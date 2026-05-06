FOLLOW THE MONEY: Did Covid avert a financial meltdown? In the Pandemic of the Century, somehow the rich got (much) richer. BlackRock, which manages more than $12.5 trillion in assets, is one such firm. If the economy or shadow banking system was getting ready to melt down in 2020, executives at firms like BlackRock would have probably known.

(Part 1 of 2) …

Six-plus years after the birth of official Covid, millions of skeptics are still trying to figure out the true story of Covid-19. At least some citizens still want to know what actually happened, why did this happen and how did this happen.

I myself am in this group. Recently, I’ve been trying to re-think key elements of the Pandemic Story. In today’s thought exercise, I’m seeking to view key developments through the framework of my “Early Spread” hypothesis. (My analysis is perhaps unique in that I’ve spent so much time focussing on the “When” questions.)

One reason I continue to pursue a project this intellectually challenging is that I know nobody in any official capacity is doing the same thing. As far as I can tell, nobody “who matters” is curious about answering any of these questions, which is a “tell” unto itself.

While the following summary of my thoughts might include several logical holes, I think it does comport with most components of my Early Spread hypothesis. (As always, reader feedback and critiques are welcome).

Free-flowing thoughts/Sequence of Key Events …

Everything that happens in the world happens for a reason(s) so there must have been a reason “Covid” happened. (Disclaimer: As readers will quickly discern, in this essay I completely dismiss the official version of events.)

… As the year 2000 approached, The Powers that Be (PTB) perhaps faced a major problem, an impending crisis that would/might threaten the continued existence of a corrupt Status-Quo system that was vitally important to the PTB.

This looming crisis was, perhaps, an impeding economic collapse and debt implosion/explosion. Per my hypothesis (one that’s actually shared by many others) … in the view of the PTB, this crisis demanded audacious/bold action, staged events that might solve this problem and qualify as the “solution” to said problem.

(Or, if nothing else, bring about a series of events that would effectively “kick the can down the road” a little longer, allowing TPTB to remain in exalted positions of leadership for the balance of their lives).

IMO, the solution embraced by TPTB was the creation of a “pandemic emergency,” which injected trillions of dollars into the economy and shadow banking system and, I argue, dramatically increased the mechanisms by which powerful organizations and governments could exert even greater control over the population in the future.

In turn, legal structures and developments that made greater control possible likely advanced the means to roll-out even more control mechanisms (such as digital ID, digital currency and censorship to thwart possible dissent).

A novel virus was sitting in a lab waiting for a mission …

Also, by this time, I believe one or more “mad scientists” on the government payroll had created a novel coronavirus in a lab.

Central to my speculation, this virus needed to be “field tested” to better ascertain how “deadly” this lab-created virus was and how many people would became ill from exposure to this virus.

Significantly, in my view, this virus could not be too deadly - a virus feature that might, in fact, kill the “plotters” and conspirators.

A quote from a purported “whistleblower” at the 4chan website in September 2019 supports my opinion that certain “operatives” in government already knew that this virus was not “deadly” to most people infected with it.

The intriguing quote: “I do not know any details on the actual genetics of the virus … But I know they have tested it multiple times already but in different ‘brand’ names.”

If one believes him, this “whistleblower” presumably already knew some kind of novel virus had already been released in several locations and, presumably, the same people had been observing hospitals and doctor office data to see how many people had became sick or died … or, more germane to my thesis, had not died.

However, the virus scientists had created in a lab was unusually “infective” or contagious. The cases I’ve identified in my citizen journalism - tens of millions of people who became sick - would simply be examples of citizens affected by what I call “early spread.”

Over years of elaborate advanced planning, a Pandemic was concocted and game-planned. Again, the manufacture of a faux pandemic was determined to be the best strategy to bring about this necessary Great Re-Set and forego any possible economic melt-down.

Per my hypothesis, a real and contagious virus was spreading through the population but many people (no doubt many millions of people) had already been infected by the novel and contagious virus by the time official Covid was announced in Wuhan, China on Dec. 31, 2019.

For this operation to be successfully enacted, it was vitally important that no person could know that this virus or pandemic might have originated in America and/or been a project of Nefarious Deep State forces.

IMO and per my hypothesis, China would be the designated “Patsy” as the nation where this new disease/virus originated.

That is, no one who mattered would ever suspect or seriously consider the possibility the pandemic might have originated in America or had been orchestrated by shadowy plotters associated with the U.S. government and/or the Deep State. (Personally, I don’t know why so many people would instantly dismiss this possibility.)

This discussion might, perhaps, give us an answer to the question of why and when the virus was released earlier

I also believe a “spreading contagious virus” in America - which, per my research, clearly did produce a spike in “sick” people - would likely be completely “missed” … provided there was no corresponding and conspicuous spike in all-cause deaths.

That is, any inflation/increase in case numbers of people with ILI symptoms would simply be attributed to the seasonal flu and/or common respiratory viruses that almost always occur in the fall and winter months. (FWIW, in my opinion, copious evidence strongly suggesting that early spread occurred was, in fact, missed. Or - maybe stated better - was dismissed, ignored and/or discredited as not possible.)

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The Covid Pandemic Production does not happen without this test …

Extremely important to the plot was the authorization of a new faux or dubious diagnostic test, the PCR test, which could produce massive numbers of virus “cases.” (Significantly - in a new development - people no longer had to be “sick” or receive medical treatment to be identified as a “case.”)

For Pandemic producers, it was very important that PCR tests (and antibody tests) not be administered to large numbers of citizens until after the Narrative was established that the virus had originated in China.

According to the scripted authorized narrative, the birth/origins of virus spread had to be determined to be much later than virus spread had actually commenced.

Covid deaths had to be manufactured - which, IMO, would be “democide” or some degree of homicide …

Since, for almost all citizens, the virus was not deadly, deaths from the “deadly virus” would have to be fraudulently created by major changes in hospital treatment protocols and other statistical frauds/deceptions which inflated the number of “Covid deaths.”

Early on in the official pandemic, a new mRNA “vaccine” would be touted as the only solution that would stop mass dying (the 4chan whistleblower also said this). Given this almost-universally-accepted “solution,” an unprecedented campaign would be launched to get (almost) every citizen on the planet inoculated.

(I don’t think “enriching Big Pharma” was a primary motive for staging Covid, but this was no doubt a side-benefit or perk of the program. Surreally, the program ended up enriching most hospital systems, some of which might have been in danger of shutting their doors to financial issues.)

Per my hypothesis (widely shared by contrarian thinkers), these injections, would actually kill a certain percentage of citizens, reducing the pension outlays in the future and also reducing future birth rates and, through the injection of immense sums of “Magic Printing Press” money, dramatically increase returns from the stock portfolios of institutional investors such as state pension systems. (See the work/research of my contrarian Substack colleague csofand).

“Early cases” would have to be concealed from the public less the public learn the virus was never really “deadly.” (It was vitally important to this plan that no early cases be “confirmed” as “Covid.”)

As I will develop in future articles, the hypothesis/official narrative that the coronavirus pandemic originated in China is starkly and notably different than any evidence that might suggest a contagious, lab-created virus originated in America.

For example, the “China Virus” Narrative - without question, THE authorized narrative - posits a virus that suddenly became ultra-contagious after it “jumped” species from bats to humans. That is, bats might be viewed as the real “villain” or cause of Covid.

In contrast, “mysterious” outbreaks of a novel virus first reported in America could, presumably, NOT be blamed on bats or “natural origins.”

Also, if such outbreaks happened to have been identified before the “cold and flu” season, such outbreaks would, I believe, have stuck many observers as curious. Per my conjecture, outbreaks of a mysterious and novel virus occurring in America would likely produce serious speculation that these illnesses might have been created by a virus that escaped or was released from an American lab.

IMO, this scenario could conceivably set off a chain reaction of real investigations that might qualify as a “thermo-nuclear truth bomb.”

Here, one might need to think about what the official narrative quickly did become … a novel virus that killed millions of world inhabitants. If “rogue” plotters in the U.S. government or Deep State produced this novel virus and pandemic, the ensuing scandal and public outrage would be unprecedented in scale and fury.

In my opinion, this thought exercise explains why evidence of “early spread” in America and other nations, perhaps perceived as originating from a lab-created virus, had to be concealed … or why genuine and honest “origins” investigations could NOT be allowed to happen.

***

Considered in their entirety, these threads or dots might explain how the government and/or pandemic planners could kill large numbers of people without anyone suspecting they had done this … and also advance the Great Re-set and World Digital Control, which, perhaps, had to happen to keep the world’s real rulers in positions of power.

Significantly, no person or organization (who mattered) would find any American finger prints at the “scene of the crime.” The entire focus of any origins “investigation” would be placed entirely on one nation, China, a nation which happens to be America’s arch enemy.

Essentially, per my belief, a virus made in lab was weaponized or used a ruse/canard to expedite a long-planned project, which would provide the PTB even more control over society and allow the tale’s real villains to remain in power indefinitely.

If ever definitively confirmed, “Early spread” would perhaps qualify as the one revelation which could expose the key aspects of the scandal. As such, IMO, it has always been vitally important to plotters to conceal evidence of Early Spread.

***

Teasing Part 2 …Questions that are still not answered or that should be asked by more people …

My main question is that if “Early Spread” happened, why couldn’t public health officials simply admit this?

Another question that still gnaws at me is how did the presumed pandemic plotters know that a new type of virus would be discovered in Wuhan, China (or some country outside of America)?

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