bad news for the CPI and unemployment rates right before the Christmas season.

In other words, some arm-chair experts like myself couldn’t figure out why Iran would sacrifice its most powerful piece by “opening up the Straits” and allowing its adversaries, President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, “to declare victory.”

As I saw it, ultimate victory - whipping some proverbial Israeli fanny - and getting America to call off its military strikes was maybe only seven moves away.

Sure, Israel and America could keep bombing Iranian schools, hospitals and bridges, but Iran’s people are tough and committed and they could withstand these attacks longer than America and the rest of the “fat-and-happy” world could withstand a real-life Great Depression.

(Our great grandparents might have had the right stuff to endure such character-testing circumstances, but could people who grew up with microwavable Hot Pockets and Sour Cream and Onion Ruffles?)

America isn’t the chief villain in this drama/tragedy

I viewed developments the same way many other contrarian experts did.

From Iran’s perspective, the key to this war was to, once and for all, defeat Israel, a curious little nation which is probably never going to give up on its aim to control the entire Mideast.

Fortunately for Israel, it long ago recruited a formidable tag-team partner in the USA, forming a duo that ultimately dispatched nations like Syria, Libya and Iraq.

So far the winning strategy has been to sanction, sanction, sanction, attack when needed, and - with an assist from the Mossad and the CIA - create internal dissent, a combination that leaves former sovereign nations splintered and unable to block the “Project for a Greater Israel.”

Once America was out the war and its air craft carriers left the region (and repaired any living quarters damaged by laundry fires), Iran could turn its attention to executing its own regime-change operation in Israel.

Here, though, is where I might have miscalculated or failed to see the most likely sequence of events in this war/game of chess.

It turns out, Israeli holds the most important power piece

For months, almost everyone agreed that this is/was an existential war for Iran. For Iran, it was either win or, as president Trump made clear, be bombed back into the Stone Ages. By now, every informed American at least knows that Iran’s civilization dates back at least 3,000 years, which - per President Trump - was all going to end in four hours.

As it turns out though, the war could also be an existential conflict to the nation of Israel. (I actually made this point in my “cornered rat” analysis a couple of weeks ago).

According to conventional wisdom, it was Iran that was champing at the bit to acquire and then use nuclear weapons.

As events quickly unfolded, however, it began to seem far more plausible that Israel might be the first nation since America in August 1945 to use nuclear weapons.

One of the surreal elements of our surreal times is that nobody hardly talks about the fact that Israel has at least 300 nuclear bombs and missiles, which are far more powerful than the two bombs America dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Furthermore, to guard against losing its nuclear deterrent, Israel can use these weapons from submarines, bombers and land-based missile silos.

In other words, it would be almost impossible for any military force to completely eliminate this threat.

If one thinks several moves ahead, it doesn’t seem that far-fetched to envision a scenario where Iran - perhaps with one or more new Muslim allies - could militarily destroy, invade and conquer Israel.

(The counter scenario: That Israel - a tiny nation of 9 million people - could do the same thing to Iran - a giant country of 92 million people - is preposterous IMO).

This is pure speculation on my part, but what might have recently happened is that Iran’s leaders, who are highly intelligent per my assessment, might have concluded that even if they are in a good position to “win” this war and finally subdue its main enemy, this development would, perhaps, guarantee that Israel launches numerous nuclear weapons at their nation.

That is, Israel, really could bomb Iran back into the Stone Ages and end their civilization, which would be the Mother of All Pyrrhic victories for Iran.

I’m no diplomat, but I wonder if - via various back channels - Netanyahu might have made it abundantly clear that if pushed into a corner, this is exactly the “chess move” Israel would make. (Instead of the so-called “nuclear option” being a bluff; it might, perhaps, be a sure-thing).

Of course, this might not be what’s happened, but if it is, Iran will have learned a hard lesson - namely, when things get serious enough, it’s impossible to “defeat” a nation that has a formidable nuclear arsenal.

That is, the ultimate trump card is NOT who holds the Strait of Hormuz, its who possesses the nuclear weapons.

The irony, of course, is that Iran and the world could have avoided all this death, misery, carpet bombing and economic harm if Iran had possessed a similar trump card - the queen of all battles, a credible nuclear deterrent.

