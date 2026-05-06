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Kendon Curtis's avatar
Kendon Curtis
11m

Follow the money & technology will provide you the COVID answers you seek. Keep it in mind that the globalist parasites who created Covid are also depopulation, eugenics, and uninformed euthanasia enthusiasts who would love an undetectable method for culling the human herd.

https://kendon.substack.com/p/arrest-them-6a2?r=1h4inv&utm_medium=ios

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whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
just now

It was the US, I'm certain of that. They started tinkering in 1965 with coronavirus, mutating it, et cetera. In 2002 they created the spike protein.

Have a look at this -it seems to make a lot of sense.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zoTCRd3QlA51iKYLjfLAPIYRgFaKte0I/view?usp=drivesdk

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