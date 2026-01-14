Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

David Shohl
3h

I suspect you are being shadow-banned by Substack due to your subversive yet well reported content. Or as you say, “powerful and psychopathic villains have identified the writers and public figures with the potential to ruin their lives and defeat their plans.”

Hence I now subscribe to protest your being unjustly sidelined.

1 reply by Bill Rice, Jr.
Kim Di Giacomo's avatar
Kim Di Giacomo
3h

Bill, I’m responding as someone who genuinely values your work and the time you put into it. I read you because I appreciate independent thinking, long-form analysis, and the willingness to question dominant narratives. That hasn’t changed for me.

I don’t dismiss the idea that platforms shape visibility. We’ve all watched algorithms quietly steer attention, reward certain viewpoints, and bury others. That reality alone makes people understandably suspicious when metrics shift in ways that feel unexplained or unfair.

Where I gently part company with you is the jump from troubling metrics to the conclusion that you personally are being targeted as a uniquely dangerous voice. I can understand why it feels that way when you’ve invested years of effort and watched engagement fall off so sharply. Still, I’m not convinced the available evidence supports that specific conclusion yet.

There are a lot of possible explanations that don’t involve coordinated suppression. Reader behavior has changed dramatically over the last few years. Attention is fractured. People skim more, comment less, and often stay subscribed even when they engage quietly or irregularly. The internet is also crowded now with contrarian voices in a way it wasn’t during peak Covid, which naturally spreads attention thinner.

Audience culture matters too. Some newsletters develop highly interactive comment communities, while others attract quieter readers who absorb content without clicking like or joining the discussion. That difference alone can skew comparisons even when subscriber counts look similar.

I also think it’s healthy for all of us, especially independent thinkers, to keep applying skepticism inward as well as outward. Metrics can tell part of a story, but they can also mislead when we attach meaning too quickly.

Where I strongly agree with you is that freedom of reach matters, and that opaque platforms create distrust because no one really knows how decisions are being made behind the scenes. Transparency would go a long way toward restoring confidence.

I’m still here because I find value in what you write. I don’t see someone who has lost their voice, their clarity, or their relevance. I see someone navigating a media environment that is noisy, fragmented, and constantly shifting in ways that can feel personal even when they may not be.

Sometimes the explanation really is structural change and human behavior rather than intentional targeting. That may be less dramatic, but it’s often closer to the truth.

I appreciate the work you continue to put out, and I hope you keep writing.

27 more comments...