All the experts say it’s a sure-thing Iran would quickly use its nuclear weapons

The Lindsey Graham “cheerleaders” who have been pushing for a regime-change war in Iran for decades argue that this war was both legal and “necessary” only because Iran was days or weeks away from acquiring these weapons, which all experts claim Iran’s leaders would definitely have deployed at the very first opportunity.

To me, this assertion is as bogus or dubious as the claim that Saddam had “weapons of mass destruction” or the claim that Covid was the next Bubonic Plague.

Still, according to the neocons and the SC Senator who represents Israel, all these fanatical muslims want to do is strike “Great Satan.” If this produces 92 million instantly-vaporized martyrs, the Iranians don’t mind.

However, when I look at the people of Iran and the events in Iran in the last 46 days, this stereotype strikes me as the same brazen fear-mongering our rulers have used to control the planet for centuries.

Yes, Iran has fired off thousands of its own missiles, but they did this only after Israel and America dropped 30,000 bombs and missiles on their country and people.

In fact, although the Israeli-captured MSM won’t highlight this, every “escalation” on the part of Iran has followed a similar escalation of American and Iran.

It’s not Iran that’s targeting schools, neighborhoods, hospitals and bridges, it’s America and Israel.

Iran was participating in negotiations about its domestic nuclear program when Israel started its first 12-day-war and was doing the same thing when America and Israel started this recent war, a “sneak attack” people like myself have compared to Japan’s sneak attack on Pearl Harbor (which was just one Naval base, not an entire country).

Even after it was duped by previous faux negotiations, Iran still agreed to negotiations in Pakistan.

Also, Iran has literally held its fire and hasn’t attacked many targets it could (like power plants and desalination plants).

Showing restraint I wouldn’t show, Iran also hasn’t targeted the palaces of the Gulf Monarchs who sponsor U.S. military bases which were used to attack Iran.

In short, at least to myself, these examples do not jibe with a nation that is suicidal and full of fanatics who are committed to inflicting maximum pain and suffering on its adversaries (or that wants to see tens of millions of its own citizens killed).

Personally, I think Iran just wants to be left alone and this nation’s only “crime” is that they didn’t surrender to America, Israel and the Epstein Class.

Thanks for reading Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

You can now forget all of the above …

All of this verbiage presented, readers can now discard the above paragraphs as I know that once a “narrative is set in stone,” it makes no difference if it might be wrong.

“Iran is crazy; they are going to nuke us all” is the official narrative and this essay isn’t going to change that. (Just like my essays saying Covid is a scam were never going to change anything. Also, I think it’s worth noting that the same “leaders” who pushed the response to Covid are pushing this war as mandatory - and critics of the war as scurvy, naive, non-patriots.)

When two nations with powerful militaries and scores of wars in their resumes told Iran, “You better surrender; we’ll now pick your future leaders,” Iran’s leaders and citizens simply replied, “We’re not going to do that. With this war, you picked the wrong enemy.”

But, still, Israel - not Iran - has the nuclear weapons (and, IMO, today a much-stronger rationale to use them).

If the war ends today, who won?

Given current events and developments, is it possible Iran could conclude that it has now achieved enough positive results to declare victory?

This, I think, could now be possible.

Despite the way President Trump is spinning today’s headlines, per my parsing of diplomatic statements, Iran is actually saying the Straits of Hormuz are “open” … as long as ships passing through this channel pay us a fee.

Essentially, these “tolls” will be war reparations paid over time, significant new revenue which will allow Iran to re-build the 50,000 structures that have been destroyed in their nation. (If I was the supreme leader of Iran and my nation had just been bombed to rubble in a war our country didn’t start, I’d demand reparations as well.)

Another key Iran negotiating point or demand is that America leave the dozens of military bases it currently operates in nine Mideast nations that border Iran.

(Question: If enemies of America had military bases all along the borders of Canada and Mexico - bases our enemies routinely used to attack our nation - how would Americans respond?)

While I’m no diplomacy expert, I wouldn’t be surprised if diplomats do figure out a way - behind the scenes - to bring our troops home … where they belong IMO.

