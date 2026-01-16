This famous Life Magazine cover might be the best example of how real journalism (one photo) can instantly change a narrative. Still, this shocking photo didn’t end the war or result in the prosecution of any war criminals.

As much as I use the term “thermo-nuclear truth bomb,” I should perhaps define what I mean by this term.

Thermo-nuclear truth bomb - 1) A revelation whose fall-out would be so powerful it instantly and forever changes the world, causing the vast majority of the world population to question everything they’d previously believed about their government or leaders.

2) A previously-unexposed scandal that was proven beyond a reasonable doubt with the results creating a massive purge of leaders who participated in said scandal or allowed said scandal to be perpetuated on the masses.

3) A truth, formerly unknown by the majority of the world population, that suddenly becomes known and accepted as truth and produces major employee turn-over or prosecutions in multiple powerful and influential organizations.

4) Event(s) belatedly confirmed as the truth that caused great harm to millions of innocent victims, victims who were not previously outraged and did not previously demand “justice” but later did.

A TNTB hasn’t happened yet …

As I think about these definitions and this topic, it occurs to me that the citizens of the world have never witnessed a genuine “thermo-nuclear truth bomb” as so defined.

I’m 60-years old, highly-educated and, since I was in junior high have always followed current events. At this moment, I’m searching my memory trying to identify any events in my life that might meet my definitions … and I can’t think of one such event.

A key part of my definition is that such an event (a real thermo-nuclear truth bomb) would have to be so shocking it resulted in a large purge of the people implicated in the now-revealed and proven scandal.

These are the closest events I can think of …

A few candidates/possibilities do come to mind.

Watergate is widely regarded as the greatest political scandal of my lifetime. However, the fall-out from Watergate only resulted in the resignation of one sitting president and the prosecution and incarceration of only a small number of Nixon allies who either planned the break-in of the Watergate complex or tried to cover-up this (minor) crime and would-be scandal.

Per my definitions, Watergate wasn’t thermo-nuclear or didn’t produce massive changes in the lives of every-day citizens because the policies of the president who succeeded Nixon, Gerald Ford, weren’t that different than the president he replaced.

One attorney general and White House chief-of-staff serving a brief prison sentence at minimum-security prison didn’t change anyone’s life. Nor did this punishment deter future government officials from committing future crimes and cover-ups.

The “crimes” themselves didn’t result in any deaths (or serious life-altering medical conditions). The economy wasn’t affected.

Lynyrd Skynyrd probably summarized the views of most Americans when they sang in “Sweet Home, Alabama” that “Watergate does not bother me; does your conscience bother you? Tell the truth.”

A genuine thermo-nuclear truth bomb would bother the conscience of the vast majority of people in the country or world.

***

Not counting Covid, the biggest scandal of my lifetime - the one that caused the most tragic consequences - was the Vietnam War, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 60,000 American soldiers. Hundreds of thousands of veterans who fought in that war suffered injuries and many veterans, to this day, are struggling with health and mental-health conditions stemming from their service in that war.

This summary doesn’t include the million or so other combatants and civilians who died or were injured in that war, nor does it include the inflation that paying for this war caused.

I can think of a couple of significant “truth bombs” that made sure that war was brought to an end - revelations that came to the attention of a mass audience due to real journalism. However, these truth bombs still don’t meet all the modifying clauses of a real thermo-nuclear truth bomb.

The Pentagon Papers proved that President Johnson, key members of his cabinet and key military brass probably knew all along this war wasn’t winnable or that their key assessments were being intentionally concealed from the public. Still, the war continued for years.

I’ve only read summaries of the Pentagon Papers, but I know nobody went to prison because of this scandal. I don’t think anybody was ever fired. This was not a thermo-nuclear truth bomb.

Life Magazine ran a picture on its cover of a young Vietnamese girl, naked, crying and terrified because her village had just been destroyed by fire-producing bombing of U.S. troops.

By itself, this one heart-tugging photo probably did more to change public sentiment regarding this war than all the 2,000-word articles written in newspapers and magazines before.

Still, the war continued. America kept bombing Vietnam, Northern Vietnam and other countries and no military officer or enlisted person was court-martialed.

Journalist Seymour Hersh broke the biggest scoop of the war with his reporting on the My-Lai massacre, another scandal that shocked many Americans and no doubt accelerated the movement to end this war.

But even this scandal led to the court martial of only one officer (a low-ranking lieutenant) and the war continued. (The scandal was also covered up or concealed for many months).

Per my definitions, a real thermo-nuclear truth bomb would have prevented the Vietnam War from occurring in the first place or would have ended it in its early stages, saving hundreds of thousands of lives and preventing untold misery from occurring.

(The Citizen Journalist who one day might produce a thermo-nuclear truth bomb will go down in history and, I hope, gets a boost in his or her subscribers.)

Possible truth bombs in the medical field …

The most shocking medical scandal of my life might be the “Thalidomide” scandal, which is shocking to me only because of the terribly sad photos I’ve seen of babies who suffered terrible, disfiguring birth defects.

