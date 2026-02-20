Ellie Leonard is one of the liberal Substack authors, who can’t stand Donald Trump, who’s parlayed her ideology into eye-opening subscriber metrics. For example, Ms. Leonard has 564,000 subscribers - 210,000 more than Dr. Robert Malone and 330,000 more than Alex Berenson. Recently, Ms. Leonard has been focussing almost entirely on researching the Epstein files.

Like I knew would (rapidly) happen, liberal and novice Substack author Kait Justice (who I profiled a month ago), has already blown past my total subscriber numbers.

As I noted in my previous article, Ms. Justice (real name Kaitlyn Pierce ) quickly established a niche as one of the more impressive “citizen journalists” who is digging through the Epstein files.

The point I want to make with today’s dispatch is simply that content providers who might be labelled as avid anti-Trumpers are experiencing incredible and rapid growth on Substack at the same time that “conservative” or “Covid Contrarian” authors are losing subscribers or barely treading water.

To quantify this phenomena, Kait didn’t start her Substack newsletter until Oct. 6, 2025.

In approximately three months, her newsletter had already reached 3,600 subscribers and in four months, she now has more than 8,600 subscribers.

In the past month, Kait’s total number of subscribers has more than doubled (increased by more than 5,000 subscribers).

For context or comparison purposes, in the past month, I have lost 39 subscribers. (I should also note that during recent months, I have also written many “Epstein stories” and, in fact, was publishing Epstein stories 40 months ago when no liberal writer on Substack cared about this scandal).

***

Probably because few other writers are itemizing these Substack subscriber trends, I decided to compare my subscriber growth on Substack to that of Ms. Justice’s.

According to Substack-provided metrics, I now have 7,853 total subscribers - a figure I’ve reached in 41 months as a Substack author.

As noted, In 3 months Kait’s newsletter had reached 3,600 total subscribers.

For context, It took me, eight months to reach 3,600 total subscribers.

The metric info that follows should illustrate how my growth rate slowed dramatically … and/or how much better liberal writers are now doing on Substack …

In approximately 4 months, Katie Justice had reached more than 8,600 total subscribers .

For purposes of comparison, it took me 34 months to reach 8,000 subscribers. Since I broke through to 8,000 subscribers (with 8,002 on July 20, 2025), I have now lost 149 “net” subscribers.

Per my analysis, in the past 41 days (approximately from Jan. 10th), Kait has added 5,300 new subscribers, an average of 129 new subscribers per day.

In the same span of time (since Jan. 10th), I have lost 61 total net subscribers, which averages out to 1.5 lost subscribers per day.

Per my best estimate, Kait’s subscriber numbers passed mine about a week ago and she is pacing to break the 10,000-subscriber figure by the end of this month.

(Thanks to any readers who might share this analysis with other “Covid Contrarian” or “Freedom” writers who might have noticed similar trend-changes in their Substack metrics.)

At one time, Substack Contrarians were experiencing similar growth …

I do think it’s worth noting that for the first eight months of my newsletter - just like Kait Justice and today’s crop of more-liberal Substack authors - my newsletter was also rapidly adding many new subscribers every day, week and month (albeit not nearly as many as Kait and other liberal writers are now accumulating on a weekly basis).

For example, four months into my Substack newsletter, I already had 2,060 total subscribers, which means I was once averaging 50 new subscribers every day. (In the last five weeks, I’m losing, on average, 1.3 subscribers per day).

IMO, a great investigative journalism project for a citizen journalist would attempt to identify why so many liberal authors are rapidly adding subscribers on Substack at the same time most “conservative” or “Covid Contrarian” writers are either losing subscribers or treading water. (Per my analysis, many “Covid Contrarian” authors have approximately the same number of subscribers, or fewer, than they had a year ago.)

While some of my subscribers have advised me to drop my “Substack metric” stories or say these changes are explained by subscription over-saturation, I still don’t understand why subscription trends seem to be so clearly skewed according to the political ideology of the authors.

To apply Covid vernacular, causation doesn’t necessarily equal “correlation.” But, FWIW, I have picked up on what I think could be a significant possible idealogical correlation as it involves one’s prospects of experiencing Subscriber Growth on Substack.

If you are liberal - or might have contracted an extreme case of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” - it appears your prospects of experiencing exciting results on Substack is much greater than that of any author whose politics might lean conservative or a writer who might be an avid supporter or defender of Donald Trump.

Note: I should mention that I am actually a fan of the citizen research Ms. Justice has done with the Epstein files. As far as I can tell, most of her dispatches have little if anything to do with President Trump. However, this said, there’s no doubt she is not a fan of President Trump and would probably self-identify as liberal or progressive.

To share one anecdote, after I wrote my feature story on Ms. Justice, one of my subscribers checked out her newsletter and subscribed to it based on my recommendation. Alas, a few days later, he told me he unsubscribed because he quickly picked up on what he viewed as the author’s anti-Trump focus.

More context, another ‘TDS’ example and more comparisons with Substack’s ‘Covid Contrarian’ All-Stars …

Kait Justice is not the only liberal Substack author who seems to be capitalizing on the blood-in-the-water instinct to “get” President Trump via the Epstein files.

In my previous article, I noted that Kait has been a regular podcast guest with fellow liberal author Ellie Leonard, who writes “The Panicked Writer” Substack and now seems to be working full-time on the Epstein beat.

(In my view, Ms. Leonard’s “TDS” is more acute than that of Kait Justice, but if she despises Trump that’s her prerogative. Like Kait, I’ve read some of her work and listened to some of her podcasts and can say that I have learned several interesting details about Epstein’s operation due to her intensive research).

At the time I wrote my January 11th feature on Kait, Ms. Leonard had 560,000 subscribers. Today, five weeks later, she has 564,000+ subscribers. Thus, Ms. Leonard has grown her total subscriber figure by “only” 4,000 in several weeks.

Still, I’d be willing to bet a Happy Meal at McDonald’s that no conservative Substack author or avid defender of President Trump has added 4,000 new subscribers in the past 37 days.

Gulp ….

FWIW, Ms. Leonard, by a vast margin, has far more subscribers than all of the “Covid Contrarians” I identified in a ranking from 13 months ago.

On Jan. 11, 2025, Dr. Jospeh Mercola led the pack of Covid Contrarians with 392,900 subscribers. Alas, Dr. Mercola’s subscribers fell off a cliff as he now has only 332,000.

Today, the leading Substack Contrarian is Dr. Robert Malone, who has 354,000 subscribers. But even Dr. Malone has lost 4,000 subscribers since May 7, 2025.

Ellie Leonard, who I’d never even heard of until recently, has 210,000 more subscribers than Dr. Malone … and 319,000 more subscribers than Alex Berenson.

According to his published sub figure, Berenson currently has 235,000+ subscribers, which is 9,000 fewer than he had 13 and 8 months ago (244K).

A Note about Notes …

As most Substack regulars know by now, a couple of years ago, the founders of Substack debuted a new feature called “Notes,” which is a way for content creators to share shorter content with the platform’s users. (This is really Substack’s version of X).

For many months now, I’ve been trying to use posts and comments on Notes to hopefully grow my reach and my number of subscribers.

In one sense, my effort has been successful as I now have 17,130 “followers” on Notes (compared to 7,853 “subscribers).

Note: Readers of Notes don’t have to “subscribe” to get my Notes and, thus, most of my “followers” won’t receive my articles proper.

However, I can now report - that at least for this “Covid Contrarian” - Notes has been a flop in my effort to grow my subscribers and, hopefully my number of “paid subscribers” - the Substack users who provide my “citizen journalist” income.

To support my theory that regularly using Notes doesn’t boost one’s total subscribers, I can report that in the past seven months, I’ve added approximately 2,500 “followers.” In the same 7-month period, I lost 144 subscribers (from 7,997 to 7,853).

I’ve also been curious about how many people are actually reading my Notes. One way to gauge this is to count the number of “likes” a given Note generates.

Most of my Notes generate from about four to 15 “likes,” which isn’t many but is an improvement from several months ago.

However, I note (excuse the repeated puns), that Kait Justice’s Notes get far more “likes” than my provocative and (usually) original Notes.

For example, Kait and myself recently made a post on Notes about the former Prince Andrew getting arrested. Her Note (from a day ago) has generated 412 “likes” an been re-stacked 90 times. My Note (from early this morning) has, so far, generated seven “likes” and one re-stack.

Again, I note that, as of six days ago, Kait and I had the exact same number of subscribers and, I assume, roughly the same number of “followers” on Notes … so I don’t know why she’s killing it on Notes and my Notes are almost all laying an egg.

(See today’s Reader Comments for bonus content on why I think Notes is so important to the founders of Substack).

I saved my worst metric for last …

Lastly, in a little more than a year, I’ve gone from 312 paid subscribers to 251 this afternoon (a decrease of approximately 20 percent).

For her part, Kait has made several posts expressing gratitude for all the paid subscribers she’s now generating as this will hopefully allow this single mom with three kids to do her important citizen journalism work full-time.

I don’t know what percentage of Kait’s 8,600 subscribers are “paid” (she has at least 100 as she has an orange check-mark badge), but if the figure is like that of most Covid Contrarians it’s now somewhere around 3 percent (or lower). My paid ratio, which used to be 4.7 percent, is now 3.2 percent.

For myself, it would be interesting to learn if Substack’s more liberal writers have a higher ratio of paid subscribers than “conservative” authors.

This rapidly-growing cohort of citizen or “independent” journalists certainly has far more total subscribers and, almost certainly far more “followers” on Notes.

I also believe this group’s prospects of attracting enough subscribers to make $40,000 or $50,000 year on Substack appears to be much greater than my prospects, which now seem to be nil.

Anyway, per my analysis, it literally pays to have a robust case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

