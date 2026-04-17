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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
8h

Excellent assessment! And as far as I've seen, djt has won this war numerous times. He's posted so, so it must be true. /sarc But to answer your question, I say "no", America didn't win. In fact he's turned the world upside down, inflation from money printing, oil. pesticide shortages, loss of credibility in the world, etc..... and Iran is the victor.

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Chris's avatar
Chris
4h

Excellent summary. I share many of your perceptions.

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