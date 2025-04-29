Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
Cutting room floor text (I cut the paragraphs after the first two paragraphs. This is a hypothetical CDC press conference):

What if the official message was all propaganda or misinformation and disinformation designed to create a more totalitarian society and compel almost every person on the planet to get a mRNA “vaccine” nobody really needed?

Per my theory, this is not information any government official would be eager to disclose to the public.

For example, can anyone imagine a press conference where the director of the CDC announced:

“Today, in the interest of full disclosure and transparency, we’d like to announce that certain scientists funded by government agencies have, for some time now, been conducting experiments on how to make respiratory viruses more virulent or contagious.

“Today, we’d like to announce that a virus that had been altered in a lab probably did escape from one of our labs.

“CDC employees have been monitoring doctor’s offices, hospitals and assisted living residence homes and have found evidence that large numbers of people in certain communities did become sick with respiratory symptoms produced by this lab-produced virus.

“We have also interviewed and done antibody tests on many Americans who had Covid symptoms and can now confirm these people did become sick with symptoms produced by this virus months before we previously believed or previously reported.”

“The good news is the virus, while very contagious, isn’t killing many people. However, this virus apparently is making many people sick with ILI symptoms, some people very sick.

“Today, on part of the U.S. government, I would like to apologize for this lab escape and assure the American public that, in the future, we will do a much better job of not letting any “gain of function” viruses escape into communities … Thank you. There will be no questions ..”

To the best of my knowledge, a press conference like this has never been held.

Bill Rice, Jr.
I wish I was smart enough to piece it all together, connect most of the dots and say this is what happened and why.

But that's probably not going to happen. Recently, I've been thinking about what were the most important objectives or changes in the world. One obvious answer is that the Censorship Industrial Complex and this idea that "disinformation" was a grave threat took hold or was one obvious result.

It seems to me that the world's real rulers know that they have to control speech - either freedom of speech and/or "freedom of reach" - to realize the rest of their agendas. Covid was the perfect way to advance this goal.

This is also a self-preservation goal as these people and organizations no doubt understand the only way they could lose their power and control is if they are exposed for the villains they really are. But this could only happen in a world where free speech and reach actually existed.

I keep coming back to the scary thought that they aren't done with us. A more Orwellian world will allow them to finish the rest of their programs and ensure they are never exposed.

