Bonus Content:

Per my research and to the best of my knowledge, in the eight-plus years since its founding in 2017, Substack has never turned a profit. However, my speculation* (see comment below) is that the valuation of Substack has never been higher.

This, IMO, is explained by the huge number of Narrative-protecting writers who have discovered and flocked to Substack in the past 18 or so months. Any negative stigma that might have once attached to Substack (as a haven for “kooky” and “dangerous” Covid conspiracy theorists) is now long gone.

Notes, per my speculation, was a very important new feature because if the founders of Substack ever want to sell this business, all the posting activity and “followers” of Notes could be quickly “monetized” (via simply introducing paid ads like X and Facebook sell).

Notes has been popular enough to bring more people to Substack and keep these users on the platform for more hours of each day.

I think these recent developments explain why Substack could sell for a very large sum of money even though the company has never made a profit. I also don’t think Substack would find any willing buyers if it was still widely perceived as the speech platform for people who reject or challenge all of the authorized Narratives.

My worry is that if Substack did ever sell, the new owners might not be as “pro-free speech” as the founders and current owners of Substack are, or once were.

In my opinion, the tenor and make-up of Substack has noticeably changed probably to mollify the Powers that Be and to make it a more attractive media property in the future.

All of this said, and as mentioned in today’s articles, Notes hasn’t helped me increase my income and I don’t see much evidence my “reach” has significantly increased because I now make multiple posts and comments on Notes.

P.S. I do enjoy reading others’ Notes and actually think Substack’s version of X is better than X.

Regarding my propensity to “speculate" in my articles ...

I should note that a growing number of former subscribers have criticized my use of “speculation” in some of my articles.

Most noticeably, I have lost subscribers who are turned off by my speculation about “chemtrails” and my speculation that Jeffrey Epstein was working for Israel or billionaire supporters of Israel who were probably advancing the goals of the Israeli government.

Here’s a sample comment I recently received from a former subscriber:

“I enjoyed the content focused on COVID and reflections on it while it lasted as well as your contrarian views. But lately your articles have just become pure speculation on everything fro contrails to Israeli conspiracies. There are plenty of writers and podcasts that go there. I wish you the best, but what you’re doing isn’t for me. The latest Israel conspiracy piece was about the last straw.”

My comment: I appreciate this former subscriber’s prior support and respect her right to unsubscribe.

As I’ve written elsewhere, I don’t see anything wrong with a writer speculating when it’s very unlikely any “proven” facts are ever going to be disclosed to the public (for example, from whistleblowers).

I usually try to label my speculation as such and do try to provide the reasons I have formed certain theories or hypotheses.

As I have also noted - from an analysis of my subscriber and Page View metrics - I know that I now lose subscribers whatever I write about these days.

As long as Substack lets me, I’m going to keep writing about topics that interest me and that I think might be interesting to at least some of my readers.

I’m a staunch defender of writers who aren’t afraid to speculate based on certain dots they have connected or their own use of logic.

