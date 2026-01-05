This man - not Tucker Carlson or Joe Rogan - is the TV news anchor we’re told is going to transform the world via bold, real journalism … beginning right now.

As the world summons all its courage and moves into the Year of our Lord 2026, many world inhabitants were stunned (or amused) by the announcement that CBS News is now - damn the torpedoes - going to start reporting the “plain truth.”

The statement of journalistic principles was issued by new “CBS Evening News” anchor Tony Dokoupil, who stated that, with “too many stories, the press has missed the story“ by prioritizing the perspectives of “advocates and not the average American” or by putting “too much weight in the analysis of academics or elites”.

According to the news anchor of one of the world’s best-known mainstream media news organizations, journalists should now be held accountable. The celebrated journalist acknowledged that people “do not trust us like they used to” due to perceived bias in “all of legacy media”.

In the future, Dokoupil pledged that viewers would come first, ahead of “advertisers, not politicians, not corporate interests,” including CBS’s own corporate owners.

In a follow-up statement after the you-know-what hit the fan, Doukipil pointed out that “CBS Evening News” is “a massively important show … It’s the oldest, boldest, most storied, battle-scarred and proud show, I think, in television news.”

Furthermore, he added, “The strength of our nation is that we benefit from fair reporting and the open discussion of all ideas. For more than 60 years, the EVENING NEWS has been a bedrock of that process. I’m honored to join a fearless team at this important moment, and with what I can promise is a commitment to trust and the plain truth.”

Commentary:

I was motivated to write today’s Substack dispatch because the edicts of Mr. Doukopil (and new CBS News managing editor Bari Weiss), directly challenge the very first of my iron-clad New Abnormal Maxims.

This maxim states that all important truth-seeking organizations are “completely captured.”

Per CBS’s statement of principles, going forward, “CBS Evening News” will no longer be captured and, in fact, is going to report the “plain truth” wherever its journalists, researchers and producers find it.

A ‘Stop-the-presses’ pronouncement …

If true and sincere, this new approach to “journalism” (reporting the truth) means CBS News has just broken ranks from the entire captured corporate or legacy journalism industry and will now be filing legions of previously taboo stories as a reviled apostate.

It seems clear to myself that if CBS News and its parent company, Paramount, actually did such a thing it would instantly be kicked out of the Deep State Club that creates and defends all false or dubious official narratives and - as of today - CBS would be labeled a major spreader of disinformation and would have already been severely punished for its apostasy.

… Or, alternatively, CBS News, once again, is not telling the “plain truth” and all of its journalists and editors still understand which stories and scandals should never be exposed.

As citizen skeptics on Substack say, “the proof will be in the pudding” and, as of this writing, the country eagerly awaits to see what scams and harmful narratives CBS News will expose first.

IMO, my maxim stating that all truth-seeking organizations are completely captured still holds firm.

The key modifiers of my first Maxim is that “all,” “important” truth-seeking organizations are completely captured.

Per my Maxim, if one or two important truth-seeking organizations do ever break ranks and, for whatever reason, become uncaptured, thermo-nuclear “truth bombs” could and would quickly detonate around the world.

In, say, 60 minutes, the most-influential investigative news program in U.S. history (“Sixty Minutes”) could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the embalmers’ clots are real and and that the Covid “vaccines,” which actually are not “vaccines,” are not “safe and effective,” but instead are completely ineffective and the opposite of “safe” (deadly as poison).

Sticking to Covid “plain truths,” journalists at CBS News would have no trouble proving or “confirming” that millions of world citizens almost certainly had Covid months before the Wuhan outbreak.

This being proven by a revered news organization like CBS News would be a tad different than this hypothesis being proven by, say, an obscure freelance journalist (like Bill Rice, Jr.) on Substack.

While one of my more provocative dispatches on Substack generates 4,300 (alleged) readers, when producers for “Sixty Minutes” decide to break a major scandal, said journalism can reach 25 million viewers.

(Another one of my Covid Maxims: “Freedom of reach is just as important as freedom of speech.”)

Speaking for myself, I’m not sure if Ms. Weiss and executives at Paramount and CBS News fully understand the implications of their new “go-where-the-truth-is” approach to journalism.

What this would mean in the Real World is that the fearless journalists of CBS News now have a monopoly on every taboo story and scandal from the past one to 20 decades.

For example, CBS could now have a world exclusive proving that, say, Jeffrey Epstein worked for the government of Israel (with the knowledge of all the key U.S. government agencies).

If there was a massive cover-up to keep the public from learning that Joe Biden suffered from ever-worsening dementia, CBS could now break this story.

If J-6 was an orchestrated false flag “insurrection;” if the 2020 election wasn’t really on the up-and-up; if Russia didn’t really “hack” a U.S. presidential election, if man-made global warming isn’t really an “existential threat” to the planet, CBS could now tell the public the “plain truth.”

If statins don’t prevent strokes and heart attacks or extend lives, or if anti-depressants make it more likely certain people will become mass killers, CBS could report this … and see if the public is interested in this new information (information which is actually not new, but information or theories that have simply been censored for decades).

