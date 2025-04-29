But I figured it out pretty early on. Things that should have happened weren’t happening.

I’ve had a personal “crime theory” about Covid since at least April 2020.

My theory is that the virus that causes Covid could have been created in a lab, and this lab might have been in America … and said virus very possibly escaped and started making large numbers of people sick … months before official Covid.

The eureka finding of my research is not what I did find; but what I didn’t find. What I didn’t find is any evidence that said large number of deaths were happening around the world in 2019 or January or February of 2020.

From this simple observation, I reached the conclusion that the novel corona virus - if it exists and was contagious and was spreading - must not have been very “deadly.”

If my crime theory is correct, the entire foundation of everything surreal that happened between March 2020 and today is and was wrong.

My crime theory posits that very few people would have submitted to draconian lockdowns - for example, agreeing they should not be able to visit loved ones in nursing homes and hospitals - unless these people were convinced a “deadly” virus was spreading in the world.

The only reason that might make people go along with not sending their children to school or stop going to the jobs that pay their salaries - is if almost every global citizen actually thought these sacrifices would save “millions of lives,” including, perhaps their own lives, the lives of their children and parents and grandparents.

The “deadly virus narrative” was, arguably, THE most powerful narrative ever disseminated in world history.

I asked one question five years ago …

Early on, I asked myself: What if this officially-sanctioned narrative - spread by non-stop messaging - was completely false (aka a massive lie)?

What if the official message was all propaganda or misinformation and disinformation designed to create a more totalitarian society and compel almost every person on the planet to get a mRNA “vaccine” nobody really needed?

Per my theory, this is not information any government official would be eager to disclose to the public.

What’s the motive?

Per my theory (and from a study of history), I have concluded that powerful people - and criminals - often try to cover-up events or details that might be embarrassing if enough people discovered the truth.

That is, I’ve come to believe certain people and organizations possess strong motives to cover-up certain crimes.

Indeed, in criminal investigations and prosecutions, establishing a possible “motive” for a potential crime is always something investigators try to establish.

The motive for not revealing the truth (including confirmed evidence of “early spread”) would be multi-faceted, a motive shared by millions of people and thousands of important organizations.

Per my crime theory, hundreds of millions of deaths and life-altering medical conditions were caused by the response to Covid not by a virus that wasn’t really “deadly.”

The same response and mandates created economic hardship of a massive scale as well as the forfeiture of nine of the civil liberties (supposedly) protected by the U.S. Bill of Rights.

Thus, the possible motive for NOT revealing the truth would be that nobody wanted to be labeled as an accomplice who participated in a conspiracy that produced legitimate “crimes against humanity” and mass (unnecessary) misery.

Who investigates crimes?

In a crime scene investigation, it’s typically “public servants” paid by the government who investigate crimes and try to come up with their own “crime theories” and identify possible motives of suspects.

However, with the litany of Covid crimes, from the start, the lead suspects should have been … officials who work for government.

I quickly concluded that people who work for the government were never going to indict or investigate the people who pay their salaries.

I also quickly concluded that people in every important organization in the world had gone along with the crime (or did nothing to stop it).

Corporate CEOs, college presidents and professors, doctors, nurses, hospitals, medical associations, commissioners of sports leagues, mayors, governors, school boards, PTO presidents, unions, big law firms, bankers, every mainstream media journalist and editor - name a pillar of society and this esteemed community citizen quickly became an accomplice or facilitator of a conspiracy that ended up ensnaring far too many people to ever count.

About the only plausible excuse/defense conspirators could mount would be, “I didn’t know. I was duped.”

Or, maybe: “I was just following orders; I was doing what I thought was the right thing.”

But even this excuse was unlikely to be proffered as, in effect, this would entail millions of citizens making a a mass confession and admitting, “I’m actually pretty stupid. It turns out I’m the type of person who can be easily fooled.”

Or: “Yes, I guess I am one of those people who will enthusiastically follow orders even if I I know these orders are immoral and likely to cause great harm to my fellow man.”

The Perfect Crime …

By May 2020, I’d reached the conclusion the Powers that Be had conceived and executed the perfect crime - one where nobody who was charged with solving such crimes would do so and one where everyone who was involved (directly or indirectly) was never going to admit they helped make these crimes possible.

The crime was even more diabolical in that the millions of people who quickly suspected a crime against humanity was occurring would be censored, suppressed, attacked, maligned and/or de-monetized and not be able to reach enough people to make their alternative views known.

In effect, there were surprisingly few “adults in the room” and these adults simply didn’t have the influence or power to stop the crimes because, as it turns out, they don’t really matter. (Or, if these dissidents had partial freedom of speech, they didn’t have full “freedom of reach.”)

That is, the conspirators, who had thought of everything, anticipated there would be people that “are onto us,” but the key plotters of the crime had a plan to neutralize these would-be truth-tellers … and this plan worked as well.

