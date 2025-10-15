Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
Re: Troy’s decision to move to Division I in athletics (from Division II) ...I could make the case that, in hindsight, this very bold and audacious decision might have saved our college.

Troy’s on-campus enrollment at the time was only about 3,800 students. Furthermore, about 30 percent of Troy’s students came from neighboring states of Florida and Georgia.

Around the same time, both states offered lottery scholarships to in-state students with a B average. These lottery scholarships eliminated a large percentage of Troy’s prospective students.

By starting D-I football and sports, I think Troy did enhance its “brand” and gave students another reason to attend Troy. This move was also a “source of pride” for alumni (who are potential donors.)

Today, I look around and see more and more students who are getting their college degrees on-line (an inflation work-around and a time saver).

Several brick-and-mortar college campuses have already closed, including Troy’s Phenix City campus. I wouldn’t be surprised if Troy-Dothan and Troy-Montgomery also close in the future.

That leaves Troy’s best market of future students as high school graduates who are seeking a “traditional,” on-campus education, which includes popular experiences like football game weekends, sorority and fraternity memberships and enjoying the beauty of a pretty campus.

Since it went Division I, Troy’s campus has become (arguably) the prettiest in Alabama. The improvement in athletic facilities led to many other campus beautification projects.

In short, Troy is now well-positioned to gets its fair share of traditional college students.

If Troy hadn’t made the move to Division I athletics, our college wouldn’t be nearly as well-positioned as it is today … IMO.

Bill Rice, Jr.
BONUS CONTENT:

Protective Stadium, home of the UAB Blazers football program, cost an estimated $175 to $203 million. The 47,000-seat stadium in downtown Birmingham opened in the fall of 2021.

A bond issue, which will take 30 years to re-pay, financed the construction costs.

Here is the annual debt service amounts of the main partners in the project:

* Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center (BJCC) Authority: $10.7 million annual debt service

* UAB (and corporate partners): $4 million annual debt service. (Notably and interestingly, UAB’s financial pledge/commitment is just 10 years, not 30.)

* City of Birmingham: $3 million annually

* Jefferson County: $1 million

*Protective Life Company: $1 million/year for naming rights for at least 15 years.

Note: a tax increase of 3.5 percent on any car rentals in Jefferson County also helped underwrite the costs.

The largest crowd to see a football game at the stadium was 37,000 in the first game. As noted in my article, the second game at the stadium might have had only 10,000 or so fans. I think only about 8,000 fans attended the most recent home game against a name opponent (Army) in a key conference game.

Fans said "build it and we will come" ... City Officials built it ... and fans did not come.

