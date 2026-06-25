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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
9m

The biter bit..?

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Geoff Wexler's avatar
Geoff Wexler
1h

China has a point, yet they're certainly not without blame as the #2 or #3 most liable country in the global collusion, according to the Lord's https://WHOtoSTOP.org I was honored to scribe. BTW, you sitting on it with your anointed platform is still being rebuked by Goð. China must account for # 13 and #25 on the list.

#13 CN112220919A - Nano coronavirus recombinant vaccine taking graphene oxide as carrier - Google Patents https://share.google/agTfWZUtV5jsejAsf

#25 CN208317981U - An insectivorous bat breeding cage - Google Patents https://share.google/ub6a8nb6igTfLDIMe

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