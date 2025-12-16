The Birth of a Dumb New Age.

Author’s Note: Certain sentences of this dispatch may include a smidgen of sarcasm.

***

The other day a meme artist on Substack published a composition referencing “The Dumb Ages,” a term that, if future citizens experience an enlightenment of acumen, could very well describe our times.

Today I’d like to present a few anecdotes that might support the view that we are truly living in the Dim Ages.

We’ll start the list of “Stupid-is-as-Stupid-Does” nominees with the above meme, which depicts a 3-foot-by-3-foot square of plexiglass that most Americans (apparently) thought would stop an airborne, contagious virus in its tracks.

I should note that many grocery stores and convenience stores never installed such virus barriers or waited several months before installing plexiglass to protect clerks. This begs the question of why check-out girls - who did indeed touch every single item customers put on the conveyor belt - weren’t the most conspicuous casualties of a novel virus.

For example, we all know Sweden didn’t install these plexiglass barriers and, last I heard, the check-out girls in this Nordic nation are as healthy and alive as the lead singers of Abba.

According to the conventional wisdom of the Dumb Ages, viruses know who and when to attack and when to leave people alone.

The best-known example would be that Covid masks worked before citizens entered a restaurant and had to be worn while walking to a table. However, this NPI (billions sold!) could be safely removed when customers enjoyed their meal or sipped their wine or sweet tea.

Out of courtesy to other diners, once one’s tummy was full and a family was leaving the restaurant, masks should be re-applied and worn on the car ride home … where, once in the front door, they could be removed again, put on the bed stand or washed with bleach, to do it all over again the next day.

In the Dumb Ages, national “leaders” may have been smarter than they let on - or they understood that the majority of the people they were leading were dumber than a doorknob. (IMO this bootleg10-second video is symbolic of our Ages).

We were all told 9,500 times that vaccines work and were “95 percent effective” … but only if every person on the planet was also vaccinated.

Another dumb-and-dumber adage was that if one is vaccinated, he or she is definitely “protected” and will never get Covid. However, we were told everyone should still wear our Covid mask(s), guidance which made the reviled intelligent class scratch our heads.

In my opinion, the Covid masks were best understood as badges of the wearer’s alleged superior virtue. Personally, I viewed face diapers as advertisements of Low IQ, a handy marker that these were people I should steer clear of it all possible.

However, I do acknowledge that most of the world’s most brilliant people - people who do have an IQ that would get them in Mensa - also wore masks 16 hours a day. When the world’s most brilliant people are certifiably obtuse, “Houston, we have a problem.”

In the Age of the Dumb, strangers 66 inches inches away from us could infect us with a deadly virus. However, someone 73 inches away was not a lethal threat.

Those inclined to live dangerously were given permission to elbow bump their buddies.

Per the CDC, circa 2020-2023, notes from brass musical instruments repelled airborne contagious pathogens.

The first confirmed case of Covid in New York City happened on February 28, 2020. By the end of April, hundreds of thousands of Big Apple residents had been infected with more than 20,000 dying.

By the middle of April in the country of Taiwan (population 23.6 million), only six people had died from the same virus. Take-away: Depending on geography, the same virus affected people in massively different ways … which seemed non-sensical to a few skeptics (science deniers).

Covid, we were assured, came from bats, but only Chinese bats. American bats are A-O.K. and help control mosquitoes.

Non-masked NFL and college athletes could not contract the virus while they knocked the snot out of each other in a game or practice. However, the same athletes faced extremely high risks if, after the game or practice, they walked to the showers without a mask.

If your uncle Joe contracts this year’s flu virus, Natural Immunity “works” and is not a myth. However, if Uncle Joe contracted a novel coronavirus, this epidemiological concept is null and void and Uncle Joe must get his two doses of Pfizer (If he wants to keep his government contractor job).

In the Age of the Dumb, citizens were assured that Covid would race through the idyllic farms and barns of America’s non-vaccinated Amish communities.

Somehow, though, this family dodged the bullet.

The best and the brightest know that America’s Amish community is not being culled by Covid … nor polio, measles nor Hepatitis B. The slow and the dimmest have never thought about why the Amish are thriving without their shots, anti-depressants or Statins.

They also drink non-pasteurized milk!

In the Age of the Dumb, 90 percent of Americans believed it’s a scientific impossibility that vaccines might cause autism.

If pressed, in the Age of the Dumb, most Americans would either swear that dozens of their classmates in the 1970s and 1980s were also on the autism spectrum …. or that Global Warming created the autism epidemic.

One president single-handedly proves mass stupidity …

As recorded for the record in the Dumb Ages, President Joe Biden - who had been “sharp as a tack” the previous four years - developed rapid-onset dementia the week before his first presidential debate with Donald Trump.

Many people have probably forgotten that President Biden’s uncle was a WWII fighter pilot (wrong) whose plane was shot down (wrong) off the coast of New Guinea and then eaten by hungry cannibals - three false statements in one sentence, perhaps a record.

Some American citizens really believe Hunter Biden, the smartest man his father ever knew, actually made millions of dollars … selling oil and watercolor paintings.

History records that in the Age of Dumb, it was possible for 72 of the smartest experts in the Intelligence Community to all agree that the prurient and X-rated contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop were created not by the First Son, but by Russian Intelligence.

Furthermore - if you are as dumb as another door knob - every news organization in the country believed these 72 experts.

Epstein and Ghislaine …

In the Land of the Dumb, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked hundreds of young women and minor girls for decades … but only to themselves.

Epstein also grossed approximately a billion dollars in fees and commissions, which he earned from being one of the planet’s most-brilliant hedge fund managers, something no brilliant person believes for a second.

For those who are taxed by more than three seconds of thought, Les Wexner donated his $100 million Manhattan home to Epstein, perhaps because he is “such a nice young man.”

In November 2020, among voters who cast early votes in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Wisconsin, 100 percent happened to vote for Joe Biden. Among the hundreds of thousands of votes tallied between 1 and 3 a.m., Donald Trump managed to secure maybe two votes.

According to the claque of Democratic dunces in the U.S. Congress, hundreds of thousands of voters in six swing states decided to instantly change their votes from Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump after reading unusually persuasive posts on Facebook, posts authored by 20 English-as-a-second-language Russians operating out of a Moscow basement.

The political memes that swung the entire U.S. presidential election cost the Russians only about $30,000.

After the Civil War, the greatest insurrection in American history occurred when thousands of Americans - wielding hand grenades and AK-47s - stormed the U.S. Capitol, killing 42 senators and 125 Congressmen. (Maybe News Guard could fact check the casualty figures for me, but I remember it was shocking.)

Global Warming caused the blizzard of 2025 in Troy, Alabama.

According to historians and sociologists, The Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 rank No. 357 on the list of “Greatest Insurrections since the Civil War.”

Per the operative Dumb Paradigm, every photo published of the “embalmers clots” was photo-shopped.

Robert Reich’s Substack newsletter grew from 400,000 to 1.1 million subscribers - apparently because Substack’s new majority of followers considers Mr. Reich the greatest statesman and pundit our nation’s ever produced.

***

Recently, the public was told a borderline autistic African-American admirer of Donald Trump, who lived in his parents’ basement, decided to plant pipe bombs outside the DNC and RNC buildings to protest a presidential election that he already knew was going to be stolen from Trump when he started buying all the bomb parts a year before the election. Upon learning this, many Americans said, “Okay.”

Many Americans still believe inflation is low or “contained” and the only reason an Oreo Blizzard at Dairy Queen cost $6.76 is because of tariffs placed on the Oreo plant in Mexico City.

Many people say chem-trails did exist in 1965, 1975 or 1985 (just like autistic students).

In Conclusion …

People from our intelligent Current Age are aghast our ancestors once believed in the therapeutic benefits of blood-letting or virgin sacrifices to keep the gods appeased.

Many citizens thought heroes like Lance Armstrong would never cheat to win bicycle races or Barry Bonds wouldn’t cheat to hit more home runs.

For decades, nobody who mattered thought the Sackler family would sell an opioid (OxyContin) that executives at Purdue Pharma knew could and would destroy lives … or, if one company did this, they were confident our protectors in the government would stop this practice.

For my part, I say if people were dumb in the past, they’ll probably be dumb in the future.

The smartest person in world history will be the person who convinces the majority of the population they’ve been acting like dumb asses and, for their own health or the health and future of their children and grandchildren, should cease and desist with the embarrassing stupidity.