At this writing, it seems possible that America might even agree to unfreeze $200 billion of Iran’s money, funds our government essentially stole over 47 years of sanctions.

Israel isn’t coming out of this war unscathed …

The only key point that Iran wouldn’t achieve from this war is the definitive defeat of its main nemesis, Israel.

However, one might argue that Israel has already suffered more than a bloody nose by being routed in the all-important global PR battle.

Two months ago, in some places, it was literally a crime to say anything critical about Israel or Jewish people. Everyone agreed that the most powerful political lobby in the world - even more powerful than Big Pharma - was AIPAC.

Today - talk about “significant changes” - the nation of Israel is the Poster Child for genocide in Gaza and everyone agrees Israel started this war and tried to sabotage the most-recent peace talks via a carpet bombing attack in Beirut.

The Battle of the Memes reveal how the majority of the world now thinks MAGA has become MIGA and Netanyahu - and whatever cabal controls him - is the real ruler of the world.

If nothing else, Israel has learned - again - that if it starts a fight with Iran, Iran is not going to run but is going to punch back - hard.

***

It might take two-plus years, but by January of 2029, President Trump and Bibi Netanyahu, one way or the other, will have exited stage left. (President Trump is almost certainly going to spend the last two years of his presidency battling even more impeachment proceedings and, once he’s no longer leading another war, Netanyahu will have to deal with his own corruption charges.)

Iran, with its new toll revenue and American/Israel no longer attacking it, will quickly re-build its nation and probably be basking in its new status as a world and economic super power - the one nation that stood up to the bullies of America and Israel.

Since the “security” offered by the U.S. military proved so impressive (sarc), the rest of the Arab monarchies will probably pivot to Russia and China for “security” and quit viewing their fellow Muslim neighbor of Iran as a Great Villain.

While the petro dollar might still exist, the Chinese Yuan is going to be the currency more and more and more nations decide to use in commerce (if for no other reason than to avoid American sanctions).

Though it was on the precipice for a while - Israel could continue to exist - which would be a victory of sorts for the ‘zionists.”

Still, one imagines Iran will continue to worry about future attacks from this nation, which somehow has avoided the label of being a great sponsor of terror. (Apparently, the bombing of Gaza into rubble and the death of 50,000 plus people is not a form of terrorism).

We’re back where we started …

To me, this means that Iran won’t be able to rest comfortably until it also gets nuclear weapons.

That is, there’s only a couple of ways Iran can probably prevent Iran War III. The best way is to emulate America, Israel, the Soviet Union, China, Pakistan, North Korea, the UK, France, etc … and develop their own nuclear weapons.

The previous Iranian supreme leader declared a fatwa against the building and use of nuclear weapons.

Alas, this man (and much of his family) was murdered in the first few minutes of Iran War II. (Per my research, the commanding power of fatwa’s die when the ayatollah who issued them is blown up, which means the Supreme Leader’s son - his successor who was “disfigured” in the same sneak attack - could re-think the wisdom of his late father’s edict).

In the future, if the next crazy and sadistic Israeli prime minister ponders starting a war with Iran, the risk-benefit analysis could, very possibly, be different.

One can hope that after this cluster-f***, America’s next president tells Israel to go jump in a lake when this leader says, again, “We’ve got to stop Iran before they get a nuclear weapon.”

To risk being as politically incorrect as I’ve ever been, if I was a nuclear scientist or ruler of the world, I’d build Iran 300 nuclear weapons and say, “here, put these under a fortified mountain range.” (The Rice Doctrine would be: “If Israel, which has invaded numerous nations, gets to have nuclear weapons, so does Iran, which has invaded no nations.”

As for President Trump boasting about all the ingenious 3-D chess moves he made to “open the straits,” I’d simply point out that the world’s most famous straits were completely open 50 days ago and nobody was dying and no double-tap atrocities had happened at Iranian primary schools.

Also, I for one have not forgotten that, last June, the president himself said America had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capability for at least a decade.

IMO, the world’s masters of 3D chess are dangerous with a capital D. Also, while it pains me to write this, Iran’s leaders seem to be much more honest or believable than our leaders.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.