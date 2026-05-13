James Erdman III is a CIA officer who told a Senate Committee that managers of this intelligence agency have not been responsive to oversight requests of Senators and members of Congress and seemed to favor the natural-origins theory pushed by Anthony Fauci. When “virus spread” began was not discussed in the hearing.

As you might imagine, my ears perked up when I heard that Sen. Rand Paul was going to chair a Senate Homeland Security Committee meeting this morning about the “Origins of Covid” at a hearing that featured a “CIA whistleblower.”

Fox News provided a link to the hearing, which I watched in its entirety. Possessing a keen interest in the “Early Spread” hypothesis, I was particularly interested in seeing if the purported “whistleblower” or any senators might discuss the timeline of virus spread in China and in nations outside of China.

Unfortunately, the CIA “whistleblower” nor any of the Republican senators mentioned any of the evidence of early virus transmission I’ve presented in the past six years. (Note: No Democrats on the Committee even bothered to attend).

In an upcoming article, I will present more evidence of why I think “Case Zero” of Covid could not have occurred from a lab leak in Wuhan - at least in the months of October, November and December 2019 - which is the “authorized” origins narrative. I thus think Covid’s “origins investigations” still aren’t comprehensive and have ignored or failed to pursue significant alternative theories.

Still, this was an interesting hearing and I thought my readers might enjoy reading one summary of events. The following article was written by staffers from TrialSite News.

I was very flattered the author of this article included four paragraphs of text that referenced the “early spread” theories espoused by myself and Laura Mueller, a citizen researcher who has collaborated with me on several areas of “early spread” research.

Note: I added bold-faced text to emphasize sentences that I also found particularly interesting or that capture the main themes or take-aways from this morning’s hearing.

***

The Deep State Under Trump? CIA Whistleblower Ignites Explosive Senate Clash Over COVID Secrecy, Fauci, and the Limits of Oversight

trialsitenews

TrialSite Staff | Making Biomedical Research Evidence Accessible to All

May. 13, 2026, 11:43 a.m.

In a Senate hearing that often felt less like routine oversight and more like a stress test for the credibility of the American state itself, CIA whistleblower James Erdman III delivered sweeping allegations Wednesday, accusing intelligence officials, public health elites, and federal bureaucracies of suppressing or distorting critical information surrounding COVID-19 origins, gain-of-function research, and pandemic-era decision-making.

Led by Senators Ron Johnson and Rand Paul, the hearing mixed serious constitutional questions about secrecy and accountability with the increasingly combustible politics of post-pandemic America. Yet beneath the fireworks hovered an irony nobody fully resolved: Republicans now control the White House, Congress, and much of the executive apparatus itself. If a “deep state” still governs Washington beyond elected authority, then it presently operates under President Donald Trump.

The Allegations Were Extraordinary

Erdman, a career CIA operations officer formerly assigned to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s Directors Initiative Group (DIG), did not speak cautiously. He alleged that intelligence leaders “downplayed” the possibility of a laboratory origin for SARS-CoV-2 and that the resulting failures produced “a cover-up, wasted resources, and a failure to properly inform policymakers.”

Most explosively, Erdman directly accused Anthony Fauci of intentionally shaping the intelligence community’s analytical process through a network of allegedly conflicted scientific advisers tied to federally funded biodefense and public health ecosystems.

He further alleged that CIA managers retaliated against analysts who supported the lab-leak hypothesis and illegally monitored investigators involved in the DIG review.

None of these claims were independently verified during the hearing. No documentary evidence was publicly introduced substantiating the most severe allegations. But the testimony itself was extraordinary both in scope and in tone. This is because the whistleblower came forward at great risk and asked that his report remain with the Senators for the time being and not the public.

Beyond Wuhan: A Broader Biodefense State

The hearing’s most important theme extended far beyond Wuhan.

Erdman repeatedly argued that post-9/11 biodefense expansion blurred the lines separating:

intelligence agencies,

military biodefense programs,

public health authorities,

federally funded gain-of-function research,

and academic scientific networks.

According to his testimony, this created an “oversight-resistant ecosystem” sustained by overlapping grants, national security priorities, scientific prestige, and institutional self-protection.

That point deserves serious attention.

For years, debates over COVID origins have been flattened into simplistic binaries: “natural spillover” versus “lab leak,” science versus conspiracy, patriotism versus dissent.

Erdman’s testimony instead described something more structurally complex — a sprawling transnational biodefense infrastructure in which intelligence agencies, universities, contractors, pharmaceutical interests, and public health bureaucracies increasingly overlap while meaningful oversight struggles to keep pace.

The Contradiction at the Center of the Hearing

Yet the hearing also revealed the growing instability of the “deep state” narrative itself.

Senators Johnson and Paul repeatedly invoked entrenched bureaucratic resistance and called for a new “Church Committee” style investigation into intelligence agencies. But unlike during Trump’s first presidency, Republicans now control both Congress and the executive branch. Arguably, Trump has more power than any president in history, at least modern history.

That reality complicates the politics considerably.

If agencies continue resisting subpoenas, withholding records, or slow-rolling transparency efforts, responsibility can no longer be assigned solely to prior administrations or ideological opponents. The permanent machinery of government — intelligence structures, classification systems, contractors, regulatory networks, and career bureaucracies — now ultimately operates under Trump-appointed leadership.

The implication is uncomfortable for both parties:

America’s accountability crisis may no longer be reducible to partisan control at all.

What About Other Theories?

Notably, the hearing did not delve into broader alternative theories surrounding SARS-CoV-2’s emergence and early spread beyond the singular focus on Wuhan.

In a controversial January 2025 TrialSite News opinion essay, Laura Mueller and Bill Rice Jr. argued that influenza-like illness spikes, delayed antibody testing, archived Red Cross blood samples, and suppressed early respiratory data may suggest the virus circulated inside the United States earlier than officially acknowledged.

The article further questioned whether U.S.-linked biodefense, gain-of-function, and pandemic preparedness programs received insufficient scrutiny compared to Chinese laboratories.

Importantly, the piece was published as opinion analysis—not verified investigative reporting—and many of its conclusions remain speculative and inferential rather than proven. Still, the article underscores a growing reality: public distrust now extends not only toward Beijing, but toward the entire transnational ecosystem of public health agencies, biodefense networks, intelligence structures, and scientific institutions that shaped the pandemic response.

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Oversight or Political Theater?

Watching the hearing carefully, at times, the hearing drifted toward a somewhat populist spectacle:

sweeping corruption insinuations,

emotionally charged rhetoric,

generalized attacks on media,

and broad claims about institutional betrayal.

Still, several questions raised remain legitimate and unresolved in this important hearing, thanks to Senators Johnson and Paul:

Why do key COVID-era records remain classified years later?

Why does Congress struggle to enforce subpoenas?

Why was no comprehensive bipartisan COVID after-action review ever completed?

Were conflicts of interest involving gain-of-function oversight adequately examined?

Notably absent from the hearing: Democratic lawmakers. Their absence allowed Republicans to dominate the narrative unchallenged, but it also reinforced Erdman’s own warning that the country remains incapable of conducting a truly bipartisan pandemic reckoning. Senator Johnson was shocked by the lack of interest, and TrialSite concurs that it’s a disturbing signal.

Yes, COVID did not merely intensify America’s crisis of institutional trust.

It ripped the façade off the machinery itself.

Source: Senate hearing led by Senators Ron Johnson and Rand Paul featuring CIA whistleblower James Erdman III, May 2026. C-SPAN transcript and video testimony.”

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