Who knows? Just like Phil Donahue did in 1985, CBS might air reports questioning the efficacy and necessity of all “vaccines.”

It’s very possible the public would learn that virtually every infant who died from SIDS had recently had one or more injection of FDA-approved vaccines.

Even this week, “CBS Evening News” might already be airing reports from whistleblowers in the Military Industrial Complex, stating that the real reason President Trump invaded Venezuela was not to stem the flow of Venezuela cocaine entering the country, but to capture this country’s massive oil reserves and make sure that, in the future, all Venezuelan oil was sold using the U.S. “petro dollar.”

(All good journalists know to “follow the money,” much of which actually comes from the U.S.’s Magic Printing Press, which must be protected at all costs).

In short, the list of taboo CBS News Exclusives would be endless.

While nobody with deductive-reasoning capabilities thinks CBS News would actually run such stories, it’s a fun thought exercise to think about what might happen if one “important” news organization did do this.

We’re still waiting for a genuine Truth Bomb to detonate …

The only reason this is an interesting thought exercise is because no real “thermo-nuclear truth bombs” have ever been reported by the mainstream media.

Arguably, the most celebrated scandal the “watchdog press” ever exposed was Watergate, a scandal that produced no deaths and involved only a few of the “President’s Men” - not the entire government, the entire global Big Science/Medicine/Military Industrial Complex nor any actors of the Deep State.

This means, even in the year 2026, nobody actually knows what the fallout would be if one thermo-nuclear truth bomb did detonate.

Thanks for reading Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter!

It typically takes a team effort to break big stories …

As a long-time observer of journalism and political science, I do know that any explosive scandals that are exposed usually happen after several news organizations report on the same scandal.

This is a component of what’s been labeled “pack journalism” and, in investigative journalism parlance, means “many hands make little work.” Or, many skeptical investigators are more likely to break a big story than if only one or two “truth-seeking” muckrakers are on the job.

Since, CBS News has now assured the public this news organization is getting ready to tackle all of these previously taboo stories, I can’t help but wonder how many of their colleagues will join them in this “search for the plain truth.”

A Little Voice in my head tells me none will. In fact, the same intuition tells me the fraternity that comprises the world’s Trusted News Initiative will go into hyper-drive to repudiate, smear and debunk the reporting of their colleagues at CBS News.

Nor do I think the money men behind the Deep State - or the executives at BlackRock - would be amused by Paramount breaking ranks and siding with the “Substack Contrarians.”

Still, it would be very interesting to gauge how billions of consumers of news might view the brave reporting of the new “CBS Contrarians.”

Truth be told, I don’t think CBS News can find three or four journalists who would be willing to file reports telling its viewers that all the world’s trusted authorities are brazen and psychopathic liars.

Which means CBS News’ bold Apostate Edict must be some kind of strange propaganda ruse.

Bill Rice, Jr. prediction: Come January 5, 2027, CBS News will have not broken one “thermo-nuclear” news story.

But this story did grab my attention …

While CBS News’ recent manifesto strikes me as a humorous Nothing Burger, I have noted another item of recent news that is more interesting.

This is the news story about the Somali daycare scam, a story that was single-handedly broken by a 23-year-old “citizen journalist” who was able to go around the “gatekeepers of the news” via the alternative press.

This story is more significant because I just learned it caused the woke and captured governor of Minnesota to drop out of the gubernatorial race.

While NGOs and corrupt politicians being used to scam tax-payers would not meet my definition of a “thermo-nuclear” scandal, it should be noted that the person who broke this scandal was actually looking for “the plain truth” - and easily found it all by himself.

A New Maxim joins my list …

This confirms the validity of another point I’ve made in numerous Substack dispatches - namely that all the important, truth-seeking journalism will come not from the captured corporate press, but from citizen journalists or researchers.

In fact, I’m now going to make this a new Bill Rice, Jr. Maxim:

“The Powers that Be fear citizen journalists and researchers and will do everything in their power to suppress the reach and influence of real truth-seekers.”

Who knows? If the reach and influence of this citizen journalist can indeed go viral, maybe the same thing might happen to my own Early Spread research one day.

If a producer or journalist at CBS News calls me up and says, “Hey, we understand you’ve done a great deal of research into the theory that spread of a novel coronavirus started well before Anthony Fauci said it did. This theory intrigues us and we’d like to learn more …”

Such a phone call would mean that my journalism had reached an “important” news organization and might now reach enough people to make a difference.

But, alas, it’s been a week since this manifesto was published and my phone still hasn’t rang. Nor do I think it ever will.

I also think the Powers that Be are now well aware of the threats posed by truth-seeking citizen journalists, which is why I often end stories with this advice: “Post while you still can.”

(In the last two years, I’ve noted the amazing subscription growth of Substack truth-seekers like Robert Reich (more than 1 million subscribers) and Paul Krugman (507K subscribers), while at the same time many citizen journalists like myself have lost paid subscribers. I’m not sure if this is a coincidence or not; maybe the new CBS News will look into stories dealing with censorship? I do know that all subscription support and generous writer “tips” will continue to be greatly appreciated in 2026.)

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.