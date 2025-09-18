If Charlie Kirk faked his own death and is actually alive, wouldn’t this mean that for the rest of his life he could never see a wife and two children he loved? Or did his wife also sign-off on such a bizarre decision?

I just read an essay that made many thought-provoking points which resonate with me. However, the author’s essay contradicts itself in spots and the author makes a few conclusions I certainly wouldn’t make.

For example, the author (“Miri’s Massive Missives” of Substack) writes that an “extraordinary plethora of evidence” suggests that the Charlie Kirk “assassination” was NOT “real,” meaning, I guess, that this (alleged) assassination was faked.

The author makes one excellent point:

“Whether a media narrative is true or false, the best way to discern that is through deploying reason, not emotion.”

“… Therefore, it's always better to step away from the situation, and allow our emotions to subside, before coming to a view.”

Regarding Charlie Kirk’s death, I’ve now read probably a dozen articles where authors point out numerous odd or seemingly illogical details of the assassination story that’s been shared by the media or officials so far.

As I write today, it seems to me that numerous questions demand better answers and I certainly go along with the view the public has yet to receive the full and true story yet.

However, I must say I’m surprised so many authors and readers seem to be convinced that Charle Kirk was NOT “assassinated.” (Here’s another Substack author who raises a few interesting points, but has concluded the assassination was a “hoax.”)

What these citizens, content creators and influencers are saying is that the “assassination” was “faked.”

In my opinion, this opinion is preposterous and asinine … Or, by employing the above-mentioned “reason,” makes no reasonable sense.

Per this view, Charlie Kirk is actually alive somewhere right now. Not only did he participate in his own staged assassination, everyone who heard a gun shot and then saw Kirk suddenly stop speaking and slump over must have been duped by an incredibly elaborate ruse.

In thinking about the Charlie Kirk “faked assassination,” I couldn’t help but think about several other seminal events in American history that millions of people are also convinced were “faked.”

Probably 20 million Americans believe Epstein is alive

Of these conspiracy theories, one of the most commonly-held is the strongly-held view that “Jeffrey Epstein is alive.”

To be clear, I allow it’s probably possible to fake the death of one man.

But, using reason, I can’t think of one plausible “reason” that the numerous accomplices who would’ve had to participate in such a faked death … would actually do such a thing.

I recently wrote a column on “risk-benefit” analyses. It seems to me the risk of incontrovertible evidence turning up that Epstein has been alive all this time would/could completely blow up the Deep State and, very possibly, lead to the break-up of the United States of America.

If Epstein was alive this would mean numerous agencies and departments of the U.S. government arrested a man for operating a sex-trafficking/extortion operation (which key leaders in our government must have orchestrated and/or condoned) …

… then staged this person’s death … then whisked him to a deserted island or hidden compound … then paid for extensive plastic surgeries, then paid off every accomplice who got him to his hide-away and who knows he’s been living at this place all along … all after telling the American people one of the most brazen lies in world history (that Public Enemy No. 1 was definitely dead.)

Hypothetically, I guess, all of the above could have happened.

The question few people seem to have asked themselves - is how would any conspirators know with 100-percent certainty that for the next 20 to 30 years nobody would ever produce evidence Epstein was alive?

The only counter-theory I’ve read that attempts to answer this question postulates that government spy agencies must protect their secret operatives. If they didn’t do this, few people would take the risks to become a secret operative in the future.

Officials would have some splainin’ to do …

If and when Epstein turned up alive, such a “case development” would - shall we say - be awkward to explain.

Regarding the “Epstein is alive” storyline, one would need to tally all the government officials who said definitively that Mr. Epstein was dead. As it turns out, this is not a small list and actually includes almost every important leader in the federal government.

Future press conference:

“Well, we all thought he was dead, but, as you know, such matters are sometimes hard to determine … The president has appointed a commission to ascertain how the subject actually made it to the rain forests of Brazil …”

While I think Epstein is not only merely dead, but really quite sincerely dead, nothing would tickle me more than for this particular man to turn up alive.

For years, I’ve been pulling for one “thermo-nuclear truth bomb” to detonate … and “proof of life” of the world’s most infamous sex trafficker might actually trip this light fantastic …

… leading, one hopes, to The Great Purge of sinister, incompetent and corrupt leaders that might save our country even late in the fourth quarter.

Calculating the odds …

In my view, if the chance anyone could use their mobile device to snap a photo or record video of an alive Epstein was assessed at, say, 1-in-10,000, my bet is that … exactly zero officials would accept this minuscule risk or conclude, “yes, it’s worth any future risk to go ahead and fake this asset’s death.”

Presumably, the same logic would also apply to Charlie Kirk’s “faked assassination.”

The only organization that could pull off such an elaborate ruse would be an agency like the CIA (or Mossad), which, one allows, might have its own diabolical reasons for assassinating such a person.

But my question is why would plotters go to all of the trouble of hiding Kirk from the world for 50 years when they could have just assassinated him?

Why would anyone actually fake an assassination when the possibility would always exist the victim could later turn up alive?

*** (I think a conspiracy exists to suppress the reach of citizen journalists who are perceived as a threat to the Status Quo. Charlie Kirk was probably high on the list of people the Establishment didn’t want to see become more influential.) ***

Share

Is Kirk himself in on the conspiracy?

Per this theory - and by using “reason” - Charlie Kirk himself must have signed-off on such a hoax, which makes zero sense as this was a man who was actively seeking public attention as he thought such attention benefitted the mission of his organization.

For altruistic reasons, Kirk aspired to be an influential political figure. Many pundits have opined that Kirk, one day, might have become the president of the United States.

Needless to say, it’s impossible to run for president - or lead a growing political movement - if everyone believes you are deceased.

Speaking for myself, I do not believe a man who relished the give-and-take of engaging in important civic debates would voluntarily forgo such activities for the remainder of his life.

If Kirk’s assassination wasn’t real, and he later turned up alive, the first thing he’d have to explain is why he participated in an elaborate conspiracy to fake his own death.

Unless this was one whale of a story, many supporters who’d signed on to his cause might resign from his burgeoning movement.

Plus, by faking his own death, Kirk would be giving up the opportunity to raise two children he deeply loved and the opportunity to ever see his wife again - unless, one believes, his children and wife were also in on the conspiracy, which, to me, is another non-sensical and inexplicable notion.

All of the above doesn’t mean I’m not open to conspiracies, which I know occur all the time.

Covid was/is certainly a massive conspiracy and cover-up.

The project to hide a “President’s” obvious dementia was a conspiracy of thousands, pulled off over at least four years.

The activities to protect the identify of Epstein’s real boss(es) and protect all of his many VIP clients involved hundreds of participants and, thus, was a massive conspiracy and cover-up.

Epstein, in my opinion, was probably murdered just like Charlie Kirk was undoubtedly murdered.

The difference between the assassination of both men was Epstein’s (likely or possible) murder happened in a secluded jail cell in the middle of the night while Kirk was murdered in broad daylight in front of thousands of traumatized citizens.

Every decent-minded, justice-seeking citizen wants to know the real and full details surrounding the deaths of both men.

In Conclusion …

Today, the default instinct of millions of citizens is to believe sinister conspiracy theories, which is another way of saying huge swaths of the population no longer trust our trusted authorities.

However, just because some of us believe in some conspiracies doesn’t mean we should automatically believe every case theory.

Reason is as reason does … and preposterous claims are preposterous claims. Jettisoning threads of conspiracy theories that insult common sense does not a Bad American make.

The credibility and judgement of skeptics is enhanced when we reject implausible storylines and focus on details of the many possible conspiracies that don’t meet the standards of reason.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.