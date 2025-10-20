Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
9h

Cutting-room floor text snippets …

Charlie’s father, Martin Sheen, is probably not considered a legendary actor, but maybe he should be as several of his film roles (Apocalypse Now, The Dead Zone, etc.) were powerful and he was the lead actor on “The West Wing,” one of the most successful TV dramas of my lifetime (although I never watched one episode due to the shows political spin).

***

Charlie did get to travel to movie locations with his father, who for years battled his own demons with alcoholism. (As an 11-year-old, Sheen was in the Philippines for the filming of Apocalypse Now, an all-time great film that spawned another riveting documentary on the making of this epic movie).

***

While some might dispute Sheen’s acting talent, his body of work proves he can excel in intense film dramas and possessed stellar comedy instincts and could carry several TV shows for many years.

***

(My wife Carrie’s review of Denise Richard’s interview is that she uses the f-word far too much.)

***

Charlie Sheen even went on a 20-city tour where people actually paid to hear him pontificate on whatever out-there thoughts popped into his mind. Today, Sheen says he regrets the freak show tour, which he says was a way of “exploiting” his personal reputation and myriad dysfunctions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Bill Rice, Jr. and others
Steve C's avatar
Steve C
9h

As usual, you have a keen eye! A few weeks ago, My wife was watching the documentary in the kitchen when I walked in to get coffee.... I was immediately hooked. Charlie was naturally disarming, candid (sometimes uncomfortably so), and his story was quite compelling. THANKS for your very accurate review.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture