An inflation work-around or insurance policy: A silver dollar made with 99-percent silver in 1986 is now worth at least $63. It might be worth $100 next Christmas, but should be worth $200.

Unless you’re Bill Gates or Mark Zuckerberg, just about every citizen has to come up with “work-arounds” to deal with “Real Inflation.”

Companies also have a huge incentive to reduce expenses by any means possible, which allows shareholders to make more profit and also allows companies to conceal real inflation. For their part, Governments have a powerful incentive to “grow the beast” and make sure they never run out of money.

Examples of “micro” or personal inflation work-arounds include …

Cancelling paid subscriptions, “cutting the chord,” canceling the land line, dropping out of the local civic club (to save on dues), dropping the country club membership, going to the movies or sporting events less often, doing away with the weekly or monthly maid …

Eliminating or cutting back on dry-cleaning, buying chicken instead of steak, buying the generic or “store brand” instead of the more-expensive “name brand,” getting fewer haircuts, going to the dentist less often, playing fewer rounds of golf each year or hunting less often, etc.

Another cost-saving work-around, now utilized by 50 to 70 percent of Americans, is “cremation” instead of burial. (For the Establishment, a side benefit of this changing trend is it prevents autopsies on people who might have died from a vax injury).

When one itemizes daily life, he’s going to see “Inflation Work-arounds” everywhere.

When one tallies all of the work-arounds a typical family must now use, the public obtains a very different picture about “real inflation” … compared to, say, the government’s rigged CPI numbers.

***

About six years ago, I wrote an in-depth story on “inflation work-arounds.” Back then I was a freelance writer. Alas, no news organization was interested in running this piece - which is probably another example of a corporate media work-around. (Media companies pay “free-lance writers” far less often than they once did.)

The American Conservative did run (and pay me a modest stipend) for a story I wrote on “shrinkflation.” In 2019, “shrinkflation” - putting the same product in smaller packages - was glaring. In 2025, I think everyone would agree products are shrinking even more.

“Substitution”- when companies substitute cheaper ingredients or parts to save money and conceal real inflation - is also far more conspicuous. This practice explains why so many foods taste worse than they once did (for example, Mrs. Stouffer’s mac and cheese) ... or why so many products that used to last years now break in 12 months.

Work-Arounds in the Corporate World …

While I once created a list of about 25 family “inflation work-arounds,” I didn’t produce a comprehensive list of corporate work-arounds. Off the top of my head, examples of corporate work-arounds (to save money and, thus, keep inflation lower than it would otherwise be) include:

Out-sourcing manufacturing to cheaper-labor countries.

Using cheaper labor from illegal immigrants.

Making sure the supply of illegal immigrants isn’t staunched.

“Self check-out” at Wal-Mart.

Ordering fast-food by kiosk.

The popularity of Aldi’s.

A Dollar General store located every six blocks.

Companies eliminating pensions.

Colleges offering “on-line” courses (“distance learning” where students don’t have to drive to or live on campus.)

This work-around was very important …

Decades ago, “Mom going to work” … or families where both parents HAVE to work to maintain a middle class or “constant” standard of living.

Uber (cheaper than taxi cabs, but more drivers to tax and license).

AI.

Robotics.

Automation.

Digital currency or digital payments . (Companies don’t have to pay employees to keep up with the cash or make deposits and this reform reduces employee theft).

Working from home. (Companies don’t have to pay as much rent for employee work space).

Lobbying - for 16 years and counting - to keep the federal minimum wage at under $7.30. Before an increase in 2009, for 12 years, the federal minimum was was $5.15. (Adjusted for government-quoted inflation, the federal minimum wage in 2025 should be at least $10.60 - $3.35 less than it is today.)

Use “contract labor” for jobs previously performed by full-time employees (saving companies the expense of employee benefits).

Government work-arounds are designed to surreptitiously increase government revenues

Governments have employed more and more work-arounds - typically to raise more money/revenue without having to raise taxes. Examples include:

Installing thousands of red-light cameras (far more tickets).

Installing many more speeding and toll booth cameras (far more tickets).

Dramatically increasing the fines for speeding, running a red light or driving on a toll road.

The rigging of annual “official” CPI numbers, which dramatically reduces the cost-of-living increases the government pays Social Security recipients and federal pensioners.

Require that countless professions require a license, fees which often go to government and/or creates new government jobs to monitor the ever-expanding number of licensed professions.

Increase licensing fees on a regular basis.

Ensure certain businesses or entrepreneurs can’t obtain licenses for offering certain services. (For example, I once wrote a story on local spas that were trying to offer “teeth-whitening” services - until the Dental lobby stopped this infringement on their monopoly.)

Adding requirements for citizens to renew various government-issued licenses more frequently. (For example, renewing your driver’s license once every five years instead of once every ten years. Also, require the annual purchase of new license plates … or new license plate stickers.

Legalizing marijuana (and taxing it) and requiring the purchase of a license to sell and grow marijuana.

Legalizing sports gambling and almost all gambling … and then taxing the casino’s employees, the companies that offer gambling and requiring an expensive license for companies that are allowed to take bets.

Tax every person who wins more than $100 gambling.

Legalizing state lotteries and ensuring the State always maintains a monopoly on lotteries. (This means entrepreneurs like myself can’t start my own “numbers racket” in my neighborhood).

Tax the proceeds of lottery winners.

Pay off lottery jackpots over 20 years … or cut the jackpot amount in half if someone wants an “instant payment.”

Lie about the size of the lottery jackpot (government-sanctioned false advertising).

Tax the winners on Game Shows. (A “Jeopardy!” winner has to pay the State of California 13 percent of his or her “winnings” just because the show was taped in California and the contestant “worked” in this state for 22 minutes.)

The V word …

Mandate more and more “vaccines” for children (childhood vax schedule); for adults (mandatory flu shots if you work in a hospital or are in the military) and pets (mandatory rabies vaccines once every 1 to 3 years) … ensuring political kickbacks from Big Pharma, Big Medicine, Big Pediatrics, Big Vet.

Government vaccine mandates ensure more vaccination income for doctors, medical practices and hospitals, which ensures more taxes for the government.

As at least some citizens are starting to realize, “life-saving vaccine mandates” also ensure more early deaths, which reduces Social Security payments and government pension payments in the future.

Require permits for every building and renovation project.

Require permits or licenses for every activity said to cause or exacerbate Global Warming or Climate Change.

Pass tens of thousands of new laws and regulations, many of which entail steep fines for individuals and business that don’t comply with these laws and regulations.

Limit or reduce the amount of cash citizens can withdraw from their checking account or take out of the country.

Support and subsidize the “Censorship Industrial Complex” so no dissident commentary railing against these scams and rackets ever goes viral.

Give awards, promotions and myriad professional perks to everyone who protects the Status Quo.

Criminalize - and create more fines - imposed on citizens who promote allegedly “dangerous” or “extremist” “disinformation.”

Provide liability immunity to producers of all “vaccines,” ensuring these companies make billions of dollars in profits every year - proceeds that can be distributed to all organizations and individuals who protect the vaccine racket.

Fine and hunt down people who try to “live off the grid” or drink unpasteurized milk.

Expand the Police State , thereby producing more criminals and more criminal and civil fines.

Expand the Surveillance State , which allows more law-breakers to be identified, fined or imprisoned … and sends a message to those who might be disinclined to pay tributes to Big Brother.

Roll-out digital ID, social credit scores and digital money , “reforms” that will make it far easier to take law breaker’s money in the future.

Perhaps most importantly, protect the Fed and Money Printing at all costs.

Label citizens who still believe gold and silver are real money as “bugs” or “kooks” and continue to rig precious metals’ “markets” as long as possible.

When needed, start unnecessary wars and faux pandemics.

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me …

Work-arounds cited above - designed to maintain control, power and wealth for the Powers that Be - produce the work-arounds those with no power have to utilize every month.

Along with a $2.75 Hershey Bar in your stocking, I hope Santa leaves all good boys and girls an American Eagle silver dollar.

Next Christmas that candy bar will probably cost $3.10. The “dollar” - now worth $63 - might be worth $100 and should be worth $200.

My Holiday message to loyal subscribers and Substack readers everywhere:

“Post while you still can.”

