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Bill Rice, Jr.
5h

Regarding my memorable interview with Sen. Howell Heflin at Mr. J's in T-roy .., not long after this event I read a national feature story about Sen. Heflin, who was in the news because of the Clarence Thomas Supreme Court Confirmation hearings.

The author of that piece said he also ate lunch with Sen. Heflin, but in the Senate dining room at the Capitol. While waiting in the buffet line, Sen. Heflin reached into his pocket to get his handkerchief. Instead of pulling out his hankie, Heflin pulled out a pair of his wife's underwear.

That story has always stuck with me as well.

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Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
4hEdited

I'm sure just about everyone who read this story from Troy probably has a Bocephus story or two. I think Hank likes hanging out in Troy because most people don't make a fuss over him.

I do know that my friend, William Johnston, is a long-time close friend and fishing buddy with Hank.

Kidd Rock is also a close friend of Hank's who also owns hunting land outside of Troy. I've never bumped into Kidd Rock, but have heard from many people who have.

P.S. This made my day ... About two days after I got to hang out with Hank, Jr. during this atypical recording session, I'm in my car on Hwy 231 at a red light and I look to my left and see a big, nice black pick-up truck. Driving it is Hank Williams, Jr. who is smiling and waving enthusiastically at me ... He remembered me!

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