Maybe I’m wrong, but I don’t think any person responsible for creating or administering this drug was sent to prison for causing these shocking birth defects and pre-natal deaths.

If the thalidomide scandal was a real thermo-nuclear truth bomb, it would have caused the vast majority of world citizens to always be suspicious of Big Pharma and the drug regulators who approved this medication. This scandal should have been thermo-nuclear but it obviously wasn’t as most people still think all prescription medicines and vaccines save millions of lives.

Skipping forward several decades, another medical scandal involved the prescription pain killer Oxycontin, Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family. However, by my assessment, this was a Truth Dud.

For one thing, it took many years (more than a decade) for a dangerous drug that destroyed countless lives to be pulled from the market. Secondly, new (and legal) prescription drugs - just as addictive - are still being prescribed. Thirdly (and again) nobody went to prison.

The detonation of a real thermo-nuclear truth bomb would have scared Big Pharma companies, changed the thinking of the mass population, and prevented similarly harmful medications from reaching the market.

Also, there was never one “blockbuster story” that in a matter of a few days or weeks exposed Oxycotin and Purdue Pharma as mass killers and villains.

After a real thermo-nuclear Truth Bomb, a sudden change - a mass debunking of previously-accepted Narratives - would reverberate through society, which didn’t happen with Oxycontin.

Other shocking and belatedly exposed scandals …

I’m trying to think of other shocking scandals in my lifetime that were exposed, if belatedly, by “watchdog” journalists.

Theranos comes to mind, but that medical scam took almost 10 years to expose and I don’t think anyone died from that company’s “revolutionary” blood-testing device.

Bernie Madoff was finally exposed as a master Ponzi-Scheme artist, but he only ripped off a thousand or so clients.

Iran Contra was a nothing burger in the Big Picture and all of Bill and Hillary’s serial scandals didn’t prevent them from becoming multi-millionaire statesmen and the philanthropists who gave us the Clinton Foundation.

It took four years for the mainstream media to admit that Joe Biden might have been suffering from ever-worsening dementia.

I can’t name one person who was implicated in the Savings and Loan scandal.

Jeffrey Epstein pled guilty to two charges of soliciting a prostitute (not “sex-trafficking” or blackmail), but served his 13-month sentence from his office in Palm Beach.

If Epstein was murdered while under government protection, nobody was fired or prosecuted for murdering him.

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the murder of a dissident by bone-saw dismemberment and he’s now making deals with his good friend President Trump.

Covid produced too many potential thermo-nuclear scandals to list half of them in one 1,900-word article.

Potentially thermo-nuclear scandals …

It’s actually interesting to tally several of the potential truth bombs that never went thermo-nuclear.

At the top of this list might be the assassination of JFK, perhaps by the CIA.

Many people believe 9-11 was planned and orchestrated by the same intelligence organization that does such a stellar job protecting our national security and preserving our freedoms.

For example, if 5 or 10 (?) CIA operatives spent weeks or months secretly wiring at least three World Trade Center buildings with plastic explosives and then detonated those explosives this, if proven, might qualify as a literal thermo-nuclear Truth Bomb. (This theory, if true, would also mean the same organization must have known 16 Muslim terrorists were going to hijack four commercial airplanes and fly them into national landmarks on a certain date, which would mean the CIA planned the whole event.)

Who knows if this is true or not, but if this did happen, I doubt the typical Man and Woman on the Street would process this information and just shrug their shoulders and say, “Well, that’s our crazy government for you.”

That truth bomb - if proven - would create not only a massive purge at the CIA, but would probably lead to instant secession movements - the result a real thermo-nuclear truth bomb would probably produce.

Another conspiracy theory that’s making a comeback is the theory that all six moon landings were staged and that no U.S. astronaut has ever walked on the moon.

For all I know, this theory might also be true but if it is true, think of all the important governmental leaders, organizations, astronauts, NASA employees, Hollywood film-makers and TV networks that must have been involved in pulling off these elaborate and repeated hoaxes.

IMO, if this was confirmed as the truth, it would simply be impossible for any non-obtuse citizen to ever trust anyone in government or the press ever again.

As I keep saying, it would just take one …

For my part, I think some conspiracy theories are true, but others might not be true.

It really doesn’t matter, though. If just one real thermo-nuclear truth bomb is ever proven and really detonates - everything that follows will be night-and-day different. Everyone might instantly become a libertarian, skeptics suddenly more cynical than H.L. Mencken.

Only a cohort of zealous California Marxists would continue to believe in the bureaucrats, progressive politicians, watchdog press and all the trusted experts they still believe are protecting the world from calamity.

As mentioned, a real thermo-nuclear truth bomb has never detonated.

However, if one ever does, I’m very confident we will all know it when it happens.

If nothing else, I think my efforts to better-define this term does show that the world’s real rulers - those who benefit from myriad unexposed scandals - posses a powerful incentive to make sure a real thermo-nuclear truth bomb never detonates.