Here’s when I knew they’d get away with the crime …

I can actually pinpoint the month I knew that the plotters/criminals were going to get away with this crime.

This month was May 2020 when I’d finished my early draft of a feature story on Tim and Brandie McCain (two people who had Covid in December 2019).

In my mind, this was a hugely significant story as, just these two cases (extrapolated to the world), proved early spread - and told me that millions of people must have already been infected by Covid by December 2019.

But no magazine or news organization was interested in my blockbuster story. (It took more than a month before I sent a draft to the editor of UncoverDC.com who did finally run this story, which did not “go viral.”)

My great “take-away” from the McCains’ case study was not just that early spread happened. The bigger and more sinister take-away was that nobody (who mattered) was ever going to investigate this and “confirm” these early cases.

I now knew no mainstream media “watchdog” journalism organizations were interested in telling this story and I knew the CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health weren’t even going to question the McCains or look at their extensive medical records.

***

It was at this point that I first conceived two maxims that, in the past five years, have proven to be iron-clad truths.

The first is that all important truth-seeking organizations are completely captured.

The second is that officials will never investigate anything they do not want to “confirm.”

Sherlock Holmes: “There must be a reason that dog didn’t bark.” Bill Rice, Jr: “There must be a reason virus sleuths won’t question anyone who had possible early Covid.”

“The dog that didn’t bark evidence” is/was everywhere …

In one famous case, Sherlock Holmes solved a murder by noting something that didn’t happen but should have happened

Namely, a dog, apparently famous for barking, didn’t bark during a crime. Holmes, who had previously observed this dog didn’t bark at his owner, then concluded the dog’s owner could have committed the murder.

In my Covid sleuthing, I’ve simply taken note of all the things investigators could and should have done if they simply considered the possibility a contagious, sickness-causing virus might have been circulating weeks and months before the December 2019 “Wuhan outbreak.”

If I was a Covid origins detective, almost everything I would have done - officials did not do.

I call this the “dog-that-didn’t-bark” evidence.

For the life of me, I couldn’t think of any good or legitimate reason investigators wouldn’t have at least interviewed Tim and Brandie McCain, talked to Tim’s doctors and nurses, examined his medical charts and kept testing both of them for antibodies.

Check this …

… Or, actually, I can think of one very good reason investigators might not make any effort to “confirm” early cases of Covid.

This reason would be that at least some powerful or influential person knew these people probably had “early Covid” and they didn’t want the public to know that many people (in America and around the world) were being infected with a sickness-causing virus before mid-December 2019.

Per my theory of this crime, public health “investigators” apparently had/have a motive to not perform common-sense investigations.

My crime theory flows from possible motives …

The motive that explains their actions (or their non-actions) would be that they didn’t want to confirm an event they knew could change the entire (bogus) Covid narrative.

Put it this way: If public health officials were NOT wedded to a single “settled-science” origins case theory theory (the Wuhan Wet Market Theory), out of natural scientific curiosity, they would have rushed to interview the McCains (and hundreds of other likely early cases).

it’s hard to imagine any citizen group criticizing public health officials for performing this due diligence investigation.

No intelligent citizens would have exclaimed, “Why are public health officials wasting their time investigating a possible earlier case?”

“That doesn’t makes sense” would have been said by… nobody.

The only down-side to performing such a common-sense investigation is that … the entire (scripted?) case theory might be harpooned or detonated.

For five years I’ve asked myself if the first confirmed cases were moved back a few months, why would this matter or be a shocking finding?

My answer also reveals and supports my theory of this crime:

It would matter because confirming the McCains’ early cases might also lead to officials confirming the earlier cases of people like Mayor Michael Melham of New Jersey and Uf Tukel and 10 other residents of Delray Beach, Florida and 106 people who had Covid antibodies in November and December 2019 based on the Red Cross antibody study (the CDC paper that took 10 months to publish).

If citizens add up enough “early cases” in enough U.S. states, the authorized story that only a couple hundred people had been infected in America by February 2020 would be hard for the public to believe.

***

Officials didn’t want to confirm any early cases because they must have known legions of people had already been infected - not just in China but in America.

Lockdowns to “stop spread” would have been understood to be futile; most Americans would understand that they didn’t need to get a rushed, experimental “vaccine” because the virus wasn’t really “deadly” (and many people had probably already been exposed to the virus).

And then there’s this - the “thermo-nuclear” scenario: Any real investigators working the origins case might start poking around and, perhaps, stumble upon another possible source of a lab leak.

My theory of this crime is that certain officials didn’t want to investigate and “confirm” early spread because they must have known this had definitely happened.

Which leads to this question: How did they know?

Anyway, that’s my theory of what probably happened with this crime and why - five years ago - I knew this crime would never be “solved.”

