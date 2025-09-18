Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
11h

If, for sake of argument, Charlie Kirk participated in a conspiracy to fake his own assassination and then the current suspect, Tyler Robinson, was tried and convicted of this non-death ... and then put to death by firing squad ... said death would have to be on the conscience of Charlie Kirk.

I don't think Charlie Kirk would ever be a party to such a crime.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 replies by Bill Rice, Jr. and others
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
11h

I have no doubt Mr. Kirk has died because, inadvertently and regrettably, I saw the video in which I heard the crack of a gunshot, and saw the impact on human flesh.

I also saw the video of his lifeless body being carried to an emergency vehicle.

And because I'm grounded in reality.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies by Bill Rice, Jr. and others
112 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture