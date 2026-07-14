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Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
1dEdited

In my previous article ("Logic, Jim") I pointed out, or argued, that the novel coronavirus didn't suddenly change in late March 2020. IMO what actually changed, to account for the massive spike in "Covid deaths," was the Covid treatment protocols (and the lockdowns and level of panic in society).

By the same token, I've always thought "my writing hasn't changed" (the character of my newsletter hasn't changed) ... what must have changed is the algorithms that, I think, largely explain the dramatic trend changes in all my key Substack metrics.

I think this "Dr. Nass experiment" supports this hypothesis.

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Zarayna Pradyer's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer
1d

Congratulations, Bill!

As a follower of Dr Nass, I know she only posts quality essays. Thus, I am heartened to see that your hard work has been recognised and rewarded

Onwards and upwards! xxx

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