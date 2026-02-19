We actually don’t know if the public could really “handle the truth.” We’ve never gotten the opportunity to prove we could. Still, it’s probably true.

In today’s dispatch, I’d like to be frank and go ahead and state the obvious. For many Democrats, the great interest in combing through all the Epstein files is explained by one primary goal - Get Donald Trump.

Among almost all Democrats, the thought/hope is that a full and honest investigation into this unexposed scandal would reveal that Donald Trump was either an Epstein client himself (and thus, perhaps, participated in rapes of young women or even minor females) and/or is covering up the scandal (and trying to protect powerful people and institutions) by concealing evidence and, thus, thwarting the cause of justice.

If either scenario is true, Trump could be impeached, convicted, kicked out of office and maybe even be prosecuted for crimes and spend the rest of his life in prison.

If this happened, half of America (and every liberal and Democrat) would throw the biggest victory parade since V-E Day.

IMO Thomas Massie’s interest in the Epstein saga (like my own) is very different.

Massie probably believes, like I do, that a full accounting of this scandal would reveal that the entire power structure of the country and the world is corrupt, captured, sinister and hundreds if not thousands of “trusted” leaders should be exposed as the villains they are and be brought to justice and purged.

On one hand, you’ve got a movement to “get” one politician. On the other side of the spectrum, you have a movement to, if possible, get ‘em all.

For years, I’ve closely followed the evolving Epstein scandal and have continued to follow media reports of this scandal since it was re-booted a few months ago (largely, by the legislative efforts of Thomas Massie).

As far as I am aware, Rep. Massie has never said that he thinks or knows that President Trump was an “Epstein client.” That is, I don’t think Massie is leading this effort for “full transparency” and possible justice, to get Donald Trump.

Like all of us, he doesn’t know the full truth. He’s just trying to lead a process that might let the public learn the truth. If this truth can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and happens to implicate the president of the United States, so be it.

Personally and FWIW, I haven’t seen any convincing evidence that President Trump was an Epstein client, which doesn’t necessarily mean I think Trump is not somehow “captured,” a conclusion more and more conservatives and “Covid Contrarians” are seriously entertaining.

(In today’s Reader Comments, I’ll include a few reasons why believe President Trump was NOT a “client” of the Epstein sex-trafficking operation).

***

In the Epstein saga, the thermo-nuclear disclosure would not be that Epstein played the role of pimp for hundreds of powerful people (which, granted, would be a shocking scandal if ever “confirmed.”)

However, the more explosive revelation would be that Epstein was intentionally obtaining kompromat on a cross-section of leaders in order to either blackmail them or obtain controlling leverage on many world “leaders.”

The nuclear scandal would be undeniable evidence of who was really funding Epstein and set him up in this sinister intelligence operation.

In my mind, all convincing evidence points to one obvious suspect - the government of Israel, which probably recruited billionaire founders of the Mega Group (like Les Wexner) to launch Epstein (and his key lieutenant Ghislaine Maxwell) to run the day-to-day operations, no doubt with the guidance of Mossad.

Making this hypothetical scandal even more disturbing is the logical inference that key figures in the U.S. government must have known about this operation for years or decades and did absolutely nothing to stop it .

This would mean Epstein’s accomplices weren’t just a few people who worked for him at his Palm Beach and Manhattan mansions, but the government of Israel and the government of the United States.

The silver lining of this decades-long crime and intelligence syndicate is that if all components of this operation were ever fully exposed, anyone who genuinely believes The Swamp should be drained would now have the scandal we’ve been waiting for to accomplish this noble and nation-saving project.

(ASIDE: If I was going to add to my growing list of New Abnormal Maxims, I might include this truism:“It’s very hard to drain the swamp” and add this caveat: But if the public is going to achieve this result, We the People are, somehow, going to have to detonate at least one shocking thermo-nuclear truth bomb.)

Our fellow liberal citizens do NOT want the swamp to be drained …

As a contrarian, I maintain most of the people who are now gung-ho to prove Trump was an Epstein accomplice actually do not want the Swamp to be drained. If this did happen, liberals would learn - or have to acknowledge - that a Who’s Who of their policy champions and the organizations they dominate - are evil, sinister, non-trustworthy people.

The common-sense take-away from the “full Epstein truth” would prove that virtually the entire power structure of the world consists of prurient and immoral “leaders” and corrupt organizations. The List of Shame, it would probably turn out, is endless. And while this would qualify as a “bi-partisan” criminal conspiracy, most accomplices were not in Donald Trump’s political party.

The Lesson which could or should resonate far and wide is that nobody should trust any of the country’s leaders … or that every important truth-seeking organization is completely captured and corrupt.

And if this lesson is valid, why would anyone think the same calibre of leaders and institutions would be incapable of staging other shocking crimes and cover-ups?

Like, say, Covid-19.

In my view, very few of left-leaning Substack citizen journalists who are currently pouring through the (partial and heavily redacted) Epstein files, can handle any parts of the Covid Truth.

Nor are they honest enough with themselves to admit that the same people, organizations and governments that created the Covid Narrative are the same people and organizations who are doing everything they can to prevent the full truth being revealed on the Epstein sex-trafficking operation.

Could so many trusted leaders and organizations be implicated in a scandal that is 10,000 times more shocking than Watergate? My answer: Yes; obviously; of course. No Sherlock Holmes is required to connect all the dots and solve this crime.

Could and would the same people and organization have pulled off even more horrific - and vastly larger - crimes in Covid-19? Yes; obviously; course.

Which shows the line of demarcation between my brand of contrarian citizen journalism and today’s army of Epstein truth-seekers.

Fellow “Epstein-truth-seekers” might believe such a vast scandal and cover-up was indeed possible - and might even believe this was possible because many important truth-seeking organizations are completely- or at least partially - captured.

But none of them think they were scammed by the leaders they blindly followed for six years of Covid.

Their rejoinder might be: These people and organizations are bad, but they are not that bad.

(My rejoinder: Yes they are.)

IMO, this distinction shows the difference between the Epstein Truthers and the “Covid Contrarians.” This example also shows the difference between Thomas Massie and his Democratic colleagues with whom he formed an alliance to release the Epstein files.

Thanks for reading Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Is Massie pulling one over on Democrats?

In my opinion, it’s very possible that Thomas Massie is playing 3-D chess or is trying to pull off a classic military feint.

The “bait” (for the Democrats) was “Yes, we might finally get Trump!” but Massie’s real goal, IMO, was to “get” or expose far more corrupt leaders than just one person.

Ironically enough, it’s Thomas Massie - not Donald Trump - who is trying to do something that might actually drain The Swamp, or at least some portion of it.

There’s yet another reason Massie might have become the front man in the long-shot battle to expose the Epstein scandals.

Massie isn’t stupid and he’s also, clearly, not a shrinking violet. Probably by the third month he was serving in Congress, Massie realized that the Israel Lobby, AIPAC, had targeted him for political destruction or had quickly identified him as one of the few elected representatives they viewed as a significant “threat.”

Someone as intelligent as Massie would have known a lobbying group as powerful and ruthless as AIPAC was never going to leave him alone. He might have thought, as I would have, that they are going to get me or I’m going to get them.

I don’t know about most citizens, but If some organization I thought was sinister and ruthless was targeting me, I might admit to myself they are likely to prevail, but I’d at least try to fire a few shots at them before I went down.

***

It seems to me that the Epstein files might also have been a case of destiny playing a hand.

Any blind politician could pick up on the conclusion that the one government that would NOT want the full truth about the Epstein operation to be revealed would be Israel.

For whatever reason, the braintrust in Israel long ago decided that it must have almost universal support from almost all of America’s leading political figures and institutions. Absent this support, Israel - we’ve all been assured - might not continue to exist.

More Irony …

If the Jeffrey Epstein Truth proved that it was not “Bazini all along,” but Israel, that made a pedophile sex-trafficking and blackmail operation possible, the all-important American support for Israel might either vanish completely or include only Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina’s tireless crusader for the people of Israel.

That is, what Israel was going to great and nefarious lengths to ensure - perpetual support of Israel - might now be in jeopardy. (The Law of Opposite Effects kicks in again).

To be fair or accurate, I don’t think Thomas Massie has ever made any statements where he said he doesn’t want Israel to exist. That is, I don’t think Massie is leading the effort to reveal key components of the Epstein story … to retaliate or punish Israel (even though their key lobbying groups are definitely trying to punish him).

For my part, I’m willing to give Massie the benefit of the doubt and say that, for just once, one politician wants the American public to obtain some real truth, and for at least a few guilty parties to be prosecuted and experience actual justice.

Truth be told, this corny, idealistic notion probably explains why so many people now hate and despise Thomas Massie … and, it should be noted, why so many people respect and admire what Massie’s trying to do.

The idea that one politician could lead a search for the truth - and is willing to let the truth fall where it may - must terrify the Establishment. (Which, obviously, provides a giant “tell” about our “trusted” ruling class. )

Question: What do the world’s real rulers really fear? Answer: They fear the public learning the truth.

***

A final irony is that if Israel and its billionaire backers had never launched or commissioned the Epstein operation, this nation would still exist today and would exist tomorrow and 50 years from today.

Israel, which is now 78 years old, is a wealthy nation that is entirely capable of defending itself without any help from America, a nation which has accumulated mind-boggling levels of debt and could have saved all the money its bestowed on Israel and the Military Industrial Complex (which somehow always aligns with the wishes of Bibi Netanyahu.)

Of course, we all know nobody is going to be prosecuted for any Epstein crimes - just like nobody is going to be prosecuted for any Covid crimes.

Democrats might be apoplectic everyone, including most-importantly to them, Donald Trump, will face no justice on Epstein, but these alleged truth-warriors could care less that nobody will ever face justice for tens of millions of Covid-associated deaths and injuries.

Still, I’m not going to join the mob currently mobilizing on the Internet (perhaps an army of bots?) seeking to excoriate one Congressman who’s simply trying to do his job.

(I’ve read that $10 to $20 million has been raised by “someone” to defeat Thomas Massie, which shows a lot of money flows to those who are team members trying to defeat any “enemy of Israel.” As usual, I’m on the wrong or poor team.)

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.