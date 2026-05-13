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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
36m

He said it well. Group think prevailed. I bet his testimony never reaches regular TV or the Newspapers!

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2 replies by Bill Rice, Jr. and others
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
7m

I pray guilt on his soul , made him come forward. 🙏

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